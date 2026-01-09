Grid Ultimate EA

Grid Ultimate EA – Documentation for MQL5 Market

Overview

Grid Ultimate EA is a fully automated trading system based on a grid strategy.
It places trades at predefined price intervals (grid steps) and manages them with take profit and optional stop loss levels. The EA is designed for major currency pairs and includes risk management features to protect account equity.

Want to Collaborate or have any Queries? Contact Us By:

Join Us on Telegram and also reach out via Email via Gmail: zenithlandsgaming@gmail.com

Also Checkout the: Premium Grid Ultimate VIP version here

Key Features

  • ✅ Grid Trading Logic – opens new trades when price moves by a set distance from the last entry.
  • Customizable Inputs – lot size, grid step, take profit, stop loss, and trade direction.
  • Magic Number Control – ensures the EA manages only its own trades.
  • Adaptive Broker Handling – automatically adjusts for 3/5‑digit brokers.
  • ✅ Risk Management – optional stop loss, equity protection, and lot size scaling.

Inputs

  • Lot Size – default 0.01 (recommended small for safety).
  • Take Profit (points) – default 500.
  • Use Stop Loss – true/false.
  • Stop Loss (points) – default 500.
  • Grid Step (points) – default 500.
  • Trade Direction – Buy or Sell.
  • Magic Number – unique identifier for trades.

Recommended Settings for Major Pairs

Pair

Grid Step

Lot Size

Take Profit

Direction Bias

XAU/USD

300–500

0.01–0.05

300–500

Buy

US30

3000–5000

0.01–0.05

300–500

Buy

USD/JPY

200–400

0.01–0.05

200–400

Buy

UK100

300–500

0.01–0.05

300–500

Buy

USD/CHF

200–400

0.01–0.05

200–400

Sell

Usage

  1. Attach EA to chart of chosen currency pair.
  2. Set inputs (lot size, grid step, TP/SL, direction).
  3. EA will automatically open the first trade and expand the grid as price moves.
  4. Monitor dashboard for open trades, equity, and risk exposure.
  5. Use demo account first to fine‑tune settings before live trading.

Want to Collaborate or have any Queries? Contact Us By:

Join Us on Telegram and also reach out via Email via Gmail: zenithlandsgaming@gmail.com

Also Checkout the: Premium Grid Ultimate VIP version here

Risk Disclaimer

Grid trading can generate consistent profits in ranging markets but carries high drawdown risk in strong trends.

  • Use small lot sizes.
  • Ensure sufficient account balance ($1,000+ recommended).
  • Always test on demo before live.
  • Consider enabling stop loss and equity protection.

Contact

 

 


Altri dall’autore
Daily Green Expert Advisor
Fredrick Chege Muiruri
Experts
Expert Advisor Daily Green (EA) – Gestione quotidiana del trading Il "Daily Green" Expert Advisor (EA) è uno strumento automatizzato progettato per supportare la gestione operativa del trading. È ottimizzato per diversi mercati, tra cui Forex, materie prime come oro e argento, e altri asset principali. Utilizza algoritmi per facilitare decisioni informate, con l’obiettivo di ridurre i rischi legati alla volatilità del mercato. Perché scegliere Daily Green? L’obiettivo principale del Daily Green
Grid Ultimate VIP
Fredrick Chege Muiruri
Experts
Grid Ultimate VIP EA | Trading a Griglia Intelligente con Controllo Avanzato del Rischio Want to Collaborate or have any Queries? Contact Us By: Join Us on Telegram   and also reach out via   Email via Gmail: zenithlandsgaming@gmail.com Grid Ultimate VIP è un potente e intelligente Expert Advisor Forex progettato per i trader che vogliono beneficiare del trading a griglia mantenendo un rigoroso controllo del rischio e una stabilità a lungo termine del conto. Questo EA di trading a griglia avanz
Grid Ultimate Pro EA
Fredrick Chege Muiruri
Experts
Grid Ultimate Pro è un Expert Advisor (EA) per il trading a griglia a direzione unica progettato per MetaTrader 5. Apre e gestisce automaticamente una serie di operazioni (una “griglia”) a intervalli di prezzo predefiniti, mirando a ottenere profitto dai ritracciamenti dei prezzi, applicando al contempo controlli di rischio integrati. L’EA è destinato ai trader che comprendono le strategie a griglia e desiderano un’esecuzione controllata e basata su regole, piuttosto che un trading discrezionale
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione