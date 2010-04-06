Aklamavo Market Sessions Monitor

Aklamavo Market Sessions Monitor-EA (Expert Advisor) is a Global Stock Exchange Market Hours Dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It provides a comprehensive visual display of the opening status and trading hours of 7 major stock exchanges around the world.

The EA creates a real-time dashboard that shows whether each stock exchange is currently:

  • OPEN (Green background)

  • CLOSED (Red background)

  • PRE-MARKET (Light Green background)

  • POST-MARKET (Light Pink background)

Unique Features:

  1. Progress Indicator - Shows % completion of trading session when open

  2. Next Event Timer - Countdown to market open/close during extended hours

  3. Alignment Options - Can position dashboard on left or right side of chart

  4. Clickable Blocks - Interactive display with detailed info on click

  5. Clean Aesthetics - Professional, easy-to-read visual design

Market Hours Logic:

Pre-Market: Extended hours before official opening

Regular Hours: Official trading session

Post-Market: Extended hours after official closing

Closed: Outside of trading hours

Key Features:

1. Global Coverage (7 Major Exchanges):

  • New York (NYSE/NASDAQ) - USD

  • London (LSE) - GBP

  • Toronto (TSX) - CAD

  • Tokyo (TSE) - JPY

  • Sydney (ASX) - AUD

  • Auckland (NZX) - NZD

  • Zurich (SIX) - CHF

2. Visual Dashboard Layout:

  • 3x3 grid display (7 exchanges arranged in 3 columns)

  • Color-coded blocks for each exchange based on status

  • Large, clear text showing city name, exchange name, and local time

  • Status indicators showing OPEN/CLOSED/PRE-MKT/POST-MKT

  • Progress percentage for open markets

  • Countdown timers for pre/post-market periods

3. Customization Options:

  • Background colors for dashboard, legend, and status box

  • Status colors (open, closed, pre-market, post-market)

  • Text color and font settings (size and typeface)

  • Positioning (X/Y coordinates, right/left alignment)

  • Block dimensions (width and height)

  • Extended hours display toggle (shows pre/post-market periods)

4. Additional Components:

  • Currency Legend - Shows currency symbols for each exchange

  • Status Legend - Explains color coding for market statuses

  • Broker Time Display - Shows current broker/server time

  • Update Indicator - Shows "Updates every second"

5. Interactive Features:

  • Click functionality - Click on any exchange block to see detailed information in a comment box

  • Real-time updates - Updates every second

  • Responsive design - Adjusts position when chart is resized

Practical Use Cases:

For Forex Traders:

  • Identify when stock market flows might impact currency pairs

  • Correlate equity market hours with currency volatility

  • Plan trades around major market openings/closings

For Stock Traders (CFDs):

  • Track which global markets are currently active

  • Monitor extended trading hours for pre/post-market activity

  • Identify trading session overlaps (e.g., London/New York overlap)


