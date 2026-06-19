MSX AI Multi Symbol Scalper

  • 专家
  • Som Prakash Gehlot
    Som Prakash Gehlot

    Som Prakash Gehlot

    • Professional MT5 Algo Trader & Systems Architect | Founder of MSX AI 在  Jodhpur
    • 印度
    • 5112
    4.5 (8)
    Som Prakash Gehlot
    Professional MT5 Algorithmic Trading Systems Architect | Founder of MSX AI Trading | Creator of Professional Portfolio Trading Solutions
    For more than 16 years I have focused on designing automated trading systems for MetaTrader 5 with one objective:
    19 产品
  • 版本: 1.90
  • 更新: 8 八月 2026
  • 激活: 5

MSX AI Multi Symbol Scalper

Professional Multi-Symbol Portfolio Trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5

MSX AI Multi Symbol Scalper v1.90 is a flexible multi-symbol, multi-chart Expert Advisor designed for automated portfolio trading across Forex, Gold, Indices, Commodities, Cryptocurrencies and other broker-supported CFDs.

The EA combines multi-layer trend intelligence, entry confirmation, adaptive risk-based lot sizing, portfolio-aware capital allocation, broker-margin protection, execution safeguards, session management, reversal and pullback management, partial profit taking, and local plus account-wide capital protection.

With up to 24 independently configurable EA instances in a multi-symbol BUY/SELL portfolio deployment, traders can configure symbols, timeframes, trading direction, sessions, risk, capital allocation and protection parameters according to their own requirements.

Who Is MSX AI Multi Symbol Scalper Designed For?

Independent Traders — Forex, Gold, Index, Commodity and Crypto traders who want structured automated multi-symbol trading.

Scalping and Intraday Traders — Traders who prefer configurable short-term, session-based or higher-frequency portfolio configurations.

Trend-Following Traders — Traders who prefer structured trend participation with multiple confirmation, reversal and pullback controls.

Master Copy Trading Providers — Traders operating master accounts for copy-trading services. A multi-symbol portfolio with multiple independent trading engines can potentially generate substantial trading activity and volume. This may also be relevant to providers participating in broker Partner, IB or referral programs where commission on charged brokrage-sharing arrangements are available.

Trading Signal Providers — Providers operating through the MQL5 ecosystem or their own Telegram, WhatsApp, Facebook and other trading communities can use the EA as an automated portfolio execution framework, subject to the rules and requirements of the relevant platform or service.

Prop-Firm and Funded-Trader Users — Traders using evaluation or funded-account programs with strict daily drawdown and maximum total drawdown requirements. The EA provides configurable risk, capital, daily protection, drawdown and session controls that can be optimized toward applicable account rules. Actual compliance depends on the specific firm's current rules and the user's configuration.

Fund Houses and Portfolio Managers — Professional users managing diversified trading portfolios who require configurable position sizing, portfolio-aware capital allocation and account-wide protection.

Portfolio and Multi-Chart, One mt5 Trading Account Equity Operators — Users deploying multiple independent trading engines across several symbols, timeframes and trading directions.

Strategy Developers and Advanced Optimizers — Experienced users who want extensive input parameters for testing and optimizing different symbols, sessions, risk models and protection settings.

Highly Flexible User Configuration

The EA is designed as a configurable trading framework rather than one fixed strategy. Users can optimize many aspects of the system, including trading direction, symbols, timeframes, trend parameters, entry confirmation, trend strength, reversal controls, pullback re-entry, Stop Loss, Take Profit, risk percentage, fixed lot size, Free Margin Reserve, Per-EA Capital Allocation, Minimum Projected Margin Level, Maximum Adaptive Lot Reduction, spread, slippage, partial profit taking, trading sessions, weekend protection and account-wide capital protection.

This flexibility allows different users to build configurations according to their own trading style, portfolio structure, market selection and risk-management requirements.

Portfolio-Oriented Architecture

Multiple independent EA instances can operate simultaneously across different symbols, timeframes and trading directions while sharing the same account capital environment.

The architecture is designed for both individual automated traders and larger multi-symbol portfolio deployments where risk, margin and account-wide protection must be considered across the entire trading environment.

Complete Knowledge Base & Educational Documentation

A comprehensive online Knowledge Base is available to explain the EA's architecture, deployment, configuration and risk controls.

This Knowledge Base serves as the official documentation center for MSX AI Multi Symbol Scalper. It provides organized educational articles covering installation, deployment, configuration, trading architecture, money management, capital protection and portfolio administration.

Documentation includes:

• Portfolio Deployment Architecture

• Trend Intelligence Framework

• Entry & Reversal Logic

• Trend Birth Protection

• Pullback Re-Entry

• Money Management

• Per-EA Capital Allocation

• Capital Protection

• Margin Environment Protection

• Trade Management

• Session Control

• Weekend Protection

• Companion Indicators

• Multi-Chart Operation

• .set File Configuration

• Portfolio Administration

Documentation Updates

Additional articles may be published as new features, portfolio deployment techniques and software enhancements become available.

Important Notice

MSX AI Multi Symbol Scalper is an automated trading tool and does not guarantee profitability, trading volume, commissions, signal performance, funded-account approval, broker partnership eligibility or future trading results.

Trading leveraged financial instruments involves substantial risk. Users should thoroughly test their selected configuration on a Demo account and understand the applicable broker, platform, prop-firm and account requirements before considering live deployment.

Core Trading Framework

The trading architecture combines:

• Triple-Layer Trend Intelligence
• Five-Layer Entry Confirmation
• Trade Direction Control
• Optional Trend Birth Protection
• Optional One Trade Per Trend Hard Lock
• Hard Reversal Exit
• Soft Reversal Exit
• Pullback Re-Entry Control
• Trade Lifecycle Management

Trade eligibility is evaluated through the applicable analytical and protection layers before an execution request is submitted.

Triple-Layer Trend Intelligence

The EA uses three analytical engines working together as a synchronized trend framework:

• Master Smoothed HMA Trend Engine
• Hybrid Heiken Ashi Trend Engine
• MSX SuperTrend Advanced Engine

Additional trend-quality controls include:

• Trend Strength Filtering
• Reversal Strength Filtering
• ATR Volatility Spike Filtering

These components are designed to distinguish qualifying trend conditions from weaker or unstable market environments according to the configured strategy parameters.

Trend Birth Protection

Trend Birth Protection provides an optional additional entry-control layer.

When enabled, the EA tracks confirmed SuperTrend direction changes and controls whether the initial trade opportunity belongs to the birth of the newly detected trend.

The Trend Birth state is synchronized with the current market environment following EA initialization, MT5 restart, VPS restart, chart reload or EA reattachment, helping prevent an existing trend from being incorrectly treated as a newly born trend simply because the EA was restarted.

Trend Birth Protection can be enabled or disabled independently according to the user's preferred trading configuration.

Flexible Trade Direction Control

The EA supports:

• BUY + SELL Trading
• BUY Only Trading
• SELL Only Trading

The Instance Tag framework also supports isolated EA deployments, including configurations where separate engines operate on the same symbol and timeframe.

Combined with Symbol and Magic Number ownership controls, this allows individual EA instances to manage their own positions and runtime logic.

Trade Management Framework

Open positions can be managed using:

• Hard Reversal Exit
• Soft Reversal Exit
• Pullback Re-Entry Control
• ATR-Based Stop Loss
• ATR-Based Take Profit
• Fixed Stop Loss
• Fixed Take Profit
• Multi-Stage Partial Profit Taking
• One Trade Per Trend Control
• Session-End Position Closure
• Weekend Position Protection

Hard and soft reversal engines use confirmed closed-candle information according to their respective reversal rules.

Pullback re-entry can be used to permit a new qualifying opportunity after an eligible previous position has been completely closed, subject to the active entry and protection controls.

Multi-Stage Partial Profit Management

The partial-close engine can progressively reduce an open position as configured profit thresholds are reached.

The engine includes:

• Tick-by-Tick Monitoring
• Multiple Partial-Close Stages
• Configurable Profit Trigger
• Configurable Maximum Close Ratio
• Broker Minimum-Lot Validation
• Broker Volume-Step Validation
• Remaining Runner Protection
• Partial-Close Retry Protection

Partial closing is automatically skipped where the broker's minimum volume or volume-step requirements do not permit a valid partial reduction.

Execution Protection Framework

Before a trade can be executed, the EA can evaluate multiple runtime protections, including:

• Maximum Spread Filter
• Maximum Slippage Control
• Trading Session Permission
• Session-End Entry Protection
• Weekend Entry Protection
• Terminal Trading Availability
• Symbol Trading Availability
• Free Margin Availability
• Broker Stop-Level Requirements
• Broker Volume Requirements
• Projected Margin Requirements
• Final Projected Margin-Level Protection

The final execution layer also verifies that the EA does not already own an active position for the applicable Symbol and Magic Number.

Professional Adaptive Money Management

Version 1.80 extends the portfolio-aware money-management architecture.

The framework includes:

• Fixed Lot Trading
• Equity-Based Risk Percentage Position Sizing
• Free Margin Budget Engine
• Configurable Free Margin Reserve
• Margin-Aware Lot Reduction
• Adaptive Per-EA Capital Allocation
• Fixed Per-EA Capital Limit Mode
• Percentage-Based Per-EA Capital Limit Mode
• Minimum Projected Margin Level
• Broker Volume Validation
• Automatic Lot Normalization

In Risk Percentage mode, initial position size is derived from current account equity, the configured risk percentage and stop-loss distance, and is then constrained by the applicable margin and capital-allocation safeguards.

Maximum Adaptive Lot Reduction Protection — v1.90

Version 1.90 introduces an additional capital-protection layer called Maximum Adaptive Lot Reduction Protection.

The EA's adaptive money-management engine can reduce the initial calculated position size when current account conditions cannot safely support the original lot.

The new protection allows the trader to define how much reduction from the initial adaptive lot is acceptable.

New settings:

input bool   Inp_UseMaxLotReductionFilter = true;

input double Inp_MaxLotReductionPct = 50.0;

When enabled, the EA compares the InitialLot with the FinalLot produced after the existing capital and margin protections have completed.

The reduction is calculated from the difference between the InitialLot and FinalLot.

For example:

InitialLot = 0.32

FinalLot   = 0.12

Reduction  = 62.50%

If the configured maximum reduction is 50%, the trade is blocked because the required reduction exceeds the user's permitted limit.

The journal can report:

Trade blocked | Reason=EXCESSIVE_LOT_REDUCTION | InitialLot=0.32 | FinalLot=0.12 | Reduction=62.50% | Allowed=50.00%

This protection does not replace the existing Free Margin Reserve, Per-EA Capital Allocation, broker margin calculation, broker volume validation or Minimum Projected Margin Level protection.

Instead, it adds another decision layer after the adaptive engine has determined the final capital-safe lot.

A valid trading signal can therefore still be blocked when the required adaptive lot reduction exceeds the user's configured tolerance.

The feature can be disabled by setting Inp_UseMaxLotReductionFilter to false. The existing capital and margin protections continue to operate normally.

Adaptive Per-EA Capital Allocation — v1.80

Version 1.80 introduces percentage-based Per-EA Tradable Equity allocation.

The process operates on the currently available free-margin environment.

For example:

Current Free Margin: $1,000
Free Margin Reserve: 30%
Reserve-Adjusted Budget: $700
Per-EA Allocation: 20%
Maximum Per-EA Budget: $140

Because percentage allocation is calculated from the current reserve-adjusted budget, the permitted capital allocation can adapt as available account resources change.

Users may select either:

• Fixed-Money Per-EA Allocation
or
• Percentage-Based Per-EA Allocation

This is particularly useful in multi-chart portfolio deployments where multiple EA instances share the same account resources.

Legacy Emergency Max Lot Protection

The EA also retains the legacy fixed Emergency Max Lot Cap for configurations where the advanced Per-EA Tradable Equity Limit is disabled.

