MSX AI Multi Symbol Scalper

  • Эксперты
  • Som Prakash Gehlot
    Som Prakash Gehlot

    Som Prakash Gehlot

    • Professional MT5 Algo Trader & Systems Architect | Founder of MSX AI в  Jodhpur
    • Индия
    • 5083
    4.5 (8)
    Som Prakash Gehlot
    Professional MT5 Algorithmic Trading Systems Architect | Founder of MSX AI Trading | Creator of Professional Portfolio Trading Solutions
    For more than 16 years I have focused on designing automated trading systems for MetaTrader 5 with one objective:
    19 продуктов
  • Версия: 1.90
  • Обновлено: 8 августа 2026
  • Активации: 5

MSX AI Multi Symbol Scalper

Professional Multi-Symbol Portfolio Trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5

MSX AI Multi Symbol Scalper v1.90 is a flexible multi-symbol, multi-chart Expert Advisor designed for automated portfolio trading across Forex, Gold, Indices, Commodities, Cryptocurrencies and other broker-supported CFDs.

The EA combines multi-layer trend intelligence, entry confirmation, adaptive risk-based lot sizing, portfolio-aware capital allocation, broker-margin protection, execution safeguards, session management, reversal and pullback management, partial profit taking, and local plus account-wide capital protection.

With up to 24 independently configurable EA instances in a multi-symbol BUY/SELL portfolio deployment, traders can configure symbols, timeframes, trading direction, sessions, risk, capital allocation and protection parameters according to their own requirements.

Who Is MSX AI Multi Symbol Scalper Designed For?

Independent Traders — Forex, Gold, Index, Commodity and Crypto traders who want structured automated multi-symbol trading.

Scalping and Intraday Traders — Traders who prefer configurable short-term, session-based or higher-frequency portfolio configurations.

Trend-Following Traders — Traders who prefer structured trend participation with multiple confirmation, reversal and pullback controls.

Master Copy Trading Providers — Traders operating master accounts for copy-trading services. A multi-symbol portfolio with multiple independent trading engines can potentially generate substantial trading activity and volume. This may also be relevant to providers participating in broker Partner, IB or referral programs where commission on charged brokrage-sharing arrangements are available.

Trading Signal Providers — Providers operating through the MQL5 ecosystem or their own Telegram, WhatsApp, Facebook and other trading communities can use the EA as an automated portfolio execution framework, subject to the rules and requirements of the relevant platform or service.

Prop-Firm and Funded-Trader Users — Traders using evaluation or funded-account programs with strict daily drawdown and maximum total drawdown requirements. The EA provides configurable risk, capital, daily protection, drawdown and session controls that can be optimized toward applicable account rules. Actual compliance depends on the specific firm's current rules and the user's configuration.

Fund Houses and Portfolio Managers — Professional users managing diversified trading portfolios who require configurable position sizing, portfolio-aware capital allocation and account-wide protection.

Portfolio and Multi-Chart, One mt5 Trading Account Equity Operators — Users deploying multiple independent trading engines across several symbols, timeframes and trading directions.

Strategy Developers and Advanced Optimizers — Experienced users who want extensive input parameters for testing and optimizing different symbols, sessions, risk models and protection settings.

Highly Flexible User Configuration

The EA is designed as a configurable trading framework rather than one fixed strategy. Users can optimize many aspects of the system, including trading direction, symbols, timeframes, trend parameters, entry confirmation, trend strength, reversal controls, pullback re-entry, Stop Loss, Take Profit, risk percentage, fixed lot size, Free Margin Reserve, Per-EA Capital Allocation, Minimum Projected Margin Level, Maximum Adaptive Lot Reduction, spread, slippage, partial profit taking, trading sessions, weekend protection and account-wide capital protection.

This flexibility allows different users to build configurations according to their own trading style, portfolio structure, market selection and risk-management requirements.

Portfolio-Oriented Architecture

Multiple independent EA instances can operate simultaneously across different symbols, timeframes and trading directions while sharing the same account capital environment.

The architecture is designed for both individual automated traders and larger multi-symbol portfolio deployments where risk, margin and account-wide protection must be considered across the entire trading environment.

Complete Knowledge Base & Educational Documentation

A comprehensive online Knowledge Base is available to explain the EA's architecture, deployment, configuration and risk controls.

This Knowledge Base serves as the official documentation center for MSX AI Multi Symbol Scalper. It provides organized educational articles covering installation, deployment, configuration, trading architecture, money management, capital protection and portfolio administration.

Documentation includes:

• Portfolio Deployment Architecture

• Trend Intelligence Framework

• Entry & Reversal Logic

• Trend Birth Protection

• Pullback Re-Entry

• Money Management

• Per-EA Capital Allocation

• Capital Protection

• Margin Environment Protection

• Trade Management

• Session Control

• Weekend Protection

• Companion Indicators

• Multi-Chart Operation

• .set File Configuration

• Portfolio Administration

Documentation Updates

Additional articles may be published as new features, portfolio deployment techniques and software enhancements become available.

Important Notice

MSX AI Multi Symbol Scalper is an automated trading tool and does not guarantee profitability, trading volume, commissions, signal performance, funded-account approval, broker partnership eligibility or future trading results.

Trading leveraged financial instruments involves substantial risk. Users should thoroughly test their selected configuration on a Demo account and understand the applicable broker, platform, prop-firm and account requirements before considering live deployment.

