SuperTrend pro v8

SuperTrend Pro – Advanced Trend Detection Indicator (MT5)

SuperTrend Pro is a modern, optimized trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed to deliver clear trend direction, precise market structure, and a premium visual trading experience. It is based on an enhanced ATR-powered SuperTrend algorithm, combined with smart visuals, chart styling, and a real-time information panel.

-Key Features

- Advanced SuperTrend Logic

  • Uses ATR (Average True Range) with adjustable Period and Multiplier

  • Accurately detects bullish and bearish trends

  • Smooth trend transitions with repaint-safe logic

  • Dynamic trend line that adapts to volatility

Modern Visual Design

  • Color-coded SuperTrend line

    • Green → Bullish trend

    • Red → Bearish trend

  • Optional trend filling between price and SuperTrend line

  • Semi-transparent fills for clean chart readability

  • Fully customizable colors

 Premium Chart Styling

  • Dark modern background theme

  • Custom bullish & bearish candle colors

  • Adjustable chart scale and grid visibility

  • Optimized for long trading sessions and eye comfort

 Smart Information Panel

A built-in live dashboard showing:

  • Indicator settings (Period & Multiplier)

  • Current symbol and timeframe

  • Live market price

  • Current trend status (Bullish / Bearish)

  • Current SuperTrend value

  • ATR value (volatility insight)

 Updates efficiently every second for maximum performance

 Performance Optimized

  • Uses calculated buffers efficiently

  • Smart refresh logic to reduce CPU load

  • Suitable for scalping, intraday, and swing trading

  • Works smoothly on all timeframes and symbols (Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto)

 How to Use

  • Buy when price is above the SuperTrend line and trend is bullish

  • Sell when price is below the SuperTrend line and trend is bearish

  • Combine with price action, support/resistance, or confirmations for best results

 Best For

  • Trend-following traders

  • Gold (XAUUSD) traders

  • Clean-chart lovers

  • Manual trading & EA confirmation

  • Beginners and professional traders


