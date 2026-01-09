Grid Ultimate EA

Grid Ultimate EA – Documentation for MQL5 Market

Overview

Grid Ultimate EA is a fully automated trading system based on a grid strategy.
It places trades at predefined price intervals (grid steps) and manages them with take profit and optional stop loss levels. The EA is designed for major currency pairs and includes risk management features to protect account equity.

Want to Collaborate or have any Queries? Contact Us By:

Join Us on Telegram and also reach out via Email via Gmail: zenithlandsgaming@gmail.com

Also Checkout the: Premium Grid Ultimate VIP version here

Key Features

  • ✅ Grid Trading Logic – opens new trades when price moves by a set distance from the last entry.
  • Customizable Inputs – lot size, grid step, take profit, stop loss, and trade direction.
  • Magic Number Control – ensures the EA manages only its own trades.
  • Adaptive Broker Handling – automatically adjusts for 3/5‑digit brokers.
  • ✅ Risk Management – optional stop loss, equity protection, and lot size scaling.

Inputs

  • Lot Size – default 0.01 (recommended small for safety).
  • Take Profit (points) – default 500.
  • Use Stop Loss – true/false.
  • Stop Loss (points) – default 500.
  • Grid Step (points) – default 500.
  • Trade Direction – Buy or Sell.
  • Magic Number – unique identifier for trades.

Recommended Settings for Major Pairs

Pair

Grid Step

Lot Size

Take Profit

Direction Bias

XAU/USD

300–500

0.01–0.05

300–500

Buy

US30

3000–5000

0.01–0.05

300–500

Buy

USD/JPY

200–400

0.01–0.05

200–400

Buy

UK100

300–500

0.01–0.05

300–500

Buy

USD/CHF

200–400

0.01–0.05

200–400

Sell

Usage

  1. Attach EA to chart of chosen currency pair.
  2. Set inputs (lot size, grid step, TP/SL, direction).
  3. EA will automatically open the first trade and expand the grid as price moves.
  4. Monitor dashboard for open trades, equity, and risk exposure.
  5. Use demo account first to fine‑tune settings before live trading.

Want to Collaborate or have any Queries? Contact Us By:

Join Us on Telegram and also reach out via Email via Gmail: zenithlandsgaming@gmail.com

Also Checkout the: Premium Grid Ultimate VIP version here

Risk Disclaimer

Grid trading can generate consistent profits in ranging markets but carries high drawdown risk in strong trends.

  • Use small lot sizes.
  • Ensure sufficient account balance ($1,000+ recommended).
  • Always test on demo before live.
  • Consider enabling stop loss and equity protection.

Contact

 

 


作者的更多信息
Daily Green Expert Advisor
Fredrick Chege Muiruri
专家
Daily Green 智能交易系统（EA） - 稳定的日内交易助手 “Daily Green” 是一款旨在帮助您实现稳定交易管理的智能交易系统（EA）。它适用于多个市场，包括外汇、贵金属（如黄金和白银）及其他主要资产类别。该系统通过算法辅助决策，旨在降低因市场波动带来的风险。 为什么选择 Daily Green？ “Daily Green” 的主要目标是支持稳定的交易管理。它采用可根据市场变化自动调整的策略，注重风险控制与交易优化，特别适用于黄金和白银等波动性较高的大宗商品市场。 核心功能： 稳定性设计： EA 利用风险控制策略，减少亏损交易对整体结果的影响，并根据每日市场情况进行调整，从而实现更加稳定的表现。 优化用于黄金和白银等大宗商品： 适用于流动性强、价格波动大的市场，如黄金（XAU/USD）和白银（XAG/USD）。适合以稳定增长为目标的交易策略。 推荐时间周期： 建议使用 15 分钟图表，可实现短线交易，并在波动性较高的市场中维持良好风险回报比。 基于账户余额的仓位管理： 账户余额 ≥ $2,500，杠杆 ≥ 1:200：建议使用 0.05 手及以上； 账户余额 $1,0
Grid Ultimate VIP
Fredrick Chege Muiruri
专家
Grid Ultimate VIP EA | 智能网格交易与高级风险控制 Want to Collaborate or have any Queries? Contact Us By: Join Us on Telegram   and also reach out via   Email via Gmail: zenithlandsgaming@gmail.com Grid Ultimate VIP 是一款强大且智能的外汇专家顾问（Forex Expert Advisor），专为希望通过网格交易获利、同时保持严格风险控制和账户长期稳定性的交易者而设计。 这款高级网格交易 EA 将经过验证的网格交易策略与现代安全机制相结合，非常适合重视资金保护、适应性和持续稳定表现的交易者。 Grid Ultimate VIP 针对主要外汇货币对进行了优化，在区间震荡和均值回归型市场环境中表现最佳。 （购买后请联系我们获取 SET 配置文件，EA 将自动处理所有交易操作。） 为什么选择 Grid Ultimate VIP？ 许多网格交易系统只关注入场点。 Grid Ultimate VIP 更关注生
Grid Ultimate Pro EA
Fredrick Chege Muiruri
专家
Grid Ultimate Pro 是一款为 MetaTrader 5 设计的单方向网格交易专家顾问（Expert Advisor，EA）。它会在预设的价格间隔内自动开立并管理一系列交易（“网格”），旨在利用价格回撤获利，同时应用内置的风险控制机制。 该 EA 适用于了解网格交易策略、并希望采用受控、基于规则的执行方式而非主观交易的交易者。 想要合作或有任何疑问？请通过以下方式联系我们： 加入我们的 Telegram   ，也可通过   Gmail 邮箱联系：zenithlandsgaming@gmail.com 同时也欢迎查看：  高级版 Grid Ultimate VIP 2. 主要特性 单方向交易（BUY 或 SELL） 市价单网格执行 固定或递增手数 每笔交易独立的止盈（Take Profit） 可选的每笔交易止损（Stop Loss） 点差保护 最大回撤保护 基于魔术号（Magic Number）的交易隔离 ️ 重要提示：该 EA 不预测市场方向，也不使用任何指标或新闻过滤器。 3. 交易策略逻辑（概念性） 3.1 初始交易 当没有持仓时，EA 会在选定方向（BUY 或 S
筛选:
无评论
回复评论