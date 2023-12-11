DMF Ai Ftmo Challenge and Prop Firms pass Safely

5 
CM = "DMF_AI_EA_ROBOT";
Strategy = 1 
ElapsedSECONDS = 7
 MaxDailyProfit = 3500
 MaxDailyLoss = -1500 
MaxMonthlyProfit=10000
 LS= 1.3
 CSL=1.3 
ESL=1.3 
PF= 50 
STP=50
 CPF=50
 TND= 50
 Lot= 150
BLS= 150
CLS= 150
TradingBetween = 16:30-23:30
 Risk_Triger=+010
 Mg = 2001 
MAX Range Allowed = 100000 
Bars For Range =    1

🛠️⚙️  backtesting parameters provided Above; for ftmo broker only, account size 100K, Pair USTECHCASH100 Timeframe= H1 or H4. for other brokers and pairs contact support.

 if encounter error 130 kindly change spread to 100 from current spread. 

📍For Countries with Prop firms MT4 restrictions we support trade copying from MT4 to DXTrader, Matchtrader, TradeLocker, and Ctrader.

🚫 Our tool is only sold in official mql5 market, not even on Ebay beware of scammers and do not fall victim out of curiosity.

✅ Note contact our supportt elegram(DMF_aggressive) for further assistance on how to setup 

DMF AI EA ROBOT FOR PROPS FIRMS CHALLENGE, EVALUATION TEST PASSING SAFELY. FTMO ETC

This is not a new product in the market but a unique Version created separately to reduce cost.

This Robot was built to work conveniently with Censored accounts , with Best Risk Management,

(133525277

server: Exness-MT5Real9

password: Drain2025$ )

✅ Trading with Daily maximum loss and daily maximum profit Protections

✅ takes advantage of News spikes

✅ Fully Automated

✅ Varieties of Strategies to choose from

✅ Easily customizable to 100s of strategies


❌ No Martingale

❌  No Grid

❌ Hedging


Note: this is for use, on both challenge account and funded account not just passing the challenge. Best of luck

For censored prop firms  message us to get a personal custom version of our EA



Do well to reach us for further assistant Telegram: @DMF_aggressive


Best Regard ITace (Mr. Marve)

Отзывы 5
142818530
30
142818530 2024.11.04 20:17 
 

great support

Bilal J
109
Bilal J 2024.08.21 17:56 
 

The fantastic EA fulfills its functions. The sold helped me adjust and configure the very friendly bot.

Livio Yves Chathuant
983
Livio Yves Chathuant 2024.03.13 09:15 
 

I give a 10/10 I am an ftmo demo on a 100k account, in 8 days I finished the challenge +5.15%, the developer very serious he helped me a lot to configure the bot, very kind and fast . I give 5 stars. https://trader.ftmo.com/metrix?share=1f659d8769a0&lang=en