When Inp_UseMaxTradableEquityPerEA is enabled, the legacy fixed Max Lot Cap is bypassed and the Per-EA capital-allocation framework becomes the applicable capital boundary within the position-sizing architecture.

This prevents a manually configured historical lot ceiling from unnecessarily restricting an adaptive Per-EA allocation configuration.

Free Margin Reserve & Portfolio Budgeting

The EA can permanently reserve a user-defined percentage of current free margin before determining the budget available for the next trade.

For example:

Free Margin: $1,000
Reserve: 30%
Reserved: $300
Available Budget: $700

The next position is allowed to consume margin only from the permitted budget, subject to the remaining position-sizing and execution protections.

This architecture helps prevent individual EA instances from assuming unrestricted access to all available account free margin.

Margin Environment Protection

The Margin Environment Protection Framework monitors broker margin requirements before new positions are opened.

The system is designed to detect abnormal changes in required margin that may occur during circumstances such as temporary leverage changes or broker risk-control periods.

When the configured margin-environment conditions are not acceptable, new entries can be prevented until the environment returns to an acceptable state.

This protection operates alongside—not instead of—the Free Margin Budget, Per-EA Capital Allocation and projected Margin Level safeguards.

Multi-Layer Capital Protection

The EA provides both local EA protection and shared master-account protection.

Independent EA Protection

Individual EA instances can use:

• Per-Trade Loss Protection
• Local Daily Loss Protection
• Local Daily Profit Target
• Local Maximum Drawdown Protection
• Daily Sleep Mode

These controls operate on the applicable EA instance according to its configured Symbol/Magic ownership and protection architecture.

Master Account Protection

Account-wide protection can monitor:

• Master Daily Loss
• Master Daily Profit Target
• Master Account Drawdown

Master protection uses total account equity and shared protection state, allowing portfolio-wide protection to coordinate multiple EA charts.

When an enabled master threshold is triggered, the corresponding protection lock can place the trading system into account-level sleep/protection state.

Persistent Protection State

Important protection information can be stored using MetaTrader Global Variables.

This allows applicable protection states and equity baselines to survive events such as:

• MT5 Restart
• VPS Restart
• EA Reload
• Chart Refresh
• EA Reattachment

The objective is to prevent a simple terminal restart from unintentionally defeating an already-triggered protection state.

Full Fresh Start Architecture — v1.80

Version 1.80 uses a centralized Full Fresh Start reset architecture.

A genuine new broker trading day can reset the applicable daily trading state through one common reset engine.

When Fresh Start Each Session is enabled, the same reset package can also be applied when a new enabled trading session begins.

The Full Fresh Start can refresh or reset applicable:

• Local Start Equity
• Master Start Equity
• Local Capital Protection State
• Master Capital Protection State
• Sleep States
• Daily Protection Locks
• Master Protection Locks
• One Trade Per Trend Hard Lock
• Signal Memory
• Trend Birth Runtime State
• Reversal Runtime State

Using a common reset authority reduces differences between broker-day and enabled-session reset behavior.

Advanced Multi-Session Control

Trading can be organized around four configurable broker-server-time windows:

• Tokyo Session
• London Session
• New York Session
• Other / Custom Session

Each session has independent:

• Enable / Disable Control
• Start Time
• End Time

Additional session controls include:

• Fresh Start at Each Enabled Session
• New-Entry Blocking Near Session End
• Automatic Position Closure at Session End
• Overlapping Enabled-Session Handling

This allows the EA to be configured for continuous schedules or selected trading windows.

Session-End Protection

When enabled, new entries can be blocked during a configurable period before the end of an active session.

Existing positions can also be closed when the applicable enabled trading window has ended.

The Session-End Position Close engine uses broker server time and operates independently from weekend protection.

Overlapping enabled sessions are taken into account so that a position is not closed merely because one session ended while another enabled session remains active.

Weekend Protection

The weekend framework can provide:

• Friday Entry Blocking
• Configurable Pre-Weekend Entry Buffer
• Existing Position Closure
• Sunday Resume-Time Control

Weekend timing is based on broker server time and should therefore be configured according to the trading server used by the customer.

Multi-Symbol & Multi-Instance Portfolio Deployment

MSX AI Multi Symbol Scalper is designed for operation ranging from a single EA instance to multi-chart portfolio configurations.

Different instances can operate across:

• Multiple Symbols
• Multiple Timeframes
• Different Trade Directions
• Different Trading Sessions
• Different Risk Configurations

All instances ultimately share the account's actual equity, free margin and broker trading environment, while Symbol, Magic Number and Instance Tag architecture provide the required instance-level organization.

Portfolio users should therefore configure combined risk and capital settings with the total account exposure in mind.

Companion Indicators

Three companion indicators are available separately through the MQL5 Marketplace:

• Master Smoothed HMA Color
• MSX Hybrid Heiken Scalper
• MSX SuperTrend Advanced

When configured consistently with the EA, these indicators can help users visualize components of the analytical framework directly on the chart.

Detailed configuration information can be provided through the product Knowledge Base.

Demo Version, Strategy Tester & Portfolio Deployment

The Demo version can be evaluated using the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester to demonstrate the EA's core trading logic, trend analysis and order management.

However, the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester operates as a single-symbol simulation environment, whereas the full MSX AI Multi Symbol Scalper is designed as a professional portfolio trading system capable of coordinating multiple independent Expert Advisor instances across numerous charts simultaneously.

A typical portfolio deployment may consist of:

  • 12 trading symbols
  • Separate BUY Engine and SELL Engine for each symbol
  • Up to 24 independent EA instances
  • Four independently configurable trading sessions
  • Symbol allocation optimized for different global market sessions

During live portfolio operation, every EA instance independently evaluates trend conditions, trading sessions, money management, margin availability, capital protection and trade management while sharing the same account equity, free margin and master account protection framework.

