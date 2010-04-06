Aklamavo Market Sessions Monitor

Aklamavo Market Sessions Monitor-EA (Expert Advisor) is a Global Stock Exchange Market Hours Dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It provides a comprehensive visual display of the opening status and trading hours of 7 major stock exchanges around the world.

The EA creates a real-time dashboard that shows whether each stock exchange is currently:

  • OPEN (Green background)

  • CLOSED (Red background)

  • PRE-MARKET (Light Green background)

  • POST-MARKET (Light Pink background)

Unique Features:

  1. Progress Indicator - Shows % completion of trading session when open

  2. Next Event Timer - Countdown to market open/close during extended hours

  3. Alignment Options - Can position dashboard on left or right side of chart

  4. Clickable Blocks - Interactive display with detailed info on click

  5. Clean Aesthetics - Professional, easy-to-read visual design

Market Hours Logic:

Pre-Market: Extended hours before official opening

Regular Hours: Official trading session

Post-Market: Extended hours after official closing

Closed: Outside of trading hours

Key Features:

1. Global Coverage (7 Major Exchanges):

  • New York (NYSE/NASDAQ) - USD

  • London (LSE) - GBP

  • Toronto (TSX) - CAD

  • Tokyo (TSE) - JPY

  • Sydney (ASX) - AUD

  • Auckland (NZX) - NZD

  • Zurich (SIX) - CHF

2. Visual Dashboard Layout:

  • 3x3 grid display (7 exchanges arranged in 3 columns)

  • Color-coded blocks for each exchange based on status

  • Large, clear text showing city name, exchange name, and local time

  • Status indicators showing OPEN/CLOSED/PRE-MKT/POST-MKT

  • Progress percentage for open markets

  • Countdown timers for pre/post-market periods

3. Customization Options:

  • Background colors for dashboard, legend, and status box

  • Status colors (open, closed, pre-market, post-market)

  • Text color and font settings (size and typeface)

  • Positioning (X/Y coordinates, right/left alignment)

  • Block dimensions (width and height)

  • Extended hours display toggle (shows pre/post-market periods)

4. Additional Components:

  • Currency Legend - Shows currency symbols for each exchange

  • Status Legend - Explains color coding for market statuses

  • Broker Time Display - Shows current broker/server time

  • Update Indicator - Shows "Updates every second"

5. Interactive Features:

  • Click functionality - Click on any exchange block to see detailed information in a comment box

  • Real-time updates - Updates every second

  • Responsive design - Adjusts position when chart is resized

Practical Use Cases:

For Forex Traders:

  • Identify when stock market flows might impact currency pairs

  • Correlate equity market hours with currency volatility

  • Plan trades around major market openings/closings

For Stock Traders (CFDs):

  • Track which global markets are currently active

  • Monitor extended trading hours for pre/post-market activity

  • Identify trading session overlaps (e.g., London/New York overlap)