Produtos recomendados
Axilgo PipPiper CoPilot
Theory Y Technologies Pty Ltd
5 (2)
Utilitários
Axilgo Pip Piper CoPilot Elevate your trading game with the Axilgo Pip Piper CoPilot, the first in our revolutionary Pip Piper Series. This all-inclusive toolset is meticulously crafted for serious traders, focusing on key areas such as Risk Management, Trade Management, Prop Firm Rule Compliance, and Advanced Account Management . With CoPilot, you’re not just investing in a tool—you’re gaining a strategic partner in the intricate world of trading. Important Notice: To ensure you receive the fu
FREE
Steady Gain Protector
Kuldeep Pradeep Nikam
Experts
Steady Gain Protector  is a simplified entry-level version of the Gold Rocket HFT trading system. It is designed for users who want a basic automated trading experience with fixed parameters and limited functionality. This Expert Advisor opens BUY positions only , using a dual Exponential Moving Average (EMA) crossover combined with short-term price momentum confirmation. The system is intended for small accounts and traders who prefer a simple structure with controlled exposure. Trading Logic
FREE
Volume Profile Fixed Range MT5
Mihails Babuskins
Indicadores
Contact me after payment to send you the user manual PDF file. Download the MT4 version here. Volume Profile Indicator A functional and useful tool that can improve your trading plan. This indicator calculates volume in price levels(typical volume indicator shows only candle volumes). With the volume of price levels, you can identify important areas that have the potential to reverse. You can also see the volume of support and resistance levels and decide on them. Using volume profiles along
Supply and Demand Zones MT5
Peter Mueller
4.89 (18)
Indicadores
The Supply and Demand Zone Indicator is a powerful and easy-to-use tool designed to help traders identify critical supply and demand zones on the chart. These zones can provide valuable insight into potential market reversals, breakouts, and important price levels where buyers or sellers are likely to take control. The best   FREE Trade Manager . If you want to create your own Hedging or Grid strategies without any coding make sure to check out the   ManHedger Key Features: Automatic Zone Detect
FREE
Volume Horizon
Denys Babiak
Indicadores
Volume Horizon is a horizontal volume indicator that allows you to observe the density of market participants' volumes across various price and time intervals. Volume histograms can be constructed based on ascending or descending market waves, as well as individual bars. This tool enables more precise determination of entry or exit points, relying on levels of maximum volumes or volume-weighted average prices (VWAP). What makes Volume Horizon unique? 1. Segmentation into ascending and descendi
Currency Strength Meter MT5 Indicator by PipTick
Michal Jurnik
Indicadores
Knowledge of the strength and weakness of each currency is vital for every forex trader. Our   Currency Strength Meter indicator   measures the strength of eight major currencies (USD, EUR, GBP, CHF, JPY, CAD, AUD, NZD) by using the Relative Strength Index indicator, also known as RSI. The Currency Strength Meter indicator shows you, simply and quickly, when a currency is oversold, overbought, or in "normal area". This way, you can identify which currency is the strongest and the weakest. Our
Buyer Seller Arrows
Oleksandr Sheyko
Indicadores
Buyer Seller Arrows – Negocie com confiança! Descubra uma ferramenta revolucionária para a análise visual da força de compradores e vendedores em todos os períodos de tempo – de M1 até MN1. Este indicador oferece uma visão instantânea da dinâmica do mercado através de percentuais e setas codificadas por cores. Principais funcionalidades: Setas verdes para cima = domínio dos compradores Setas vermelhas para baixo = domínio dos vendedores Força percentual em cada período de tempo (M1, M5, M1
Server Timer
Ariesnyne Sanday
Indicadores
Server Timer  Version: 1.2 The Server Time Clock Indicator is a lightweight and visually appealing tool for displaying the server's current date and time directly on the chart. This indicator updates dynamically every second and provides the following features: Customizable Appearance : Adjust font color, background color, and font size to match your chart's theme. Day and Time Display : Shows the current day, date, and time in an easy-to-read format ( Day{MM/DD} HH:MM:SS ). No Performance Over
FREE
Smart FVG Stats
- Md Rashidul Hasan
Indicadores
The  Smart FVG Statistics Indicator  is a powerful MetaTrader 5 tool designed to automatically identify, track, and analyze Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) on your charts. Love it? Hate it? Let me know in a review! Feature requests and ideas for new tools are highly appreciated. :) Try "The AUDCAD Trader": https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/151841 Key Features Advanced  Fair Value Gap  Detection Automatic Identification : Automatically scans for both bullish and bearish FVGs across specified histo
FREE
PowerZones Premium MT5
Christophe Pa Trouillas
Indicadores
Zona estratégica tocada x3, x4, x5 vezes    |   TP1/TP2/TP3 em  pontos  ou  valor   |   Verifique visualmente a segurança da sua relação Risco/Retorno Indicador sem repintura e sem atraso - Ideal para trading manual e automatizado - Adequado para todos os ativos e todos os timeframes Oferta por tempo limitado  depois volta para >> $99  Após a compra, entre em contato comigo  para configurações recomendadas e personalizadas [ Versão MT5  -  MT4  | Confira nossas outras 3 ferramentas para maximiz
Algo Smart Flow Structure Indicator
LORAMA, S.R.L.
Indicadores
www tradepositive .lat ALGO Smart Flow Structure Indicator The ALGO Smart Flow Structure Indicator is designed for serious traders who use objective Market structure. Forget noise and slow indicators; this tool provides you with a crystal-clear, unambiguous view of structural breakouts across all timeframes. Based on the rigorous rules of the ALGO Smart Flow methodology, the indicator filters out internal structure and only shows you the Major Structural Points (Swing Points) , ensuring you
