Grid Ultimate EA
- Эксперты
- Fredrick Chege Muiruri
- Версия: 1.0
Grid Ultimate EA – Documentation for MQL5 Market
Overview
Grid Ultimate EA is a fully automated trading system based on a grid strategy.
It places trades at predefined price intervals (grid steps) and manages them with take profit and optional stop loss levels. The EA is designed for major currency pairs and includes risk management features to protect account equity.
Want to Collaborate or have any Queries? Contact Us By:
Join Us on Telegram and also reach out via Email via Gmail: zenithlandsgaming@gmail.comAlso Checkout the: Premium Grid Ultimate VIP version here
Key Features
- ✅ Grid Trading Logic – opens new trades when price moves by a set distance from the last entry.
- ✅ Customizable Inputs – lot size, grid step, take profit, stop loss, and trade direction.
- ✅ Magic Number Control – ensures the EA manages only its own trades.
- ✅ Adaptive Broker Handling – automatically adjusts for 3/5‑digit brokers.
- ✅ Risk Management – optional stop loss, equity protection, and lot size scaling.
Inputs
- Lot Size – default 0.01 (recommended small for safety).
- Take Profit (points) – default 500.
- Use Stop Loss – true/false.
- Stop Loss (points) – default 500.
- Grid Step (points) – default 500.
- Trade Direction – Buy or Sell.
- Magic Number – unique identifier for trades.
Recommended Settings for Major Pairs
|
Pair
|
Grid Step
|
Lot Size
|
Take Profit
|
Direction Bias
|
XAU/USD
|
300–500
|
0.01–0.05
|
300–500
|
Buy
|
US30
|
3000–5000
|
0.01–0.05
|
300–500
|
Buy
|
USD/JPY
|
200–400
|
0.01–0.05
|
200–400
|
Buy
|
UK100
|
300–500
|
0.01–0.05
|
300–500
|
Buy
|
USD/CHF
|
200–400
|
0.01–0.05
|
200–400
|
Sell
Usage
- Attach EA to chart of chosen currency pair.
- Set inputs (lot size, grid step, TP/SL, direction).
- EA will automatically open the first trade and expand the grid as price moves.
- Monitor dashboard for open trades, equity, and risk exposure.
- Use demo account first to fine‑tune settings before live trading.
Want to Collaborate or have any Queries? Contact Us By:
Join Us on Telegram and also reach out via Email via Gmail: zenithlandsgaming@gmail.comAlso Checkout the: Premium Grid Ultimate VIP version here
Risk Disclaimer
Grid trading can generate consistent profits in ranging markets but carries high drawdown risk in strong trends.
- Use small lot sizes.
- Ensure sufficient account balance ($1,000+ recommended).
- Always test on demo before live.
- Consider enabling stop loss and equity protection.
Contact
- YouTube: Zenith Leveraged Gains
- Telegram: Zenith Leveraged Gains
- Email: zenithlandsgaming@gmail.com