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Tillson Vector is a refined momentum-trend indicator built to deliver smooth, highly responsive market direction without the typical lag seen in standard averages. It combines an advanced smoothing curve with a dynamic signal line, allowing traders to read both trend strength and transition phases in a clean, visual way. The color-shifting main line highlights momentum quality—distinguishing between strengthening and weakening trends—while the signal line provides additional confirmation for timing.

To use it effectively, focus on three core behaviors. First, watch the relationship between the main line and the signal line—crosses can indicate potential shifts in direction. Second, pay attention to color changes, as they reveal acceleration or loss of momentum within the current move. Third, use the zero level as a bias filter, where positioning above or below helps define bullish or bearish conditions. For best results, align signals with higher timeframe structure and avoid trading during flat, low-volatility phases where signals may compress.