FREE
Volume Structure Nexus MT5
German Pablo Gori
Indicadores
Volume Structure Nexus MT5 Volume Structure Nexus is an advanced indicator that combines institutional volume analysis with market structure analysis for MetaTrader 5. This tool provides a complete view of volume behavior and price structure. Key Features Advanced Volume Analysis - Detection of significant accumulations and distributions - Real-time volume flow analysis - Institutional volume indicators Market Structure Analysis - Identification of important structural patterns - Volume-base
SuperIndices MT5
Stanislav Korotky
5 (1)
Indicadores
This cluster indicator is MT5 version of SuperIndices for MT4. It allows for processing mixed clusters, where symbols from various markets can be included. For example, it can handle Forex, indices, CFDs, spot at the same time. Number of visible lines increased to 16. An interactive ruler can be enabled to measure signals' strength on the history. The indicator creates a set of embedded cluster indicators (CCFpExtraIndices) with carefully selected periods and combines their results using smart w
RiskGuardian
Lukas Adamec
Utilitários
Risk Guardian — Ultimate Equity & Drawdown Protection Protect your capital. Stay disciplined. Trade smarter. Risk Guardian is a powerful utility that helps traders automatically control daily risk and secure profits based on equity. Designed for MetaTrader 5, it’s lightweight, efficient, and extremely easy to use. Key Features: Daily Drawdown Limit (% based) Absolute Equity Target (e.g., stop trading after reaching 110,200 USD) Auto-close All Positions, Orders & Charts Visual Dashboard on C
SyntheticIndices
Stanislav Korotky
Indicadores
The indicator compares quotes of a given symbol and a synthetic quote calculated from two specified referential symbols. The indicator is useful for checking Forex symbol behavior via corresponding stock indices and detecting their convergence/divergence which can forecast future price movements. The main idea is that all stock indices are quoted in particular currencies and therefore demonstrate correlation with Forex pairs where these currencies are used. When market makers decide to "buy" one
Price Alerts Advanced Price Target Notifications
Elsayed Mohamed Kamal Elsayed Abdelwadod
Indicadores
Price Alerts - Advanced Price Target Notifications Never miss important price levels again! Price Alert Pro lets traders: • Set unlimited price target alerts • Receive instant desktop and mobile notifications • Visually track progress to each target • Customize alert sounds and frequencies • Manage all alerts from an intuitive panel Perfect for: - Breakout traders waiting for key levels - News traders monitoring reaction points - Position traders managing multiple targets - All traders who c
CCI Dashboard for MT5
Taras Slobodyanik
5 (1)
Indicadores
Modificação multimoeda e multitimeframe do indicador Commodity Channel Index (CCI). Você pode especificar quaisquer moedas e prazos desejados nos parâmetros. Além disso, o painel pode enviar notificações ao cruzar níveis de sobrecompra e sobrevenda. Ao clicar em uma célula com ponto final, este símbolo e ponto final serão abertos. Este é o scanner MTF. A chave para ocultar o painel do gráfico é “D” por padrão. Parâmetros CCI Period — período médio. CCI Applied price — tipo de preço. Clear t
MT5PythonIndicatorExporter
Joao Paulo Euko
Utilitários
Hi you, I need your help! Be my Patron, let's make it possible! https://www.patreon.com/joaopeuko https://github.com/Joaopeuko/Mql5-Python-Integration Versão Gratuita com 5 Indicadores: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/57574 Está versão contem 38 indicadores, 5 presentes na versão gratuita mais 33 novos. Você pode conferir a lista abaixo. Eu acredito que o desenvolvimento em PYTHON seja muito mais fácil na criação de Expert Advisor ou qualquer outra ferramenta que facilite a automaçã
FREE
Data Downloader For MT5
Mounir Cheikh
Utilitários
This tool will allow you to export the Historical data (Open, High, Low, Close, Volume) for any financial instrument present in your MetaTrader 5. You can download multiple Symbols and TimeFrames in the same csv file. Also, you can schedule the frequency of download (every 5 minutes, 60 minutes, etc.). No need to open a lot of charts in order to get the last data, the tool will download the data directly. The CSV File will be stored in the folder: \MQL5\Files . How it works Select the Symbols t
Bullhouse Marketprofile
Luiz Vinicius Pereira Rocha -
Indicadores
Bullhouse MarketProfile Descrição O MarketProfile coleta e distribui o volume negociado em diferentes níveis de preço, formando um histograma horizontal que evidencia áreas de interesse institucional. Como pode auxiliar no trade Ajuda o trader a identificar zonas de suporte e resistência fortes, áreas de equilíbrio e pontos de controle (POC), mostrando onde os participantes de mercado estão mais ativos. ️ Como usar Defina o intervalo de candles ou sessão desejada. O indicador irá plot
Zephir Breakout
Bernardo Rippe Di Dio Castagna
Indicadores
Zephir Power Indicator v1.30 — Breakout Signal & Statistics Tool for MetaTrader 5 Full strategy Guide on purchase - Trader with track record and 8 years of experience  EXTRA COPY FOR TRADING VIEW FOR THIS INDICATOR Zephir Power Indicator v1.30 is a high-performance breakout detection tool for MT5 that identifies precise bullish and bearish entry points based on candle body breakouts, ATR filters, and optional trend confirmation. Designed for professional traders, this indicator visuall
Fixed Volume Profile
Carlos Pascual Perez Maturano
Indicadores
