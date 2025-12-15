Shogun Trade

Special Launch Offer: Available at a limited-time price to celebrate the new release.

[Concept: Command the Market Structure] To win a war, one must see the entire battlefield, not just the skirmishes. SHOGUN Trade elevates your perspective from a reactive foot soldier to a strategic "Commander." By synchronizing analysis across 7 timeframes and identifying the maturity of trends, it allows you to govern your trades with the authority and patience of a "Shogun," entering the market only when the structural advantage is undeniable.


5 Strategic Benefits of Installing SHOGUN Trade

SHOGUN Trade elevates your perspective from a "foot soldier" reacting to price, to a "General" commanding the battlefield. It eliminates ambiguous discretionary judgments and enforces disciplined trading.

1. Complete Graduation from "Guesswork Trading"

Are you tired of entering trades based on "feelings" and regretting them later?

  • The Benefit: The advanced "Market Structure Analysis Engine" automatically tracks higher highs and lower lows, clarifying the current structural trend.

  • The Result: It becomes instantly clear whether the market is in a "tradable trend" or a "correction to watch," making baseless gambling trades practically impossible.

2. Two-Stage Authentication to Dodge "Fake-outs" and Ride Real Waves

Entering too early leads to stop-outs; entering too late kills your profit margin.

  • The Benefit: We identify momentum in two stages: Phase I (Initiation) and Phase II (Expansion). The system ignores the initial noise ("fake-outs") and targets only "Phase II" where the trend is confirmed to run.

  • The Result: You eliminate the risk of capital loss in uncertain beginnings and safely capture only the "sweet spots" where market energy explodes.

3. Ironclad Defense to Avoid Attrition in "Dead Markets"

Many traders leave the market not because they can't make profits, but because they don't know how to protect themselves in ranging markets.

  • The Benefit: Adaptive Volatility Filtering detects low market energy and suppresses signals during low-probability phases.

  • The Result: You preserve your capital (troops) by avoiding futile battles, automating the professional discipline of "waiting" until the next big wave arrives.

4. "Grand Strategy" Controlling 7 Timeframes at Once

Myopic trading is suicidal when fighting against the larger current.

  • The Benefit: The Synchronized Multi-Timeframe Dashboard allows you to monitor trend conditions from M1 to D1 in a single matrix.

  • The Result: Without the hassle of switching charts, you can instantly judge high-probability trend-following strategies, such as "Attacking on the M5 with the tailwind of the Daily chart."

5. Ending the Exit Strategy Dilemma: "Where to Get Out?"

Exiting is often harder than entering. This solves the problem of greed erasing profits or fear causing premature exits.

  • The Benefit: The Geometric Projection Function dynamically projects "predicted price targets" onto the chart based on current wave energy.

  • The Result: You can take profits based on objective data rather than emotion, enabling you to consistently maintain a stable Risk-Reward Ratio.

Summary: The Evolution SHOGUN Trade Brings

Acquiring SHOGUN Trade is not just about buying a tool. It is about acquiring the "Compass" and "Discipline" to command without hesitation on the chaotic battlefield of the market. It cuts through market noise and evolves you into a trader who is as cool-headed and strategic as a Shogun.

[Acquire the Perspective of a Shogun Now]

What does it feel like to overlook the entire battlefield? To find out, run the free Demo Version in the Strategy Tester. Once you witness the moment when 7 timeframes synchronize and the path forward becomes clear, you will never want to return to the perspective of a "foot soldier."

We have prepared a Special Launch Price to celebrate the release. Seize this powerful engine to command the market today.