Core Trading Framework

The trading architecture combines:

• Triple-Layer Trend Intelligence
• Five-Layer Entry Confirmation
• Trade Direction Control
• Optional Trend Birth Protection
• Optional One Trade Per Trend Hard Lock
• Hard Reversal Exit
• Soft Reversal Exit
• Pullback Re-Entry Control
• Trade Lifecycle Management

Trade eligibility is evaluated through the applicable analytical and protection layers before an execution request is submitted.

Triple-Layer Trend Intelligence

The EA uses three analytical engines working together as a synchronized trend framework:

• Master Smoothed HMA Trend Engine
• Hybrid Heiken Ashi Trend Engine
• MSX SuperTrend Advanced Engine

Additional trend-quality controls include:

• Trend Strength Filtering
• Reversal Strength Filtering
• ATR Volatility Spike Filtering

These components are designed to distinguish qualifying trend conditions from weaker or unstable market environments according to the configured strategy parameters.

Trend Birth Protection

Trend Birth Protection provides an optional additional entry-control layer.

When enabled, the EA tracks confirmed SuperTrend direction changes and controls whether the initial trade opportunity belongs to the birth of the newly detected trend.

The Trend Birth state is synchronized with the current market environment following EA initialization, MT5 restart, VPS restart, chart reload or EA reattachment, helping prevent an existing trend from being incorrectly treated as a newly born trend simply because the EA was restarted.

Trend Birth Protection can be enabled or disabled independently according to the user's preferred trading configuration.

Flexible Trade Direction Control

The EA supports:

• BUY + SELL Trading
• BUY Only Trading
• SELL Only Trading

The Instance Tag framework also supports isolated EA deployments, including configurations where separate engines operate on the same symbol and timeframe.

Combined with Symbol and Magic Number ownership controls, this allows individual EA instances to manage their own positions and runtime logic.

Trade Management Framework

Open positions can be managed using:

• Hard Reversal Exit
• Soft Reversal Exit
• Pullback Re-Entry Control
• ATR-Based Stop Loss
• ATR-Based Take Profit
• Fixed Stop Loss
• Fixed Take Profit
• Multi-Stage Partial Profit Taking
• One Trade Per Trend Control
• Session-End Position Closure
• Weekend Position Protection

Hard and soft reversal engines use confirmed closed-candle information according to their respective reversal rules.

Pullback re-entry can be used to permit a new qualifying opportunity after an eligible previous position has been completely closed, subject to the active entry and protection controls.

Multi-Stage Partial Profit Management

The partial-close engine can progressively reduce an open position as configured profit thresholds are reached.

The engine includes:

• Tick-by-Tick Monitoring
• Multiple Partial-Close Stages
• Configurable Profit Trigger
• Configurable Maximum Close Ratio
• Broker Minimum-Lot Validation
• Broker Volume-Step Validation
• Remaining Runner Protection
• Partial-Close Retry Protection

Partial closing is automatically skipped where the broker's minimum volume or volume-step requirements do not permit a valid partial reduction.

Execution Protection Framework

Before a trade can be executed, the EA can evaluate multiple runtime protections, including:

• Maximum Spread Filter
• Maximum Slippage Control
• Trading Session Permission
• Session-End Entry Protection
• Weekend Entry Protection
• Terminal Trading Availability
• Symbol Trading Availability
• Free Margin Availability
• Broker Stop-Level Requirements
• Broker Volume Requirements
• Projected Margin Requirements
• Final Projected Margin-Level Protection

The final execution layer also verifies that the EA does not already own an active position for the applicable Symbol and Magic Number.

Professional Adaptive Money Management

Version 1.80 extends the portfolio-aware money-management architecture.

The framework includes:

• Fixed Lot Trading
• Equity-Based Risk Percentage Position Sizing
• Free Margin Budget Engine
• Configurable Free Margin Reserve
• Margin-Aware Lot Reduction
• Adaptive Per-EA Capital Allocation
• Fixed Per-EA Capital Limit Mode
• Percentage-Based Per-EA Capital Limit Mode
• Minimum Projected Margin Level
• Broker Volume Validation
• Automatic Lot Normalization

In Risk Percentage mode, initial position size is derived from current account equity, the configured risk percentage and stop-loss distance, and is then constrained by the applicable margin and capital-allocation safeguards.

Maximum Adaptive Lot Reduction Protection — v1.90

Version 1.90 introduces an additional capital-protection layer called Maximum Adaptive Lot Reduction Protection.

The EA's adaptive money-management engine can reduce the initial calculated position size when current account conditions cannot safely support the original lot.

The new protection allows the trader to define how much reduction from the initial adaptive lot is acceptable.

New settings:

input bool   Inp_UseMaxLotReductionFilter = true;

input double Inp_MaxLotReductionPct = 50.0;

When enabled, the EA compares the InitialLot with the FinalLot produced after the existing capital and margin protections have completed.

The reduction is calculated from the difference between the InitialLot and FinalLot.

For example:

InitialLot = 0.32

FinalLot   = 0.12

Reduction  = 62.50%

If the configured maximum reduction is 50%, the trade is blocked because the required reduction exceeds the user's permitted limit.

The journal can report:

Trade blocked | Reason=EXCESSIVE_LOT_REDUCTION | InitialLot=0.32 | FinalLot=0.12 | Reduction=62.50% | Allowed=50.00%

This protection does not replace the existing Free Margin Reserve, Per-EA Capital Allocation, broker margin calculation, broker volume validation or Minimum Projected Margin Level protection.

Instead, it adds another decision layer after the adaptive engine has determined the final capital-safe lot.

A valid trading signal can therefore still be blocked when the required adaptive lot reduction exceeds the user's configured tolerance.

The feature can be disabled by setting Inp_UseMaxLotReductionFilter to false. The existing capital and margin protections continue to operate normally.

Adaptive Per-EA Capital Allocation — v1.80

Version 1.80 introduces percentage-based Per-EA Tradable Equity allocation.

The process operates on the currently available free-margin environment.

For example:

Current Free Margin: $1,000
Free Margin Reserve: 30%
Reserve-Adjusted Budget: $700
Per-EA Allocation: 20%
Maximum Per-EA Budget: $140

Because percentage allocation is calculated from the current reserve-adjusted budget, the permitted capital allocation can adapt as available account resources change.

Users may select either:

• Fixed-Money Per-EA Allocation
or
• Percentage-Based Per-EA Allocation

This is particularly useful in multi-chart portfolio deployments where multiple EA instances share the same account resources.

Legacy Emergency Max Lot Protection

The EA also retains the legacy fixed Emergency Max Lot Cap for configurations where the advanced Per-EA Tradable Equity Limit is disabled.

When Inp_UseMaxTradableEquityPerEA is enabled, the legacy fixed Max Lot Cap is bypassed and the Per-EA capital-allocation framework becomes the applicable capital boundary within the position-sizing architecture.

This prevents a manually configured historical lot ceiling from unnecessarily restricting an adaptive Per-EA allocation configuration.

Free Margin Reserve & Portfolio Budgeting

The EA can permanently reserve a user-defined percentage of current free margin before determining the budget available for the next trade.

For example:

Free Margin: $1,000
Reserve: 30%
Reserved: $300
Available Budget: $700

The next position is allowed to consume margin only from the permitted budget, subject to the remaining position-sizing and execution protections.

This architecture helps prevent individual EA instances from assuming unrestricted access to all available account free margin.

Margin Environment Protection

The Margin Environment Protection Framework monitors broker margin requirements before new positions are opened.

The system is designed to detect abnormal changes in required margin that may occur during circumstances such as temporary leverage changes or broker risk-control periods.

When the configured margin-environment conditions are not acceptable, new entries can be prevented until the environment returns to an acceptable state.

This protection operates alongside—not instead of—the Free Margin Budget, Per-EA Capital Allocation and projected Margin Level safeguards.

Multi-Layer Capital Protection

The EA provides both local EA protection and shared master-account protection.

Independent EA Protection

Individual EA instances can use:

• Per-Trade Loss Protection
• Local Daily Loss Protection
• Local Daily Profit Target
• Local Maximum Drawdown Protection
• Daily Sleep Mode

These controls operate on the applicable EA instance according to its configured Symbol/Magic ownership and protection architecture.

Master Account Protection

Account-wide protection can monitor:

• Master Daily Loss
• Master Daily Profit Target
• Master Account Drawdown

Master protection uses total account equity and shared protection state, allowing portfolio-wide protection to coordinate multiple EA charts.

When an enabled master threshold is triggered, the corresponding protection lock can place the trading system into account-level sleep/protection state.

Persistent Protection State

Important protection information can be stored using MetaTrader Global Variables.

This allows applicable protection states and equity baselines to survive events such as:

• MT5 Restart
• VPS Restart
• EA Reload
• Chart Refresh
• EA Reattachment

The objective is to prevent a simple terminal restart from unintentionally defeating an already-triggered protection state.

Full Fresh Start Architecture — v1.80

Version 1.80 uses a centralized Full Fresh Start reset architecture.

A genuine new broker trading day can reset the applicable daily trading state through one common reset engine.

When Fresh Start Each Session is enabled, the same reset package can also be applied when a new enabled trading session begins.

The Full Fresh Start can refresh or reset applicable:

• Local Start Equity
• Master Start Equity
• Local Capital Protection State
• Master Capital Protection State
• Sleep States
• Daily Protection Locks
• Master Protection Locks
• One Trade Per Trend Hard Lock
• Signal Memory
• Trend Birth Runtime State
• Reversal Runtime State

Using a common reset authority reduces differences between broker-day and enabled-session reset behavior.

Advanced Multi-Session Control

Trading can be organized around four configurable broker-server-time windows:

• Tokyo Session
• London Session
• New York Session
• Other / Custom Session

Each session has independent:

• Enable / Disable Control
• Start Time
• End Time

Additional session controls include:

• Fresh Start at Each Enabled Session
• New-Entry Blocking Near Session End
• Automatic Position Closure at Session End
• Overlapping Enabled-Session Handling

This allows the EA to be configured for continuous schedules or selected trading windows.

Session-End Protection

When enabled, new entries can be blocked during a configurable period before the end of an active session.

Existing positions can also be closed when the applicable enabled trading window has ended.

The Session-End Position Close engine uses broker server time and operates independently from weekend protection.

Overlapping enabled sessions are taken into account so that a position is not closed merely because one session ended while another enabled session remains active.

Weekend Protection

The weekend framework can provide:

• Friday Entry Blocking
• Configurable Pre-Weekend Entry Buffer
• Existing Position Closure
• Sunday Resume-Time Control

Weekend timing is based on broker server time and should therefore be configured according to the trading server used by the customer.

Multi-Symbol & Multi-Instance Portfolio Deployment

MSX AI Multi Symbol Scalper is designed for operation ranging from a single EA instance to multi-chart portfolio configurations.

