MSX AI Multi Symbol Scalper



Professional Multi-Symbol Portfolio Trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5

MSX AI Multi Symbol Scalper v1.90 is a flexible multi-symbol, multi-chart Expert Advisor designed for automated portfolio trading across Forex, Gold, Indices, Commodities, Cryptocurrencies and other broker-supported CFDs.

The EA combines multi-layer trend intelligence, entry confirmation, adaptive risk-based lot sizing, portfolio-aware capital allocation, broker-margin protection, execution safeguards, session management, reversal and pullback management, partial profit taking, and local plus account-wide capital protection.

With up to 24 independently configurable EA instances in a multi-symbol BUY/SELL portfolio deployment, traders can configure symbols, timeframes, trading direction, sessions, risk, capital allocation and protection parameters according to their own requirements.

Who Is MSX AI Multi Symbol Scalper Designed For?



Independent Traders — Forex, Gold, Index, Commodity and Crypto traders who want structured automated multi-symbol trading.

Scalping and Intraday Traders — Traders who prefer configurable short-term, session-based or higher-frequency portfolio configurations.

Trend-Following Traders — Traders who prefer structured trend participation with multiple confirmation, reversal and pullback controls.

Master Copy Trading Providers — Traders operating master accounts for copy-trading services. A multi-symbol portfolio with multiple independent trading engines can potentially generate substantial trading activity and volume. This may also be relevant to providers participating in broker Partner, IB or referral programs where commission on charged brokrage-sharing arrangements are available.

Trading Signal Providers — Providers operating through the MQL5 ecosystem or their own Telegram, WhatsApp, Facebook and other trading communities can use the EA as an automated portfolio execution framework, subject to the rules and requirements of the relevant platform or service.

Prop-Firm and Funded-Trader Users — Traders using evaluation or funded-account programs with strict daily drawdown and maximum total drawdown requirements. The EA provides configurable risk, capital, daily protection, drawdown and session controls that can be optimized toward applicable account rules. Actual compliance depends on the specific firm's current rules and the user's configuration.

Fund Houses and Portfolio Managers — Professional users managing diversified trading portfolios who require configurable position sizing, portfolio-aware capital allocation and account-wide protection.

Portfolio and Multi-Chart, One mt5 Trading Account Equity Operators — Users deploying multiple independent trading engines across several symbols, timeframes and trading directions.

Strategy Developers and Advanced Optimizers — Experienced users who want extensive input parameters for testing and optimizing different symbols, sessions, risk models and protection settings.

Highly Flexible User Configuration



The EA is designed as a configurable trading framework rather than one fixed strategy. Users can optimize many aspects of the system, including trading direction, symbols, timeframes, trend parameters, entry confirmation, trend strength, reversal controls, pullback re-entry, Stop Loss, Take Profit, risk percentage, fixed lot size, Free Margin Reserve, Per-EA Capital Allocation, Minimum Projected Margin Level, Maximum Adaptive Lot Reduction, spread, slippage, partial profit taking, trading sessions, weekend protection and account-wide capital protection.

This flexibility allows different users to build configurations according to their own trading style, portfolio structure, market selection and risk-management requirements.

Portfolio-Oriented Architecture



Multiple independent EA instances can operate simultaneously across different symbols, timeframes and trading directions while sharing the same account capital environment.

The architecture is designed for both individual automated traders and larger multi-symbol portfolio deployments where risk, margin and account-wide protection must be considered across the entire trading environment.

A comprehensive online Knowledge Base is available to explain the EA's architecture, deployment, configuration and risk controls.

This Knowledge Base serves as the official documentation center for MSX AI Multi Symbol Scalper. It provides organized educational articles covering installation, deployment, configuration, trading architecture, money management, capital protection and portfolio administration.

Documentation includes:

• Portfolio Deployment Architecture

• Trend Intelligence Framework

• Entry & Reversal Logic

• Trend Birth Protection

• Pullback Re-Entry

• Money Management

• Per-EA Capital Allocation

• Capital Protection

• Margin Environment Protection

• Trade Management

• Session Control

• Weekend Protection

• Companion Indicators

• Multi-Chart Operation

• .set File Configuration

• Portfolio Administration

Documentation Updates

Additional articles may be published as new features, portfolio deployment techniques and software enhancements become available.

