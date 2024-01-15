Hydra Trend Rider

5

Hydra Trend Rider is a non-repainting, multi-timeframe trend indicator that delivers precise buy/sell signals and real-time alerts for high-probability trade setups. With its color-coded trend line, customizable dashboard, and mobile notifications, it's perfect for traders seeking clarity, confidence, and consistency in trend trading.

      Read the product description carefully before purchasing the product. 

      Disclaimer:

      • Due to regulatory restrictions, our service is unavailable in certain countries such as India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh.
      • Our products are available only on mql5.com.
      • We never contact anyone or sell our products privately.
      • We do not provide any personal trading advice.
      • We do not sell any of the Intraquotes products on Telegram or any other platform, or website. 

      Quick Overview

      • Multiple Timeframe Dashboard – Analyze trends across M1 to MN timeframes in a single view.
      • Dashboard Resizing – 2 available sizes: default (standard) & large.
      • User-Friendly Design – Reposition the dashboard to any of the 4 corners of the chart for an optimized chart experience.
      • 5 PC Activation – Use on up to 5 different PCs across multiple brokers for flexible trading.
      • Dark & Light Themes – Enjoy improved visuals with the newly added dark and light theme options.
      • Customizable Colors – Personalize your experience by adjusting theme component colors to suit your style.

        NOTE: This indicator is compatible with the IQ FX GANN Levels and the IQ Gold Gann Levels. This indicator can be used together with them on the same chart for an optimal trading setup.

        1. Why is the Hydra Trend Rider Indicator Extremely Useful?

        • Precision Buy/Sell Signals – The Hydra Arrow provides clear trade entry signals, reducing guesswork.
        • Smart Trend Analysis – The Hydra Line changes color to indicate bullish, bearish, or correction phases, helping you follow trends with confidence.
        • Mobile Alerts for Convenience – Stay informed with push notifications when a strong trade setup appears, even when you're away from the screen.


          2. Who is This Indicator For?
          Hydra Trend Rider is designed for traders of all levels: scalpers, intraday traders, and swing traders - who need an easy-to-use, highly accurate tool to identify trends, avoid false signals, and trade with confidence. 

          Note: This indicator can be used for Binary Options Trading too.


          3. Supported Symbols List
          Works with all trading assets, including forex (major & minor pairs), metals, indices, cryptocurrencies, oil, and more.


          4. How Does Hydra Trend Rider Work?

          • Tracks Multiple Timeframes - Confirms trend strength by analyzing multiple timeframes in real-time.
          • Generates Clear Entry Signals - Buy/Sell arrows indicate optimal trade opportunities.
          • Hydra Line Trend Confirmation - A color-changing trend line helps determine the trend direction.
          • Identifies Trend Corrections - Detects price corrections, helping traders time their re-entries.
          • Real-Time Dashboard Updates - Provides instant market insights at a glance.
          • Customizable Alerts - Set up mobile notifications to receive alerts on potential trade setups.


          5. Trading Strategies with Hydra Trend Rider

          Multiple Timeframe Strategy
          Enhance your analysis by observing market behavior across multiple timeframes. This strategy allows you to confirm trends and make more accurate trading decisions.

          Trend Following
          Utilize our trend-following feature as explained in the user guide to identify and follow market trends. This approach helps you to stay in profitable trades longer and maximize your gains.

          Trail Position
          Optimize your exit plan with our trail position strategy. We will teach you how to adjust your stop-loss levels as the market moves in your favor, protecting your profits and minimizing risks.

          Spotting a Good Entry Signal
          Our indicator excels in spotting optimal entry signals. This strategy enables you to enter trades at the most advantageous points, enhancing your potential for success.

          Entering a Trade After Correction
          Powerful trends often corrects them before going even further. Hydra indicator can help you identify correction zones easily. 

          Merging with Other Indicators
          For enhanced trend confirmation, observe market price action and consider combining our indicator with others in your toolkit.


          6. Customize Indicator Settings

          • Dashboard Customization - Reposition dashboard to any of the 4 corners of the chart for a personalized setup. Choose dark or light theme and customize theme component colors.
          • Hydra Line & Arrow Colors - Customize colors for better visibility.
          • Mobile Push Notifications - Get real-time alerts when market conditions align with your strategy.

