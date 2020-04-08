MTF MADashboard Pro


MTF MA Dashboard Pro v1.04 - Professional Multi-Timeframe Moving Average Analyzer

Advanced technical indicator for MT5 providing comprehensive multi-timeframe moving average analysis with intelligent Golden/Death Cross detection and fully customizable visual dashboard.

Stop switching between timeframes! Analyze up to 4 timeframes simultaneously and spot trend alignments instantly.

═══ KEY FEATURES ═══

▶ MULTI-TIMEFRAME ANALYSIS
- Monitor up to 4 timeframes simultaneously (M1-MN1 + custom periods)
- Each timeframe independently configurable
- Real-time synchronization across all timeframes
- Works on any symbol (Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto)

▶ DUAL MA SYSTEM
- Two moving averages per timeframe (Fast & Slow)
- Periods: 1-500 (fully customizable)
- Methods: SMA, EMA, SMMA, LWMA
- Applied price: Close, Open, High, Low, Median, Typical, Weighted

▶ GOLDEN/DEATH CROSS DETECTION
- Automatic bullish Golden Cross identification (Fast MA crosses above Slow MA)
- Automatic bearish Death Cross identification (Fast MA crosses below Slow MA)
- Clear visual signals on dashboard
- No repaint - signals stay fixed once confirmed

▶ REAL-TIME TREND ANALYSIS
- Instant trend classification: Bullish/Bearish/Mixed
- Based on price position relative to moving averages
- Market Summary showing overall bias across all timeframes
- Directional arrows (↑↓→) showing momentum changes

▶ PROFESSIONAL VISUALIZATION
- 10 Font Types: Arial, Arial Bold, Consolas, Courier, Tahoma, Verdana, Calibri, Segoe UI, Lucida Console, Times New Roman
- 5 Color Themes: Classic, Dark Mode, Blue, Green, Custom
- Adjustable position, font size (8-12), line height (20-30)
- Show/hide: MA values, direction arrows, crossover status, bars count

▶ SMART ALERT SYSTEM
- MA crossover alerts (Golden/Death Cross)
- Multi-timeframe alignment alerts
- Configurable minimum timeframes for alignment (2-4)
- Three notification types: Terminal pop-up, Push to mobile, Email
- Customizable alert conditions

▶ PERFORMANCE & USABILITY
- Optimized calculation engine
- Adjustable refresh rate (100-2000ms)
- Low CPU usage
- Easy 30-second setup
- 10 activations included

═══ PERFECT FOR ═══
✓ Multi-timeframe trend confirmation strategies
✓ Swing and day trading
✓ MA crossover trading systems
✓ Market structure analysis
✓ Trend-following approaches

═══ WHAT MAKES IT SPECIAL ═══
⭐ Most customizable MA dashboard on MQL5
⭐ Only indicator with 10 professional fonts
⭐ Advanced Golden/Death Cross detection
⭐ Works on ALL timeframes including custom periods
⭐ Complete control over every parameter

🎯 READY TO USE IN 30 SECONDS
Just attach to any chart and start analyzing! All settings accessible via intuitive interface.

Join professional traders using MTF MA Dashboard Pro for smarter trading decisions.