Produtos recomendados
Midnight Queen
Kenji Ito
Experts
Midnight Queen MT4 — The Silent Queen of the Asian Session Midnight Queen MT4   is a professional   night scalping EA   designed to trade quietly and precisely during the   Asian session . It combines   high accuracy ,   risk control , and   consistent profit growth   — the perfect balance worthy of the “Queen of the Night”.   Key Features Pair:   EURGBP (optimized for M5 timeframe) Trading hours:   21:00–07:00 (broker time) Logic:   Bollinger Bands + RSI mean-reversion entries Built-in
Indicator Z Vertical Lines
Clive Tyler
Indicadores
The only volatility calculator for ANY custom time period. Place up to 5 vertical lines on chart at your chosen start times to find the average volatility / expected price movement in points for any custom time period starting from each time (e.g. from the time you opened your trade  or from the start of a session etc). Use the average volatility to set achievable take profit targets for your trades.  Also use the visual on-chart HISTORICAL lines to easily analyse price action at specific times
Signals By Levels
Viktor Glovluk
Indicadores
The indicator sends messages to e-mail and mobile terminal when the price approaches the horizontal levels and trend lines that are drawn using the handy panel! The levels and trend lines are deleted and placed to the chart using one click on the panel, and they can be dragged on the chart by mouse! It is possible to set the interval between messages in the settings, the interval is applied to each object separately! Indicator Settings ===*** Main settings ***=== - below is the list of the main
GainLossView
Mose' Panizza
Indicadores
GainLossView – Smart Profit Tracker for Every Trader GainLossView is a powerful yet lightweight indicator designed to give you real-time visual control of your trading performance — directly on the chart. Whether you trade manually or with Expert Advisors , GainLossView keeps you fully aware of your daily gains, current losses, and total balance with clean, instant updates. Why Traders Love GainLossView GainLossView turns your chart into a live performance dashboard. It helps you stay conn
Transition Trend
Tatiana Savkevych
Indicadores
The Transition Trend indicator shows the points of potential market reversal. The indicator's smart algorithm detects the trend, filters out market noise and generates entry signals and exit levels. Simple, visual and efficient trend detection. Uses just one parameter for settings. The indicator does not redraw and does not lag. You can set up message alerts as sound or email. Works on all currency pairs and all timeframes. Ready-made trading system.
SentimentEA
Sergii Onyshchenko
Experts
This is a rarely working EA.  I recommend this EA for institutional funds. I recommend it only for pair EURUSD. Working timeframe M1 . Orders 1-3 series per month - is optimal. Public monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/616195 Strategy EA sells when is expensive and buys when cheap. If % bulls in a moment  <x   EA is searching for buys. If % bulls in a moment  >y  EA is searching for sells. For opening EA orders, used Market Structure High (MSH) - Market Structure Low (MSL). Parameters
AlgoKing Lightning Bolt Strategy
SQUAWKTRADEFX, LLC
Utilitários
The AlgoKing Lightning Bolt Strategy is a trade manager and has multiple indicators built for a complete trading strategy.  Here is a list of indicators built in. Indicators Auto drawn Support and Resistance signals Auto drawn RSI Divergence signals Auto drawn Fibonacci Retracement signals with buy and sell entry lines. Lightning Bolt reversal signals. Auto drawn trend lines. Trade Management Auto take partials at simple moving average targets. Auto take partial and stop losses at Fibonacci ret
Benj autotrend switch EA
Benjamin Allip
Experts
BENJ AutoSwitchtrend Grid EA v1 Catch trends, not noise. A professional grid-on-trend robot that   maps volatility to timeframe   and keeps risk under control with a built-in   Daily P&L Guard . When slope flips, it cancels the wrong-side pendings, preserves live positions (optional, if D1 aligns), and   seeds only the missing levels —no over clutter, no runaway grids. Why traders choose it Trend-aware grid   – 2 pending levels per active side (Mapped ATR) seeded only when needed, and 3 level
Sure Hedging AIEA
Osamudiamen Lambert Osawaru
Experts
EnhancedGridAI - Advanced Automated Trading System Comprehensive User Guide & Technical Reference Disclaimer:T rading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of_
Trend New
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicadores
Trend New Trend Indicator, shows the signals for entry. Displays both entry points and the trend itself. Shows statistically calculated moments for entering the market with arrows. When using the indicator, it is possible to optimally distribute the risk factor. Settings: Uses all one parameter for settings. Selecting a parameter, it is necessary to visually resemble it so that the appropriate graph has a projection of extremes. Options: Length - the number of bars for calculating the indica