Important Notice

MSX AI Multi Symbol Scalper is an automated trading tool and does not guarantee profitability, trading volume, commissions, signal performance, funded-account approval, broker partnership eligibility or future trading results.

Trading leveraged financial instruments involves substantial risk. Users should thoroughly test their selected configuration on a Demo account and understand the applicable broker, platform, prop-firm and account requirements before considering live deployment.

Core Trading Framework

The trading architecture combines:

• Triple-Layer Trend Intelligence

• Five-Layer Entry Confirmation

• Trade Direction Control

• Optional Trend Birth Protection

• Optional One Trade Per Trend Hard Lock

• Hard Reversal Exit

• Soft Reversal Exit

• Pullback Re-Entry Control

• Trade Lifecycle Management

Trade eligibility is evaluated through the applicable analytical and protection layers before an execution request is submitted.

Triple-Layer Trend Intelligence

The EA uses three analytical engines working together as a synchronized trend framework:

• Master Smoothed HMA Trend Engine

• Hybrid Heiken Ashi Trend Engine

• MSX SuperTrend Advanced Engine

Additional trend-quality controls include:

• Trend Strength Filtering

• Reversal Strength Filtering

• ATR Volatility Spike Filtering

These components are designed to distinguish qualifying trend conditions from weaker or unstable market environments according to the configured strategy parameters.

Trend Birth Protection

Trend Birth Protection provides an optional additional entry-control layer.

When enabled, the EA tracks confirmed SuperTrend direction changes and controls whether the initial trade opportunity belongs to the birth of the newly detected trend.

The Trend Birth state is synchronized with the current market environment following EA initialization, MT5 restart, VPS restart, chart reload or EA reattachment, helping prevent an existing trend from being incorrectly treated as a newly born trend simply because the EA was restarted.

Trend Birth Protection can be enabled or disabled independently according to the user's preferred trading configuration.

Flexible Trade Direction Control

The EA supports:

• BUY + SELL Trading

• BUY Only Trading

• SELL Only Trading

The Instance Tag framework also supports isolated EA deployments, including configurations where separate engines operate on the same symbol and timeframe.

Combined with Symbol and Magic Number ownership controls, this allows individual EA instances to manage their own positions and runtime logic.

Trade Management Framework

Open positions can be managed using:

• Hard Reversal Exit

• Soft Reversal Exit

• Pullback Re-Entry Control

• ATR-Based Stop Loss

• ATR-Based Take Profit

• Fixed Stop Loss

• Fixed Take Profit

• Multi-Stage Partial Profit Taking

• One Trade Per Trend Control

• Session-End Position Closure

• Weekend Position Protection

Hard and soft reversal engines use confirmed closed-candle information according to their respective reversal rules.

Pullback re-entry can be used to permit a new qualifying opportunity after an eligible previous position has been completely closed, subject to the active entry and protection controls.

Multi-Stage Partial Profit Management

The partial-close engine can progressively reduce an open position as configured profit thresholds are reached.

The engine includes:

• Tick-by-Tick Monitoring

• Multiple Partial-Close Stages

• Configurable Profit Trigger

• Configurable Maximum Close Ratio

• Broker Minimum-Lot Validation

• Broker Volume-Step Validation

• Remaining Runner Protection

• Partial-Close Retry Protection

Partial closing is automatically skipped where the broker's minimum volume or volume-step requirements do not permit a valid partial reduction.

Execution Protection Framework

Before a trade can be executed, the EA can evaluate multiple runtime protections, including:

• Maximum Spread Filter

• Maximum Slippage Control

• Trading Session Permission

• Session-End Entry Protection

• Weekend Entry Protection

• Terminal Trading Availability

• Symbol Trading Availability

• Free Margin Availability

• Broker Stop-Level Requirements

• Broker Volume Requirements

• Projected Margin Requirements

• Final Projected Margin-Level Protection

The final execution layer also verifies that the EA does not already own an active position for the applicable Symbol and Magic Number.

Professional Adaptive Money Management

Version 1.80 extends the portfolio-aware money-management architecture.

