Breakout package 4 in 1

Breakout 4-in-1 Package

Core Functionality

The indicator serves as a "Trend Confirmation Engine." It identifies when the price breaks through a key structural level and then uses secondary oscillators to verify if the move has enough strength to continue.

1. The Breakout Engine (S&R)

The foundation of the indicator is identifying Support and Resistance (S&R). When price closes above resistance or below support, the indicator triggers an alert.

Horizontal Levels: Breaks of previous highs/lows or supply/demand zones.

Trendlines: Breaks of diagonal momentum lines.

2. The Filter Layers (Choose Your Style)





Traders can toggle between different filters depending on their risk appetite:

RSI Filter (Overbought/Oversold): * Bullish Breakout: Only triggers if RSI is above 50 (momentum) but not yet over 70 (exhaustion). Bearish Breakout: Only triggers if RSI is below 50 but not yet under 30.

MACD Filter (Convergence/Divergence): * Ensures the breakout is backed by volume and histogram growth. If a price breaks up but the MACD histogram is shrinking, it flags a "weak breakout."

Hybrid Mode: Allows users to combine both for high-probability "Sniper" entries.

Comparison of Trading Styles