Volume Spread Pattern Indicator MT4
Young Ho Seo
5 (1)
Indicadores
Introduction This indicator detects volume spread patterns for buy and sell opportunity. The patterns include demand and supply patterns. You might use each pattern for trading. However, these patterns are best used to detect the demand zone (=accumulation area) and supply zone (=distribution area). Demand pattern indicates generally potential buying opportunity. Supply pattern indicates generally potential selling opportunity. These are the underlying patterns rather than direct price action. T
HERO Time USDJPY
Yang Shu Shen Chuan
Experts
Agradeço o seu interesse em "HERO_Time_USDJPY". Resumo do "HERO_Time_USDJPY": Operável com um capital mínimo Mantém posições por apenas algumas horas Operação totalmente automatizada Configuração simples e fácil de entender Sinta-se à vontade para ler com calma sobre este Consultor Especialista, pois pode ser uma adição valiosa à sua carteira. Detalhes do "HERO_Time_USDJPY": Pode ser operado com uma margem de 1.000 USD usando 0,27 lotes. Opera no período de 1 hora do par USDJPY. É um Consultor E
Three Line Strike Scanner 30 Instruments
FXsolutions
1 (1)
Indicadores
This indicator is designed to detect the best of all candlestick reversal patterns: Three Line Strike . According to the bestselling author and candlestick guru Thomas Bullkowski, this pattern has a winning percentage between 65% and 84% . This indicator scans for you up to 30 instruments (forex, indices or commodities) on up to 8 timeframes. You can get alerts via MetaTrader 4 and email if a Three Line Strike pattern occurs. Please note: Higher timeframes bring the most reliable signals. This i
Trend Reversal Identifier
Oliver Ojeda Ojeda
Indicadores
Trend Reversal Identifier es un indicador de análisis profundo que no repinta de alto rendimiento que sirve para detectar y confirmar Pullbacks, Soportes y Resistencias.  También posee un alto valor para detectar divergencias al tener los movimientos alcista y bajistas dados por separado con mucha claridad.  Debido a la estructura implícita del algoritmo es plenamente válido para cualquier par/periodo y no necesita configuración. Tenemos dos zonas principales: Zona Up y Zona Down, las cuales a s
Premium support and resistance
Dmitriy Kashevich
Indicadores
Premium support and resistance - the best combination of different indicators allowed us to create the best product on the market! And that's Premium support and resistance! A convenient and flexible tool that will help you in trading! Shows where the price will go from the support and resistance levels! The arrows Blue buy Red sell will help you with this! Alert is already built into the indicator for your convenience! Alert in order not to miss the "Own" signal! It is already configure
GreenBox
Taro Mitsuyasu
Indicadores
It is an indicator that analyzes the high and low prices in real time by Dow theory, draws a trend line, and draws the predicted arrival point in the Box format after breaking the low price and the high return price. The high and low prices are determined by the nBars parameter (initial value = 5), but displaying the corresponding moving averages (SMA and EMA 4 to 5 times nBars) at the same time makes it easier to understand the trend change. (D ownload the demo version of the free GreenBox and
MQTDivergences
Joaquin Gual Moreno
Indicadores
The function of this indicator is to confirm or cancel a possible rupture of a roof or floor. Parameters: The periods serve to make the indicator functions faster or slower. You can modify the periods but the recommended ones are the ones that come by default or is 14-12. PeriodSentry : Number of Bars used for calculations (Recommended value 14). PeriodMedium : Number of average Bars used for calculations (Recommended value 12). BandSup : Superior Band (Recommended value 50). BandInf : Inferior
MA H L turn and 1 to 12 MA H L turn trend 3 SL EA
Klein Gyula
Experts
I speak in Hungarian. Magyarul beszélek benne. - You can find the indicator by my name. Which is in the picture and the video. On mql5.com.  " Utam MA High Low" - Megkeresheti az indikátort a nevemnél. Ami a képen és a videóban van. Az mql5.com-on.  " Utam MA High Low" Első felvétel. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YzmcyO50YdM&amp ;ab_channel=GyulaKlein (Első felvétel.   https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FfqvT-i9TPk&feature=youtu.be Első felvétel. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MapbQrJ0uPU&t=
Semantics
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
The EA uses a combination of several different trading systems. The unique trading expert algorithm allows you to choose the direction of positions with the highest probability of their profitable closing. The risk control system allows profitable transactions to prevail over the total amount of loss. Advisor is ready for full independent work without the intervention of a trader. Recommended trading tools: TF 5m: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCAD, EURGBP. Settings: MaxRisk - Percentage of ris
