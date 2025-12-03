Aklamavo ADR

This indicator is a sophisticated MetaTrader 5 tool that calculates and displays Average Daily Range (ADR) levels on your chart. It draws horizontal lines representing expected price movement ranges based on historical daily volatility, helping traders identify potential daily high and low targets.

ADR (Average Daily Range) = The average difference between the daily high and low over a specified period (default: 14 days).

Unlike ATR which includes gaps between days, ADR focuses purely on intraday price movement, making it particularly useful for:

Day traders planning daily targets

Swing traders identifying daily volatility patterns

Position sizing based on expected daily movement