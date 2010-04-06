Aklamavo Market Sessions Monitor

Aklamavo Market Sessions Monitor-EA (Expert Advisor) is a Global Stock Exchange Market Hours Dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It provides a comprehensive visual display of the opening status and trading hours of 7 major stock exchanges around the world.

The EA creates a real-time dashboard that shows whether each stock exchange is currently:

  • OPEN (Green background)

  • CLOSED (Red background)

  • PRE-MARKET (Light Green background)

  • POST-MARKET (Light Pink background)

Unique Features:

  1. Progress Indicator - Shows % completion of trading session when open

  2. Next Event Timer - Countdown to market open/close during extended hours

  3. Alignment Options - Can position dashboard on left or right side of chart

  4. Clickable Blocks - Interactive display with detailed info on click

  5. Clean Aesthetics - Professional, easy-to-read visual design

Market Hours Logic:

Pre-Market: Extended hours before official opening

Regular Hours: Official trading session

Post-Market: Extended hours after official closing

Closed: Outside of trading hours

Key Features:

1. Global Coverage (7 Major Exchanges):

  • New York (NYSE/NASDAQ) - USD

  • London (LSE) - GBP

  • Toronto (TSX) - CAD

  • Tokyo (TSE) - JPY

  • Sydney (ASX) - AUD

  • Auckland (NZX) - NZD

  • Zurich (SIX) - CHF

2. Visual Dashboard Layout:

  • 3x3 grid display (7 exchanges arranged in 3 columns)

  • Color-coded blocks for each exchange based on status

  • Large, clear text showing city name, exchange name, and local time

  • Status indicators showing OPEN/CLOSED/PRE-MKT/POST-MKT

  • Progress percentage for open markets

  • Countdown timers for pre/post-market periods

3. Customization Options:

  • Background colors for dashboard, legend, and status box

  • Status colors (open, closed, pre-market, post-market)

  • Text color and font settings (size and typeface)

  • Positioning (X/Y coordinates, right/left alignment)

  • Block dimensions (width and height)

  • Extended hours display toggle (shows pre/post-market periods)

4. Additional Components:

  • Currency Legend - Shows currency symbols for each exchange

  • Status Legend - Explains color coding for market statuses

  • Broker Time Display - Shows current broker/server time

  • Update Indicator - Shows "Updates every second"

5. Interactive Features:

  • Click functionality - Click on any exchange block to see detailed information in a comment box

  • Real-time updates - Updates every second

  • Responsive design - Adjusts position when chart is resized

Practical Use Cases:

For Forex Traders:

  • Identify when stock market flows might impact currency pairs

  • Correlate equity market hours with currency volatility

  • Plan trades around major market openings/closings

For Stock Traders (CFDs):

  • Track which global markets are currently active

  • Monitor extended trading hours for pre/post-market activity

  • Identify trading session overlaps (e.g., London/New York overlap)