          Note: Indicator does not have buffer output for EA integration.

          7. Note for Mobile Alert
          To receive mobile alerts for this indicator, enable push notifications in MetaTrader 4 by pressing Ctrl + O (or accessing Options) and navigating to the Notifications tab. Enter your MetaQuotes ID from the MetaTrader app on your mobile device to link it with your platform. Once connected, test the setup to ensure alerts are working. If you face any issues, contact our support team for assistance.

          8. FAQ

          Q: Does it repaint?
          A: Never!

          Q: Is there any trial option available?
          A: Yes! You can download the demo and backtest.

          9. Indicator Troubleshooting
          Check the user manual for details.

          10. Support & Updates:

          • For assistance, send us a direct message on MQL5.
          • Follow our new channel for updates and market insights.
          • If you encounter any technical issues with the indicator, contact us directly on MQL5.

            Stay ahead of the market with Hydra Trend Rider—a non-repainting, precision-driven trading tool designed to give you clear trend direction, high-probability trade setups, and real-time alerts. Whether you're a day trader or a swing trader, this indicator simplifies decision-making and boosts trading accuracy. Get it now and trade smarter!



            Risk Disclosure:

            Trading financial markets carries inherent risks and may not be suitable for every investor. This indicator is designed as a tool to assist in trading decisions but does not guarantee profits or prevent losses, which could exceed your initial investment. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future outcomes. Users are encouraged to fully understand the risks and seek independent financial advice if needed. Any trading decisions made using this indicator are at the user's discretion and responsibility.


            Related topics:

            Trend analysis, multiple timeframe trend analysis, candlestick charts, bar chart, trend dashboard, scalping, day trading, position trading, swing trading, trade following, trend riding, indicator, trend following, trend reversal, MetaTrader software, currency pairs, market analysis, chart window, mobile alert, trading strategy, multiple timeframe, dashboard, 4K monitors, risk disclosure, market price action, trading decisions, lag-free, range-bound conditions, bearish signal, bullish signal, correction, higher highs, lower lows, entry signals, downtrend, uptrend, manual, strategy examples, legal restrictions, responsible trading, eurusd, gbpusd, bitcoin.
            Отзывы 4
            DanyLbc747
            1222
            DanyLbc747 2025.09.11 20:46 
             

            Interesting concept

            sweethomeboy2
            554
            sweethomeboy2 2025.06.04 10:46 
             

            trading gold with this indicator and Gann levels indicator makes it easy to me to trade , great support , highly recommended

            Danny Tsang
            288
            Danny Tsang 2025.04.07 12:49 
             

            I've been using this indicator for a week, this indicator always deliver reliable entry and exit signals. Further, with the multi-timeframe analysis, it can give an extra confirmation for trade decisions. Excellent indicator.

