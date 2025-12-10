Swing High Low PO Zone

A swing trading Expert Advisor for MT5 that automatically places limit orders at market swing points and manages positions with a recovery system.

Mode A - NETTING: Closes losing position and opens opposite position (close & reverse)
Mode B - HEDGING: Keeps losing position open and adds opposite position (averaging)


  1. Detects swing highs/lows (peaks and valleys in price)

  2. Places pending orders at these swing points with a configurable offset

  3. Manages losing positions with a multi-level recovery system

FinnNZ
266
FinnNZ 2025.12.14 01:28 
 

I have now tested and optimised this product and will try it this coming week, keeping my eye on it. I have to say that if the expert works even close to as well as on backtest, it is truly a professional level, logical and profitable hedging EA. I will write my feedback after a couple of weeks again. Thank you very much for making this EA available to us. All my respect to you.

