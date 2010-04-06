Aklamavo Market Sessions Monitor
- Indicadores
- Sylvester Aklamavo
- Versão: 1.0
- Ativações: 5
Aklamavo Market Sessions Monitor-EA (Expert Advisor) is a Global Stock Exchange Market Hours Dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It provides a comprehensive visual display of the opening status and trading hours of 7 major stock exchanges around the world.
The EA creates a real-time dashboard that shows whether each stock exchange is currently:
-
OPEN (Green background)
-
CLOSED (Red background)
-
PRE-MARKET (Light Green background)
-
POST-MARKET (Light Pink background)
Unique Features:
-
Progress Indicator - Shows % completion of trading session when open
-
Next Event Timer - Countdown to market open/close during extended hours
-
Alignment Options - Can position dashboard on left or right side of chart
-
Clickable Blocks - Interactive display with detailed info on click
-
Clean Aesthetics - Professional, easy-to-read visual design
Market Hours Logic:
Pre-Market: Extended hours before official opening
Regular Hours: Official trading session
Post-Market: Extended hours after official closing
Closed: Outside of trading hours
Key Features:
1. Global Coverage (7 Major Exchanges):
-
New York (NYSE/NASDAQ) - USD
-
London (LSE) - GBP
-
Toronto (TSX) - CAD
-
Tokyo (TSE) - JPY
-
Sydney (ASX) - AUD
-
Auckland (NZX) - NZD
-
Zurich (SIX) - CHF
2. Visual Dashboard Layout:
-
3x3 grid display (7 exchanges arranged in 3 columns)
-
Color-coded blocks for each exchange based on status
-
Large, clear text showing city name, exchange name, and local time
-
Status indicators showing OPEN/CLOSED/PRE-MKT/POST-MKT
-
Progress percentage for open markets
-
Countdown timers for pre/post-market periods
3. Customization Options:
-
Background colors for dashboard, legend, and status box
-
Status colors (open, closed, pre-market, post-market)
-
Text color and font settings (size and typeface)
-
Positioning (X/Y coordinates, right/left alignment)
-
Block dimensions (width and height)
-
Extended hours display toggle (shows pre/post-market periods)
4. Additional Components:
-
Currency Legend - Shows currency symbols for each exchange
-
Status Legend - Explains color coding for market statuses
-
Broker Time Display - Shows current broker/server time
-
Update Indicator - Shows "Updates every second"
5. Interactive Features:
-
Click functionality - Click on any exchange block to see detailed information in a comment box
-
Real-time updates - Updates every second
-
Responsive design - Adjusts position when chart is resized
Practical Use Cases:
For Forex Traders:
-
Identify when stock market flows might impact currency pairs
-
Correlate equity market hours with currency volatility
-
Plan trades around major market openings/closings
For Stock Traders (CFDs):
-
Track which global markets are currently active
-
Monitor extended trading hours for pre/post-market activity
-
Identify trading session overlaps (e.g., London/New York overlap)