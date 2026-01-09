Grid Ultimate EA

Grid Ultimate EA – Documentation for MQL5 Market

Overview

Grid Ultimate EA is a fully automated trading system based on a grid strategy.
It places trades at predefined price intervals (grid steps) and manages them with take profit and optional stop loss levels. The EA is designed for major currency pairs and includes risk management features to protect account equity.

Key Features

  • ✅ Grid Trading Logic – opens new trades when price moves by a set distance from the last entry.
  • Customizable Inputs – lot size, grid step, take profit, stop loss, and trade direction.
  • Magic Number Control – ensures the EA manages only its own trades.
  • Adaptive Broker Handling – automatically adjusts for 3/5‑digit brokers.
  • ✅ Risk Management – optional stop loss, equity protection, and lot size scaling.

Inputs

  • Lot Size – default 0.01 (recommended small for safety).
  • Take Profit (points) – default 500.
  • Use Stop Loss – true/false.
  • Stop Loss (points) – default 500.
  • Grid Step (points) – default 500.
  • Trade Direction – Buy or Sell.
  • Magic Number – unique identifier for trades.

Recommended Settings for Major Pairs

Pair

Grid Step

Lot Size

Take Profit

Direction Bias

XAU/USD

300–500

0.01–0.05

300–500

Buy

US30

3000–5000

0.01–0.05

300–500

Buy

USD/JPY

200–400

0.01–0.05

200–400

Buy

UK100

300–500

0.01–0.05

300–500

Buy

USD/CHF

200–400

0.01–0.05

200–400

Sell

Usage

  1. Attach EA to chart of chosen currency pair.
  2. Set inputs (lot size, grid step, TP/SL, direction).
  3. EA will automatically open the first trade and expand the grid as price moves.
  4. Monitor dashboard for open trades, equity, and risk exposure.
  5. Use demo account first to fine‑tune settings before live trading.

Risk Disclaimer

Grid trading can generate consistent profits in ranging markets but carries high drawdown risk in strong trends.

  • Use small lot sizes.
  • Ensure sufficient account balance ($1,000+ recommended).
  • Always test on demo before live.
  • Consider enabling stop loss and equity protection.