This indicator, titled "Fixed Volume Profile.mq5", is a custom tool for MetaTrader 5 (MQL5) designed to calculate and display a Volume Profile over a user-defined fixed time range. The Volume Profile shows the distribution of trading volume at different price levels during a specific period, helping to identify areas of high activity (such as Points of Control or POCs) and volume-based support/resistance areas. Main Functionality: Interactive Range: The indicator creates two vertical lines on
Visual Trend Flux Analyzer Indicator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Indicadores
Visual Trend Flux Analyzer: Your Ultimate Guide to Market Momentum Unlock a clearer, more intuitive way to view market trends and momentum with the Visual Trend Flux Analyzer. This powerful indicator for MetaTrader 5 is designed to cut through market noise and provide you with a clean, visual representation of trend strength and potential reversals. Stop guessing the market's direction and start making informed decisions based on a sophisticated, multi-layered analysis. For just $30, you can eq
TakVWAP
Oscar Alejandro Palacios Aranguiz
5 (1)
Indicadores
tak.VWAP – Volume Weighted Average Price A reliable and lightweight VWAP indicator designed for traders who require flexibility and visual clarity. Key Features: Two calculation modes: Rolling VWAP: Based on a configurable number of candles. Daily VWAP: Automatically resets at the start of each trading day. Fully customizable line style : color, width, visibility, and line type. Clean input structure with grouped sections for ease of use. EA-friendly : exposes buffer for use in Expert Advisors
Auto Levels Pro
Oleksandr Sheyko
Indicadores
AutoLevelsPro — um indicador que analisa dados de preços e marca automaticamente zonas de suporte e resistência . Foi projetado especialmente para funcionar em timeframes baixos , sendo ideal no gráfico de 15 minutos , onde o mercado reage de forma mais dinâmica. Dados utilizados: High — preço máximo da vela Low — preço mínimo da vela Close — usado para cálculo do ATR Carimbo de tempo de cada vela para posicionar corretamente as zonas ️ Processo de análise: Identifica picos lo
Order Blocks Scan MT5
Reza Aghajanpour
5 (1)
Indicadores
**   All Symbols   x   All Time frames   scan just by pressing scanner button ** Discount : Only 4   of 5 copy  is 35$. ***   Contact me  to send you instruction   and add you in "Order Block group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction: The central banks and financial institutions mainly drive the market,   Order block is considered a market behavior that indicates accumulation of orders from banks and institutions, then   the market tends to make a sharp move(Imbala
IX Power MT5
Daniel Stein
4.92 (12)
Indicadores
IX Power: Descubra informações de mercado para índices, commodities, criptomoedas e forex Visão Geral IX Power é uma ferramenta versátil projetada para analisar a força de índices, commodities, criptomoedas e símbolos de forex. Enquanto o FX Power oferece a máxima precisão para pares de moedas ao utilizar dados de todos os pares disponíveis, o IX Power foca exclusivamente nos dados do mercado do símbolo subjacente. Isso torna o IX Power uma excelente escolha para mercados fora do forex e uma o
News Clock
Victor Klenov
Indicadores
The professional browser of News and Trading Sessions is now available in MetaTrader 5. Now all the most important market information is collected on one dial! News located on the Time scale. Planning your working time has never been so easy and convenient ... The news scale can be switched a day, two, a week, a month forward or backward (see the details in the short video). All news updates in real time. Thanks to the built-in filters, you can configure the display of news by importance, cou
Multi Currency Strength Dashboard PRO
Prime Horizon
Indicadores
Multi-Currency Strength Dashboard PRO MT5 (v2.6) – Medidor de força de moedas com painel visual Multi-Currency Strength Dashboard PRO é um indicador para MetaTrader 5 que mede em tempo real a força relativa de 8 moedas principais (USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, CHF, CAD, AUD, NZD) analisando até 28 pares Forex (dependendo dos símbolos disponíveis no seu broker). O objetivo é fornecer uma visão rápida e estruturada da força/fraqueza das moedas, ajudando a selecionar pares para análise (moeda forte contra mo
Ai Breakout X
Aleksandr Makarov
Experts
SINAL AO VIVO DE UMA CONTA REAL DE TRADING: Para garantir total transparência, forneço acesso a uma conta de investidor real, permitindo monitorizar o seu desempenho em tempo real, sem qualquer manipulação. Live signal MT5 Account:  253147390 Password:  Goldbreaker777$ Server:  Exness-MT5Real34 Escreva-me obrigatoriamente após a compra para receber as instruções de instalação do Expert Advisor! Recomenda-se que a instalação do Expert Advisor seja realizada por nós. Para isso, basta enviar-nos o
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.68 (59)
Indicadores
Se você comprar este indicador, receberá meu Gerenciador de Operações Profissional + EA  GRATUITAMENTE. Primeiramente, vale ressaltar que este Sistema de Trading é um Indicador Não Repintado, Não Redesenho e Não Atrasado, o que o torna ideal tanto para o trading manual quanto para o automatizado. Curso online, manual e download de predefinições. O "Sistema de Trading Inteligente MT5" é uma solução completa de trading projetada para traders novos e experientes. Ele combina mais de 10 indicadores
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (3)
Indicadores
Power Candles – Sinais de entrada baseados em força para qualquer mercado Power Candles leva a análise de força comprovada da Stein Investments diretamente para o seu gráfico de preços. Em vez de reagir apenas ao preço, cada candle é colorido com base na força real do mercado, permitindo identificar instantaneamente a construção de momentum, aceleração de força e transições limpas de tendência. Uma única lógica para todos os mercados Power Candles funciona automaticamente em todos os símbolos de
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.9 (79)
Indicadores
Cada comprador deste indicador recebe adicionalmente, e de forma gratuita: A ferramenta exclusiva "Bomber Utility", que acompanha automaticamente cada operação, define os níveis de Stop Loss e Take Profit e fecha operações de acordo com as regras da estratégia; Arquivos de configuração (set files) para ajustar o indicador em diferentes ativos; Set files para configurar o Bomber Utility nos modos: "Risco Mínimo", "Risco Balanceado" e "Estratégia de Espera"; Um vídeo tutorial passo a passo que aju
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.92 (36)
Indicadores
***Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe é uma ferramenta de análise de mercado em tempo real desenvolvida com base nos Smart Money Concepts (SMC). Ela foi projetada para ajudar os traders a analisarem a estrutura do mercado de forma sistemática e obterem uma visão mais clara da direção geral do mercado. O sistema analisa automaticamente Pontos de Reversão, Zonas-Chave e a Estrutura de Mercado em múltiplos timeframes, enquanto exibe Points of Interest (POI), sinais sem repaint e níveis autom
Divergence In Chaos Environment
Arief
Indicadores
Obtenha o AUX GRATUITO e suporte EA  Download direto — Clique aqui [ D.I.C.E ] O DICE Indicator Divergence in Chaos Environment é uma ferramenta MT5 especializada criada para traders que aplicam a Teoria das Ondas de Elliott dentro das técnicas de Trading Chaos. Identifica divergências ocultas e regulares na ação do preço, sincronizadas com o ambiente de mercado caótico descrito por Bill Williams. Principais recursos Divergência alinhada com Ondas de Elliott: detecta divergências altistas e bai
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.19 (27)
Indicadores
Primeiramente, vale ressaltar que este Indicador de Negociação não repinta, não redesenha e não apresenta atrasos, tornando-o ideal tanto para negociação manual quanto automatizada. Manual do utilizador: configurações, entradas e estratégia. O Analista Atômico é um Indicador de Ação de Preço PA que utiliza a força e o momentum do preço para encontrar uma vantagem melhor no mercado. Equipado com filtros avançados que ajudam a remover ruídos e sinais falsos, e aumentam o potencial de negociação.
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.74 (53)
Indicadores
Apresentando       Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator   , o inovador Indicador MQL5 que está transformando a maneira como você identifica e negocia as reversões de tendência! Desenvolvido por uma equipe de traders experientes com experiência comercial de mais de 13 anos,       Indicador de Atirador de Tendência Quântica       foi projetado para impulsionar sua jornada de negociação a novos patamares com sua forma inovadora de identificar reversões de tendência com precisão extremamente alta. ***Com
PZ Swing Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (5)
Indicadores
Swing Trading é o primeiro indicador projetado para detectar oscilações na direção da tendência e possíveis oscilações de reversão. Ele usa a abordagem de negociação de linha de base, amplamente descrita na literatura de negociação. O indicador estuda vários vetores de preço e tempo para rastrear a direção da tendência agregada e detecta situações nas quais o mercado está sobrevendido ou sobrecomprado em excesso e pronto para corrigir. [ Guia de instalação | Guia de atualização | Solução de prob
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.84 (100)
Indicadores
Desbloqueie o poder da negociação de tendências com o indicador Trend Screener: sua solução definitiva de negociação de tendências, alimentada por lógica difusa e sistema de múltiplas moedas! Eleve sua negociação de tendências com o Trend Screener, o revolucionário indicador de tendências alimentado por lógica difusa. É um poderoso indicador de acompanhamento de tendências que combina mais de 13 ferramentas e recursos premium e 3 estratégias de negociação, tornando-o uma escolha versátil para to
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicadores
PROMOÇÃO DE LANÇAMENTO O preço do Azimuth Pro está inicialmente definido em 299$ para os primeiros 100compradores. O preço final será de 499$ . A DIFERENÇA ENTRE ENTRADAS RETAIL E INSTITUCIONAIS NÃO É O INDICADOR — É A LOCALIZAÇÃO. A maioria dos traders entra em níveis de preço arbitrários, perseguindo momentum ou reagindo a sinais atrasados. As instituições esperam o preço atingir níveis estruturados onde oferta e demanda realmente mudam. Azimuth Pro mapeia esses níveis automaticamente: VWA
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
5 (1)
Indicadores
SuperScalp Pro – Sistema avançado de indicador de scalping com múltiplos filtros SuperScalp Pro é um sistema avançado de indicador de scalping que combina o clássico Supertrend com múltiplos filtros inteligentes de confirmação. O indicador opera de forma eficiente em todos os timeframes de M1 a H4 e é especialmente adequado para XAUUSD, BTCUSD e principais pares Forex. Pode ser usado como sistema independente ou integrado de forma flexível a estratégias de trading existentes. O indicador integra
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (29)
Indicadores
FX Power: Analise a Força das Moedas para Decisões de Negociação Mais Inteligentes Visão Geral FX Power é a sua ferramenta essencial para compreender a força real das principais moedas e do ouro em quaisquer condições de mercado. Identificando moedas fortes para comprar e fracas para vender, FX Power simplifica as decisões de negociação e revela oportunidades de alta probabilidade. Quer você prefira seguir tendências ou antecipar reversões usando valores extremos de Delta, esta ferramenta adap
Super Signal Skyblade Edition
Shengzu Zhong
5 (5)
Indicadores
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Sistema profissional de sinais de tendência sem repintar / sem atraso com taxa de acerto excepcional | Para MT4 / MT5 Funciona melhor em timeframes mais curtos, como 1 minuto, 5 minutos e 15 minutos. Principais características: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition é um sistema inteligente de sinais desenvolvido especificamente para operações com tendência. Utiliza uma lógica de filtragem em múltiplas camadas para detectar apenas movimentos direcionais fortes sustenta
