Pricewerk Pressure Box EA

Volatility Compression. Confirmed Expansion. Structured Execution.

Pricewerk Pressure Box is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor based on one clear market concept: volatility compression can lead to directional expansion.

The EA identifies tight market ranges, evaluates the quality of the compression phase and waits for a confirmed breakout before a trade setup becomes valid. Instead of entering randomly during sideways movement, the system focuses on structured box formations where price has compressed and a breakout can be measured objectively.

Pricewerk Pressure Box is designed for traders who prefer rule-based trading, clean execution logic and transparent risk control.


Core Concept

Markets often move from compression into expansion. The EA is designed to detect this transition through a structured process:

  1. Pressure Box Formation: the EA scans for a narrow market range where price remains compressed inside a defined structure.
  2. Breakout Confirmation: a setup becomes valid only when price breaks out of the box with sufficient confirmation.
  3. Structured Trade Execution: entries can be based on breakout confirmation, stop orders or retest entries.
  4. Controlled Risk Management: stop loss, take profit, spread filters, session filters and trade limits help keep execution structured.

The strategy is based on volatility expansion after compression, not on prediction, emotion or manual interpretation.

Pressure Box Logic

A Pressure Box is a compact price structure where volatility has contracted and price remains inside a defined range. The EA can evaluate the box using several criteria, including box size, ATR relation, number of candles, candle body behavior, close behavior, range cleanliness, spread conditions and session context.

Only when the box meets the configured requirements can a breakout setup become valid.

Breakout Confirmation

A valid breakout should show more than a simple touch outside the range. The EA can use filters such as candle close outside the box, minimum breakout distance, breakout candle range, body size, close position, optional volume filter and minimum risk-reward ratio.

These filters help separate structured breakout setups from weak or noisy price movement.


Entry Modes

Pricewerk Pressure Box supports multiple entry styles:

  • Breakout Close Entry: entry after a confirmed candle close outside the Pressure Box.
  • Stop Order Entry: stop order placement above or below the box for continuation breakout scenarios.
  • Retest Limit Entry: limit order placement near the broken box boundary after a retest.

Each entry mode can be tested separately in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester.


Stop Loss and Take Profit

The EA provides flexible stop loss and take profit models.

  • Stop loss options: behind the Pressure Box, behind the breakout candle or ATR-based.
  • Take profit options: fixed risk-reward target, box range multiplier or ATR-based target.

Before a trade is placed, the EA checks whether the planned trade meets the configured minimum risk-reward requirement.


Risk Management

Pricewerk Pressure Box uses structured risk controls to support disciplined automated trading. Risk and execution can be managed through fixed percentage risk per trade, lot limits, daily trade limits, maximum open positions, spread filter, session filter, pending order expiration, optional break-even logic, optional trailing stop and drawdown protection settings.

The EA is designed to keep risk parameters transparent and configurable.


Setup Quality

The EA can classify setups based on the quality of the compression and breakout. The evaluation can include compression quality, box cleanliness, breakout strength, planned risk-reward ratio, spread conditions and session context.

This helps users understand why a setup was accepted or rejected and supports more structured optimization.


Main Features

  • Volatility compression breakout strategy
  • Pressure Box detection
  • Breakout confirmation filters
  • Multiple entry modes
  • Flexible stop loss and take profit models
  • Fixed risk percentage position sizing
  • Spread and session filters
  • Daily trade limit and open position control
  • Pending order expiration
  • Optional break-even and trailing stop management
  • Setup scoring, chart dashboard and CSV trade logging
  • Strategy Tester friendly structure

Suitable Markets and Timeframes

The EA is designed for liquid markets with sufficient volatility and clean intraday movement. Typical markets for testing may include EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD, DAX and NASDAQ / US100.

The EA can be tested on different timeframes. Typical starting points are M5, M15 and M30. M15 can be a practical starting point for many markets because it often provides a balance between signal frequency and structure quality.

Final results depend on market conditions, symbol, timeframe, broker execution, spread, commission and selected input parameters.


Recommended Testing Process

  1. Run a Strategy Tester backtest on the selected symbol and timeframe.
  2. Review trade count, drawdown, profit factor and stability.
  3. Test different entry modes and Pressure Box settings.
  4. Compare fixed RR, box-based and ATR-based target models.
  5. Run forward tests on a demo account.
  6. Start with conservative risk settings.
  7. Adjust parameters only after sufficient test data is available.


Important Notes

This Expert Advisor is a trading tool. It does not remove market risk. Results can vary depending on broker execution, spread, commission, slippage, market conditions, symbol, timeframe, account type and selected input parameters.

No automated trading system can guarantee future results.



Risk Warning

Trading foreign exchange, CFDs, indices, commodities and other financial instruments involves risk. Automated trading can lead to losses, including the loss of deposited capital.

Past performance, backtests and simulations do not guarantee future results. Users are responsible for testing the EA, understanding the settings and deciding whether the tool is suitable for their own risk profile.

Use conservative settings and test on a demo account before considering live trading.