Because the Strategy Tester processes only one chart at a time, it cannot reproduce many portfolio-level behaviors, including:

  • Simultaneous multi-symbol trading
  • Multiple BUY and SELL engine coordination
  • Shared account free-margin allocation
  • Portfolio-aware money management
  • Master account capital protection
  • Multi-session portfolio scheduling
  • Continuous round-the-clock portfolio deployment

For traders wishing to evaluate the complete portfolio architecture under live market conditions, the recommended approach is to rent the full version and deploy it on a Demo account before trading with real funds.

Ready-to-use portfolio .set files are provided for the recommended multi-symbol deployment, and guidance on their installation and configuration is available through the MQL5 private messaging system.

This allows users to experience the complete multi-chart portfolio environment—including independent BUY and SELL engines, session scheduling, capital allocation and portfolio protection—under real market conditions without risking real capital.

Once satisfied with the EA's operation and configuration, users may choose to continue renting or purchase a permanent license according to their individual trading requirements.

VPS Recommendation

For continuous automated operation, a stable trading environment or VPS is recommended, particularly for multi-chart deployments.

The EA architecture supports:

• Multi-Symbol Trading
• Multi-Chart Deployment
• Multi-Instance Operation
• Continuous Session Monitoring
• Automated Position Management
• Portfolio Capital Protection

Network quality, broker execution conditions, server availability and VPS performance remain external factors outside the EA's control.

Important Risk Disclosure

Trading leveraged financial instruments, including Forex, Metals, Indices, Commodities, Cryptocurrencies and CFDs, involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for every trader.

The EA's trend analysis, money management, margin controls and capital-protection systems do not guarantee profitability and cannot eliminate trading losses.

Historical results, backtests and previous trading performance do not guarantee future results.

Users should test the Expert Advisor in an appropriate Demo environment, understand its settings, and select risk and capital-allocation parameters suitable for their account and financial circumstances before considering live trading.

The user remains responsible for EA configuration, portfolio exposure and trading risk.

Key Features — Version 1.90

• Triple-Layer Trend Intelligence Framework
• Five-Layer Entry Confirmation
• Optional Trend Birth Protection
• One Trade Per Trend Hard Lock
• Hard Reversal Exit
• Soft Reversal Exit
• Pullback Re-Entry Control
• BUY / SELL / Both-Side Deployment
• Multi-Instance Architecture
• Trend & Reversal Strength Validation
• ATR Volatility Spike Filtering
• Spread & Slippage Protection
• ATR & Fixed SL/TP
• Multi-Stage Partial Profit Management
• Equity-Based Risk Position Sizing
• Free Margin Budget Engine
• Configurable Free Margin Reserve
• Adaptive Margin-Aware Lot Sizing
• Adaptive Per-EA Capital Allocation
• Fixed or Percentage Per-EA Capital Limits
• Projected Margin Level Protection
• Margin Environment Protection

• Maximum Adaptive Lot Reduction Protection

• Local EA Capital Protection

• Master Account Capital Protection

• Persistent Protection States
• Full Fresh Start Architecture
• Broker-Day Reset Management
• Fresh Start at Enabled Sessions
• Four Configurable Trading Sessions
• Session-End Entry Protection
• Session-End Position Closure
• Weekend Protection
• Companion Indicator Support
• Multi-Symbol Portfolio Deployment

Version 1.80 Highlights

v1.80 primarily strengthens portfolio capital allocation, session/reset architecture and operational control.

The important additions/improvements over the older description are adaptive percentage-based Per-EA capital allocation after Free Margin Reserve, bypass of the legacy fixed Max Lot Cap when the advanced Per-EA allocation system is active, centralized Full Fresh Start handling for broker-day/session resets, improved persistent protection-state handling, and the latest Trend Birth/re-entry/session architecture.

Version 1.90 Highlights

Version 1.90 introduces Maximum Adaptive Lot Reduction Protection.

The new protection monitors how much the adaptive capital engine has reduced the calculated position size before execution.

When the required reduction exceeds the user-defined maximum percentage, the trade is blocked rather than accepting a substantially reduced position.

This provides an additional capital-management boundary while preserving the existing adaptive margin, Free Margin Reserve, Per-EA Capital Allocation and projected Margin Level protections.


