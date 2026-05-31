Neuron Scanner

NeuronScanner - Multi-Symbol Multi-Timeframe Confluence Scanner for MetaTrader 5

NeuronScanner is an on-chart scanner and dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It shows a colour-coded grid of confluence scores across many symbols and timeframes on one panel, so you can review a whole watchlist at once. Works on any symbol: forex, metals, gold, indices and crypto.

HOW IT WORKS

For every symbol and timeframe in the grid, NeuronScanner reads eight indicators and turns each into a simple vote - bullish, bearish or neutral:

- EMA trend (fast vs slow plus where price sits): up to +/-2

- RSI: +/-1

- MACD: +/-1

- Stochastic: +/-1

- Ichimoku (price vs the cloud plus Tenkan/Kijun): up to +/-2

- Bollinger Bands (%B / price vs the middle band): +/-1

- Parabolic SAR: +/-1

- ADX does not vote a direction. When a strong trend is present it amplifies the net result by one extra step.

The cell number is the sum of these votes. Positive means net bullish, negative means net bearish, and a larger number means stronger agreement among the indicators. Only the indicators you enable are counted, so the scale adapts to your setup.

WHAT THE NUMBERS AND COLOURS MEAN

- Cell score: a signed value such as +5 or -8. The cell is shaded blue when positive (bullish) and red when negative (bearish), and the shade deepens as the score approaches the maximum possible for your enabled indicators. Neutral cells stay grey.

- BIAS row: the bottom row blends every timeframe into one reading per symbol, shown as a percentage from about -100% (fully bearish) to +100% (fully bullish). Higher timeframes carry more weight. The label - Strong Long, Long, Neutral, Short or Strong Short - is taken from that percentage.

USING IT

- Click a cell to switch the chart to that symbol and timeframe and open a detail panel with the full timeframe-by-indicator breakdown for that symbol.

- Hover to highlight a cell. Toggle dark or light theme. The panel is draggable and collapsible.

INPUTS

- Symbols: a comma-separated list (for example EURUSD,GBPUSD,XAUUSD), or leave it empty to use your Market Watch. Max symbols caps the number of columns (up to 14).

- Timeframes: an on/off toggle for each of the 21 MT5 timeframes (M1 to MN1). The ones you tick become the rows; default is M15, H1, H4 and D1.

- Indicators: every indicator has its own Enable toggle and standard settings - EMA fast/slow periods, RSI period and the bullish/bearish levels, MACD fast/slow/signal, ADX period and the strong-trend level that triggers amplification, Stochastic K/D/slowing, Ichimoku Tenkan/Kijun/Senkou, Bollinger period and deviation, Parabolic SAR step and maximum.

- Opened chart: an optional template applied to the chart when you click a cell.

NOTES

- Native MQL5. No DLLs. Self-contained.

- The free version runs in the Strategy Tester (Visual mode); buy or rent to use it on live and demo charts.

- Customisation (indicator mix, scoring, symbols, layout) is available on request through the Comments.