Smart Channels
Ivan Simonika
Indicadores
Smart Channel is a non-redrawing channel indicator based on moving averages. The indicator is used to identify trends in financial markets and indicates the direction of price movement. Smart Channel, in fact, is a miniature trading strategy, since, regardless of the construction methods, it uses the tactics of rebounding from the boundaries of the built channel, and the boundaries themselves are used as guidelines for the correct placement of stop loss and take profit orders. The key differe
Intelligent trend
Yang Pei Qin
Experts
1.Determine the trend size based on the chart cycle.   An uptrend near the highest price in a period of time.   A trend down near the lowest price in a period of time. 2.   short-term trends.   Oversold and long;   Overbought, short. 3. Unwind positions based on overbought and oversold and profit points. real-time signal： https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/1538661?source=Site+Signals+My EA Settings： You need to load EA into the currency pair to trade (M15 time range). The best performing symbol : E
Moving Pivot Average MT4
Daifallah Alamri
Indicadores
Moving Pivot Average    The pivot indicator compares the selected period with its counterpart from the previous period. The indicator uses very flexible algorithm for pivot value calculating. It allows you to allocate in days a certain time intervals (custom bars) and calculate the average pivot value based on High, Low and Close prices of these bars. How many custom bars will be taken into account is determined by the "Days" setting. The pivot line can be considered an average trend line and us
Trend Sim
Ivan Simonika
Indicadores
This is a professional Trend Sim indicator. The intelligent algorithm of the Trend Sim indicator accurately detects the trend, filters out market noise and generates input signals and exit levels. Functions with advanced statistical calculation rules improve the overall performance of this indicator. The indicator displays signals in a simple and accessible form in the form of arrows (when to buy and when to sell). Knowing the entry point of each of the currencies is very important for every f
Fractal Pattern Scanner MT4
Young Ho Seo
5 (2)
Indicadores
Introduction to Fractal Pattern Scanner Fractal Indicator refers to the technical indicator that makes use of the fractal geometry found in the financial market. Fractal Pattern Scanner is the advanced Fractal Indicator that brings the latest trading technology after the extensive research and development work in the fractal geometry in the financial market. The most important feature in Fractal Pattern Scanner is the ability to measure the turning point probability as well as the trend probabi
Fair Value Gap MT4
Ahmed Soliman
Indicadores
FVG - Fair Value Gap The FVG - Fair Value Gap is an advanced MQL4 indicator designed for traders who utilize institutional order flow and Smart Money Concepts to identify market inefficiencies. This indicator automatically detects and highlights Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) on your chart, providing a clear visual representation of potential support and resistance zones, reversal points, and high-probability trading setups. Key Features: Automated FVG Detection: The indicator automatically identifies
Trading Vision Expert
Vitalii Zakharuk
Experts
Product Description: Trading Vision – Automated Assistant for Forex Traders Introduction In today's financial markets, automating Forex trading is not just desirable but essential for success. The primary goal of automated trading systems like Trading Vision is to simplify the trading process by implementing advanced algorithms to analyze market trends. This allows traders to focus on strategic thinking while leaving routine operations to technology. What is Trading Vision? Trading Vision is a p
Vrc Updated
Vimal Chudasama
Indicadores
This is an indicator that has been updated from the previous VRC indicator, which has both buy and sell arrows now, and it is optimised from the previous one. You can try it out, the version is upgraded and might suit your trading style. You can also use this indicator as a confluence, or you can use it as a main signal provider; it can be used along with your strategy or top-down approach analysis. Past performance does not guarantee future performance; kindly do a top-down analysis and keep yo
Correlation Hunter
Aleksandr Shifanov
Experts
Demo version of the advisor Correlation Hunter The full version can be found at the link  https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/64481 The Expert Advisor appeared thanks to many years of analysis of the movement of correlated currency pairs in the Forex market. The full version does not use any blocks You can test the Expert Advisor on a demo account for an unlimited time. Nobody limits you in time. The main task is to choose the most optimal settings for working with your broker You can se
