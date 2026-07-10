Aegis Sweep Pro MT5

Aegis Sweep Pro EA MT5 — Institutional Liquidity Hunter

IMPORTANT: After completing your purchase, please send me a direct private message to receive the official installation guide, specialized set files, and your invitation to the private support group.

Special Launch Offer

The current price is $1,499 available for a limited time only. The price will increase to $1,899 after the next 5 sales, moving progressively until reaching its final structural value of $2,499.

Exclusive Bonus: Every buyer of Aegis Sweep Pro will receive one additional expert advisor from our premium portfolio completely free of charge. Contact me in private to choose your bonus tool.

Live Results

Live Tracking Signal: Account connection in progress for public verification, tracking link will be published here this week.

Core Trading Logic

Aegis Sweep Pro is a fully automated trading architecture built specifically for the EURUSD M15 timeframe. Instead of trading lagging indicators or chasing dangerous breakouts that turn into false moves, this system monitors institutional liquidity pools during the pre-market sessions.

The algorithm maps the exact high and low boundaries of the early sessions. When institutional players push the price outside the box to trap retail traders and then fail to hold the extension, the engine detects the structural failure on the candle close. It immediately enters the market alongside the smart money flow, targeting the opposite side of the range with raw precision.

Key Features

Structural Range Sweeps The system ignores tick noise and executes trades strictly on bar closes, ensuring the false breakout is fully confirmed by the market before opening a position.

Prop Firm Certified Protection Equipped with strict internal equity protection logic and automatic daily loss switches, ensuring complete compliance with funding challenge drawdown rules.

Riskt-to-Reward Dominance Every trade operates with a structural risk-to-reward ratio of 2.5:1, meaning your average profit is more than double the size of your average loss.

Zero Dangerous Strategies This architecture operates with absolute discipline. No martingale loops, no grid scaling layers, and no dangerous recovery recovery matrices.

Technical Specifications

  • Currency Pair: EURUSD

  • Timeframe: M15

  • Minimum Deposit: $300 (Recommended $500+)

  • Account Type: ECN, Raw Spread, or Zero Spread

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5

  • Account Setup: Hedge Mode

Frequently Asked Questions

Do I need a VPS to run this software?

Yes, a low-latency VPS is highly recommended to ensure the trade execution matches the broker feed with zero latency friction.

Can I use this expert on prop firm accounts?

Yes, the built-in protection mechanisms and the absence of grid or martingale logic make it completely safe for evaluation accounts.

Does it require complex optimization?

No, the robot comes fully optimized from the factory. You only need to load the EA on a EURUSD M15 chart, adjust your lot size parameter, and activate algorithmic trading.

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The Intelligent Grid EA — A Team of Smart Modules Following the 5-star success of its MT4 predecessor, Velora has been completely rebuilt for MT5 with a fundamental shift in design. Most grid EAs are one engine doing many jobs. Velora is different. Inside Velora, there is a team. Four smart modules, each with one specialty, working together so the system stays adaptive at every stage of a trade — from the moment of entry, to scaling decisions, to the exit. Meet the team: VSE — Velora Smart Entr
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DeepMatrix FX Advanced Algorithmic Intelligence for XAUUSD DeepMatrix FX — Precision. Intelligence. Performance. Important! Please contact me after installation to obtain the best recommended settings file. Next Price is 2 99 $ DeepMatrix FX is a fully automated trading system developed specifically for XAUUSD on the Any timeframe. Built with advanced algorithmic logic, adaptive market analysis, and precision execution technology, DeepMatrix FX is designed to identify high-probability trading op
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Эксперты
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Quant Gold HFT Expert Advisor for XAUUSD on M15 timeframe. Main Features: ATR-based trailing stop and breakeven Daily Pivot levels filter Entry cooldown system Blocked hours during high volatility periods No martingale, no grid Backtest Results (Pepperstone, real tick data): 2 Years: Profit Factor 1.22, Max Drawdown 9.4% 1 Year: Profit Factor 1.27, Max Drawdown 9.2% 4 Months: Profit Factor 1.36 $500 account run on 0.01 lot The EA was tested on different time periods with stable results. Importa
Gold Grabber Grid Hedge
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Monarch Golden Sparrow
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Эксперты
️ REQUIRED SETTING: Optimized for XAUUSD 0.01 Lot Size. ATTENTION: This system is precision-tuned for XAUUSD (Gold)  on Exness  using a base entry of 0.01 lots . For maximum stability and account longevity, users must ensure their starting input is set to 0.01 unless using high-capital professional accounts. Monarch Golden Sparrow: The Gold Sovereign. Precision. Recovery. Power. THE ASSET: Gold (XAUUSD) is the king of volatility. It doesn't move; it strikes. To trade it, you don't need a basic
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Эксперты
SAIKO Scalper is an advanced algorithmic trading robot designed to detect and exploit real market momentum using tick-level impulse analysis. Instead of relying only on traditional indicators, the robot monitors consecutive price movements in real time and enters trades when a strong directional impulse is detected. This approach allows SAIKO Scalper to capture fast market opportunities while avoiding many false signals caused by normal price fluctuations. The robot includes multiple layers of
PivotStorm
Li Yin Fang
Эксперты
PivotStorm - Adaptive XAUUSD Market Structure Breakout EA Professional Automated Trading System for MetaTrader 5 PivotStorm is a professional XAUUSD Expert Advisor designed for traders who prefer structured breakout trading based on confirmed market levels. The system combines market structure analysis, intelligent pending-order execution and multi-level risk management to provide a disciplined automated trading approach for the gold market. Unlike simple breakout robots that react to every pri
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