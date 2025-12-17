SMC full setup

Ultimate SMC: Professional Smart Money Concepts Indicator

Unlock the hidden movements of the market. Trade with the institutions, not against them.

The Ultimate SMC indicator is designed for serious traders who want to apply Smart Money Concepts (SMC) to their charts automatically. Manual SMC analysis is time-consuming and prone to subjective error. This tool removes the guesswork by algorithmically detecting Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps, and Structural breaks in real-time.

Whether you are a scalper, day trader, or swing trader, this indicator provides the institutional context you need to make high-probability entries.

Key Features

market Structure Mapping: Automatically labels BOS (Break of Structure) for trend continuation and CHoCH (Change of Character) for trend reversals.

Order Blocks (OB): Highlights bullish and bearish order blocks where institutional volume was previously injected, serving as high-probability reaction zones.

Fair Value Gaps (FVG) / Imbalances: Detects price inefficiencies that the market is likely to revisit and "fill."

Liquidity Grabs: Identifies previous highs and lows where stop losses (liquidity) are resting.

Premium & Discount Zones: Automatically draws Fibonacci levels to help you buy in Discount and sell in Premium.

Multi-Timeframe Dashboard: (Optional - include if your indicator has this) Monitor structure across multiple timeframes from a single chart.