Summer Giveaway

For a limited time during the summer season, this product is available free of charge. We would like to give traders the opportunity to test the product in their own MetaTrader environment and evaluate whether it fits their workflow. Downloads, comments and honest feedback are highly appreciated. Your feedback helps us improve the product and provide better tools for the MQL5 community. Thank you for your support.





Pricewerk Turtle Soup Indicator is a manual signal and trade-planning indicator for MetaTrader 5. It helps discretionary traders identify Turtle Soup sweep-and-reclaim setups, visualize a structured trade plan, and review signal quality directly on the chart.

The indicator is designed for manual analysis and discretionary execution. It does not open, manage, or close trades automatically.

Version 2.0 Highlights

Auto Calibration: recalibrate the indicator directly from the chart.

recalibrate the indicator directly from the chart. Smart Market Presets: built-in presets for Gold, Nasdaq, DAX, Bitcoin, EURUSD, GBPUSD, and USDJPY.

built-in presets for Gold, Nasdaq, DAX, Bitcoin, EURUSD, GBPUSD, and USDJPY. Structure Liquidity: improved reference-level logic for cleaner sweep and reclaim levels.

improved reference-level logic for cleaner sweep and reclaim levels. Signal Quality Statistics: review TP1 win rate, AvgR, profit factor, out-of-sample result, stability, recovery, and drawdown metrics.

review TP1 win rate, AvgR, profit factor, out-of-sample result, stability, recovery, and drawdown metrics. Cleaner Visualization: improved sweep-level display, clearer chart status, and less noisy defaults.

improved sweep-level display, clearer chart status, and less noisy defaults. Better Diagnostics: clearer feedback when calibration cannot find a suitable profile.

Core Workflow

The indicator identifies a relevant liquidity reference level. Price sweeps above or below that level. The market reclaims the swept level. The setup is validated with quality checks and filters. A manual trade plan is drawn with entry, stop loss, TP1, TP2, and TP3 levels.

Additional Features

Historical signal review for previous sweep-and-reclaim setups.

Popup, push, and sound alerts.

Optional signal export through terminal Global Variables for external monitoring workflows.

Status and guidance panel for current setup state, calibration result, and recent signal quality.

Important Upgrade Note

Version 2.0 includes breaking changes. The input menu was redesigned around auto calibration and result quality. Presets from version 1.x may not map correctly to version 2.0, so please review your settings and recreate presets after updating.

Older alternate entry modes and spread filter inputs were removed. Manual trade plan entries are now based on the reclaim close.

Important Notice

This product is an indicator and manual trade-planning tool. It does not place trades automatically.

Trading involves risk. Historical signals, calibration results, and chart statistics are for analysis only and do not guarantee future results. Always test the indicator on a demo account and use your own risk management before applying it in live trading.