#MetaTrader5 #MT5 #ExpertAdvisor #AlgorithmicTrading #AutomatedTrading #ForexTrading #PortfolioTrading #TradingAutomation #RiskManagement #AlgoTrading #CopyTrading #MasterCopyTradingEA #TradingSignalEA
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Ekaterina Saltykova
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Mridul Agarwal
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专家
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Noelle Chua Mei Ping
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ALEKSANDR IVANOV
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Day Trade ou Swing Trade com base no Inside Bar
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Syna 7 - 全程陪伴交易的 AI 大多数交易系统在入场之后就停止思考了。 Syna 不会。 Syna 7 是一个 AI 交易助手，也是一套自主交易系统，从分析到离场全程参与。 它可以监控当前行情、记住交易的来龙去脉、评估新闻与波动、管理持仓、协调账户，并在订单成交之后继续重新审视自己的决策。 交易不会在入场时结束。 智能也不该如此。 从分析到离场，一以贯之的智能。 频道与社区 关注频道，获取更新、信号、发布消息和产品演示。加入公开群组，提问并与其他交易者交流。 关注我的 MQL5 频道 加入我的 MQL5 公开群组 什么是 Syna？ Syna 的设计目标，是充当整个交易运作的智能层。 它可以配合： 自身的自主交易策略 由其他 EA 开出的持仓 手动交易 多个 MetaTrader 5 终端 多个经纪商与账户 不同的品种、策略和风险配置 你可以把 Syna 当作自主交易者、AI 助手、持仓管理器、投资组合协调者，或者四者兼具。 AI 的优势不再局限于单一入场信号或某个孤立的 EA。 Syna 为何改变你的交易方式 传统 EA 遵循预先设定的逻辑，只能沿着开发者事先编写好的路径做
Wall Street Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
3.89 (18)
专家
Wall Street Robot is a professional trading system developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to operate
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
专家
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
DAX Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (3)
专家
DAX Robot is an advanced automated trading system developed specifically for the DAX 40 Index on the H1 timeframe. Designed to handle the fast paced nature of one of Europe's most actively traded indices , the robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic. The system focuses on identifying high probability trading opportunities by combining trend analysis, market momentum, and volatility based conditions. DAX Robot is designe
Bitcoin Scalping MT5
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (5)
专家
[ IMPORTANT ] REAL CLIENT FEEDBACK :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_58814415 [ IMPORTANT ]  UPDATED (1 YEAR PERFORMANCE):  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_59233853 介绍 Bitcoin Scalping MT4/MT5 – 智能加密货币交易EA 推出促销： 当前价格仅剩 3 个名额！ 最终价格：$3999.99 赠品 - 购买终身 Bitcoin Scalping 即可免费获得 EA AI VEGA BOT 算法交易（2 个账户）=> 私信咨询获取更多详情！！！ EA 实时信号 MT4 版本 为什么 Bitcoin 今天如此重要 Bitcoin 已经不仅仅是数字货币——它是一次金融革命。作为加密货币的先驱，Bitcoin 是全球交易量最大、最具认知度的加密资产。凭借其波动性和日益增长的接受度，
AI Prop Firms MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4 (16)
专家
AI Prop Firms - Intelligent Automation Built for Prop Trading Firms . AI Prop Firms is an advanced fully automated Forex trading system powered by Artificial Intelligence , developed specifically to operate within the strict rules and evaluation models of prop trading firms. The system is designed to trade under controlled risk conditions while maintaining consistency , stability, and compliance with prop firm requirements. AI Prop Firms uses intelligent market analysis logic that continuously
AiQ
William Brandon Autry
4.87 (38)
专家
AiQ Gen 2 – 更快。更智能。前所未有的强大。 我们在2024年末用Mean Machine开启了这一变革。它是最早将真正的前沿AI引入实盘零售交易的系统之一。 AiQ Gen 2是这条路线上的下一次进化。 AiQ Gen 2为完全不同层次的速度而生。挂单是其优势的核心，使其能够在动能扩展之前精准定位，然后让自适应智能接管。 大多数AI工具回答一次就忘记一切。 AiQ Gen 2不会。 它记住每一个挂单设置、每次下单或调整背后的推理、为什么触发或为什么等待，以及市场的确切反应。每个会话的完整上下文。随时间不断累积的持久智能。 这不是另一个为了营销而添加AI的EA。 这是一个围绕精准挂单执行构建的高速专业智能。 传统EA仍然困在固定逻辑中。AiQ Gen 2从真实结果中学习，磨练其选择能力，优化执行时机，并持续改进在实盘条件下的响应方式。 它不会重置。它不会过时。它不会被淘汰。 AiQ Gen 2作为一个强大的独立系统运行，干净、精准且快速。对于希望进行可选生态系统集成的交易者，它也可以无缝接入Syna作为专属Agent，共享持久记忆并将其高速挂单优势贡献给更广泛的投资组合。
Bonnitta EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
3.38 (21)
专家
Bonnitta EA 基于挂单策略 (PPS) 和非常先进的秘密交易算法。 Bonnitta EA 的策略是秘密自定义指标、趋势线、支撑和阻力位（价格行动）和上述最重要的秘密交易算法的组合。 不要在没有超过 3 个月的任何真实货币测试的情况下购买 EA，我花了超过 100 周（超过 2 年）在真实货币上测试 BONNITTA EA 并在下面的链接中查看结果。 BONNITTA EA 由爱和力量组成。 仅适用于少数买家，这是盗版算法的价格和实施的原因。 Bonnitta EA 在 22 年的时间内使用质量为 99.9% 的真实报价成功通过了压力测试，滑点和佣金接近真实市场条件。 Expert Advisor包含统计采集和滑点控制的算法，具有完整的统计控制； 此信息用于保护您免受经纪人的欺骗。 Bonnitta EA 在下订单之前控制经纪人执行的质量，它还成功地通过了历史数据和不同数据馈送的蒙特卡罗模拟方面的严格标准。 结果 策略测试器的 Expert Advisor 结果：初始存款为 1000 美元的 Bonnitta EA 在 2020 年 1 月 1 日至 2021 年
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.79 (43)
专家
量子男爵EA 石油被称为黑金是有原因的——现在，有了 Quantum Baron EA，您可以以无与伦比的精度和信心来开采它。 Quantum Baron 旨在主宰 M30 图表上 XTIUSD（原油）的高辛烷值世界，是您升级和进行精英精度交易的终极武器。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 折扣   价格 。     每购买10件，价格增加50美元。最终价格为4999美元 量子男爵频道：       点击这里 ***购买 Quantum Baron MT5 即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan !*** 详情请私信询问！ 我是一款精心打造的网格EA，旨在最大限度地发挥您的交易潜力。我拥有超过15年的交易经验，经过精心设计，已近乎完美。我的创建者将他们丰富的市场知识和专业知识融入到我的每一行代码中，以确保我能够提供最佳的性能。 量子皇帝
PythonX M1 Scalper XAUUSD
Abhinav Puri
5 (1)
专家
精准、高效、稳定 不只是一个EA，而是一套完整的交易系统 PythonX M1 Scalper 是专为 XAUUSD 1分钟图表 设计的智能交易系统，依托高频市场结构与价格行为逻辑，结合多重指标过滤，精准捕捉高胜率交易机会。 我们在 9 家全球主流经纪商平台上进行了长达十年以上的历史测试，每次初始资金仅为 $500，均取得卓越表现，最高净利润超过 $500,000 。 无马丁，无网格，逻辑公开，稳定可控。 智能进场逻辑 —— 多指标联合过滤系统 PythonX 的进场策略并非依赖单一信号，而是通过以下指标的组合分析，提升交易信号的质量与稳定性： 吞没形态识别（Engulfing Pattern） CCI趋势确认 RSI动量支持 EMA均线趋势过滤 成交量激增检测（Volume Spike） 即便部分过滤条件在设置中关闭，它们仍辅助其它条件判断，从而强化整套交易逻辑的协同过滤效果。 风控设置概览 固定止盈：170 点 固定止损：145 点 可开启或关闭 24 小时交易 可灵活选择交易日（周一至周五） 不使用马丁策略 不使用加仓网格 此策略的交易频率适中，注重稳定回报与可控风险的结合。
Perceptrader AI MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.67 (6)
专家
80 consecutive months in profit with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Perceptrader AI is a cutting-edge grid trading system that leverages the power of Artificial Intelligence, utilizing Deep Learning algorithms and Artificial Neural Networks (ANN) to analyze large amounts of market data at high speed and detect high-potential trading opportunities to exploit. Supported currency pairs: NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUDNZD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD, GBPCHF Timeframe: M5 Features: Trend , Mome