Рекомендуем также
BitcoinRobotTradingEA
Chiedozie Titus Ugwu
Эксперты
Представляю вам моего нового эксперта BitcoinRobotTradingEA. Этот советник использует концепцию следования тенденциям при проведении анализа рынка, таким образом, он доит всю торговую настройку по тренду. Анализируя рыночные тенденции с точностью при вводе транзакций, этот советник также учитывает зону Orderblock вместе с потоком ордеров рынка, что делает анализ более точным, поэтому этот экспертный советник считается одним из лучших продуктов на финансовом рынке. Алгоритм, используемый при раз
Fundamental hunter
Sara Sabaghi
Эксперты
Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You buy a unique opportunity not an EA. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be:   $1200   |   3/10   spot remains Next price will be: $1600 | 10/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000   | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is
Budicon Beast Mode
Olabode Egbeyemi Adu
Эксперты
"Режим Prop Firm! Набор файлов доступен для валютных пар Forex Режим Monster Mode Budicon: Beast Mode Разблокируйте силу точности с нашим экспертным советником! Благодаря высокоэффективному управлению рисками, 6 мощным торговым системам, и когда дело доходит до управления вашими сделками, наша передовая система управления сделками занимает ведущее положение. От защиты прибыли через частичное взятие прибыли до обеспечения безубыточности с помощью настроек, Budicon дает вам контроль, как никогд
Simple Trades
Oluremi Oluyale
Эксперты
Simple Trades Simple Trades  EA scalps the intra-day price movement in the direction of trend.  Timeframe:  The time frame it is attached to is irrelevant. It takes its calculations from different time frames. Pair:  It can work on any instrument.  Performance:  EA is a great tool for scalping short and medium price directions. An open position can be on from between 1- 5 days. PARAMETERS 1.  Begin Hr:  Hour of the day you want EA to start scanning the market for trading opportunities. 2.  End
Forexking
Chiedozie Titus Ugwu
Эксперты
ОСТАЛОСЬ ТОЛЬКО 3 ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРА ИЗ 10 ПО 1000 ДОЛЛАРОВ! После этого цена будет повышена до 1600 ДОЛЛАРОВ. ForexKing — это советник, который анализирует данные и, по сути, является советником, следующим за трендом, который стремится извлечь выгоду из всех хороших торговых установок во всех трендах и торгует парой Gbpusd Forex и другими парами. Этот советник будет иметь наилучшую возможность для ввода ордеров во время трендового рыночного состояния. Самое большое отличие ForexKing заключается в то
Smart Prospector Expert
Adeniyi Adedipe
Эксперты
GbpUsd Engineered!  The Smart Prospector  E.A. Is A Smooth Combination Of  The Widely Known "Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) Indicator" And The New 'Fibo Reversals_TEMA Indicator" Thereby Making It The Most Realistic Multi-Strategy Expert Advisor You Will Ever Find. Sufficiently Tested In The GbpUsd Currency Pair With Over 25 Years History Data, This E.A Is Sure To Give You Your Own Share Of Wins In The Forex Markets. For Best Performances, set: 'Max_Orders' = 'Zero'. 'Max_Factor' = 1. Happ
Phoenix Alpha Pro EA
Justice Chinemelum Clement
Эксперты
Phoenix Alpha Pro EA is based on Price Action combined with some powerful strategy and a very advanced secretive trading algorithm. The strategy of  Phoenix Alpha Pro EA is a combination of a secretive custom indicator, price action, and most important secretive trading algorithm mentioned previously. Phoenix Alpha Pro EA can trade any account size it does not use any risky strategy like martingale or grid. It uses a fix stop loss for every trade. However, an ECN BROKER with Low spread Is highly
Forest
Vadim Podoprigora
Эксперты
Forest - трендовый советник в основе которого лежит анализ по математической модели линий тренда, что позволяет определить движение тренда. Советник наиболее подходит для работы на валютной паре - "USDCHF", на периоде "H1". Советник подходит для работы на любых типах счетов и у любых брокеров. Советник использует математический анализ для открытия сделок и контроль убытка для открытых сделок. В своей основе советник не использует каких-либо рисковых систем с повышением объема или увеличением кол
King David RSI expert
David Nkwuda Ovuoba
Эксперты