Different instances can operate across:

• Multiple Symbols
• Multiple Timeframes
• Different Trade Directions
• Different Trading Sessions
• Different Risk Configurations

All instances ultimately share the account's actual equity, free margin and broker trading environment, while Symbol, Magic Number and Instance Tag architecture provide the required instance-level organization.

Portfolio users should therefore configure combined risk and capital settings with the total account exposure in mind.

Companion Indicators

Three companion indicators are available separately through the MQL5 Marketplace:

• Master Smoothed HMA Color
• MSX Hybrid Heiken Scalper
• MSX SuperTrend Advanced

When configured consistently with the EA, these indicators can help users visualize components of the analytical framework directly on the chart.

Detailed configuration information can be provided through the product Knowledge Base.

Demo Version, Strategy Tester & Portfolio Deployment

The Demo version can be evaluated using the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester to demonstrate the EA's core trading logic, trend analysis and order management.

However, the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester operates as a single-symbol simulation environment, whereas the full MSX AI Multi Symbol Scalper is designed as a professional portfolio trading system capable of coordinating multiple independent Expert Advisor instances across numerous charts simultaneously.

A typical portfolio deployment may consist of:

  • 12 trading symbols
  • Separate BUY Engine and SELL Engine for each symbol
  • Up to 24 independent EA instances
  • Four independently configurable trading sessions
  • Symbol allocation optimized for different global market sessions

During live portfolio operation, every EA instance independently evaluates trend conditions, trading sessions, money management, margin availability, capital protection and trade management while sharing the same account equity, free margin and master account protection framework.

Because the Strategy Tester processes only one chart at a time, it cannot reproduce many portfolio-level behaviors, including:

  • Simultaneous multi-symbol trading
  • Multiple BUY and SELL engine coordination
  • Shared account free-margin allocation
  • Portfolio-aware money management
  • Master account capital protection
  • Multi-session portfolio scheduling
  • Continuous round-the-clock portfolio deployment

For traders wishing to evaluate the complete portfolio architecture under live market conditions, the recommended approach is to rent the full version and deploy it on a Demo account before trading with real funds.

Ready-to-use portfolio .set files are provided for the recommended multi-symbol deployment, and guidance on their installation and configuration is available through the MQL5 private messaging system.

This allows users to experience the complete multi-chart portfolio environment—including independent BUY and SELL engines, session scheduling, capital allocation and portfolio protection—under real market conditions without risking real capital.

Once satisfied with the EA's operation and configuration, users may choose to continue renting or purchase a permanent license according to their individual trading requirements.

VPS Recommendation

For continuous automated operation, a stable trading environment or VPS is recommended, particularly for multi-chart deployments.

The EA architecture supports:

• Multi-Symbol Trading
• Multi-Chart Deployment
• Multi-Instance Operation
• Continuous Session Monitoring
• Automated Position Management
• Portfolio Capital Protection

Network quality, broker execution conditions, server availability and VPS performance remain external factors outside the EA's control.

Important Risk Disclosure

Trading leveraged financial instruments, including Forex, Metals, Indices, Commodities, Cryptocurrencies and CFDs, involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for every trader.

The EA's trend analysis, money management, margin controls and capital-protection systems do not guarantee profitability and cannot eliminate trading losses.

Historical results, backtests and previous trading performance do not guarantee future results.

Users should test the Expert Advisor in an appropriate Demo environment, understand its settings, and select risk and capital-allocation parameters suitable for their account and financial circumstances before considering live trading.

The user remains responsible for EA configuration, portfolio exposure and trading risk.

Key Features — Version 1.90

• Triple-Layer Trend Intelligence Framework
• Five-Layer Entry Confirmation
• Optional Trend Birth Protection
• One Trade Per Trend Hard Lock
• Hard Reversal Exit
• Soft Reversal Exit
• Pullback Re-Entry Control
• BUY / SELL / Both-Side Deployment
• Multi-Instance Architecture
• Trend & Reversal Strength Validation
• ATR Volatility Spike Filtering
• Spread & Slippage Protection
• ATR & Fixed SL/TP
• Multi-Stage Partial Profit Management
• Equity-Based Risk Position Sizing
• Free Margin Budget Engine
• Configurable Free Margin Reserve
• Adaptive Margin-Aware Lot Sizing
• Adaptive Per-EA Capital Allocation
• Fixed or Percentage Per-EA Capital Limits
• Projected Margin Level Protection
• Margin Environment Protection

• Maximum Adaptive Lot Reduction Protection

• Local EA Capital Protection

• Master Account Capital Protection

• Persistent Protection States
• Full Fresh Start Architecture
• Broker-Day Reset Management
• Fresh Start at Enabled Sessions
• Four Configurable Trading Sessions
• Session-End Entry Protection
• Session-End Position Closure
• Weekend Protection
• Companion Indicator Support
• Multi-Symbol Portfolio Deployment

Version 1.80 Highlights

v1.80 primarily strengthens portfolio capital allocation, session/reset architecture and operational control.

The important additions/improvements over the older description are adaptive percentage-based Per-EA capital allocation after Free Margin Reserve, bypass of the legacy fixed Max Lot Cap when the advanced Per-EA allocation system is active, centralized Full Fresh Start handling for broker-day/session resets, improved persistent protection-state handling, and the latest Trend Birth/re-entry/session architecture.