BulletProof BTC
Rodrigo Domenico Minafra
5 (1)
专家
BULLETPROOF BTC — Session Breakout EA for BTC/USD A fully automated session-breakout system for Bitcoin. NO martingale. NO grid. NO averaging down. NO hidden recovery tricks. SL and TP on every position, always. 6 risk profiles with one-click configuration. Validated on a full year of out-of-sample data. ------------------------------- WHY THIS EA IS DIFFERENT: VALIDATION, NOT PROMISES ------------------------------- Most EAs show you one beautiful backtest. BulletProof BTC was built the har
Undefeated Triangle MT5
Nauris Zukas
4.27 (11)
专家
描述。 该产品是作为“ PULSE_OF_MARKET ”项目的一部分创建的。 EA“Undefeated Triangle”是一个先进的系统，利用澳元、加元和新西兰元货币之间的独特波动。历史结果表明，组合中使用的这些对总是在向一个方向快速移动后返回第一个移动的对。这种观察可以允许包含一个网格-鞅系统，该系统可以获得这些独特情况的最大点数。 EA“不败三角”仅使用 3 对：AUDCAD、AUDNZD 和 NZDCAD。 MT4 version 好处。 真实账户监控 ； 比类似的替代品便宜得多； 操作迷你账户甚至 1 美元； 没有复杂的针参数； 便于使用。 参数。 Short Name (In Comment Section) – 出现在评论部分的日记或帐户历史中；  Print Logs On Chart - 开/关信息面板；  Display Options – 允许调整 4K 显示分辨率；  One Chart Setup Pairs – 选定的交易对列表（必须更改后缀）；  Magic - 交易头寸标识符；  No more Initial Trades (onl
Velora MT5
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
专家
The Intelligent Grid EA — A Team of Smart Modules Following the 5-star success of its MT4 predecessor, Velora has been completely rebuilt for MT5 with a fundamental shift in design. Most grid EAs are one engine doing many jobs. Velora is different. Inside Velora, there is a team. Four smart modules, each with one specialty, working together so the system stays adaptive at every stage of a trade — from the moment of entry, to scaling decisions, to the exit. Meet the team: VSE — Velora Smart Entr
Minting
Zenzo Phathisani Mtungwa
专家
*** 请将其附加到 M1 或 M5 图表，以获得最佳效果和快速进出场 *** Minting – 黄金剥头皮（精简版 / Lite Edition） 是由 Ramulo Software Ltd. 开发的一款精简而专业级的智能交易系统（EA），专为捕捉黄金（XAUUSD）的高波动性和高盈利潜力而设计。它将基于 EMA 的智能市场结构、ATR 趋势识别、分级美元追踪止盈以及严格的回撤控制融合为一套轻量、高效、易于运行的交易系统。 Minting 是进入 Emerge 生态系统的入口级产品。它经过刻意简化，旨在提供稳定性、透明性和持续性的账户增长。官方推荐的路径是：使用 Minting 所产生的利润升级到 Emerge —— 更高级的旗舰 EA，拥有更强的交易智能、更深入的市场逻辑以及更激进的盈利能力。 本 EA 的核心理念是： 先保护资金，其次创造利润。 核心交易逻辑 Minting 使用精炼的 EMA 结构： 快速 EMA（5） 慢速 EMA（9） 并结合： 基于 ATR 的趋势检测 多周期确认（M1、M5、M15） 针对趋势市场与震荡市场的独立交易逻辑 这使 Minting 能够
EA Miracolo
Amazing Traders
专家
Real monitoring     :   EA Miracolo    1 Real monitoring       :   EA Miracolo     2 Recommended  pair   :      XAUUSD / BTCUSD ( Timeframe M15 / M30) IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. For any other information, please contact us by private message or in   the mql5 group. Imagine an experienced trader monitoring the market daily, waiting for prices to break through key levels, and immediately opening a
Mean Machine
William Brandon Autry
4.83 (42)
专家
Mean Machine GPT Gen 2 – 原创。现在更智能、更强大、前所未有的卓越。 我们在2024年末用Mean Machine开启了整个变革。它是最早将真正的前沿AI引入实盘零售交易的系统之一。 Mean Machine GPT Gen 2是那个原创愿景的下一次进化。 我们没有替换原版。我们让它进化了。 大多数系统响应一次、行动一次，然后忘记一切。 Mean Machine GPT Gen 2不会。 它记住每一笔交易、每一个决策、每一个结果，以及为什么入场、为什么持有、为什么退出背后的确切推理。每个会话的完整上下文。随时间不断累积的持久智能。 这不是另一个为了营销而添加AI的EA。 这是原版Mean Machine，重建为持久的专业智能。 传统EA仍然困在固定逻辑中。Mean Machine GPT Gen 2从真实结果中学习，跨越变化的市场状态进行适应，并持续优化在实盘条件下应用均值回归和趋势跟随逻辑的方式。 它不会重置。它不会过时。它不会被淘汰。 核心保持不变：围绕英联邦货币对构建的专业策略，针对低波动性时段优化，由Sacred Phi仓位管理和多模型共识驱动。 但现
Amazing Brain MT5
Amazing Traders
5 (1)
专家
Real monitoring   :   EA Amazing Brain MT5   Real monitoring :   EA Amazing Brain & EA Miracolo Recommended  pair   :      XAUUSD / Timeframe M30/ M15 / M12/ M10/ M6 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. For any other information, please contact us by private message or in   the mql5 group. Breakout based strategy, generates market entry signals when the price crosses a border of a certain price range. To c
Golden Pickaxe MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
3.56 (9)
专家
EA has high-performance live track records of different set files: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Golden Pickaxe is a mean-reversion grid trading system that uses machine learning technology to place high-profit potential trades on the Gold market. It uses real market inefficiencies to its advantage to have an edge over the market. The EA has 5 predefined set files, which are essentially 5 different trading systems on gold . You may choose the default option (XAU Risky) or have
Super Hybrid EA AI Pro
Bashar Taisir Saleh Al Zubaidi
5 (1)
专家
Super Hybrid EA AI Pro 适用于 MetaTrader 5 的专业 XAUUSD 网格、马丁格尔、对冲与篮子风险控制交易EA 产品概述 Super Hybrid EA AI Pro 是一款主要为 XAUUSD 交易开发的 MetaTrader 5 智能交易系统。该EA结合了网格交易、马丁格尔式手数递增、可选对冲、篮子利润管理、交易时段控制、新闻过滤、美联储事件过滤、回撤保护、点差控制以及基于规则的市场风险防御模块。 该EA采用篮子级别的交易管理方式。它不是将每一笔订单作为单独交易处理，而是可以将多个由EA管理的持仓作为一个完整交易周期进行统一管理。根据用户选择的设置，当价格朝不利方向移动时，EA可以开立额外订单，按照马丁格尔逻辑增加手数，使用分阶段网格距离，并通过对冲逻辑管理不利市场波动。 该EA的主要目标是为 XAUUSD 提供一个结构化的篮子交易管理框架，并配备可调节的风险控制工具。它并不是低风险交易系统。网格和马丁格尔策略可能会快速增加市场敞口，尤其是在市场出现强烈单边走势时。因此，该EA内置了多种防御工具，包括回撤限制、每日亏损保护、篮子总手数限制、最大单笔
Night Hunter Pro MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
3.92 (37)
专家
EA has a live track record with many months of stable trading with  low drawdown: All Pairs 9 Pairs Night Hunter Pro is the advanced scalping system which utilizes smart entry/exit algorithms with sophisticated filtering methods to identify only the safest entry points during calm periods of the market. This system is focused on a long-term stable growth. It is a professional tool developed by me years ago that is constantly updated, incorporating all the latest innovations in the trading area.
XAU Temporal Interference
