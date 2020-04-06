Gold Mafia
 Symbol  XAUUSD/ DE30 /AUDJPY
 Time Frame
 H1


SETTINGS

Symbol Move SLto BE1  ProfitTarget1
XAUUSD 500.0   PIPS  200.0 PIPS
 DE30  500.0   PIPS  200.0 PIPS
 AUDJPY  5.0   PIPS  10.0 PIPS

XAUUSD / DE30 & AUDJPY .You have to open these 3 charts then place the EA on every chart.


Minimum requirements and recommendations

Broker: Any broker with a low swap.I recommend Exness you might qualify for a swap free account.
Recommended initial deposit: above $2000 in accounts with 1:500 leverage.
Leverage at least 1:100, 1:500 recommended
Account type: Any.
Use a VPS for the EA to work 24/7 (Mandatory).


MONEY MANAGEMENT
          
XAUUSD = O.01  Lots
DE30   = 0.01  Lots
AUDJPY = 0.05  Lots
I recommend starting with 0.01 then increase it as you see fit.