Version 1.90 Highlights

Version 1.90 introduces Maximum Adaptive Lot Reduction Protection.

The new protection monitors how much the adaptive capital engine has reduced the calculated position size before execution.

When the required reduction exceeds the user-defined maximum percentage, the trade is blocked rather than accepting a substantially reduced position.

This provides an additional capital-management boundary while preserving the existing adaptive margin, Free Margin Reserve, Per-EA Capital Allocation and projected Margin Level protections.


#MetaTrader5 #MT5 #ExpertAdvisor #AlgorithmicTrading #AutomatedTrading #ForexTrading #PortfolioTrading #TradingAutomation #RiskManagement #AlgoTrading #CopyTrading #MasterCopyTradingEA #TradingSignalEA
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<p> HTB Throne Gold Scalper EA — это автоматизированная торговая система, предназначенная для торговли XAUUSD (золото) на таймфрейме M5. Система выполняет внутридневные скальпинговые сделки с использованием заранее заданных правил и параметров контролируемого риска. </p> <p> Советник анализирует структуру рынка и условия волатильности для выбора торговых возможностей. Каждая сделка управляется независимо. Система не использует grid-стратегии и методы Martingale. </p> <h3>Управление рисками</h3
BTC Master Pro
Farzad Saadatinia
4.58 (12)
Эксперты
BTC Master Pro — ваш надежный инструмент для дисциплинированной торговли Bitcoin. Новая версия теперь усилена искусственным интеллектом OpenAI , обеспечивая более точное исполнение сделок и улучшенную фильтрацию торговых сигналов в условиях высокой волатильности крипторынка. Этот профессиональный торговый робот разработан специально для торговли Bitcoin (BTCUSD) на платформе MetaTrader 5 , с акцентом на структурированное исполнение, контролируемую нагрузку на депозит и интеллектуальное управлени
ExtremeX
Noelle Chua Mei Ping
Эксперты
This algorithm thrives on extreme conditions of volatility.  It will evaluate the condition prior to market close, enter a position and exit when market swings to extreme levels in your favour.  The algorithm does not deploy any technical indicators, just simple mathematical calculations.  This works very well on non directional markets especially FOREX in the short term which are very choppy.  You can test out on other asset classes as well.  20 year backtest done to validate the rule.
XAU Guardian
ahmed mohiuddin
Эксперты
The XAU Guardian is an automated expert advisor designed specifically for trading gold (XAUUSD). It employs a multi-timeframe approach combining trend analysis, momentum signals, and volume confirmation to execute trades with comprehensive risk management. Recommended for best results: 5 min Time Frame The EA is built on Custom Indicators and In-built indicators for best entries
PFTA Honey Harvester v14
Randy Susano Bondoc
Эксперты
ДОСТИГНУТ РУБЕЖ: PFTA Honey Harvester v14 ОФИЦИАЛЬНО ЗАПУЩЕН в MT5 Market! После непрерывной разработки, глубокой доработки системы и стресс-тестов в реальных условиях, PFTA Honey Harvester v14 успешно покорил MetaTrader 5 Market Validator — одну из самых жестоких сред автоматизированного тестирования в индустрии. Это НЕ просто базовое одобрение. ️ Валидатор MT5 симулирует: Экстремальные скачки спреда Хаос на нескольких символах Мультитаймфреймовый стресс Худшие брокерские условия Пр
Srfire Hedge Position
Javier Antonio Gomez Miranda
Эксперты
SRFire Hedge Position - Automated Trading Strategy SRFire Hedge Position is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to ensure trades always close in profit using a hedging and scaling technique. Here’s how it works: How It Works: Trade Initiation: The EA opens a Buy position within a predefined channel. Simultaneously, it places a Sell Stop order below the channel with double the lot size of the Buy position. If the Buy position hits the Take Profit (TP), the Sell Stop order is canceled, and the proces
Boris
ALEKSANDR IVANOV
Эксперты
Boris- Полностью автоматический ,агрессивный советник основанный на математических расчетах, написанный специально под валютную пару EUR/USD. Период H1. Советник использует свой автоматический виртуальный стоплосс и тейкпрофит !  Ваш брокер не будет видеть ,задерживать модификацию,забыть поставить стоп и так далее. Тестировать рекомендую только с качеством 100% тиков у брокеров дающих реальные котировки. Входные параметры:  Magic=77777; - Магик ордеров  StartHour=1;  - Час начала Торговли  En
Sydney MT5
Ruben Octavio Gonzalez Aviles
3.26 (19)
Эксперты
Sydney - это сложный и новый алгоритм, который использует искусственный интеллект в сочетании с традиционным техническим анализом для прогнозирования будущих движений рынка по символам GBPUSD и USDJPY . Этот советник использует рекуррентные нейронные сети, а именно ячейки с долговременной памятью (Long-Short-Term-Memory), которые обучаются на данных индикаторов технического анализа. Благодаря этому методу советник способен узнать, какие индикаторы наиболее релевантны для будущего движения цены,
Golden Tree
Arthur Hatchiguian
4.11 (18)
Эксперты
Golden Tree является агрессивным мультицикловым скальпером, созданным для Gold (XAUUSD) M1 . Каждый цикл независим . Он использует последовательность ордеров и имеет собственные TP и SL . Используется система мартингейла . Этот советник опирается на сильные повторения прошлого, чтобы открывать позиции и достигать высокого процента успеха . Очень важно прочитать блог перед началом. Минимальный депозит составляет 100 $ при кредитном плече 1:500. Система autolot включена . Рекомендую счёт 1:500 EC
ToTheMoon MT5
Daniel Moraes Da Silva
5 (6)
Эксперты
ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.   LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS: In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and Backtest for free, there are explanations in the my WebSite. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel   LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS: MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963 MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962   SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mql5.
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
Эксперты
Профессиональный эксперт форекс   Gyroscope (для пар EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY)  ализирующий рынок при помощи индекса волн эллиота. Волновая теория Эллиотта — интерпретация процессов на финансовых рынках через систему визуальных моделей (волн) на ценовых графиках.  Автор теории Ральф Эллиотт выделил восемь вариантов чередующихся волн (из них пять по тренду и три против тренда). Движение цен на рынках принимает форму пяти волн
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Эксперты
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
Prime Gold HFT Ali
Nguyen Khac Diep
Эксперты
Prime Gold HFT Ali Coded by Prime Capital Vietnam Best with XAUUSD -  High frequency trading Find your best setting with the backtest before trade with a real account please! With default setting: - Deposit: min 10k-20k money (USC or USD) - Lot trade from 0.01 - Max DD: ~10-20% - Profit: ~10-20% per month with default setting - Leverage: best with 1:2000 Note: - Best with spread max < 30 - Time frame: any - Important: Contact Us before buy  ------   ------   ------   ------   ------   ------
Day Trade ou Swing Trade com base no Inside Bar
Rodrigo Oliveira Malaquias
Эксперты
The Inside Bar e one is a reversal/continuation candle formation, and is one of the most traded candle patterns. Robot F1 allows you to configure different trading strategies, Day Trade or swing trade, based on the Inside Bar as a starting point.  This pattern only requires two candles to perform. Robot F1 uses this extremely efficient pattern to identify trading opportunities. To make operations more effective, it has indicators that can be configured according to your strategy. Among the o
Deep Trend Pro
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Эксперты
DEEP TREND X — Expert Advisor with Artificial Intelligence for XAUUSD Deep Trend X is a 100% automated Expert Advisor, specifically designed for trading Gold (XAUUSD). It combines cutting-edge machine learning algorithms with institutional market analysis to detect highly accurate entries in both trending and ranging markets. ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE CORE The EA's core engine integrates two AI models that self-train on each new candlestick: SVM RBF (Support Vector Machine with Radial Kern
Gold Martingale Robot
Borriphat Maitree
Эксперты
Преобразите свою торговлю золотом! Раскройте потенциал экспоненциального и стабильного роста с помощью "Gold Martingale Robot EA" (MT5) Вы устали постоянно следить за графиками? Испытываете стресс каждый раз при выходе важных экономических новостей? Или, возможно, вы получали прибыль, но потом видели, как она исчезает из-за удержания сделок на выходные? Хватит проб и ошибок! Представляем Gold Martingale Robot EA — совершенную автоматизированную торговую систему для MT5, разработанную исключит
Willain72ATM
He Ping Qing
Эксперты
This strategy is mainly suitable for audcad, audnzd, audcad, audusd (Best) and other currencies. It uses batch closing and hedging strategies, with a maximum position of 9 orders.The maximum floating loss of 10 years is about $1,000, and the average monthly return is about 5-10%.It is recommended to operate 2-3 currencies with 3000usd. Parameter description: Clots: initial single quantity; NoTrade1: No trading time 1, it is recommended to avoid the data release time at night. Except for Clots,
С этим продуктом покупают
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (24)
Эксперты
Легенда продолжается. Королева эволюционирует. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Queen X — новое поколение легендарной торговой системы GOLD, основанной на проверенном успехе Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X построена на том же проверенном движке, что и Quantum Queen, и представляет собой новый мощный пользовательский режим, который позволяет трейдерам выбирать, какие именно стратегии включать или отключать. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально проверена, доработана и оптимизирована для обеспечения еще лу
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (138)
Эксперты
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Эксперты
ВАЖНЫЙ   : Этот пакет будет продаваться по текущей цене только в очень ограниченном количестве экземпляров.    Цена очень быстро вырастет до 1999$    Включено более 100 стратегий   , и их будет еще больше! БОНУС   : При цене 1499$ или выше — выберите  5     моих других советника бесплатно!  ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ НАБОРА ПОЛНОЕ РУКОВОДСТВО ПО НАСТРОЙКЕ И ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ ВИДЕО РУКОВОДСТВО ЖИВЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ ОБЗОР (третья сторона) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL L Добро пожаловать в ИДЕАЛЬНУЮ СИСТЕМУ ПРОРЫВА! Я рад
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Эксперты
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.76 (140)
Эксперты
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Эксперты
Syna 7 - ИИ, который остаётся со сделкой Большинство торговых систем перестают думать после входа. Syna так не делает. Syna 7 — это торговый ИИ-ассистент и автономная торговая система, созданная для того, чтобы участвовать в процессе от анализа до выхода. Она может отслеживать текущие условия, помнить контекст сделки, оценивать новости и волатильность, управлять позициями, координировать счета и продолжать пересматривать решения после открытия ордера. Торговля не заканчивается на входе. Интелле
