Gold Rupture is an advanced breakout trading Expert Advisor designed for gold. The EA monitors key price expansion zones and automatically enters trades when momentum-driven breakout conditions occur. It uses a sophisticated virtual trade management system that operates internally for enhanced execution flexibility.

The EA incorporates adaptive market range analysis. A built-in performance dashboard provides real-time statistics, risk metrics, and system status directly on the chart.

Please test thoroughly before purchase - Live markets can be more difficult for scalping ea's

Key Features

Virtual breakout level monitoring

Intelligent market-entry execution

Optional fixed or risk-based lot sizing

Virtual stop loss management

Virtual breakeven protection

Virtual trailing stop system

Spread filtering for unfavorable conditions

Trading session time controls

End-of-day position closure option

Maximum buy and sell position controls

Detailed live performance panel

Automatic drawdown and statistics tracking

How To Use

Attach the EA to a gold chart 5m. Select either: Static Lot Mode for fixed position sizes.

for fixed position sizes. Risk Mode to automatically size trades based on account risk percentage. Configure your desired: Initial stop distance

Breakeven settings

Trailing stop settings

Trading hours

Maximum simultaneous positions Ensure spread conditions are suitable for your broker. Allow the EA to monitor the market during the configured trading session. Review performance and system activity using the built-in dashboard. Optionally enable automatic end-of-day closure to avoid overnight exposure.





Please note Live trading can be more difficult for scalping EA's - Use a low fixed spread, fast execution broker - Please test thoroughly before purchase