DrawFibonacci MT4
Kazuya Yamaoka
Indicadores
Fibonacci automatically draws Fibonacci retracement, Because Fibonacci automatically draws Fibonacci retracement, you can know at a glance the price to buy at a push or sell back. Therefore, you can trade in favorable conditions in a trending market. We are live-streaming the actual operation of the system. Please check for yourself if it is usable. Please check it out for yourself. https://www.youtube.com/@ganesha_forex We do not guarantee your investment results. Investments should be made
Kapitalsecure
Erick Gabriel Palma Montufar
Experts
The price is 450$ for next 10 buyers (Remaining copy :10) Next price: 600$ KAPITAL SECURE EA    : I s a fully automated "arbitrage" trading system, which is especially effective in trading popular currency pairs, it uses 11 pairs at the same time: EURCHF, GBPNZD, AUDNZD, NZDUSD, NZDJPY, GBPAUD, EURCAD, EURUSD, EURJPY. In order to pass the MQL4 tests, we have modified the settings, you just need to download our profitable settings that we use on LIVE accounts. LIVE Signals: Capital #1  50K € Ca
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
Meravith
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
Indicadores
O indicador analisa o volume de cada ponto e calcula os níveis de exaustão do mercado para esse volume. Ele consiste em três linhas: Linha de exaustão do volume altista Linha de exaustão do volume baixista Linha que indica a tendência do mercado. Esta linha muda de cor para refletir se o mercado é altista ou baixista. Você pode analisar o mercado a partir de qualquer ponto inicial que escolher. Uma vez que uma linha de exaustão de volume seja atingida, identifique um novo ponto de início para o
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (1)
Indicadores
O indicador " Dynamic Scalper System " foi desenvolvido para o método de scalping, operando dentro de ondas de tendência. Testado nos principais pares de moedas e ouro, é possível a compatibilidade com outros instrumentos de negociação. Fornece sinais para a abertura de posições de curto prazo ao longo da tendência, com suporte adicional para o movimento dos preços. O princípio do indicador: As setas grandes determinam a direção da tendência. Um algoritmo para gerar sinais de scalping sob a fo
OrderFlow Absorption
Chi Sum Poon
Indicadores
OrderFlow Absorption – Indicador Profissional de Delta e Sinais de Absorção para MT4 Desbloqueie o poder da verdadeira análise de fluxo de ordens com o OrderFlow Absorption – o indicador definitivo de histograma de delta e sinais de absorção para MetaTrader 4. Desenvolvido para traders que desejam enxergar o que realmente acontece por trás de cada movimento de preço, esta ferramenta revela pressões ocultas de compra/venda e eventos de absorção que movimentam o mercado. Recursos Visualização do H
Rtc ML Ai Predictor MT4
Muhammad Faisal Sagala
Indicadores
Product Description Rtc ML Ai Predictor — Futuristic Intelligence for Real-Time Market Decisions Bring robotic precision to your trading.   Rtc ML Ai Predictor   fuses   Machine Learning   with   SMA-shift dynamics   to forecast short-term momentum and trend inflection points with clarity. The model evaluates multi-factor market structure, assigns a   confidence score   to each signal, and lets you act only when conditions align with your rules. Why traders choose Rtc ML Ai Predictor AI-guided e
DragonsTail Indicator MT4
Maria Strudov
Indicadores
"Dragon's Tail" is an integrated trading system, not just an indicator. This system analyzes each candle on a minute-by-minute basis, which is particularly effective in high market volatility conditions. The "Dragon's Tail" system identifies key market moments referred to as "bull and bear battles". Based on these "battles", the system gives trade direction recommendations. In the case of an arrow appearing on the chart, this signals the possibility of opening two trades in the indicated directi
Gold Channel XAUUSD
Paulo Rocha
5 (4)
Indicadores
Gold Channel   é um indicador baseado na volatilidade, desenvolvido com um algoritmo de tempo especifico para o par XAUUSD que consiste em encontrar possíveis correções no mercado. Este indicador mostra duas linhas exteriores, uma interior (linha de retração) e um sinal de seta, onde a teoria do canal consiste em ajudar a identificar condições de sobrecompra e sobrevenda no mercado. O preço do mercado cairá geralmente entre os limites do canal. Se os preços tocarem ou se moverem para fora do can
BinaryUniversal
Andrey Spiridonov
Indicadores