Smart Stop Indicator MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Indicadores
Smart Stop Indicator – Precisão inteligente de stop-loss diretamente no seu gráfico Visão geral O Smart Stop Indicator é a solução ideal para traders que desejam definir seu stop-loss de forma clara e metódica, sem adivinhações ou decisões baseadas apenas na intuição. A ferramenta combina lógica clássica de price action (topos mais altos, fundos mais baixos) com um sistema moderno de detecção de rompimentos para identificar onde realmente deve estar o próximo nível lógico de stop. Seja em tend
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (13)
Indicadores
O indicador Trend Ai é uma ótima ferramenta que irá melhorar a análise de mercado de um trader, combinando a identificação de tendências com pontos de entrada acionáveis e alertas de reversão. Este indicador permite que os usuários naveguem pelas complexidades do mercado forex com confiança e precisão Além dos sinais primários, o indicador Trend Ai identifica pontos de entrada secundários que surgem durante retrações ou retrações, permitindo que os comerciantes capitalizem as correções de preço
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.81 (21)
Indicadores
Apresento a você um excelente indicador técnico: Grabber, que funciona como uma estratégia de trading “tudo incluído”, pronta para usar. Em um único código estão integradas ferramentas poderosas de análise técnica de mercado, sinais de entrada (setas), funções de alertas e notificações push. Cada comprador deste indicador também recebe gratuitamente: Utilitário Grabber: ferramenta para gerenciamento automático de ordens abertas Vídeo tutorial passo a passo: como instalar, configurar e operar com
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (20)
Indicadores
Apresentando   Quantum TrendPulse   , a ferramenta de negociação definitiva que combina o poder do   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   e   Stochastic   em um indicador abrangente para maximizar seu potencial de negociação. Projetado para traders que buscam precisão e eficiência, este indicador ajuda você a identificar tendências de mercado, mudanças de momentum e pontos de entrada e saída ideais com confiança. Principais características: Integração SuperTrend:   siga facilmente a tendência predominante do
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.5 (8)
Indicadores
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro é um indicator profissional para MetaTrader 5, projetado para auxiliar traders a identificar pontos de entrada e gerenciar risco de forma eficaz. O indicator fornece um conjunto completo de ferramentas de análise incluindo sistema de detecção de sinais, gestão automática de Entry/SL/TP, análise de volume e estatísticas de desempenho em tempo real. Guia do usuário para entender o sistema   |   Guia do usuário para outros idiomas RECURSOS PRINCIPAIS Sistema de detecção
Dynamic Scalper System MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicadores
O indicador " Dynamic Scalper System MT5 " foi desenvolvido para o método de scalping, operando dentro de ondas de tendência. Testado nos principais pares de moedas e ouro, é possível a compatibilidade com outros instrumentos de negociação. Fornece sinais para a abertura de posições de curto prazo ao longo da tendência, com suporte adicional para o movimento dos preços. O princípio do indicador: As setas grandes determinam a direção da tendência. Um algoritmo para gerar sinais de scalping sob
MetaForecast M5
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
5 (3)
Indicadores
MetaForecast prevê e visualiza o futuro de qualquer mercado com base nas harmonias nos dados de preços. Embora o mercado nem sempre seja previsível, se houver um padrão nos preços, o MetaForecast pode prever o futuro com a maior precisão possível. Em comparação com outros produtos similares, o MetaForecast pode gerar resultados mais precisos ao analisar as tendências do mercado. Parâmetros de entrada Past size (Tamanho do passado) Especifica o número de barras que o MetaForecast usa para criar
ON Trade Optuma Astro MT5
Abdullah Alrai
Indicadores
Claro, aqui está a tradução para o português: Apresentando o Indicador de Astronomia para   MT4 / MT5 : Seu Companheiro Celestial Definitivo no Trading Você está pronto para elevar sua experiência de trading a alturas celestiais? Não procure mais do que o nosso revolucionário Indicador de Astronomia para MT4. Essa ferramenta inovadora transcende os indicadores de trading tradicionais, aproveitando o poder de algoritmos complexos para fornecer insights astronômicos incomparáveis e cálculos de pre
Market Structure Patterns
Samuel Manoel De Souza
4.47 (19)
Indicadores
Disponível para   MT4   e   MT5 . Junte-se ao canal Market Structure Patterns para baixar os materiais disponíveis para estudos e informações adicionais. Postagens relacionadas: Market Structure Patterns - Introduction Garanta agora com 50% de desconto | Preço anterior US$ 90 | Oferta válida até 31 de dezembro | Uma grande atualização está chegando em breve, e o preço original será ajustado. Market Structure Patterns   é um indicador baseado em   smart money concepts   que apresenta elementos
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
Indicadores
Este é sem dúvida o indicador de reconhecimento automático de formação de preço harmônico mais completo que você pode encontrar para a MetaTrader Platform. Ele detecta 19 padrões diferentes, leva as projeções de Fibonacci tão a sério quanto você, exibe a Zona de Reversão Potencial (PRZ) e encontra níveis adequados de stop loss e take-profit. [ Guia de instalação | Guia de atualização | Solução de problemas | FAQ | Todos os produtos ] Detecta 19 formações harmônicas de preços diferentes Traça
