Orbiter Lvl

The LVL Orbiter isn't like other EAs where all settings are built-in; it's an open EA where anyone can change the options and currency pair, allowing you to find unique settings.

The default settings work well for AUDCAD on the M15 timeframe, but there are also other, more profitable—and riskier—settings.

There are 4 types of signals to choose from:

breakout

return

opposite bar

breakout RSI

The EA first checks whether the MA has been crossed by the appropriate distance and then opens a position according to the signal.

Additionally, I’ve added optimization criteria to help you find settings more quickly.







