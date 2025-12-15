Shogun Trade

Product Description:SHOGUN Trade

SHOGUN Tradeis a high-performance market analysis engine designed for professional traders who prioritize structural integrity and trend synchronization. By automating the core tenets of Classical Market Theory, this system identifies institutional-grade momentum and trend maturation phases with surgical precision.

Developed through extensive quantitative analysis, SHOGUN Trend Pro eliminates the ambiguity of manual charting, providing a streamlined, objective view of market dynamics across 7 synchronized timeframes (M1 to D1).

Advanced Analytical Components

  • Structural Logic Engine: Automatically decodes price hierarchies to identify critical structural shifts. It distinguishes between minor retracements and major trend reversals, maintaining focus on the dominant market bias.

  • Adaptive Volatility Filtering: A proprietary filtering layer that assesses market energy. It ensures that signals are only generated during periods of sufficient liquidity, effectively neutralizing noise during low-volatility consolidation.

  • Dual-Phase Momentum Identification:

    • Phase I (Initiation): Identifies early structural transitions and potential trend pivots.

    • Phase II (Expansion): Confirms when price action has entered a high-probability "Impulse Wave" phase, signaling established trend strength.

  • Synchronized Multi-Timeframe Dashboard: A sophisticated visual matrix that monitors trend health from M1 to D1 simultaneously. This allows for rapid "Top-Down" analysis without switching charts.

  • Dynamic Geometric Projection: Automatically projects dynamic corridors and potential exhaustion zones based on real-time price action, assisting in objective profit-taking and risk assessment.

Professional Application

  1. Macro Bias Confirmation: Utilize the Multi-Timeframe Dashboard to ensure the higher-order timeframes (H1, H4, D1) are in alignment.

  2. Structural Setup: Wait for the system to generate a Phase II Expansion Signal, confirming that the market has transitioned into a confirmed trend phase.

  3. Exit Optimization: Reference the automatically projected exhaustion zones and geometric corridors to define precise Take Profit targets and manage risk/reward ratios.

Feature Highlights

  • Clean Visual Architecture: Designed to keep the workspace uncluttered, displaying only high-impact analytical data.

  • Multi-Channel Notifications: Supports Terminal Pop-ups, Mobile Push Notifications (via MT4/MT5 app), and Email alerts.

  • Optimized Execution: Highly efficient code with zero external library (DLL) dependencies, ensuring stability and security.

Specifications

  • Platform: MetaTrader 4

  • Symbol: All Instruments (Forex, Indices, Commodities, Crypto)

  • Timeframe: All (Optimized for H1/H4 Trend Following)


