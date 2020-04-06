Expert Advisor Infinity Gold Code is a fully automated trading system developed specifically for the Gold market (XAUUSD). It combines momentum analysis with volatility-based modeling, alongside advanced scalping logic and intelligent position management, to optimize performance while maintaining disciplined risk control.

The system incorporates an optional Moving Average (MA) trend filter, allowing trades to align with the prevailing market direction and thereby improving signal reliability during trending conditions.

Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2353190

Infinity Gold Code is optimized to operate primarily during the early Asian session, leveraging the typically more stable volatility characteristics of Gold during this period. This “early morning” trading approach is designed to reduce market noise and enhance execution consistency, making the EA well-suited for traders seeking a systematic and controlled Gold trading solution.

EA Infinity Gold features a clean and user-friendly configuration. Traders can begin with the default settings (optimized for 2-digit Gold pricing) and a recommended starting balance of $300, making it accessible while still robust enough for real market conditions.