Wall Street Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
3.89 (18)
Эксперты
Wall Street Robot is a professional trading system developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to operate
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Эксперты
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
DAX Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (3)
Эксперты
DAX Robot is an advanced automated trading system developed specifically for the DAX 40 Index on the H1 timeframe. Designed to handle the fast paced nature of one of Europe's most actively traded indices , the robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic. The system focuses on identifying high probability trading opportunities by combining trend analysis, market momentum, and volatility based conditions. DAX Robot is designe
Neural Sentinel xauusd ea mt5
Dragoljub Vujcic
Эксперты
Neural Sentinel XAUUSD MT5 – Высокочастотная алгоритмическая ИИ-система для золота Neural Sentinel XAUUSD MT5 — это высокопроизводительная алгоритмическая торговая система, разработанная исключительно для рынка золота (XAUUSD). Этот советник использует передовую мультитаймфреймовую аналитическую систему, сочетающую трендово-импульсный метод с точными фильтрами волатильности и анти-разворота для фиксации быстрых внутридневных рыночных неэффективностей. Попробуйте наши другие советники:  GET ONE F
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.53 (123)
Эксперты
Символ XAUUSD Timeframe (период) H1-M15 (любой) Поддержка торговли 1 позицией ДА Минимальный депозит 500 USD  (or the equivalent of another currency) Совместимость с любым брокером  ДА (поддержка брокера с 2 или 3 знака. Любая валюта депозита. Любое название символа. Любое время GMT) Запуск без предварительных настроек  ДА Если вам интересна тема машинного обучения подписывайтесь на канал:  Subscribe! Ключевые факты проекта Mad Turtle: Настоящее машинное обучение Данный эксперт не подкл
Bitcoin Scalping MT5
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (5)
Эксперты
[ IMPORTANT ] REAL CLIENT FEEDBACK :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_58814415 [ IMPORTANT ]  UPDATED (1 YEAR PERFORMANCE):  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_59233853 Представляем Bitcoin Scalping MT4/MT5 – умного советника для криптотрейдинга ПРОМОЦИЯ ПРИ ЗАПУСКЕ: Осталось всего 3 копии по текущей цене! Итоговая цена: $3999.99 БОНУС - ПРИОБРЕТИТЕ ЛИЦЕНЗИЮ НА ПОСТОЯННЫЙ ДОСТУП К BITCOIN SCALPING И ПОЛУЧИТЕ БЕСПЛАТНОЕ ПО ALGO ТРЕЙДИНГ
AI Prop Firms MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4 (16)
Эксперты
AI Prop Firms - Intelligent Automation Built for Prop Trading Firms . AI Prop Firms is an advanced fully automated Forex trading system powered by Artificial Intelligence , developed specifically to operate within the strict rules and evaluation models of prop trading firms. The system is designed to trade under controlled risk conditions while maintaining consistency , stability, and compliance with prop firm requirements. AI Prop Firms uses intelligent market analysis logic that continuously
AiQ
William Brandon Autry
4.87 (38)
Эксперты
Представляем AiQ Gen 2 – Быстрее. Умнее. Мощнее, чем когда-либо. Мы помогли начать этот сдвиг в конце 2024 года с Mean Machine, одной из первых систем, внедривших настоящий передовой ИИ в реальную розничную торговлю. AiQ Gen 2 является следующей эволюцией в этой линейке. AiQ Gen 2 создан для скорости на совершенно ином уровне. Отложенные ордера лежат в основе его преимущества, позволяя позиционироваться с точностью до расширения импульса, а затем передать управление адаптивному интеллекту. Боль
Bonnitta EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
3.38 (21)
Эксперты
Советник Bonnitta EA  основан на стратегии отложенной позиции ( PPS ) и очень продвинутом алгоритме скрытной торговли. Стратегия Bonnitta EA представляет собой комбинацию секретного пользовательского индикатора, линий тренда, уровней поддержки и сопротивления ( Price Action ) и наиболее важного алгоритма скрытной торговли, упомянутого выше. НЕ ПОКУПАЙТЕ EA БЕЗ КАКИХ-ЛИБО ПРОВЕРОК НА РЕАЛЬНЫЕ ДЕНЬГИ БОЛЕЕ 3 МЕСЯЦЕВ, МНЕ ЗАНИМАЛОСЬ БОЛЕЕ 100 НЕДЕЛЬ (БОЛЕЕ 2 ЛЕТ), ЧТОБЫ ПРОВЕРИТЬ BONNITTA EA НА РЕ
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.79 (42)
Эксперты
Квантовый барон EA Недаром нефть называют черным золотом, и теперь с помощью советника Quantum Baron вы можете получить к ней доступ с непревзойденной точностью и уверенностью. Quantum Baron, созданный для доминирования в динамичном мире XTIUSD (сырая нефть) на графике M30, является вашим лучшим оружием для повышения уровня и торговли с элитной точностью. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Со скидкой
PythonX M1 Scalper XAUUSD
Abhinav Puri
5 (1)
Эксперты
Точность. Цель. Результат. НЕ ПРОСТО СКАЛЬПЕР — ЭТО СИСТЕМА PythonX M1 Scalper — это не обычный торговый робот. Это специализированная система скальпинга, созданная исключительно для XAUUSD на таймфрейме M1 , с точными входами, умным контролем риска и устойчивой прибылью в долгосрочной перспективе. Тестировался на 9 популярных брокерах с депозитом всего $500 и показал впечатляющие результаты — до $500 000 чистой прибыли , без мартингейла и усреднения. УМНЫЙ ВХОД — ФИЛЬТРЫ, РАБОТАЮЩИЕ ВМЕСТЕ Pyt
Perceptrader AI MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.67 (6)
Эксперты
