Gold Gap Trading EA

Gold Gap Trading EA - Professional Trend & Gap Strategy
✅ Broker (Recommended):

Gold Gap Trading EA is a specialized automated trading system designed specifically for  XAUUSD (Gold). It combines the classic  Gap Theory with a solid Trend Following logic to ensure high-probability entries.

The EA does not just trade every gap; it waits for a price  Retest of the gap level and confirms the entry using an internal trend filter (Moving Average) and price action analysis. This Multi-Timeframe logic (analyzing M15 trend while trading on M5) makes it robust and suitable for volatile markets like Gold.

Live Signal & Performance:

Key Features:

  • Strategy: Gap Retest + Moving Average Trend Filter.

  • Asset: Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold).

  • Money Management: Built-in Auto-Lot feature to compound profits or use Fixed Lots.

  • Risk Management: Hard Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Dynamic Trailing Stop to lock in profits.

  • Low Balance Friendly: Can start with as low as  $100.

How It Works:

  1. Gap Detection: The EA identifies price gaps (jumps in price) greater than a specific size.

  2. Retest Confirmation: It waits for the price to return (retest) the gap level.

  3. Trend Filter: It checks the trend on the M15 timeframe (using SMA 21) to ensure we are trading with the market flow, even if attached to the M5 chart.

  4. Execution: A trade is opened only when price action confirms the direction (break of high/low).

Recommendations:

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold).

  • Timeframe:  M5 (5 Minutes).

  • Minimum Deposit: $100.

  • Leverage: 1:400 or higher is recommended.

  • Broker: ECN account or Low Spread broker is preferred for best results.

  • VPS: Recommended for 24/7 operation.

Parameters (Settings):

1. Money Management

  • Lot1: Fixed lot size (used if Auto_Lots is false).

  • Auto_Lots: Enable/Disable automatic lot calculation based on risk.

  • MaxRisk: Risk percentage per trade (e.g., 0.05 = conservative, higher for aggressive).

  • InpStopLoss: Stop Loss in Points.

  • InpTakeProfit: Take Profit in Points.

  • TrailingStop: Distance in points to start trailing the profit.

  • TrailingStep: Step in points to move the Stop Loss.

  • Max_SPREAD: Maximum allowed spread to open a trade (avoids news spikes).

2. Time Settings

  • Time_Start: Server time to start looking for trades (e.g., 01:00).

  • Time_End: Server time to stop looking for new trades (e.g., 20:00).

3. Strategy Settings

  • MinGapSize: Minimum size of the gap (in points) to consider it a valid signal.

  • ShowTestArrows: Show/Hide visual arrows on the chart for backtesting analysis.

  • MagicNumber: Unique ID for the EA's trades (change this if using multiple charts).

Note: Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Always backtest and use proper risk management


