Quantam Phenomenon
- Эксперты
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- Версия: 7.0
- Обновлено: 12 июня 2026
- Активации: 5
Analyzes the market based on rejection areas, strong support and resistance areas. also checks to see if the market is trending.
carefully risks manages and aims to grow your account.
works for any account size.
It uses pure mathematics based on high probability. it protects profit by virtue of trailing stop losses, and interchanges with high risk to reward ratio. it is truly dynamic.
Try me and you will love it .