80 consecutive months in profit with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Perceptrader AI is a cutting-edge grid trading system that leverages the power of Artificial Intelligence, utilizing Deep Learning algorithms and Artificial Neural Networks (ANN) to analyze large amounts of market data at high speed and detect high-potential trading opportunities to exploit. Supported currency pairs: NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUDNZD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD, GBPCHF Timeframe: M5 Features: Trend , Mome
BulletProof BTC
Rodrigo Domenico Minafra
5 (1)
Эксперты
BULLETPROOF BTC — советник Session Breakout для BTC/USD Полностью автоматическая система торговли пробоев сессионных диапазонов для Биткоина. БЕЗ мартингейла. БЕЗ сетки. БЕЗ усреднения убытков. БЕЗ скрытых механизмов "восстановления". Стоп-лосс и тейк-профит на каждой позиции, всегда. 6 профилей риска, настройка в один клик. Проверен на целом годе out-of-sample данных. ------------------------------- ЧЕМ ЭТОТ СОВЕТНИК ОТЛИЧАЕТСЯ: ПРОВЕРКА, А НЕ ОБЕЩАНИЯ ------------------------------- Больш
Golden Blitz MT5
Lo Thi Mai Loan
4.43 (14)
Эксперты
EA Golden Blitz– Надежное и эффективное решение для торговли золотом   Промо-акция на запуск!  Осталось всего 1 копии по текущей цене!  Финальная цена: $1999.99 Здравствуйте! Я EA Golden Blitz, второй экспертный советник (EA) из семейства Diamond Forex Group, специально созданный для торговли золотом (XAU/USD). С уникальными функциями и приоритетом безопасности я гарантирую устойчивый и эффективный опыт торговли золотом для трейдеров.   Чем EA Golden Blitz отличается от других?   - Динамичес
Velora MT5
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Эксперты
The Intelligent Grid EA — A Team of Smart Modules Following the 5-star success of its MT4 predecessor, Velora has been completely rebuilt for MT5 with a fundamental shift in design. Most grid EAs are one engine doing many jobs. Velora is different. Inside Velora, there is a team. Four smart modules, each with one specialty, working together so the system stays adaptive at every stage of a trade — from the moment of entry, to scaling decisions, to the exit. Meet the team: VSE — Velora Smart Entr
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Zenzo Phathisani Mtungwa
Эксперты
ПРИКРЕПИТЕ к графику M1 или M5 для наилучших результатов и быстрых входов и выходов Minting – The Gold Scalper (Lite Edition) — это упрощённый, профессиональный советник, разработанный компанией Ramulo Software Ltd., специально созданный для извлечения прибыли из высокой волатильности и потенциала золота (XAUUSD). Он объединяет интеллектуальную рыночную структуру на основе EMA, определение тренда с помощью ATR, многоуровневый USD-трейлинг и строгий контроль просадки в лёгкую и простую в использ
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Эксперты
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Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
Эксперты
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Эксперты
Представляем Mean Machine GPT Gen 2 – Оригинал. Теперь умнее, сильнее и мощнее, чем когда-либо. Мы помогли начать весь этот сдвиг в конце 2024 года с Mean Machine, одной из первых систем, внедривших настоящий передовой ИИ в реальную розничную торговлю. Mean Machine GPT Gen 2 является следующей эволюцией того оригинального замысла. Мы не заменили оригинал. Мы его развили. Большинство систем реагируют один раз, действуют один раз и забывают всё. Mean Machine GPT Gen 2 не забывает. Он помнит кажду
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Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
5 (1)
Эксперты
Super Tenet — это мощный и интеллектуально разработанный советник, созданный для трейдеров, которые предпочитают стабильное автоматическое исполнение на рынках золота. Разработанный специально для XAUUSD на таймфрейме M1, эта система сочетает высокую скорость реакции с продвинутым внутренним управлением сделками и адаптивным рыночным поведением. Советник оптимизирован для бесперебойной работы у разных брокеров и в различных торговых средах. Используете ли вы ECN, Standard, Raw Spread или счета с
Amazing Brain MT5
Amazing Traders
5 (1)
Эксперты
Real monitoring   :   EA Amazing Brain MT5   Real monitoring :   EA Amazing Brain & EA Miracolo Recommended  pair   :      XAUUSD / Timeframe M30/ M15 / M12/ M10/ M6 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. For any other information, please contact us by private message or in   the mql5 group. Breakout based strategy, generates market entry signals when the price crosses a border of a certain price range. To c
Golden Pickaxe MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
3.56 (9)
Эксперты
EA has high-performance live track records of different set files: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Golden Pickaxe is a mean-reversion grid trading system that uses machine learning technology to place high-profit potential trades on the Gold market. It uses real market inefficiencies to its advantage to have an edge over the market. The EA has 5 predefined set files, which are essentially 5 different trading systems on gold . You may choose the default option (XAU Risky) or have
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5 (1)
Эксперты
Super Hybrid EA AI Pro Профессиональный советник для MetaTrader 5 на базе XAUUSD, сетки, мартингейла, хеджирования и контроля корзин сделок Обзор продукта Super Hybrid EA AI Pro — это торговый советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный преимущественно для торговли XAUUSD. Советник объединяет сеточную торговлю, мартингейл-прогрессию лота, опциональное хеджирование, управление корзиной сделок, контроль торговых сессий, новостной фильтр, фильтр событий Федеральной резервной системы США, защиту от про
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