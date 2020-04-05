KingCat MT5

KingCat - Gold Trading System
Designed for XAUUSD
【10-Year Backtest · M15 Data · $3,000 Start · No Trend Filter】
2015-2025, M15, XAUUSD, Initial $3,000, Final $21,853

Are you troubled by the lack of a stable strategy?
Hesitant to trade due to fear of market volatility?
Don't fight a dynamic market with static strategies.

KingCat employs a multi-dynamic hedging mechanism that automatically adjusts to market rhythms.
It doesn't predict the market; it responds to it.
Validated by ten years of M15 historical data (2015-2025) in the gold market,
Without using any trend filters, relying solely on its own mechanism to navigate the market.

Why does KingCat dare to face volatility?

Because it was born for volatility.
Traditional grid strategies lose control during strong trends.
Conventional hedging strategies become inefficient in ranging markets.
KingCat's multi-dynamic hedging system makes them complement each other:
When trends emerge, the hedging mechanism absorbs the impact;
During consolidation, the grid system accumulates profits.

Ten-year backtest, starting with $3,000,
No trend filters, no market avoidance,
Surviving Brexit, US elections, pandemic shocks, geopolitical conflicts,
Maximum drawdown consistently under 30%.

This is not prediction. This is historical validation.

Test Data (2015-2025, XAUUSD, M15)
Initial Capital: $3,000
Net Profit: $18,853
Final Equity: $21,853
Total Trades: 6,661
Win Rate: 62.59%
Max Drawdown: 27%

Core Mechanisms
• Multi-Dynamic Hedging: Not simple grids, not ordinary hedging
• Adaptive Volatility Processing: The more turbulent the market, the calmer the response
• Four Position Modes: Double, Fibonacci, Linear, Custom

Specifications
• Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold only)
• Timeframe: M1,M5,M15 and above
• Minimum Capital: $5,000+

Risk Disclaimer
Past performance does not guarantee future results
Forex trading involves high risk
Test on demo before live trading

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Marco Scherer
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
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