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MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (138)
Эксперты
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Profalgo Limited
4.47 (103)
Эксперты
ГОТОВНОСТЬ К ИСПОЛЬЗОВАНИЮ ПРОПОРЦИИ! (   скачать SETFILE   ) ПРЕДУПРЕЖДЕНИЕ: Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$ Получите 1 советника бесплатно (на 3 торговых аккаунта) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Выгодное комплексное предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНИТЬСЯ К ОБЩЕСТВЕННОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   Сигнал в реальном времени Сигнал клиента Обзоры YouTube ПОСЛЕДНЕЕ РУКОВОДСТВО Добро пожаловать в «Золотого Жнеца»! Созданный на основе
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Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Эксперты
ВАЖНЫЙ   : Этот пакет будет продаваться по текущей цене только в очень ограниченном количестве экземпляров.    Цена очень быстро вырастет до 1999$    Включено более 100 стратегий   , и их будет еще больше! БОНУС   : При цене 1499$ или выше — выберите  5     моих других советника бесплатно!  ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ НАБОРА ПОЛНОЕ РУКОВОДСТВО ПО НАСТРОЙКЕ И ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ ВИДЕО РУКОВОДСТВО ЖИВЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ ОБЗОР (третья сторона) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL L Добро пожаловать в ИДЕАЛЬНУЮ СИСТЕМУ ПРОРЫВА! Я рад
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
5 (5)
Эксперты
Важная информация: Поддержка и ответы на вопросы только тут:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Тайвань ); Zoomini — это небольшой набор моделей машинного обучения из последнего исследования проекта GoGoPips от 07.2026. Данные модели предназначены только для XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Сигнал: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Что важно знать: Модели торгуют только одним ордером с равными SL/TP. Поддерживаются Netting-счета и любые кредитные плечи. Поддерживаются крупные депози
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Marco Scherer
4.24 (38)
Эксперты
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Fan Yang
4.65 (23)
Эксперты
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
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Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (4)
Эксперты
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4.43 (130)
Эксперты
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Thierry Ouellet
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Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
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Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.11 (19)
Эксперты
Smart Gold Impulse теперь доступен на этапе специального раннего запуска. Это советник (EA), который я сейчас использую с впечатляющими результатами на своем реальном сигнальном счете в Ultima Markets. Вы можете проверить текущую доходность в результатах живых сигналов Ultima, где Smart Gold Impulse уже продемонстрировал очень сильный потенциал в реальных рыночных условиях. Тот же сет-файл (set file), который используется на моем реальном счете в Ultima, будет предоставлен исключительно поку''
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Chen Jia Qi
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The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
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5 (4)
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Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
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Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4 (36)
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ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ - ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО НЕСКОЛЬКО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Главная цель этой системы — долговременная работа в режиме реального времени без использования каких-либо рискованных мартингейлов или сеток.  ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ Окончательная цена: 1499 долларов США [Сигнал в реальном времени]    |    [Результаты тестирования]    |    [Руководство по настройке]    |    [Результаты FTMO] Другой подход к торговле Торговая система Pulse Engine не использует н
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Valentina Zhuchkova
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Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
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Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
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Andrii Soma
5 (2)
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SomaOil — это многостратегический советник на прорыв для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для сырой нефти WTI (XTIUSD). Один график, один EA, 20 независимых стратегий, работающих вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Чтобы сделать его доступным при запуске, я использую прозрачную, постепенно корректируемую модель ценообразования: Стартовая цена: 100 USD (48 часов) Начиная с понедельника цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Цена повышается не чащ
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
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5 (7)
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Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Точность. Структура. Исполнение. Финансовые рынки не вознаграждают эмоции. Они вознаграждают дисциплину, последовательность и способность принимать решения на основе объективных данных. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA был создан именно с этой философией. Это полностью автоматизированная торговая система для MetaTrader 5, разработанная для работы на двух наиболее популярных инструментах финансового рынка: • XAUUSD (Золото) • EURUSD Система самостоятельно анализирует рыночные условия
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
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[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
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ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ: Следующая цена: 599 долларов, окончательная цена: 999 долларов. Если вы цените честность и реальную торговую систему, разработанную для реальной торговли, а не просто идеально выглядящую линейную модель, которая может в итоге привести к обвалу вашего счета, то это может быть для вас. Без мартингейла / Без сетки Сигнал в режиме реального времени (22 месяц) +250% Рост живой активности [Текущий сигнал]    |    [Результаты FTMO]    |    [Основной портфель]  |    [Руководство по тестиро
Boring Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (52)
Эксперты
Вы когда-нибудь задавались вопросом, почему большинство советников-экспертов неэффективны в реальной торговле, несмотря на их идеальные результаты на исторических данных? Самый вероятный ответ - overfitting. Многие советники создаются для "обучения" и идеальной адаптации к доступным историческим данным, но они не могут предсказать будущее из-за недостатка обобщаемости в построенной модели. Некоторые разработчики просто не знают о существовании overfitting, или они знают, но не имеют способа пр
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