The framework includes:

• Fixed Lot Trading

• Equity-Based Risk Percentage Position Sizing

• Free Margin Budget Engine

• Configurable Free Margin Reserve

• Margin-Aware Lot Reduction

• Adaptive Per-EA Capital Allocation

• Fixed Per-EA Capital Limit Mode

• Percentage-Based Per-EA Capital Limit Mode

• Minimum Projected Margin Level

• Broker Volume Validation

• Automatic Lot Normalization

In Risk Percentage mode, initial position size is derived from current account equity, the configured risk percentage and stop-loss distance, and is then constrained by the applicable margin and capital-allocation safeguards.

Maximum Adaptive Lot Reduction Protection — v1.90

Version 1.90 introduces an additional capital-protection layer called Maximum Adaptive Lot Reduction Protection.

The EA's adaptive money-management engine can reduce the initial calculated position size when current account conditions cannot safely support the original lot.

The new protection allows the trader to define how much reduction from the initial adaptive lot is acceptable.

New settings:

input bool Inp_UseMaxLotReductionFilter = true;

input double Inp_MaxLotReductionPct = 50.0;

When enabled, the EA compares the InitialLot with the FinalLot produced after the existing capital and margin protections have completed.

The reduction is calculated from the difference between the InitialLot and FinalLot.

For example:

InitialLot = 0.32

FinalLot = 0.12

Reduction = 62.50%

If the configured maximum reduction is 50%, the trade is blocked because the required reduction exceeds the user's permitted limit.

The journal can report:

Trade blocked | Reason=EXCESSIVE_LOT_REDUCTION | InitialLot=0.32 | FinalLot=0.12 | Reduction=62.50% | Allowed=50.00%

This protection does not replace the existing Free Margin Reserve, Per-EA Capital Allocation, broker margin calculation, broker volume validation or Minimum Projected Margin Level protection.

Instead, it adds another decision layer after the adaptive engine has determined the final capital-safe lot.

A valid trading signal can therefore still be blocked when the required adaptive lot reduction exceeds the user's configured tolerance.

The feature can be disabled by setting Inp_UseMaxLotReductionFilter to false. The existing capital and margin protections continue to operate normally.

Adaptive Per-EA Capital Allocation — v1.80

Version 1.80 introduces percentage-based Per-EA Tradable Equity allocation.

The process operates on the currently available free-margin environment.

For example:

Current Free Margin: $1,000

Free Margin Reserve: 30%

Reserve-Adjusted Budget: $700

Per-EA Allocation: 20%

Maximum Per-EA Budget: $140

Because percentage allocation is calculated from the current reserve-adjusted budget, the permitted capital allocation can adapt as available account resources change.

Users may select either:

• Fixed-Money Per-EA Allocation

or

• Percentage-Based Per-EA Allocation

This is particularly useful in multi-chart portfolio deployments where multiple EA instances share the same account resources.

Legacy Emergency Max Lot Protection

The EA also retains the legacy fixed Emergency Max Lot Cap for configurations where the advanced Per-EA Tradable Equity Limit is disabled.

When Inp_UseMaxTradableEquityPerEA is enabled, the legacy fixed Max Lot Cap is bypassed and the Per-EA capital-allocation framework becomes the applicable capital boundary within the position-sizing architecture.

This prevents a manually configured historical lot ceiling from unnecessarily restricting an adaptive Per-EA allocation configuration.

Free Margin Reserve & Portfolio Budgeting

The EA can permanently reserve a user-defined percentage of current free margin before determining the budget available for the next trade.

For example:

Free Margin: $1,000

Reserve: 30%

Reserved: $300

Available Budget: $700

The next position is allowed to consume margin only from the permitted budget, subject to the remaining position-sizing and execution protections.

This architecture helps prevent individual EA instances from assuming unrestricted access to all available account free margin.

Margin Environment Protection

The Margin Environment Protection Framework monitors broker margin requirements before new positions are opened.

The system is designed to detect abnormal changes in required margin that may occur during circumstances such as temporary leverage changes or broker risk-control periods.

When the configured margin-environment conditions are not acceptable, new entries can be prevented until the environment returns to an acceptable state.

This protection operates alongside—not instead of—the Free Margin Budget, Per-EA Capital Allocation and projected Margin Level safeguards.

Multi-Layer Capital Protection

The EA provides both local EA protection and shared master-account protection.

Independent EA Protection

Individual EA instances can use:

• Per-Trade Loss Protection

• Local Daily Loss Protection

• Local Daily Profit Target

• Local Maximum Drawdown Protection

• Daily Sleep Mode

These controls operate on the applicable EA instance according to its configured Symbol/Magic ownership and protection architecture.