King David Scalper – Master the Markets with Royal Precision   Summon the commanding power of the "King David Scalper," a finely tuned trading weapon forged to reign supreme in the high-speed realm of scalping. Drawing inspiration from the storied cunning and accuracy of King David, this expert advisor strikes with lethal precision, capturing fleeting market opportunities with unmatched finesse. Tailored for traders hungry for swift profits, King David Scalper excels in turbulent waters, chasi
Sableng Stochastic Sar
Destian Tri Handoko
Эксперты
Trade signals of advanced   parabolic sar, and stochastic   indicator Best used   1-2 hours after high impact news after the robot makes an order and get a profit or loss, the   robot will automatically stop , so your capital is maintained, you can set how many points you want, but you   cannot change the loss you want ,   you can change the amount of loss you want if the order already occurred tips take profit 50 to 150 points You can set the robot active at a certain time if the robot has gain
OtmScalpHedge
Otmane Achandir
Эксперты
OtmScalp EA V1 - AI-робот для скальпинга EUR, золота и BTC OtmScalp EA V1 - Продвинутый AI-робот для скальпинга EUR, золота и BTC Специальное предложение: Только $499 (Обычная цена: $1200 - Скоро повышение!) Почему OtmScalp EA V1 - лучший выбор для трейдеров? Стабильная ежедневная прибыль - Оптимизирован для агрессивного, но контролируемого скальпинга 3 специализированные версии - Для пар EUR, золота (XAU/USD) и биткоина (BTC/USD) Полностью автоматизированная торговля - Работает 24/5 без вмешате
Crypto Risk Master
The Anh Vu
Эксперты
Crypto Risk Master is a state-of-the-art breakout system that has already stably generated profit for our funds for years. We respect imperfection, and there is no risk-free trading strategy in the financial markets, particularly in Cryptocurrency. The Risk Master is designed as the heart of the system to manage account drawdown as long as the market breakout happens. The system can automatically preserve your profit by optimizing its allocation to future trades. Advanced statistics are applied
SouthEast
Sugianto
5 (11)
Эксперты
SouthEast is an expert advisor developed from my experience in manual trading that has been automated. SouthEast is specifically designed to generate maximum profits with small deposits by prioritizing the security of your funds. Why SouthEast? SouthEast does not require complicated settings and is easy to use because user only need to upload a set file that is already available. Currently there are set files for 20 fx pairs. The best GRID EA with the ability to control risks. I will share my
SmartDCA Ea
Ionut-danut Cardos
Эксперты
Unlock the Power of Smart Trading with SmartDCA Trader! SmartDCA Trader is your ultimate companion in navigating the dynamic world of Forex trading. Leveraging the highly effective Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA) strategy, this expert advisor is designed to optimize your trades, minimize risks, and maximize profits—all with precision and simplicity. Why Choose SmartDCA Trader? Powerful DCA Strategy: Automatically adjusts and averages positions during market fluctuations to secure better entry prices
Gyroscopes
Nadiya Mirosh
Эксперты
Профессиональный эксперт форекс   Gyroscope (для пар EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY)  ализирующий рынок при помощи индекса волн эллиота. Волновая теория Эллиотта — интерпретация процессов на финансовых рынках через систему визуальных моделей (волн) на ценовых графиках.  Автор теории Ральф Эллиотт выделил восемь вариантов чередующихся волн (из них пять по тренду и три против тренда). Движение цен на рынках принимает форму пяти волн
Scalper Grid
Sze Yu Ma
4.67 (3)
Эксперты
Features Summary   This EA leverages strategies and algorithms of the two popular strategies, scalping and grid trading. After tuning it not only takes advantage of scalper’s high win rate, but also grid system’s high resilience in the case of an unexpected trend.  Phased setup allows you to fine-tune volume, take-profit etc. strategies differently at different level of grid and equity. It also allow the EA to get out of a trending market easily by adjusting the TP target automatically. When Tim
Expert Advisor WATCHFUL SCALPER
Sergiy Podolyak
1 (1)
Эксперты
Для этого советника нужен брокер с исполнением Market Execution (счета типа ECN, NDD, STP), с низким спредом, StopLevel нулевой (или близок к этому), желательно без комиссии (влияет на величину прибыли), время исполнения ордеров исчисляется в миллисекундах, а не в минутах, реквоты и проскальзывания не слишком часто. Депозит: Минимальный депозит 50$ (MinLot = 0.01) или 500$ (MinLot = 0.1) Рекомендованные валютные пары: EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, USDCAD Нет Мартингейла / Нет с
