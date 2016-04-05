Quantam Phenomenon

Analyzes the market based on rejection areas, strong support and resistance areas. also checks to see if the market is trending.

carefully risks manages and aims to grow your account. 

works for any account size. 


It uses pure mathematics based on high probability. it protects profit by virtue of trailing stop losses, and interchanges with high risk to reward ratio. it is truly dynamic.


Try me and you will love it .

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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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4.43 (130)
Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
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