Master Account Protection

Account-wide protection can monitor:

• Master Daily Loss

• Master Daily Profit Target

• Master Account Drawdown

Master protection uses total account equity and shared protection state, allowing portfolio-wide protection to coordinate multiple EA charts.

When an enabled master threshold is triggered, the corresponding protection lock can place the trading system into account-level sleep/protection state.

Persistent Protection State

Important protection information can be stored using MetaTrader Global Variables.

This allows applicable protection states and equity baselines to survive events such as:

• MT5 Restart

• VPS Restart

• EA Reload

• Chart Refresh

• EA Reattachment

The objective is to prevent a simple terminal restart from unintentionally defeating an already-triggered protection state.

Full Fresh Start Architecture — v1.80

Version 1.80 uses a centralized Full Fresh Start reset architecture.

A genuine new broker trading day can reset the applicable daily trading state through one common reset engine.

When Fresh Start Each Session is enabled, the same reset package can also be applied when a new enabled trading session begins.

The Full Fresh Start can refresh or reset applicable:

• Local Start Equity

• Master Start Equity

• Local Capital Protection State

• Master Capital Protection State

• Sleep States

• Daily Protection Locks

• Master Protection Locks

• One Trade Per Trend Hard Lock

• Signal Memory

• Trend Birth Runtime State

• Reversal Runtime State

Using a common reset authority reduces differences between broker-day and enabled-session reset behavior.

Advanced Multi-Session Control

Trading can be organized around four configurable broker-server-time windows:

• Tokyo Session

• London Session

• New York Session

• Other / Custom Session

Each session has independent:

• Enable / Disable Control

• Start Time

• End Time

Additional session controls include:

• Fresh Start at Each Enabled Session

• New-Entry Blocking Near Session End

• Automatic Position Closure at Session End

• Overlapping Enabled-Session Handling

This allows the EA to be configured for continuous schedules or selected trading windows.

Session-End Protection

When enabled, new entries can be blocked during a configurable period before the end of an active session.

Existing positions can also be closed when the applicable enabled trading window has ended.

The Session-End Position Close engine uses broker server time and operates independently from weekend protection.

Overlapping enabled sessions are taken into account so that a position is not closed merely because one session ended while another enabled session remains active.

Weekend Protection

The weekend framework can provide:

• Friday Entry Blocking

• Configurable Pre-Weekend Entry Buffer

• Existing Position Closure

• Sunday Resume-Time Control

Weekend timing is based on broker server time and should therefore be configured according to the trading server used by the customer.

Multi-Symbol & Multi-Instance Portfolio Deployment

MSX AI Multi Symbol Scalper is designed for operation ranging from a single EA instance to multi-chart portfolio configurations.

Different instances can operate across:

• Multiple Symbols

• Multiple Timeframes

• Different Trade Directions

• Different Trading Sessions

• Different Risk Configurations

All instances ultimately share the account's actual equity, free margin and broker trading environment, while Symbol, Magic Number and Instance Tag architecture provide the required instance-level organization.

Portfolio users should therefore configure combined risk and capital settings with the total account exposure in mind.

Companion Indicators

Three companion indicators are available separately through the MQL5 Marketplace:

• Master Smoothed HMA Color

• MSX Hybrid Heiken Scalper

• MSX SuperTrend Advanced

When configured consistently with the EA, these indicators can help users visualize components of the analytical framework directly on the chart.

Detailed configuration information can be provided through the product Knowledge Base.

Demo Version, Strategy Tester & Portfolio Deployment

The Demo version can be evaluated using the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester to demonstrate the EA's core trading logic, trend analysis and order management.

However, the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester operates as a single-symbol simulation environment, whereas the full MSX AI Multi Symbol Scalper is designed as a professional portfolio trading system capable of coordinating multiple independent Expert Advisor instances across numerous charts simultaneously.

A typical portfolio deployment may consist of:

12 trading symbols

Separate BUY Engine and SELL Engine for each symbol

Up to 24 independent EA instances

Four independently configurable trading sessions

Symbol allocation optimized for different global market sessions

During live portfolio operation, every EA instance independently evaluates trend conditions, trading sessions, money management, margin availability, capital protection and trade management while sharing the same account equity, free margin and master account protection framework.