FREE
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (172)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить   Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь
Multi Gold Ai Robot
Nirundorn Promphao
5 (1)
Эксперты
Multi Gold Ai Robot is a safe system for Forex and Crypto currencies trading. Developed exclusively for the XAUUSD pair(GOLD) and any currency pairs. Try now! Most Profitable Strategies Inside Close Order with Money Profit, CutOff technology, Cutloss by amount of trades. Super Special Edition for traders and Introducing Broker and Partners WOW!!! Special Price : $650 for 99 copies only, Normal Price $2,999 !!! Special Promotion every week. The Ai Robot is designed to operate in the XAUUSD (GOL
Glitter Grass
Aleksandr Nadein
Эксперты
СОВЕТНИК"GG"-УНЕВЕРСАЛЬНЫЙ,УМЕЕ ТОРГОВАТЬСАМ И С ПОМОЩЬЮ ТРЕЙДЕРА! В ПАНЕЛЕ УКАЗЫВАЕТСЯ ВСЯ ПРОСАДКА,ЧТО ПОМОГАЕТ ПРИ ТОРГОВЛЕ. ПРИСУТСТВУЮТ КНОПКИ   1.ЗАКРЫТИЕ ПРИБЫЛЬНЫХ ОРДЕРОВ  2. ЗАКРЫТИЕ ВСЕХ ОРДЕРОВ  3. ЛОКИРОВАНИЕ ДАННЫХ ПОЗИЦИЙ ДЛЯ НАСТРОЙКИ СОВЕТНИКА ИСПОЛЬЗУЕТСЯ РАССТОЯНИЕ,КОТОРОЕ ЗАВИСИТ ОТ ТРЕНДА ДЛЯ ОПРИДИЛЕНИЯ ТРЕНДА , ЕСТЬ СПЕЦИАЛЬНЫЙ АЛГОРИТМ! ПРИ ТОРГОВЛЕ,МОЖНО ДОБАВЛЯТЬ ОТКРЫТИЕ ОРДЕРОВВ РУЧНУЮ,ТАК ЖЕ МОЖНО ЛОКИРОВАТЬ ВСЕ ОТКРЫТЫЕ ОРДЕРА! ЕСЛИ,НЕ ТОРГОВАТЬ С ПОМОЩЬЮ ДОПОЛНИТЕЛ
Traderspro
Chukwudi Joshua Obiekwe
Эксперты
TradersPro — Fully Automated Buy/Sell EA for Steady Growth Automated Buy/Sell EA Demo-tested: +200% Growth ️ Plug-and-Trade Setup — No Experience Needed Description: TradersPro is a fully automated Forex EA designed for consistent buy/sell trading with minimal supervision. It uses a smart trend-and-reversal logic with built-in risk management to help traders grow their accounts steadily. Developed after months of testing, TradersPro performs well in both trending and volatile market con
Regression Channel double
Vadim Zotov
3.4 (5)
Эксперты
Торговый робот для реального счета. Является развитием идеи, положенной в основу популярного робота Regression Channel . В отличие от предшественника использует алгоритм двунаправленной торговли. Торговля осуществляется внутри канала, ограниченного регрессионными кривыми. Сделки защищены стоп-лоссом. Особенности торговой стратегии Торговля осуществляется внутри трендового канала, ограниченного кривыми полиномиальной регрессии. Направление и сила тренда определяется по градиенту кривых канала во
PipFinite EA Breakout EDGE
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
5 (5)
Эксперты
The Official Automated Version of the Reliable Indicator PipFinite Breakout EDGE EA Breakout EDGE takes the signal of PipFinite Breakout EDGE indicator and manages the trade for you. Because of numerous financial instruments to consider, many traders want the signals to be fully automated. The EA will make sure all your trades are executed from entry to exit. Saving you time and effort while maximizing your profits. The Edge of Automation Effortless price action trading is now possible acros
Team Trading Usdjpy
Hulya Cinar
Эксперты
Team Trading System     is based on the logic of order strategies and profit-taking strategies working as a team.  In general, EA consists of two parts as strategies and take profits section. Strategies section are special strategies that we create for symbols. Strategies continue to open buy and sell orders independently.  Takeprofits closes orders that are opened by working as a team. Take Profits logic is that profitable orders go by closing lost orders. They never work selfishly. In this wa
Jack Code Pot
Vitalii Zakharuk
Эксперты
Робот Jack Code Pot автоматически анализирует рынок при достижении ими определенного уровня скорости движения цены. Эксперт нового типа Jack Code Pot - работает используя резкие тиковые движения. Уникальность эксперта в том что его можно запускать на любом часовом периоде, любой валютной паре и на сервере любого брокера. Что делает эксперт достаточно привлекательным в плане использования для торговли. Рекомендуется работать на ликвидных форекс-парах, при низком спрэде. В робота встроена систем
NeverScalping
Yeun Jung Hwan
Эксперты
NeveScalping is a Scalping Trading and Intraday Trading. NeverScalping uses predictions and predictions using artificial intelligence algorithms. In this way, the professional higher law has lost its luck. EURUSD does a practical, historically important job. Download the demo yourself. My tests were 90 days of accuracy, actual spread, extra slip and high visibility date of actual ticks. The recommendations are as follows optimized   for the   EUR / USD's D1 chart.   There are no other compone