Napat Puangjunkum
专家
XAUUSD TEMPORAL INTERFERENCE AITemporal Interference Scanner - The absolute pinnacle of Multi-Timeframe convergence. XAUUSD Temporal Interference AI - is the absolute pinnacle of market timing, built upon the groundbreaking "Cross-Temporal Interference" theory. By scanning the fractal noise across 9 different timeframes, the AI detects precise moments where market waves collide, cancel out, or amplify each other. When these temporal waves perfectly align in a localized singularity, the AI execu
Quantum Time Sovereign
Tingting Yu
专家
Quantum Time Sovereign Institutional-Grade Time-Based Trading System for XAUUSD (H1) IMPORTANT! After purchase, you can instantly download the setting files from the Download Area on my personal website, or send me a private message if needed. Next Price 159 9 $ Development Background & Research Effort Quantum Time Sovereign is not a typical Expert Advisor. This system is the result of extensive research into the structural behavior of the gold market, including: • Thousands of hours of strategy
作者的更多信息
Master SmoothedHMA Color
Som Prakash Gehlot
5 (5)
指标
HMA Color – Master Smoothed Overview HMA Color – Master Smoothed is a MetaTrader 5 indicator based on a Hull Moving Average calculation with an additional smoothing layer. The indicator displays market direction using a color-changing HMA line and optional visual candle representation. The objective is to provide a simplified visual view of trend direction while reducing short-term fluctuations in the displayed curve. Features • Hull Moving Average calculation • Additional smoothing layer • Aut
FREE
MSX Hybrid Heiken Scalper
Som Prakash Gehlot
5 (1)
指标
MSX Hybrid Heiken Scalper Overview MSX Hybrid Heiken Scalper is a MetaTrader 5 indicator based on a modified Heiken Ashi methodology with closed-bar smoothing. The indicator is designed to display trend direction through color-coded candles while reducing sensitivity to short-term market fluctuations. All calculations are performed using completed candles, allowing historical values to remain fixed after bar close. Features • Modified Heiken Ashi calculation • Closed-bar processing • Color-code
FREE
MSX AI SuperTrend EA
Som Prakash Gehlot
专家
MSX AI SuperTrend EA Overview MSX AI SuperTrend EA is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor based on a SuperTrend Double Smoothed trend-following methodology. The EA opens and manages positions according to the current direction of the internal SuperTrend calculation. The trading logic is designed to provide a straightforward example of automated trend-following execution using predefined entry and exit rules. Trading Logic The Expert Advisor continuously monitors the direction of the SuperTrend Double
FREE
Msx AI Scalper EA
Som Prakash Gehlot
3 (2)
专家
MSX AI Scalper EA Overview MSX AI Scalper EA is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor that demonstrates a trading approach based on a Double Smoothed Hull Moving Average (DSHULL). The Expert Advisor monitors trend direction using color changes of the internal Double Smoothed Hull Moving Average calculation and manages entries and exits according to predefined reversal conditions. This product is intended for users who wish to observe and evaluate a trend-reversal trading methodology in live or demo mar
FREE
MSX Plug And Play Scalper EA
Som Prakash Gehlot
专家
MSX Plug And Play Scalper EA Overview MSX Plug And Play Scalper EA is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor based on a Triple EMA alignment methodology. The Expert Advisor evaluates trend direction using three Exponential Moving Averages and can optionally apply a higher-timeframe trend filter before opening positions. The EA is intended for users who wish to study and evaluate an EMA-based trend-following approach under live or demo market conditions. Trading Logic The trading engine monitors three Exp
FREE
MSX Hybrid HeikenAshi EA
Som Prakash Gehlot
专家
MSX Plug And Play Scalper EA Overview MSX Plug And Play Scalper EA is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor based on a Triple EMA alignment methodology. The Expert Advisor evaluates trend direction using three Exponential Moving Averages and can optionally apply a higher-timeframe trend filter before opening positions. The EA is intended for users who wish to study and evaluate an EMA-based trend-following approach under live or demo market conditions. Trading Logic The trading engine monitors three Ex
FREE
SuperTrend Double Smoothed
Som Prakash Gehlot
指标
SuperTrend Double Smoothed Overview SuperTrend Double Smoothed is a trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5 designed to display market direction and dynamic trend levels using a smoothed SuperTrend methodology. The indicator combines a body-based SuperTrend calculation with ATR-based filtering to help reduce sensitivity to short-term market fluctuations. Features • Trend direction visualization • Dynamic trend line display • ATR-based filtering • Trend strength information • Closed-bar calcu
FREE
MSX SuperTrend Advanced
Som Prakash Gehlot
指标
MSX SuperTrend Visual Indicator Overview MSX SuperTrend Visual Indicator is a MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to display trend direction and market structure using a SuperTrend-based calculation with optional filtering components. The indicator combines trend visualization, volatility measurement and optional EMA-based filtering to provide a clear graphical representation of market conditions. Features • SuperTrend-based trend visualization • ATR-based volatility calculation • Optional Heikin A
FREE
MSX HeikenAshi Advanced
Som Prakash Gehlot
指标