Data Downloader For MT5
Mounir Cheikh
Yardımcı programlar
This tool will allow you to export the Historical data (Open, High, Low, Close, Volume) for any financial instrument present in your MetaTrader 5. You can download multiple Symbols and TimeFrames in the same csv file. Also, you can schedule the frequency of download (every 5 minutes, 60 minutes, etc.). No need to open a lot of charts in order to get the last data, the tool will download the data directly. The CSV File will be stored in the folder: \MQL5\Files . How it works Select the Symbols t
Bullhouse Marketprofile
Luiz Vinicius Pereira Rocha -
Göstergeler
Bullhouse MarketProfile Description The MarketProfile indicator collects and distributes traded volume at different price levels, creating a horizontal histogram that highlights areas of institutional interest. How it helps in trading It helps traders identify strong support and resistance zones, balance areas, and points of control (POC), offering insights into where the market participants are most active. ️ How to use Set the desired range of candles or session. The indicator will
Zephir Breakout
Bernardo Rippe Di Dio Castagna
Göstergeler
Zephir Power Indicator v1.30 — Breakout Signal & Statistics Tool for MetaTrader 5 Full strategy Guide on purchase - Trader with track record and 8 years of experience  EXTRA COPY FOR TRADING VIEW FOR THIS INDICATOR Zephir Power Indicator v1.30 is a high-performance breakout detection tool for MT5 that identifies precise bullish and bearish entry points based on candle body breakouts, ATR filters, and optional trend confirmation. Designed for professional traders, this indicator visuall
Fixed Volume Profile
Carlos Pascual Perez Maturano
Göstergeler
This indicator, titled "Fixed Volume Profile.mq5", is a custom tool for MetaTrader 5 (MQL5) designed to calculate and display a Volume Profile over a user-defined fixed time range. The Volume Profile shows the distribution of trading volume at different price levels during a specific period, helping to identify areas of high activity (such as Points of Control or POCs) and volume-based support/resistance areas. Main Functionality: Interactive Range: The indicator creates two vertical lines on
Visual Trend Flux Analyzer Indicator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Göstergeler
Visual Trend Flux Analyzer: Your Ultimate Guide to Market Momentum Unlock a clearer, more intuitive way to view market trends and momentum with the Visual Trend Flux Analyzer. This powerful indicator for MetaTrader 5 is designed to cut through market noise and provide you with a clean, visual representation of trend strength and potential reversals. Stop guessing the market's direction and start making informed decisions based on a sophisticated, multi-layered analysis. For just $30, you can eq
TakVWAP
Oscar Alejandro Palacios Aranguiz
5 (1)
Göstergeler
tak.VWAP – Volume Weighted Average Price A reliable and lightweight VWAP indicator designed for traders who require flexibility and visual clarity. Key Features: Two calculation modes: Rolling VWAP: Based on a configurable number of candles. Daily VWAP: Automatically resets at the start of each trading day. Fully customizable line style : color, width, visibility, and line type. Clean input structure with grouped sections for ease of use. EA-friendly : exposes buffer for use in Expert Advisors
Auto Levels Pro
Oleksandr Sheyko
Göstergeler
AutoLevelsPro — fiyat verilerini analiz ederek otomatik olarak destek ve direnç bölgelerini işaretleyen bir indikatördür. Özellikle düşük zaman dilimleri için tasarlanmıştır; en iyi sonuçları 15 dakikalık grafiklerde verir ve piyasanın en dinamik tepkilerini yakalar. Kullandığı veriler: High — mumun en yüksek fiyatı Low — mumun en düşük fiyatı Close — ATR hesaplamasında kullanılır Her mumun zaman damgası, bölgelerin doğru konumlandırılması için ️ Analiz süreci: Yerel zirveleri
Order Blocks Scan MT5
Reza Aghajanpour
5 (1)
Göstergeler
**   All Symbols   x   All Time frames   scan just by pressing scanner button ** Discount : Only 4   of 5 copy  is 35$. ***   Contact me  to send you instruction   and add you in "Order Block group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction: The central banks and financial institutions mainly drive the market,   Order block is considered a market behavior that indicates accumulation of orders from banks and institutions, then   the market tends to make a sharp move(Imbala
IX Power MT5
Daniel Stein
4.92 (12)
Göstergeler
IX Power: Endeksler, Emtialar, Kripto Paralar ve Forex Piyasaları için İçgörüler Genel Bakış IX Power , endeksler, emtialar, kripto paralar ve forex sembollerinin gücünü analiz etmek için tasarlanmış çok yönlü bir araçtır. FX Power , tüm kullanılabilir döviz çiftlerinin verilerini kullanarak döviz çiftleri için maksimum doğruluk sağlarken, IX Power yalnızca temel sembolün piyasa verilerine odaklanır. Bu, IX Power 'ı forex dışındaki piyasalar için ideal ve daha basit forex analizleri için güven
News Clock
Victor Klenov
Göstergeler
The professional browser of News and Trading Sessions is now available in MetaTrader 5. Now all the most important market information is collected on one dial! News located on the Time scale. Planning your working time has never been so easy and convenient ... The news scale can be switched a day, two, a week, a month forward or backward (see the details in the short video). All news updates in real time. Thanks to the built-in filters, you can configure the display of news by importance, cou
Multi Currency Strength Dashboard PRO
Prime Horizon
Göstergeler
Multi-Currency Strength Dashboard PRO MT5 (v2.6) – Görsel panel ile para birimi güç göstergesi Multi-Currency Strength Dashboard PRO , MetaTrader 5 için geliştirilmiş bir göstergedir. 8 ana para biriminin (USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, CHF, CAD, AUD, NZD) göreceli gücünü gerçek zamanlı olarak hesaplar ve 28 adede kadar Forex paritesini analiz eder (brokerınızda mevcut olan sembollere bağlıdır). Amaç, para birimlerinin güç/zayıflık durumunu hızlı ve düzenli şekilde göstererek analiz edilecek pariteleri seç
Ai Breakout X
Aleksandr Makarov
Uzman Danışmanlar
GERÇEK BİR TRADING HESABINDAN CANLI SİNYAL: Tam şeffaflığı sağlamak için, size gerçek zamanlı olarak performansını herhangi bir manipülasyon olmaksızın izlemenize olanak tanıyan canlı bir yatırımcı hesabına erişim sağlıyorum. Live signal MT5 Account:  253147390 Password:  Goldbreaker777$ Server:  Exness-MT5Real34 Danışmanın kurulum talimatlarını almak için satın alma işleminden sonra mutlaka bana yazın! Danışmanın kurulumunun tarafımızca yapılması önerilir. Bunun için sadece VPS bilgilerinizi b