Manual Grid CM
Vladimir Khlystov
Эксперты
Советник помогает выставлять сети отложенных ордеров и собирать профит с любого движения цены. С его помощью можно торговать по многим сеточным стратегиям. Так же можно его использовать для сопровождения открытых позиций. «Buy Stop» — открывать сеть отложенных стоп ордеров на продажу «Sell Stop» — открывать сеть отложенных стоп ордеров на покупку «Buy Limit»- открывать сеть отложенных лимит ордеров на продажу «Sell Limit» — открывать сеть отложенных лимит ордеров на покупку «Close Buy» — кнопка
Trend thrreecoins
Chunwei Guan
Эксперты
The trend triangle is quite complex. It is a hedge between two straight currencies and one cross currency, or between two cross currencies. Traders are often affected by external factors and cannot strictly execute it, resulting in losses. After a large number of data statistical analysis and strict scientific demonstration calculation, the system can achieve stable profits through many years of real transaction verification. Traders are expected to strictly follow the trading rules. Trend trian
Simos MT4
Maryna Shulzhenko
5 (1)
Эксперты
Описание   Simo : инновационный робот с уникальной торговой системой Simo представляет собой революционного торгового робота, который меняет правила игры благодаря своей уникальной торговой системе. Используя анализ настроений и машинное обучение, Simo обеспечивает совершение сделок на новом уровне. Этот робот может работать на любом часовом периоде, с любой валютной парой и на сервере любого брокера. Simo использует собственный алгоритм для принятия торговых решений. Разнообразные подходы к а
Little Spartan EA
Joseph Saeidian
Эксперты
Little Spartan EA   The Little Spartan EA is an advanced automated trading system that combines multi-timeframe trend analysis with RSI momentum indicators to identify high-probability trading opportunities. While not explicitly using neural networks in the traditional sense, it employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach that mimics neural network pattern recognition through multi-dimensional signal analysis. Recommended time frame M1 Metatrade 5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/produ
С этим продуктом покупают
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (20)
Эксперты
Aura Black Edition — полностью автоматизированный советник, предназначенный только для торговли GOLD. Expert показал стабильные результаты на XAUUSD в период 2011–2020 гг. Не использовались опасные методы управления капиталом, мартингал, сетка или скальп. Подходит для любых брокерских условий. Советник, обученный с помощью многослойной персептронов нейронной сети (MLP), — это класс искусственных нейронных сетей (ИНС) прямого распространения. Термин MLP используется неоднозначно, иногда вольно по
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.6 (10)
Эксперты
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Stock Indexes EA MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4 (4)
Эксперты
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.81 (42)
Эксперты
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Waka Waka EA
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.31 (48)
Эксперты
EA has a live track record with 4.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make p
MM Flip CodePro
Allistair Kabelo Mandow
Эксперты
"MM 3.0 FLIP CODEPRO IS DESIGNED TO MULTIPLY YOUR CAPITAL UP TO 300 TIMES OR MORE A WEEK ON SMALL ACCOUNTS USING 1:UNLIMITED THIS POWERFUL TRADING ROBOT CAN TURN SMALL INVESTMENTS INTO MASSIVE RETURNS DEPENDING ON MARKET CONDITIONS" "WITH JUST $100 FOR FORISTANCE YOU HAVE THE POTENTIAL TO GENERATE $30 000+ IN A SINGLE WEEK....BASED ON OUR EXPERIENCE CONSTANT CONSISTENT PROFITS WITHIN 7 TRADING DAYS DAYSARE ACHIEVABLE" "OUR TEAM IS HERE TO GUIDE AND SUPPORT YOU EVERY STEP OF THE WAY WITH MM3
Three Little Birds
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Эксперты
️ THREE LITTLE BIRDS EA Выкованный из потерь. Совершенный с болью. Выпущенный с целью. ️ СТРУКТУРА. НЕ СПЕКУЛЯЦИЯ. Three Little Birds EA — это не просто очередной торговый робот. Это закаленный в боях движок, созданный за годы реальных неудач и предназначенный для одной миссии:   защищать, восстанавливать и увеличивать ваш капитал — когда рынок становится жестоким. Он сочетает в себе   три мощные стратегии   в идеальной синхронизации: Сетка при убытках с Мартингейлом   : поглоща
Bitcoin Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.63 (65)
Эксперты
The Bitcoin Robot  MT4 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled   efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our   Bitcoin Robot   employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with   M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities.   No grid, no martingale, no hedging,   EA only open one position at the sa
ChimeraFxTool
Marve Edom Agbor
5 (1)
Эксперты
CHECK COMMENTS SECTION FOR BACKTESTING PARAMETERS.. The ChimeraFxTool Best EA for Prop Firms (MFF/FTMO The ChimeraFxTool Best EA for Prop Firms (MFF/FTMO)   - No Martingale   - No Grid   - No Hedging Best Risk Management   - Daily Loss limit   - Stop loss and TP protections Best Profit Factor   - Daily Max Profit Lock Protection   - Monthly Profit Lock Protection Best Signal Accuracy    - Best candle Patterns    - Best timed Response     Strategy    - Trend Tracker    - Neurological bas
Exorcist Projects
Ivan Simonika
3 (1)
Эксперты
Exorcist Bot   - это мультивалютный многофункциональный советник, работающий на любом тайм-фрейме и в любых рыночных условиях. - За основу работы робота взята система усреднения с негеометрической прогрессией построения торговой сетки. - Встроенные системы защиты: специальные фильтры, контроль спреда, внутреннее ограничение времени торговли. - Построение торговой сетки с учетом важных внутренних уровней. - Возможность настройки агрессивности торговли. - Работа отложенными ордерами с трейлингом
Trillion Pips GridX EA
Sivaramakrishnan Natarajan
Эксперты
Trillion Pips GridX EA - Grid and Hedging Expert Advisor Trillion Pips GridX EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 that uses grid trade management, progressive lot scaling, and optional hedging logic to manage trades under various market conditions. This EA is intended for experienced traders who fully understand the risks associated with grid and martingale style trading systems. Strategy Overview Grid Trading Logic The EA opens sequential trades at defined price intervals to
MATrader QuickScalper
MARC ALBRECHT SCHMID
Эксперты
MATrader QuickScalp – Точный скальпинг на базе ядра MATrader MATrader QuickScalper — это специализированный скальпинговый советник от Marc Albrecht Trading, созданный как отдельная стратегия рядом с хорошо известным MATrader AI. Если MATrader AI ориентирован на адаптивную циклическую логику и более крупные движения рынка, то MATrader QuickScalper разработан для быстрого исполнения, коротких сделок и чистых скальпинговых входов . Этот EA носит имя MATrader, потому что построен на той же базово
PinTrade MT4
Evgeniy Zhdan
Эксперты
Стратегия работы торгового эксперта основана на одном из самых сильных сигналов технического анализа - Пин-бара. При определении этой фигуры, торговый эксперт изучает текущую рыночную ситуацию и при наличии совокупности определенных факторов начинает работу. Рекомендуется начинать работу с маленького торгового лота . По мере знакомства с работой эксперта, торговый лот можно увеличить (задействовать манименеджмент) до психологически приемлемого размера. Внимание : формат настроек времени торго
Us30 and Xauusd Hedging Scalper
Harsh Tiwari
Эксперты
### Forex Hedging Expert Advisor: No Loss Strategy #### Overview The Forex Hedging Expert Advisor (EA) with a No Loss Strategy is an advanced automated trading system designed to mitigate risk and protect against adverse market movements. The core principle behind this EA is to implement a sophisticated hedging strategy that aims to lock in profits and minimize losses in volatile forex markets. This EA is ideal for traders who seek a robust, risk-averse trading solution that maintains capital
Btcusd Grid
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
1 (1)
Эксперты
BTCUSD GRID EA — автоматизированная программа, предназначенная для использования стратегии сеточной торговли. Советник BTCUSD GRID очень полезен как начинающим, так и опытным трейдерам.   Хотя существуют и другие типы торговых ботов, которые вы можете использовать, логическая природа стратегии сеточной торговли позволяет ботам для торговли криптовалютой с сеткой легко выполнять автоматическую торговлю без проблем.   BTCUSD GRID EA — лучшая платформа для использования, если вы хотите опробовать
EA Quantum IQ7 ALL in ONE
Tjia Elisabeth Jasmine Canadi
Эксперты
It is time to change the game !; the Expert Advisor (EA) that once dominated you has evolved into an EA Mastermind. There are EA-AutoRobot algorithms, EA-Panel Trading algorithms, and advanced AI Analysts available. It is time for you to become a self-taught expert. You can even compare eight Pair systems and their precise predictions. Here, you have the capability to perform three activities simultaneously. Become an Analyst, Trader, and Investor on five robot machines that can operate identic
Guran xauusd
Ran Gu
Эксперты
Currently discounted: $30 per month for the first ten users, then back to $1000 per month after  Feature Introduction When the edit box above the screen displays "Trading Volume Heatmap = 0," please wait patiently 1. When the edit box above the screen displays "Reverse=0" (Wait=1: ready to buy, Wait=-1: ready to sell) 2. When the waiting count is not zero and the waiting equals the reverse value, the EA officially opens a position. You can consider adding positions based on the timing 3. In
GOLD Max MT4
Peng Peng Gao
Эксперты
GOLD MAX — A New Era in Gold Trading Intelligence Welcome to a whole new dimension of gold trading! We proudly present   GOLD MAX , the latest member of the Trend Intelligent Trading System family, specializing in precise trading of   XAUUSD (Gold/USD) . No matter how the market fluctuates, GOLD MAX leverages exceptional strategies and stable performance to help you seize brilliant trading opportunities in the gold market! Why Choose GOLD MAX? Smart Trading, Focused on Gold Trend
Benefit EA
Vsevolod Merzlov
Эксперты
Benefit EA - безиндикаторный гибкий сеточный советник со специальными точками входа, обеспечивающие статистическое преимущество,выявленное с помощью математического моделирования рыночных паттернов. В советнике не используется стоп-лосс, все сделки закрываются по тейк-профиту или трейлинг-стопу. Есть возможность планирования увеличений лота. Функция «Фильтр времени» - устанавливается в соответствии с внутренним временем терминала, согласно отображаемому времени сервера инструмента, запущенного в
Octopus Stability
Aleksandr Shurgin
Эксперты
Робот предназначен для торговли на валютных парах EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, USDJPY и других с небольшим спредом. Торговля осуществляется на 5-и минутном таймфрейме, от уровней, определяемых роботом с помощью нескольких методов расчета ценового движения. Эксперт не использует опасные методы управления капиталом. Все позиции имеют стоп-лосс и тейк-профит. Параметры эксперта можно оптимизировать на коротких временных интервалах. Параметры Use_LOGO - использовать логотип на графике (Замедляет тестиров
Forebot
Marek Kvarda
Эксперты
Данный робот использует пользовательский скрытый осцилляторный индикатор, а также анализирует реакцию рынка. Он торгует в основном во время повышенной волатильности. Он работает при помощи нескольких отложенных ордеров с разными размерами лотов и активно модифицирует их позиции. Использует расширенное управление капиталом. Установка TradingMode позволяет также работать в соответствии с условиями FIFO. Показывает успешные результаты на различных рынках и различных таймфреймах. Наилучшие результат
Avato
Nikolaos Bekos
Эксперты
Советник Avato - один из наших автономных инструментов. (Сигнал на основе советника будет в будущем представлен на сайте). Он разработан на основе комбинированной формы хеджирования и мартингейла и использует сложные алгоритмы и фильтры для размещения сделок. Эксперт использует стоп-лосс и тейк-профит, размер лота рассчитывается автоматически на основе соответствующих настроек. Это готовый инструментарий для опытных трейдеров. Разработан для рынка золота, однако его можно протестировать и на дру
AreaFiftyOne
Valeri Balachnin
Эксперты
Торговый робот генерирует сигналы об изменениях тренда. Генерация сигналов может происходить с использованием различных стратегий. При открытии позиция оснащается тейк-профитом и стоп-лоссом. Если позиция становится прибыльной, на основе указанных значений (TrailingStep и DistanceStep) для нее устанавливается динамический стоп-лосс и постоянно подтягивается. Это позволяет всегда закрывать позиции в плюсе. Параметры Основные настройки LotSize = 0.01 - Фиксированный размер позиции; LotAutoSize = f
Price Breakthrough EA
Jun Hu
Эксперты
Внимание : Значение спреда, проскальзывание брокера и скорость VPS влияют на результаты торговли советника. Рекомендации: золото со спредом до 3, USDJPY со спредом до 1,7, EURUSD со спредом до 1,5. Чем лучше условия, тем лучше будут результаты. Значение задержки между VPS и сервером брокера должно быть не выше 10 мс. Кроме того, чем меньше стоп-уровень брокера, тем лучше. Идеальным является стоп-уровень = 0. Советник основан на системе пробоя, а после открытия сделок он сопровождает все открытые
Milch Cow Turbo
Mohamed Nasseem
Эксперты
MILCH COW Turbo - мультивалютная стратегия. Поддерживает до 10 валют (GBPJPY, GBPUSD, EURCHF,EURGBP, EURJPY, EURUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, USDJPY). При Trade_Calc = false включена только одна пара. Советник использует специальный индикатор для установки ордеров Buy stop, Buy limit, Sell stop и Sell limit Примечание: при Pendingorders = false советник использует цены, отображаемые на графике в реальном времени (покупка и продажа). В этом случае советник использует скрытые стоп-ордера. Отложенные ордера
AnyWay
Mohamed Nasseem
Эксперты
"ANYWAY EA" - это инструмент для управления сделками с другой концепцией, который не запускает трейлинг с фиксирования прибыли. Он просто переносит стоп-лосс на 1. SL будет перемещаться с шагом 1, поэтому с каждым пипсом SL будет устанавливаться на 19, 18, 17 и т.д. Брокеры видят это и ничего не могут с этим сделать. А в этом время вы будете ожидать, пока советник зафиксирует пункты, которые он накопил. Все уровни стоп-лосс и тейк-профит можно скрыть от брокера, выбрав SLnTPMode = Client. Запуск
Perfection
Mikhail Senchakov
Эксперты
Perfection - это мультивалютный, полностью автоматизированный и безопасный торговый робот. Робот предназначен как для портфельной торговли, так и для торговли на одном инструменте. Советник не использует усредняющие методы, объем позиций строго регулируется. Ордера открываются только в сторону движения рынка по принципу сетки. Благодаря этому, робот чувствует себя уверенно на любых сильных движениях. Алгоритм принятия решений не использует индикаторы, вместо этого робот самостоятельно рассчитыва
Milch Cow Zone
Mohamed Nasseem
Эксперты
Советник Milch Cow Zone работает с убыточными сделками без использования стоп-лосса и обеспечивает прибыльный или по крайней мере безубыточный результат независимо от направления рынка при закрытии ордеров в соответствии с механизмом интеллектуального хеджирования "back-and-forth" (туда-сюда). Советник работает, меняя общее направление сделки с помощью более крупных хеджирующих сделок в противоположных направлениях. Робот начинает с открытия одной сделки по тренду, сделки по вашему выбору либо х
Smart Trade
Phong Vu
Эксперты
Введение в Smart Trade Price Action Smart Trade Price Action — это экспертный советник (EA) с разнообразной стратегией работы, который функционирует на 15 валютных парах с временными рамками H4. Это повышает шансы на устойчивый рост и снижает риск зависимости от одной пары или отдельных сделок. Управление рисками строго контролируется. Вам не нужны специальные знания, так как конфигурация очень проста и не требует оптимизации. Не нужно беспокоиться о том, следует ли активировать EA, поскольку ег
Multiday Overlay Strategy
Fabio De Gaetano
Эксперты
Советник Multiday Overlay Strategy позволяет торговать параллельно на всех основных и кросс-парах Форекс. Этот советник довольно уникален, поскольку он способен "следить за рынком", что означает: оптимизация не требуется; одинаковые входные параметры подходят для всех пар; не нужно менять входные параметры, даже если меняются рыночные условия. Эти 3 особенности означают, что советник не нужно "вручную адаптировать" к определенной паре на определенном таймфрейме, как это обычно происходит при опт
Другие продукты этого автора
Dmf AI EA
Ransom Dikpen Egene
Эксперты
DMF AI EA ROBOT Most Efficient Trading System Specifically Designed best for NASDAQ (USTECH100) with hidden tricks in beating the market rule. Many Newbies asks why trade just USTECH100(NASDAQ) well what we tell you is our robot works and support all other currency pairs and commodities what you should have in mind is 1 pair of currency can give you all you need in the fx market not by desiring to trade multipairs  what is important is knowing what you are doing in the market! Features: > Unique
Фильтр:
12Victor Etim
21
12Victor Etim 2025.04.14 00:16 
 

Пользователь не оставил комментарий к оценке

Mitrovic Jr
20
Mitrovic Jr 2025.04.11 11:51 
 

Пользователь не оставил комментарий к оценке

142818530
30
142818530 2024.11.04 20:17 
 

great support

Bilal J
109
Bilal J 2024.08.21 17:56 
 

The fantastic EA fulfills its functions. The sold helped me adjust and configure the very friendly bot.

Livio Yves Chathuant
983
Livio Yves Chathuant 2024.03.13 09:15 
 

I give a 10/10 I am an ftmo demo on a 100k account, in 8 days I finished the challenge +5.15%, the developer very serious he helped me a lot to configure the bot, very kind and fast . I give 5 stars. https://trader.ftmo.com/metrix?share=1f659d8769a0&lang=en

Ответ на отзыв