BinaryUniversal is a signal indicator for binary options and Forex. In its work, the indicator uses a complex algorithm for generating signals. Before forming a signal, the indicator analyzes volatility, candlestick patterns, important support and resistance levels. The indicator has the ability to adjust the accuracy of the signals, which makes it possible to apply this indicator for both aggressive and conservative trading. The indicator is set in the usual way, it works on any time period and
Scalping Master M5
Andrey Kozak
Indicadores
This indicator is a multifunctional technical analysis tool based on the combination of an adaptive exponential moving average and volatility filters calculated through the Average True Range (ATR). It is designed to accurately identify the current price direction, highlight key trend reversal areas, and visualize potential turning zones. The algorithm is built upon the dynamic construction of a trend ribbon using two levels of volatility — outer and inner ranges. The outer boundaries serve as i
EasyWay Trade Panel Buy Sell Arrows RegrChannel ZZ
Borislav Shterev
Indicadores
O indicador EasyWayTradePanel para MetaTrader4 é um assistente de negociação para negociação manual em qualquer moeda em FOREX , CRYPTOCURRENCY como Bitcoin, Ethereum, Lightcoin,Ripple  e mais. Também é EasyWay para usar para COMMODITY como Gold, Silver, Oil, Gas ...... e CFDs . Quando instalado no gráfico em seu período de tempo e ferramenta de negociação escolhidos, o indicador desenha automaticamente os seguintes indicadores personalizados usados ​​na estratégia de negociação EasyWayTradePan
TrueTrendStarM TTSm25
Ramthailu Alice
Indicadores
This is a mini One pair version of Advanced Detector of Trend Reversal and Continuance known as TrueTrendStarM(TTSm25). It is a sensitive and Predictive indicator of Price Trends for Professional traders.  ( ATTENTION BUYERS:-Now the indicator is available for UNLIMITED TIME ONE TIME buy of just $500 ). Avail the Opportunity.    It detects high odds changes in Price Trend direction long before other indicator detects it. I have been working on it since 2019.    This is possible due to fractal
Dual Momentum
Adolfina Denysenko
Indicadores
Dual Momentum is a modern arrow indicator for MetaTrader 4, created specifically for the accurate detection of market reversals and strong impulse movements. The indicator is based on a combination of two powerful oscillators – Williams %R and RSI, which allows you to filter noise and generate more reliable signals. Thanks to this, Dual Momentum indicates only key entry points when the probability of a successful trade is highest. Key advantages: No redrawing – signals remain on the cha
FFx Engulfing Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicadores
FFx Engulfing Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward Offset the dashboard - any place on the chart Remove the suggestion once the price reached the SL line Lines
FFx InsideBar Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicadores
FFx InsideBar Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry Minimum candle size - to avoid too close buy/sell entry suggestions 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward Offset the dashboard - any place on the c
FFx OutsideBar Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicadores
FFx OutsideBar Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry. 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low. 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward. Offset the dashboard - any place on the chart. Remove the suggestion once the price reached the SL line.
FFx PinBar Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicadores
FFx PinBar Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry Minimum candle size - to avoid too small candles 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward Offset the dashboard - any place on the chart Remove the sugges
Lineverse Trendlines
Arkady Segal
5 (1)
Indicadores
Automatic, live & interactive picture of all trendlines. Assign push, email and sound alerts to the lines of your choice and be informed about price rollback, breakout, rollback after breakout, number of rollbacks, line expiration by double breakout. Correct, drag or delete the lines and interactively tune the line system. https://youtu.be/EJUo9pYiHFA . Chart examples https: //www.mql5.com/en/users/efficientforex Price Interaction Events All events are effective immediately and only after one
Adaptive Stochastic
Rasoul Mojtahedzadeh
Indicadores
Stochastic Oscillator is one of the most popular and accurate oscillators widely used by traders to capture overbought and oversold areas of price action. Although the Stochastic indicator works fine for an interval of the market, it fails to generate profitable signals when the market conditions change, and hence it produces wrong signals resulting in big losses. Have you ever thought about an adaptive Stochastic indicator that adapts its period of calculation based on the market conditions? Th
FFx MACD Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicadores
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each tim
