UT Bot Yoshi Trend ATR MT5 – Professional ATR Trailing Stop Trend Indicator for MetaTrader 5

UT Bot Yoshi Trend ATR MT5 is a professional trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed to help traders read market direction, follow volatility-based trailing stop behavior, and organize Buy/Sell trading ideas with a clean visual structure.

The indicator is built around a practical and well-known trading concept: ATR trailing stop logic. Instead of trying to predict the market or identify perfect tops and bottoms, UT Bot Yoshi Trend ATR MT5 focuses on helping traders observe when price changes its relationship with a dynamic volatility-based stop line.

This makes the tool especially useful for traders who want a cleaner way to follow trend transitions, manage chart information, and build a more disciplined decision-making process.

A Clean Trend-Following Framework for MT5 Traders

Many traders struggle because their charts become overloaded with too many indicators, conflicting signals, and unclear decision points. UT Bot Yoshi Trend ATR MT5 was created to keep the process simpler and more structured.

The indicator displays a dynamic ATR trailing stop line directly on the chart. When price crosses this trailing stop after a confirmed closed candle, the indicator can generate a Buy or Sell signal depending on the direction of the crossover.

This gives traders a clear visual framework:

Price above the trailing stop suggests a bullish trend state.

Price below the trailing stop suggests a bearish trend state.

A confirmed crossover can mark a possible trend transition.

Buy and Sell markers help traders identify signal candles more easily.

Optional Entry, SL, TP1, TP2 and TP3 visuals help organize trade planning.

The main purpose is not to replace trader judgment, but to support it with a systematic chart-reading framework.

Why ATR Trailing Stop Logic Matters

ATR, or Average True Range, is commonly used to measure market volatility. Markets do not move with the same rhythm every day. Sometimes price moves slowly and cleanly. At other times, volatility expands quickly and candles become larger.

A fixed stop distance may not adapt well to changing market conditions. This is where ATR-based logic becomes valuable.

UT Bot Yoshi Trend ATR MT5 uses ATR to calculate a trailing stop that adjusts with volatility. When market movement expands, the trailing stop can adapt to wider conditions. When the market becomes quieter, the stop behavior becomes more compact.

This creates a more flexible trend-following structure compared with static price levels.

For practical trading, this can help traders focus on one important question:

Is price still respecting the current trend state, or has it crossed the ATR trailing stop and suggested a potential shift?

Key Features of UT Bot Yoshi Trend ATR MT5

UT Bot Yoshi Trend ATR MT5 includes a clean set of features designed for practical chart analysis:

ATR-based dynamic trailing stop line.

Confirmed Buy and Sell signals based on closed-bar crossover logic.

Optional candle coloring by trend state.

Clear Buy/Sell signal markers on the chart.

Visual trade-plan display with Entry, Stop Loss, TP1, TP2 and TP3.

Target levels based on R-multiple structure.

Popup, push, email and sound alerts.

Customizable ATR period and multiplier.

Multiple source options including Close, Open, High, Low, HL2, HLC3, OHLC4 and HLCC4.

Clean MT5 chart integration.

Indicator-only design with no automatic order execution.

The indicator is suitable for traders who prefer a structured, visual and disciplined way to analyze trend-following opportunities.

How to Read the Indicator

The most important visual element is the ATR trailing stop line.

When the line supports a bullish trend state, traders can use it as a visual reference for long-side market behavior. When the line supports a bearish trend state, traders can use it as a reference for short-side market behavior.

A Buy signal appears when the selected price source crosses above the trailing stop after the candle is confirmed. A Sell signal appears when the selected price source crosses below the trailing stop after the candle is confirmed.

This closed-bar signal approach is important because it helps avoid treating a still-forming candle as a completed signal.

However, a signal should not be used blindly. A professional workflow should always include context. Before acting on any signal, traders should consider market structure, trend quality, support and resistance, session behavior, news conditions, spread, and risk.

Trade Plan Visual: Entry, SL and TP Levels

A useful part of UT Bot Yoshi Trend ATR MT5 is its optional trade-plan visualization.

