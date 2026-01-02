Gold Gap Trading EA
- Эксперты
- Samir Arman
- Версия: 1.1
- Активации: 10
Gold Gap Trading EA is a specialized automated trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold). It combines the classic Gap Theory with a solid Trend Following logic to ensure high-probability entries.
The EA does not just trade every gap; it waits for a price Retest of the gap level and confirms the entry using an internal trend filter (Moving Average) and price action analysis. This Multi-Timeframe logic (analyzing M15 trend while trading on M5) makes it robust and suitable for volatile markets like Gold.
Live Signal & Performance:
(If you have a signal link, paste it here, otherwise remove this line)
Key Features:
-
Strategy: Gap Retest + Moving Average Trend Filter.
-
Asset: Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold).
-
Money Management: Built-in Auto-Lot feature to compound profits or use Fixed Lots.
-
Risk Management: Hard Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Dynamic Trailing Stop to lock in profits.
-
Low Balance Friendly: Can start with as low as $100.
How It Works:
-
Gap Detection: The EA identifies price gaps (jumps in price) greater than a specific size.
-
Retest Confirmation: It waits for the price to return (retest) the gap level.
-
Trend Filter: It checks the trend on the M15 timeframe (using SMA 21) to ensure we are trading with the market flow, even if attached to the M5 chart.
-
Execution: A trade is opened only when price action confirms the direction (break of high/low).
Recommendations:
-
Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold).
-
Timeframe: M5 (5 Minutes).
-
Minimum Deposit: $100.
-
Leverage: 1:400 or higher is recommended.
-
Broker: ECN account or Low Spread broker is preferred for best results.
-
VPS: Recommended for 24/7 operation.
Parameters (Settings):
1. Money Management
-
Lot1: Fixed lot size (used if Auto_Lots is false).
-
Auto_Lots: Enable/Disable automatic lot calculation based on risk.
-
MaxRisk: Risk percentage per trade (e.g., 0.05 = conservative, higher for aggressive).
-
InpStopLoss: Stop Loss in Points.
-
InpTakeProfit: Take Profit in Points.
-
TrailingStop: Distance in points to start trailing the profit.
-
TrailingStep: Step in points to move the Stop Loss.
-
Max_SPREAD: Maximum allowed spread to open a trade (avoids news spikes).
2. Time Settings
-
Time_Start: Server time to start looking for trades (e.g., 01:00).
-
Time_End: Server time to stop looking for new trades (e.g., 20:00).
3. Strategy Settings
-
MinGapSize: Minimum size of the gap (in points) to consider it a valid signal.
-
ShowTestArrows: Show/Hide visual arrows on the chart for backtesting analysis.
-
MagicNumber: Unique ID for the EA's trades (change this if using multiple charts).
Note: Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Always backtest and use proper risk management