Because the Strategy Tester processes only one chart at a time, it cannot reproduce many portfolio-level behaviors, including:

Simultaneous multi-symbol trading

Multiple BUY and SELL engine coordination

Shared account free-margin allocation

Portfolio-aware money management

Master account capital protection

Multi-session portfolio scheduling

Continuous round-the-clock portfolio deployment

For traders wishing to evaluate the complete portfolio architecture under live market conditions, the recommended approach is to rent the full version and deploy it on a Demo account before trading with real funds.

Ready-to-use portfolio .set files are provided for the recommended multi-symbol deployment, and guidance on their installation and configuration is available through the MQL5 private messaging system.

This allows users to experience the complete multi-chart portfolio environment—including independent BUY and SELL engines, session scheduling, capital allocation and portfolio protection—under real market conditions without risking real capital.

Once satisfied with the EA's operation and configuration, users may choose to continue renting or purchase a permanent license according to their individual trading requirements.

VPS Recommendation

For continuous automated operation, a stable trading environment or VPS is recommended, particularly for multi-chart deployments.

The EA architecture supports:

• Multi-Symbol Trading

• Multi-Chart Deployment

• Multi-Instance Operation

• Continuous Session Monitoring

• Automated Position Management

• Portfolio Capital Protection

Network quality, broker execution conditions, server availability and VPS performance remain external factors outside the EA's control.

Important Risk Disclosure

Trading leveraged financial instruments, including Forex, Metals, Indices, Commodities, Cryptocurrencies and CFDs, involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for every trader.

The EA's trend analysis, money management, margin controls and capital-protection systems do not guarantee profitability and cannot eliminate trading losses.

Historical results, backtests and previous trading performance do not guarantee future results.

Users should test the Expert Advisor in an appropriate Demo environment, understand its settings, and select risk and capital-allocation parameters suitable for their account and financial circumstances before considering live trading.

The user remains responsible for EA configuration, portfolio exposure and trading risk.

Key Features — Version 1.90

• Triple-Layer Trend Intelligence Framework

• Five-Layer Entry Confirmation

• Optional Trend Birth Protection

• One Trade Per Trend Hard Lock

• Hard Reversal Exit

• Soft Reversal Exit

• Pullback Re-Entry Control

• BUY / SELL / Both-Side Deployment

• Multi-Instance Architecture

• Trend & Reversal Strength Validation

• ATR Volatility Spike Filtering

• Spread & Slippage Protection

• ATR & Fixed SL/TP

• Multi-Stage Partial Profit Management

• Equity-Based Risk Position Sizing

• Free Margin Budget Engine

• Configurable Free Margin Reserve

• Adaptive Margin-Aware Lot Sizing

• Adaptive Per-EA Capital Allocation

• Fixed or Percentage Per-EA Capital Limits

• Projected Margin Level Protection

• Margin Environment Protection

• Maximum Adaptive Lot Reduction Protection

• Local EA Capital Protection

• Master Account Capital Protection

• Persistent Protection States

• Full Fresh Start Architecture

• Broker-Day Reset Management

• Fresh Start at Enabled Sessions

• Four Configurable Trading Sessions

• Session-End Entry Protection

• Session-End Position Closure

• Weekend Protection

• Companion Indicator Support

• Multi-Symbol Portfolio Deployment

Version 1.80 Highlights

v1.80 primarily strengthens portfolio capital allocation, session/reset architecture and operational control.

The important additions/improvements over the older description are adaptive percentage-based Per-EA capital allocation after Free Margin Reserve, bypass of the legacy fixed Max Lot Cap when the advanced Per-EA allocation system is active, centralized Full Fresh Start handling for broker-day/session resets, improved persistent protection-state handling, and the latest Trend Birth/re-entry/session architecture.

Version 1.90 Highlights

Version 1.90 introduces Maximum Adaptive Lot Reduction Protection.

The new protection monitors how much the adaptive capital engine has reduced the calculated position size before execution.

When the required reduction exceeds the user-defined maximum percentage, the trade is blocked rather than accepting a substantially reduced position.

This provides an additional capital-management boundary while preserving the existing adaptive margin, Free Margin Reserve, Per-EA Capital Allocation and projected Margin Level protections.





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