FFx Stochastic Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicadores
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each tim
FFx RSI Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicadores
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each tim
FFx CCI Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicadores
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly). Define the width (number of bars) for each ti
FFx Williams Percent Range Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicadores
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly). Define the width (number of bars) for each ti
FFx MACD Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicadores
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to Understand the Status: Green/Red square: histogram above/below 0 line Green square + Red bord
FFx RSI Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicadores
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: RSI above/below 50 line Green square + Red border: R
FFx Stoch Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicadores
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: Stoch above/below 50 line Green square + Red border:
FFx Ichimoku Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicadores
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: Price above/below Cloud (Kumo) Green square + Red bo
FFx MA Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicadores
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: MA pointing Up/Down Green square + Red border: MA po
FFx ParabolicSAR Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicadores
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs. Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered. Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green square: Price above PSAR Red square: Price below PSAR Options
FFx CCI Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicadores
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: CCI above/below levels (ie. 100/-100) Grey square: C
FFx ADX Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicadores
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: ADX above level Grey square: ADX below level Red bor
Mais do autor
Katana Scalper Pro
Yuki Miyake
5 (3)
Indicadores
Special Launch Offer: Available at a limited-time price to celebrate the new release. [Concept: Cutting Through the Noise] In a market filled with chaotic movements and lagging indicators, clarity is the ultimate weapon. KATANA Scalper is engineered with a singular philosophy: to cut through market noise like a precision blade. By filtering out non-essential fluctuations, it reveals the pure "Momentum Structure" hidden within the price action, allowing you to execute with surgical precision. 5
Dow Price Action Dashboard
Yuki Miyake
Indicadores
「New Release Special Offer」 [Concept: Return to the Truth] Many traders get lost in a forest of complex algorithms and forget the fundamental truth: Price is King. The Authentic Price Action Dashboard was developed to end the "Search for the Holy Grail" and bring traders back to the universal principles of Dow Theory and Candlestick Analysis. It is not just a tool, but a discipline enforcer that creates an environment where you only trade when the "Truth" of the market aligns. Special Launch Off
Delta Swing Pro
Yuki Miyake
Indicadores
Special Launch Offer: Available at a limited-time price to celebrate the new release. [Concept: Synchronization of the Waves] The greatest enemy in trading is the "contradiction" between timeframes. The 5-minute chart says Buy, but the 1-hour chart says Sell. Many traders get lost in this noise. Delta Swing Pro is designed to "Synchronize" the vectors of different timeframes. It identifies the precise moments when all market waves align in the same direction, providing a clear, hesitation-free
Global Dow Theory
Yuki Miyake
Indicadores
Special Launch Offer: Available at a limited-time price to celebrate the new release. [Concept: The Unwavering Compass] The market is a sea of uncertainty, and trading without a directional bias is like sailing without a compass. Global Dow Theory is built to establish an "Unshakable Standard" on your charts. By visualizing the classic Dow Theory rules without repainting, it provides a consistent "North Star" for your analysis, ensuring you never lose sight of the true market direction regardl
Ninja Shadow Hud
Yuki Miyake
Indicadores
Special Launch Offer : Available at a limited-time price to celebrate the new release. [Concept: The Silent Strategist] Modern trading screens are often cluttered, obstructing the trader's view and clouding judgment. Ninja Shadow HUD is designed based on the philosophy of "Stealth and Efficiency." Like a ninja operating in the shadows, this dashboard remains unobtrusive on the sidebar, continuously monitoring market complexity. It reveals actionable intelligence only when necessary, ensuring y
Filtro:
Sem comentários
Responder ao comentário