M1 Scalper Pro MT5
Elif Kaya
4.6 (10)
Indicadores
- Real price is 80$ - 45% Discount (It is 45$ now) Contact me for extra bonus   indicator, instruction or any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - Related product: Gann Gold EA - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Advantages of  M1 Scalper Pro  Profitability: M1 Scalper Pro is highly profitable with a strict exit strategy. Frequent Opportunities: M1 Scalper Pro  takes advantage of numerous smal
Support and Resistance Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.82 (22)
Indicadores
O Support And Resistance Screener está em um indicador de nível para MetaTrader que fornece várias ferramentas dentro de um indicador. As ferramentas disponíveis são: 1. Screener de estrutura de mercado. 2. Zona de retração de alta. 3. Zona de retração de baixa. 4. Pontos de Pivô Diários 5. Pontos Pivot semanais 6. Pontos Pivot mensais 7. Forte suporte e resistência com base no padrão harmônico e volume. 8. Zonas de nível de banco. OFERTA POR TEMPO LIMITADO: O indicador de suporte e resistência
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicadores
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (7)
Indicadores
The Trend Forecaster indicator utilizes a unique proprietary algorithm to determine entry points for a breakout trading strategy. The indicator identifies price clusters, analyzes price movement near levels, and provides a signal when the price breaks through a level. The Trend Forecaster indicator is suitable for all financial assets, including currencies (Forex), metals, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies. You can also adjust the indicator to work on any time frames, although it is recommen
Shock Pullback
Suleiman Alhawamdah
5 (1)
Indicadores
De forma simples, você pode começar a operar quando o movimento dos números brancos — conhecidos como "pips" — começar a aparecer ao lado do candle atual. Os "pips" brancos indicam que uma operação de compra ou venda está ativa e se movendo na direção correta, conforme indicado pela cor branca. Quando o movimento dos pips brancos para e se transforma em uma cor verde estática, isso sinaliza o fim do momento atual. A cor verde dos números representa o lucro total obtido em "pips", independenteme
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
Indicadores
Antes de tudo, vale ressaltar que esta Ferramenta de Negociação é um Indicador Não Repintante, Não Redesenhante e Não Atrasado, o que a torna ideal para negociação profissional. Curso online, manual do utilizador e demonstração. O Indicador de Conceitos de Ação de Preço Inteligente é uma ferramenta muito poderosa tanto para traders novos quanto experientes. Ele combina mais de 20 indicadores úteis em um único, combinando ideias avançadas de negociação como Análise do Trader do Círculo Interno
PZ Mean Reversion MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (2)
Indicadores
Indicador único que implementa uma abordagem profissional e quantitativa para significar negociação de reversão. Ele capitaliza o fato de que o preço desvia e retorna à média de maneira previsível e mensurável, o que permite regras claras de entrada e saída que superam amplamente as estratégias de negociação não quantitativas. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Sinais de negociação claros Incrivelmente fácil de negociar Cores e tamanhos personalizáveis
Mais do autor
Aklamavo HTF Candles with ICT FVG
Sylvester Aklamavo
Indicadores
If you like this product, please give it a  5 star rating as a token of appreciation. This indicator projects Higher-Timeframe (HTF) candles onto the current chart and optionally shows their OHLC lines and Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) using ICT 3-candle logic. Projects multiple higher timeframe candles. Accurately preserves HTF OHLC on any lower timeframe. Allows spacing adjustment between projected candles. Optionally displays OHLC horizontal reference lines. Automatically detects and draws HTF Fair
FREE
Aklamavo Candle Range Premium Discount
Sylvester Aklamavo
Indicadores
If you like this product, please give it a  5 star rating as a token of appreciation. This indicator draws the premium and discount zones of a single candle from any timeframe on your chart. You choose which candle (current or previous) using CandleOffset, and the indicator automatically retrieves that candle’s high, low, and midpoint. It then visually displays: Premium Zone (Upper 50%) A shaded rectangle from the candle’s midpoint to high. Discount Zone (Lower 50%) A shaded rectangle from th
FREE
Aklamavo ADR
Sylvester Aklamavo
Indicadores
This indicator   is a sophisticated MetaTrader 5 tool that calculates and displays Average Daily Range (ADR) levels on your chart. It draws horizontal lines representing expected price movement ranges based on historical daily volatility, helping traders identify potential daily high and low targets. ADR (Average Daily Range)   = The average difference between the daily high and low over a specified period (default: 14 days). Unlike ATR which includes gaps between days, ADR focuses purely on int
FREE
Aklamavo ICT FVGs
Sylvester Aklamavo
Indicadores
If you like this product, please give it a  5 star rating as a token of appreciation. This indicator identifies and displays Fair Value Gaps (FVG) on price charts. Fair Value Gaps are price zones where there's a significant imbalance between buying and selling pressure, creating "gaps" in price action. The indicator detects two types and when they are mitigated(touched): Bullish FVG: When a candle's low is above the high of a candle two periods earlier. Bearish FVG: When a candle's high is bel
FREE
Aklamavo Inside and Outside Bars
Sylvester Aklamavo
Indicadores