            Другие продукты этого автора
            IQ Gold Gann Levels
            INTRAQUOTES
            5 (4)
            Индикаторы
            Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
            IQ FX Gann Levels MT5
            INTRAQUOTES
            Индикаторы
            IQ FX Gann Levels a precision trading indicator based on W.D. Gann’s square root methods. It plots real-time, non-repainting support and resistance levels to help traders confidently spot intraday and scalping opportunities with high accuracy. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst, whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient mathematics which proved to be extremely accurate. Download the   Metatrader 4 Version
            Volatility Master
            INTRAQUOTES
            5 (6)
            Индикаторы
            Volatility Master for MetaTrader is a real-time dashboard tool that scans up to 56 symbols using up to 2 flexible dashboards on different charts to identify high-volatility, trending markets instantly. With clear bullish/bearish signals, customizable alerts, and a user-friendly interface, it helps you avoid range-bound conditions and focus on high-probability trades. Clarity leads to confidence. Trade confidently and protect your capital effectively with this powerful dashboard. Download Metatra
            Hydra Trend Rider MT5
            INTRAQUOTES
            Индикаторы
            Hydra Trend Rider is a non-repainting, multi-timeframe trend indicator that delivers precise buy/sell signals and real-time alerts for high-probability trade setups. With its color-coded trend line, customizable dashboard, and mobile notifications, it's perfect for traders seeking clarity, confidence, and consistency in trend trading. Download the Metatrader 4 Version Read the Indicator User Manual here. HURRY!  Price  increasing soon! Read the product description carefully before purchasing the
            IQ FX Correlation Matrix
            INTRAQUOTES
            Индикаторы
            FX Correlation Matrix is a powerful multi-timeframe dashboard that helps traders analyze real-time currency correlations of up to 28 symbols at a glance. With customizable settings, sleek design, and manual symbol selection option, it enhances trade accuracy, reduces risk, and identifies profitable correlation-based opportunities. Get the Metatrader 4  version here. Get it FAST! Price is increasing soon! Read the product description carefully before purchasing the product. Disclaimer: Due to reg
            FX Correlation Matrix
            INTRAQUOTES
            5 (1)
            Индикаторы
            FX Correlation Matrix is a powerful multi-timeframe dashboard that helps traders analyze real-time currency correlations of up to 28 symbols at a glance. With customizable settings, sleek design, and manual symbol selection option, it enhances trade accuracy, reduces risk, and identifies profitable correlation-based opportunities. Get the Metatrader 5 version here.  Get it FAST! Price is increasing soon! Read the product description carefully before purchasing the product. Disclaimer: Due to reg
            Volatility Master MT5
            INTRAQUOTES
            Индикаторы
            Volatility Master for MetaTrader is a real-time dashboard tool that scans up to 56 symbols using up to 2 flexible dashboards on different charts to identify high-volatility, trending markets instantly. With clear bullish/bearish signals, customizable alerts, and a user-friendly interface, it helps you avoid range-bound conditions and focus on high-probability trades. Clarity leads to confidence. Trade confidently and protect your capital effectively with this powerful dashboard. Download Metatra
            IQ Star Lines MT5
            INTRAQUOTES
            Индикаторы
            First time on MetaTrader, introducing IQ Star Lines - an original Vedic Astrology based indicator. IQ Star Lines, an unique astrological indicator purely based on Vedic astrology calculations, published for the first time on Metatrader. This unique tool plots dynamic planetary grid lines based on real-time stars, constellations, and celestial movements, which allows you to plot the power of the cosmos directly onto your trading charts. This indicator is specifically designed for scalpers and int
            IQ Gold Gann Levels MT5
            INTRAQUOTES
            Индикаторы
            Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
            IQ Star Lines
            INTRAQUOTES
            Индикаторы
            First time on MetaTrader, introducing IQ Star Lines - an original Vedic Astrology based indicator. IQ Star Lines, an unique astrological indicator purely based on   Vedic astrology   calculations, published for the   first time on Metatrader.  This unique tool plots dynamic planetary grid lines based on real-time stars, constellations, and celestial movements, which allows you to plot the power of the cosmos directly onto your trading charts. This indicator is specifically designed for scalpers
            IQ FX Gann Levels
            INTRAQUOTES
            5 (2)
            Индикаторы
            IQ FX Gann Levels a precision trading indicator based on W.D. Gann’s square root methods. It plots real-time, non-repainting support and resistance levels to help traders confidently spot intraday and scalping opportunities with high accuracy. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst, whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient mathematics which proved to be extremely accurate. Download the Metatrader 5 Version R
            IQ Chart Cleaner
            INTRAQUOTES
            Утилиты
            IQ Chart Cleaner – Get a Fresh Chart in Seconds. A cluttered chart can make trading stressful and confusing. Between dozens of old indicators, leftover lines, arrows, shapes, and notes, it’s easy to lose focus on what really matters—your trades. That’s where IQ Chart Cleaner comes in. With a single click, IQ Chart Cleaner gives you a fresh, distraction-free chart so you can analyze the markets with clarity and confidence. Get the MT5 Version here . Key Benefits Total Cleaning Power – Instantly
            IQ Trade Status
            INTRAQUOTES
            Индикаторы
            IQ Trade Status – A Professional Trade Panel to track all your LIVE TRADES in a signle dashboard. IQ Trade Status is not just a trade panel; it is a professional dashboard designed for MetaTrader. It replaces the default Terminal window with a clean, structured, and actionable overview of your account and open trades. The dashboard is designed to help you instantly answer three critical questions: How much have I made today? How much will I lose if all my trades go wrong? Is my account over-lev
            Hydra Multi Trend Dashboard
            INTRAQUOTES
            Индикаторы
            The Hydra Multi Trend Dashboard is a powerful market scanning tool designed for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. It monitors up to 25 currency pairs or assets simultaneously across all 9 standard timeframes (M1 to Monthly). Using a proprietary Special Trend Formula , the dashboard filters out market noise and provides clear, visual Bullish or Bearish signals, allowing traders to identify trend alignments at a glance without switching charts. Metatrader 5 Version :  View Here Early Bird Holiday Of
            IQ Chart Cleaner MT5
            INTRAQUOTES
            Утилиты
            Get a clean chart in an instant.  This script is extremely helpful in removing not only all the graphical objects from the chart but also all the  indicators from the chart.  Get the MT4 Version here . Features: Confirmation Dialog : Asks for confirmation before cleaning the chart. Complete Cleaning: Removes all graphical objects (lines, arrows, shapes, etc.) Removes all indicators from all chart windows (main and subwindows) Logging: Prints information about the cleaning process in the Expert
            IQ Trade Status MT5
            INTRAQUOTES
            Индикаторы
            IQ Trade Status – A Professional Trade Panel to track all your LIVE TRADES in a signle dashboard. IQ Trade Status is not just a trade panel; it is a professional dashboard designed for MetaTrader. It replaces the default Terminal window with a clean, structured, and actionable overview of your account and open trades. The dashboard is designed to help you instantly answer three critical questions: How much have I made today? How much will I lose if all my trades go wrong? Is my account over-lev
            Hydra Multi Trend Dashboard MT5
            INTRAQUOTES
            Индикаторы
            The Hydra Multi Trend Dashboard is a powerful market scanning tool designed for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. It monitors up to 25 currency pairs or assets simultaneously across all 9 standard timeframes (M1 to Monthly). Using a proprietary Special Trend Formula , the dashboard filters out market noise and provides clear, visual Bullish or Bearish signals, allowing traders to identify trend alignments at a glance without switching charts. Metatrader 4 Version :  View Here Early Bird Holiday Of
            DanyLbc747
            1222
            DanyLbc747 2025.09.11 20:46 
             