After a signal, the indicator can display:

Entry

SL

TP1

TP2

TP3

The visual Entry is calculated in a strategy-style manner using the open price of the candle after the signal candle. The Stop Loss is placed at the trailing stop value of the signal candle. The take-profit levels are calculated based on the initial risk distance:

TP1 = 1.5R

TP2 = 2.5R

TP3 = 3.5R

This makes the chart easier to review because the trader can quickly see the theoretical risk structure of a signal.

These levels are visual planning references only. They are not broker orders, and the indicator does not open, close, or manage trades automatically.

Practical Way to Use UT Bot Yoshi Trend ATR MT5

A simple and disciplined workflow may look like this:

First, check the broader market condition. Is the market trending clearly, or is it moving sideways?

Second, observe the ATR trailing stop line. Is price above or below the line? Is the trend state stable, or is price crossing back and forth?

Third, wait for a confirmed Buy or Sell signal on a closed candle.

Fourth, review the Entry, SL and TP visual levels. Make sure the risk distance is reasonable for your trading plan.

Fifth, confirm the setup with your own method, such as market structure, support and resistance, price action, higher timeframe direction, or session context.

Finally, apply responsible risk management before placing any real trade.

This workflow helps keep the indicator in the correct role: a decision-support tool, not an automatic trading instruction.

Suggested Markets and Timeframes

UT Bot Yoshi Trend ATR MT5 can be applied to different MetaTrader 5 markets such as Forex pairs, gold, indices, and other CFD instruments, depending on the broker’s available symbols.

Because volatility and price behavior differ across instruments, traders should test the settings carefully before using the indicator on a live account.

For shorter timeframes, the indicator may react faster but can also produce more frequent signal changes. For higher timeframes, signals may be slower but can appear cleaner in stronger directional moves.

The default settings are a balanced starting point. Traders can adjust the ATR period, multiplier, and source depending on their strategy, symbol, and timeframe.

Important Conditions to Understand

Like most trend-following indicators, UT Bot Yoshi Trend ATR MT5 may work better during sustained directional moves and may produce more noise during ranging or choppy markets.

This is normal behavior for ATR trailing stop logic.

The indicator does not predict the future. It does not guarantee profitable trades. It does not remove risk. Its purpose is to help traders organize market information and make the chart easier to interpret.

The best results come from using the tool with patience, confirmation, and proper risk control.

Alerts and Notifications

The indicator supports popup alerts, push notifications, email alerts, and sound alerts.

These alerts are designed to notify traders when a new confirmed Buy or Sell signal appears. They should be understood as reminders to check the chart, not as automatic trade commands.

For push notifications and email alerts, MetaTrader 5 must be configured correctly in the terminal settings.

Who Is This Indicator For?

UT Bot Yoshi Trend ATR MT5 may be suitable for traders who:

Prefer trend-following strategies.

Want a clean ATR trailing stop indicator for MT5.

Need clear Buy/Sell visual markers.

Want to review structured Entry, SL and TP levels.

Trade Forex, gold, indices, or CFDs.

Like systematic chart reading but still want full manual control.

Understand the importance of confirmation and risk management.

It is also useful for traders who want a simple but practical framework for studying how price reacts around a volatility-adjusted trailing stop.

Final Thoughts

UT Bot Yoshi Trend ATR MT5 was developed for traders who value clarity, structure, and disciplined chart analysis.

By combining ATR trailing stop logic, confirmed Buy/Sell signals, optional trend visualization, and practical Entry/SL/TP planning, the indicator provides a clean framework for monitoring possible trend transitions on MetaTrader 5.

If you use this indicator, take time to test it on demo, study how it behaves across different market conditions, and adjust the inputs carefully. A good tool becomes more valuable when it is used with patience, context, and responsible risk management.

If you find UT Bot Yoshi Trend ATR MT5 useful, your rating and feedback are sincerely appreciated. Reviews help other traders understand the product better and also help improve future updates.

You are also welcome to visit my profile and explore other MetaTrader 5 trading tools built around structured concepts such as trend-following, price action, breakout, market structure, ORB, pullback, and professional trading workflows.

Thank you for your interest, and I wish you disciplined trading and continued improvement on your trading journey.