Gold Rupture
- Эксперты
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- Версия: 2.1
- Обновлено: 6 июня 2026
- Активации: 10
Gold Rupture is an advanced breakout trading Expert Advisor designed for gold. The EA monitors key price expansion zones and automatically enters trades when momentum-driven breakout conditions occur. It uses a sophisticated virtual trade management system that operates internally for enhanced execution flexibility.
The EA incorporates adaptive market range analysis. A built-in performance dashboard provides real-time statistics, risk metrics, and system status directly on the chart.
Please test thoroughly before purchase - Live markets can be more difficult for scalping ea's
Key Features
- Virtual breakout level monitoring
- Intelligent market-entry execution
- Optional fixed or risk-based lot sizing
- Virtual stop loss management
- Virtual breakeven protection
- Virtual trailing stop system
- Spread filtering for unfavorable conditions
- Trading session time controls
- End-of-day position closure option
- Maximum buy and sell position controls
- Detailed live performance panel
- Automatic drawdown and statistics tracking
How To Use
- Attach the EA to a gold chart 5m.
- Select either:
- Static Lot Mode for fixed position sizes.
- Risk Mode to automatically size trades based on account risk percentage.
- Configure your desired:
- Initial stop distance
- Breakeven settings
- Trailing stop settings
- Trading hours
- Maximum simultaneous positions
- Ensure spread conditions are suitable for your broker.
- Allow the EA to monitor the market during the configured trading session.
- Review performance and system activity using the built-in dashboard.
- Optionally enable automatic end-of-day closure to avoid overnight exposure.