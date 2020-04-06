Infinity Gold Code

Expert Advisor Infinity Gold Code is a fully automated trading system developed specifically for the Gold market (XAUUSD). It combines momentum analysis with volatility-based modeling, alongside advanced scalping logic and intelligent position management, to optimize performance while maintaining disciplined risk control.

The system incorporates an optional Moving Average (MA) trend filter, allowing trades to align with the prevailing market direction and thereby improving signal reliability during trending conditions.

Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2353190

Infinity Gold Code is optimized to operate primarily during the early Asian session, leveraging the typically more stable volatility characteristics of Gold during this period. This “early morning” trading approach is designed to reduce market noise and enhance execution consistency, making the EA well-suited for traders seeking a systematic and controlled Gold trading solution.

EA Infinity Gold features a clean and user-friendly configuration. Traders can begin with the default settings (optimized for 2-digit Gold pricing) and a recommended starting balance of $300, making it accessible while still robust enough for real market conditions.

Settings: 

 Max Spread      = 30 to 50 (Must be higher than the average spread of the pair)
 Fixed Lot  = 0.0 (activated Auto Lot); Fixed Lot > 0 (your manual lot size)
 Auto Lot  = 1.0 to 3.0 (= 1 means auto lot size = 1 lots per $100,000 balance, or 0.01 lots per $1,000 balance...)
 Take Profit  = 500 (points)
 Max Stop Loss  = 5000 (points)
 Trailing  = 10 (points)
 Start Trailing  = 50 (points)
 Max Trades  = 10
 Use MA Trend Filter  = True or False 
 MA Period  = 13
 MA Method  = EMA
 MA Timeframe  = M5
 GMT Offset  = GMT 2/3 (most broker, a few brokers use GMT 0 then set GMT0)
 Magic Number  = your number

* If you set Fixed Lot > 0, the EA will trade with Lot Size = Fixed Lot (if Fixed Lot is a valid lot size).

* If you set Fixed Lot = 0 and Auto Lot > 0, the EA will calculate the Lot Size according to the value of Auto Lot.

Recommend:

This EA is specifically designed for Gold (XAUUSD).

Time frame: any time frame. Use VPS with low latency (< 20ms).

Use EA with ECN or Raw spread accounts, spread < 35 points. Min Balance: $ 300

Note:

+ If you use EA with Gold and the price has 3 decimal places (like 2300.123), then you need to increase 10 times the value of Max Spread, Take Profit, Trailing parameters. For example, set Take Profit = 5000 (instead of the default value = 500). Because Point calculation is different with 2 decimal places.