If you like this product, please give it a  5 star rating as a token of appreciation. Inside Bar: A candle that is completely contained within the high-low range of the previous candle Outside Bar: A candle that completely engulfs the high-low range of the previous candle (also called an "Engulfing Bar") Inside Bars Consolidation Signals : Indicates market indecision/compression Breakout Setup : Often precedes significant price moves Continuation Patterns : Can signal pause in trend before con
FREE
Aklamavo ICT KillZones
Sylvester Aklamavo
Indicadores
This MetaTrader 5 indicator plots ICT Killzone session markers on the chart using vertical lines . It draws the start and end times for three institutional trading sessions— Asian , London , and New York —for a user-defined number of recent historical days. No buffers or plots are used; instead, the indicator relies entirely on chart objects (OBJ_VLINE) . 1. Inputs and Parameters The indicator allows full customization of each killzone segment: General DaysToDisplay : number of past days to dra
FREE
Aklamavo ICT Silver Bullet Zones
Sylvester Aklamavo
Indicadores
If you like this product, please give it a  5 star rating as a token of appreciation. This indicator draws vertical lines marking key Forex trading sessions (Asian, London, New York) for a configurable number of past days. These “Silver Bullet” lines help traders quickly visualize session start and end times on the chart. DaysToDisplay: How many previous days’ session lines to show. Session colors: Customizable line colors for each session. Session start hours: Local server hours for each sessi
FREE
Aklamavo Quarterly Open
Sylvester Aklamavo
Indicadores
If you like this product, please give it a  5 star rating as a token of appreciation. This indicator plots horizontal trend lines at the opening price of each quarter (Q1–Q4) on the chart. These lines visually represent quarterly open levels of the current year, which traders often use as support/resistance or reference points. Automatically plots Q1–Q4 opening levels as trend lines on the chart. Lines are dashed, colored, and labeled. Handles both current and historical quarters. Cleans up line
FREE
Aklamavo ICT Central Bank Dealing Range
Sylvester Aklamavo
Indicadores
This is an extremely clean, efficient, and well-designed CBDR engine. Calculates ICT’s Central Bank Dealers Range (CBDR) Using only candle bodies — NOT wicks (open–close structure). For a defined time window (e.g., 00:00–05:00 New York). For each past day and also for today in real time. Draws the following on chart: A rectangle showing the entire CBDR body range The CBDR High line (body top) The CBDR Low line (body bottom) An optional midline A pip label showing total CBDR size Optional extens
FREE
Aklamavo Pivot Points
Sylvester Aklamavo
Indicadores
If you like this product, please give it a  5 star rating as a token of appreciation. This indicator calculates and draws pivot points and support/resistance levels for both daily and weekly timeframes: Pivot (central) level Support levels S1, S2, S3 Resistance levels R1, R2, R3 It allows showing daily, weekly, or both sets of pivots , giving traders visual references for potential support/resistance areas. Pivot mode: Choose which pivots to display (weekly, daily, or both). Colors and style: C
FREE
Aklamavo Trading Sessions
Sylvester Aklamavo
Indicadores
This   ForexTrading Sessions   indicator is a powerful visual tool for MetaTrader 5 that highlights the three major forex trading sessions (Asian, London, and New York) on your chart  with the Asian Mid-line. 1. Trading Session Visualization Asian Session : 00:00 - 09:00 GMT (blue/aqua color) London Session : 08:00 - 17:00 GMT (magenta color) New York Session : 13:00 - 22:00 GMT (orange color) 2. Time Zone Adaptation TimeZoneShift   input allows you to adjust sessions to your local time Example:
FREE
Aklamavo ATR
Sylvester Aklamavo
Indicadores
Th is i ndicator   is a versatile MetaTrader 5 tool that calculates and displays Average True Range (ATR) levels on your chart. It draws horizontal lines representing price levels based on ATR multiples from the daily opening price, helping traders identify potential support and resistance zones. 1.   Multiple ATR Levels ATR1 : Standard ATR level (default: 1x ATR) ATR2 : Intermediate level (default: 2x ATR) ATR3 : Extreme level (default: 3x ATR) Each level displays both upper (High) and lower (L
FREE
Aklamavo Previous Year High and Low
Sylvester Aklamavo
Indicadores
If you like this product, please give it a  5 star rating as a token of appreciation. This indicator plots horizontal lines on the chart representing the previous year’s high and low prices . These levels are widely used in technical analysis as major support/resistance references. Automatically identifies the previous calendar year’s high and low . Plots horizontal lines on the chart at these levels. Customizable color, width, and style of the lines. Deletes lines on deinitialization. Updates
FREE
Aklamavo Dynamic News Calendar MT5
Sylvester Aklamavo
Indicadores
https://youtu.be/rWOUHaaBMMM The indicator reads MT5’s built-in economic calendar and organizes events into three horizontal lanes : High-impact events (red) Medium-impact events (orange) Low-impact events (gray) (optional) Each lane scrolls horizontally across the chart like a ticker. You can choose whether to show: Today’s events only Or all events for the current week This is a complete fundamental dashboard for MT5. It gives you: Real-time scrolling economic events Interpreted color-cod
Aklamavo Multiple Premium Discount Ranges
Sylvester Aklamavo
Indicadores
This MT5 indicator displays   key price zones   from different timeframes on your current chart, helping you visualize where price might find support or resistance based on higher timeframe structure. The indicator draws   three price zones   from selected historical candles: Premium Zone : Upper 50% of a historical candle's range Discount Zone : Lower 50% of a historical candle's range Midline : Exactly halfway between high and low Each zone represents an area where institutional traders might
Filtro:
Sem comentários
Responder ao comentário