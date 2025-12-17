SMC full setup

 Ultimate SMC: Professional Smart Money Concepts Indicator

Unlock the hidden movements of the market. Trade with the institutions, not against them.

The Ultimate SMC indicator is designed for serious traders who want to apply Smart Money Concepts (SMC) to their charts automatically. Manual SMC analysis is time-consuming and prone to subjective error. This tool removes the guesswork by algorithmically detecting Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps, and Structural breaks in real-time.

Whether you are a scalper, day trader, or swing trader, this indicator provides the institutional context you need to make high-probability entries.

 Key Features

  • market Structure Mapping: Automatically labels BOS (Break of Structure) for trend continuation and CHoCH (Change of Character) for trend reversals.

  • Order Blocks (OB): Highlights bullish and bearish order blocks where institutional volume was previously injected, serving as high-probability reaction zones.

  • Fair Value Gaps (FVG) / Imbalances: Detects price inefficiencies that the market is likely to revisit and "fill."

  • Liquidity Grabs: Identifies previous highs and lows where stop losses (liquidity) are resting.

  • Premium & Discount Zones: Automatically draws Fibonacci levels to help you buy in Discount and sell in Premium.

  • Multi-Timeframe Dashboard: (Optional - include if your indicator has this) Monitor structure across multiple timeframes from a single chart.

Input Parameters

  • Structure Depth: Adjust the sensitivity of Swing Highs/Lows.

  • Color Settings: Fully customizable colors for Bullish/Bearish structures and zones.

  • Alert Settings: Enable/Disable pop-ups and push notifications.

  • Use 4H/1Day time frame 




Altri dall’autore
Swing detector trade
Ahmed Mohammed Bakr Bakr
Indicatori
swing trading logic and professional MQL5 development at first glance. The candlestick chart in the center represents real market structure, showing both bearish (red) and bullish (green) movements. This highlights the indicator’s ability to capture medium-term price swings , not just short scalps. The transition from red candles on the left to green candles on the right visually communicates trend reversal and continuation , which is the core of swing trading. The curved arrows play an importa
FREE
US30 Quantum breakout
Ahmed Mohammed Bakr Bakr
Experts
US30 Pre-Market Breakout EA The US30_PreMarket_Breakout_EA is a high-performance algorithmic trading system designed specifically for the US30 (Dow Jones Industrial Average) index. This Expert Advisor utilizes a pre-market breakout strategy to capture early momentum moves with precision. It is built for efficiency, incorporating dynamic lot sizing, trailing stops, break-even triggers, and time-based exits to maximize profitability while controlling risk. Key Trading Features Pre-Market Breakout
FVG Gap Detector
Ahmed Mohammed Bakr Bakr
Experts
XAU Gap Detector — MQL5 Expert Advisor Automated FVG (Fair Value Gap) trading for XAU with multi-timeframe detection, EMA filtering, money-management options, trailing/breakeven logic and clear visual confirmations — built for scalpers and swing traders who want a configurable, safety-first EA. One-line tagline Multi-TF FVG detector for XAU with EMA trend filter, adaptive money management, trailing & breakeven — plug into MT5 and trade smarter. What this EA does (user-facing summary) This Exper
Gold zone
Ahmed Mohammed Bakr Bakr
Experts
Gold Zone – Professional Prop Firm Scalping Expert Advisor Gold Zone is a flexible, rule-based scalping Expert Advisor developed for prop firm challenges and funded accounts . It is engineered to respect strict risk parameters while maintaining high execution precision, making it suitable for firms such as FTMO, MyForexFunds, E8, and similar proprietary trading firms . The EA is optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) and delivers its best performance on the 15-minute timeframe , where market structure, mo
Gold Breakout zone
Ahmed Mohammed Bakr Bakr
Experts
Gold Breakout Session EA – Prop Firm & Long-Term Trading Optimized The Gold Breakout Session EA is a precision-based Expert Advisor developed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) , designed to capture high-quality breakout trades using previous session High / Low levels . This EA focuses on quality over quantity , making it ideal for prop firm challenges and long-term, disciplined trading strategies. Key Features Session Breakout Logic Trades only when price breaks confirmed previous session High or L
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione