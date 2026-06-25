True Visual Trend


This indicator is not only for trading but also for learning, thanks to it, you can learn to identify trend, support and resistance.

The video below shows an example of opening a position on gold only buy. 

You've probably heard about trend theory, where higher highs and higher lows indicate an uptrend, and lower highs and lower lows indicate a downtrend. This indicator determines this trend. You just need to enter the minimum distance between bars. 
Additionally :
-Sound alert on trend change.
-Alert Notification
-Alert Notification on your mobile phone

TVT identifies the nearest support and resistance levels, visually displaying a channel whose breakout may signal the opening of a position.
The indicator does not repaint and displays the channel across the entire price history.
The only thing the user needs to enter is the minimum distance between bars.

Check various combinations to trade with the trend.

Many traders open positions as soon as they see a correction, without waiting for confirmation that the correction has ended.
Personally, I prefer a strategy consisting of three steps.
- trend
- correction
- signal
You can identify the trend using an MA cross or a TVT with a higher number, or simply by going long on gold and indices.
The correction can be identified using Envelopes, Bollinger Bands or another indicator.
The signal is a breakout from the TVT channel.

This way, you avoid "catching falling knives" and only open positions after a signal.

This is a free version which will be available for download only until the end of July.

Download and try it out before the free version disappears.

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Issam Kassas
4.41 (49)
Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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AtBot: Как это работает и как его использовать ### Как это работает Индикатор "AtBot" для платформы MT5 генерирует сигналы на покупку и продажу, используя комбинацию инструментов технического анализа. Он интегрирует простую скользящую среднюю (SMA), экспоненциальную скользящую среднюю (EMA) и индекс средней истинной амплитуды (ATR) для выявления торговых возможностей. Кроме того, он может использовать свечи Heikin Ashi для повышения точности сигналов. Оставьте отзыв после покупки и получите спе
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
Новый король в городе — Индикатор + управление ордерами (TP1 + TP2 + TP3) + опциональный Telegram-сигнал-сендер ВКЛЮЧЁН (БЕСПЛАТНО) (ПОЛНОЦЕННАЯ ТОРГОВАЯ И СИГНАЛЬНАЯ СИСТЕМА) Gold Slayer EA Этот индикатор включает в себя продвинутую стратегию, торговую систему с настраиваемым управлением ордерами и систему mean reversion, которая сочетает расширения Envelope и поддерживается несколькими интеллектуальными фильтрами подтверждения, такими как RSI, для поиска высоковероятных точек разворота с сигн
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5 (4)
Индикаторы
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
Ограниченное количество товаров по сниженной цене! Всего за 99 долларов! После покупки свяжитесь со мной, чтобы получить бонусный советник ORB Seeker EA и файлы с персонально оптимизированным набором функций. С уверенностью фиксируйте чистые вспышки активности во время сеансов! ORB Seeker MT5 — это профессиональный индикатор пробоя диапазона открытия (ORB), созданный для трейдеров, которым важны точность, простота, гибкость и понятная структура графика. Программа автоматически строит график пр
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