            Interesting concept

            INTRAQUOTES
            10813
            Ответ разработчика Somsri Sarkar 2025.09.23 14:38
            Thank you so much for your kind review. Glad you liked it. Wishing you more success in future.
            sweethomeboy2
            554
            sweethomeboy2 2025.06.04 10:46 
             

            trading gold with this indicator and Gann levels indicator makes it easy to me to trade , great support , highly recommended

            INTRAQUOTES
            10813
            Ответ разработчика Somsri Sarkar 2025.06.04 11:00
            Thank you so much for your kind review! We are so happy that our indicators are truly making a positive difference in your trading journey. Wishing you even more success.
            Danny Tsang
            288
            Danny Tsang 2025.04.07 12:49 
             

            I've been using this indicator for a week, this indicator always deliver reliable entry and exit signals. Further, with the multi-timeframe analysis, it can give an extra confirmation for trade decisions. Excellent indicator.

            INTRAQUOTES
            10813
            Ответ разработчика Somsri Sarkar 2025.04.15 04:12
            Thank you so much for your feedback. Glad you liked the indicator. This will surely help you make your trading journey easier with consistent profits. Wishing you all the best and happy trading!
            Phanny Ann
            748
            Phanny Ann 2025.02.14 18:56 
             

            Hydra Trend Rider is an excellent indicator for traders looking for clear and reliable entry and exit signals. Its simple yet effective design makes it easy to use, and the multi-timeframe analysis adds an extra layer of confirmation for trade decisions. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced trader, this tool can help improve your market timing and overall strategy. Highly recommended!

            INTRAQUOTES
            10813
            Ответ разработчика Somsri Sarkar 2025.04.07 13:02
            Thank you so much for your kind words! It means a lot to us. Very happy that you found this indicator helpful. Wishing you great success!
            Ответ на отзыв