MSX Heikin Ashi Advanced Overview MSX Heikin Ashi Advanced is a MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to provide a smoothed visual representation of price movement using a modified Heikin Ashi calculation. The indicator applies Heikin Ashi calculations to user-selected price sources and displays color-based candles that may assist with trend observation and market structure analysis. Features • Modified Heikin Ashi candle calculation • Real-time candle updates • Multiple applied price options • Color
FREE
MSX Unified Hybrid EA
Som Prakash Gehlot
专家
MSX Unified Hybrid EA Overview MSX Unified Hybrid EA is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor based on a hybrid trend-following methodology. The trading logic combines internal Double Smoothed Hull Moving Average calculations with Double Smoothed Heiken Ashi analysis to evaluate market direction and manage positions according to predefined trend conditions. All calculations are performed internally by the Expert Advisor. No external indicators, DLL files or additional components are required for tradin
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Msx AI Scalper Pro
Som Prakash Gehlot
专家
MSX AI Scalper Pro Overview MSX AI Scalper Pro is an automated trading system for MetaTrader 5 designed primarily for BTCUSD. The Expert Advisor analyzes trend direction, market volatility and trend strength before opening a position. The trading logic combines a smoothed trend calculation, volatility analysis and trend-strength confirmation to help filter low-quality market conditions. Trade management and capital protection tools are integrated into the EA and operate automatically according
Msx Plug And Play Scalper
Som Prakash Gehlot
专家
MSX Plug & Play Scalper v1.50 Overview MSX Plug & Play Scalper v1.50 is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed for XAUUSD trading using a trend-following methodology based on Exponential Moving Average alignment and volatility-based trade management. The EA combines trend analysis, trade management and configurable protection mechanisms within a single automated trading system. Trading Logic The trading engine uses three Exponential Moving Averages to evaluate market direction. Trend Conditions
MSX Unified Hybrid PRO
Som Prakash Gehlot
专家
MSX Unified Hybrid PRO Overview MSX Unified Hybrid PRO is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor that combines Double Smoothed Heiken Ashi analysis with Double Smoothed Hull Moving Average confirmation to evaluate market direction and automate trade execution. The EA includes volatility-based trade management, configurable protection controls and automated position management functions designed to operate according to user-defined settings. Trading Logic The trading methodology combines two internal ana
MSX Hybrid HeikenAshi Pro
Som Prakash Gehlot
专家
MSX Hybrid HeikenAshi Pro EA Overview MSX Hybrid HeikenAshi Pro EA is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor based on smoothed Heiken Ashi trend analysis combined with market condition filtering and configurable risk management controls. The EA is designed to automate trade execution according to predefined trend conditions while providing trade management and protection features that can be adjusted by the user. Trading Logic The trading engine uses smoothed Heiken Ashi calculations to evaluate market
MSX AI SuperTrend Pro
Som Prakash Gehlot
专家
MSX AI SuperTrend PRO Overview MSX AI SuperTrend PRO is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor based on a Double Smoothed SuperTrend methodology. The EA combines trend-following trade execution with configurable risk management and trade management functions. Trading decisions are generated using closed-bar calculations and are processed according to the selected settings. The system is designed for traders who prefer an automated trend-following approach with configurable protection and execution contro
MSX AI Hybrid SuperTrend PRO
Som Prakash Gehlot
专家
MSX AI Hybrid SuperTrend PRO Overview MSX AI Hybrid SuperTrend PRO is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor that combines a Double Smoothed SuperTrend methodology with an additional trend-confirmation layer based on Hybrid Heiken Ashi calculations. The EA uses closed-bar signal processing and configurable trade management functions to automate trend-following trading decisions according to user-defined settings. Trading Logic The trading engine consists of two internal calculation components. Primary Tr
MSX AI PlugAndPlay Premium
Som Prakash Gehlot
专家
MSX PlugAndPlay Premium Overview MSX PlugAndPlay Premium is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor based on a trend-following methodology that combines Exponential Moving Average (EMA) structure analysis, pullback entry logic and volatility-based trade management. The EA is designed to automate trade execution while providing configurable trade management and risk control features. Trading decisions are generated according to predefined rules and user-selected settings. Trading Logic The trading engine
MSX AI SuperTrend Premium
Som Prakash Gehlot
专家
MSX AI SuperTrend Premium Overview MSX AI SuperTrend Premium is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed for trend-following trading using an adaptive SuperTrend methodology with optional Heikin Ashi confirmation. The EA combines trend detection, trade management and configurable risk controls within a single automated trading system. Trading decisions are generated according to predefined rules and user-selected settings. Trading Logic The primary trading engine uses an internal SuperTrend calcu
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