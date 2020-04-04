DFG Chart

The DFG Chart Indicator displays the historical DFG levels used in the DFG dashboard. These levels are generated dynamically using moving averages and Fibonacci ratios. The Fibonacci Bands automatically adjust to reflect changes in the price range and trend direction. The indicator also features buttons for selecting chart symbol and timeframe, along with a wide range of customization options.

Key Features

  • Dynamic DFG Levels
    Automatically calculated using moving averages and Fibonacci ratios.

  • Historical Level Visualization
    Displays the history of DFG levels as shown in the DFG dashboard.

  • Adaptive Fibonacci Bands
    Fibonacci bands adjust automatically based on changes in the price range and trend direction.

  • Symbol & Timeframe Selector
    Built-in buttons allow quick switching between chart symbols and timeframes.

  • Customization Options
    Numerous settings for tailoring the indicator’s appearance. The settings and color themes of DFG Chart match those of the DFG Dashboard.


Рекомендуем также
Advance pivot point with clustered price
Oyinemomoemi Emeledor
Индикаторы
This indicator is a **Pivot-Confluence Zone Identifier** that focuses exclusively on identifying key support and resistance levels where price clusters align with classic pivot points. Here's what it does: ## Core Functionality **Pivot Confluence Detection**:  - Only displays price zones that align with classic pivot point levels (R1, R2, R3, S1, S2, S3) - **Excludes the main pivot point** - focuses only on support and resistance levels - Uses a configurable pip range to detect confluence nea
FREE
AVT Pro
Noor Alam
Индикаторы
Features:  1. Buy arrows= when Up trend start. 2.Sell arrows = when Down trend start  3.Alert System= when Signal appear then Mt5 itself Pop up a alert Box. 4. You can get notifications on your phone real time through Mt5 app. Note: this indicator will work on trending market. So try to trade volatile market. Best Pair: Only trade in New York session  NASDAQ (US100) S&P ( US500) Dow Jones (US30) Note : Don't Trade Forex pair.
FREE
Daily Weekly Markers
Emanuel L John
Индикаторы
The   DailyWeeklyMarkers   indicator helps traders visualize trading weeks by clearly marking the start of each day and week on the chart. It draws vertical separator lines for each day (including weekends if enabled) and highlights the beginning of new trading weeks with double lines for better clarity. This makes it easier to analyze price action within daily and weekly contexts. Who Is This Indicator For? Swing Traders   – Helps identify weekly opening gaps and key levels. Day Traders   – Vis
FREE
Analysis Professor
Israr Hussain Shah
Индикаторы
FiboPivot Dashboard - Professional Pivot Point Indicator What It Does FiboPivot Dashboard is a powerful technical analysis tool that automatically calculates and displays Fibonacci-based pivot points on your chart. It identifies key support and resistance levels based on the previous day's price action, helping traders anticipate potential price reversal points and breakout levels.   How to Use 1. **Install & Apply**: Simply attach the indicator to any chart (time frames below D1) 2. **
FREE
Pivot classic woodie camarilla fibo demark
Emin Ulucanli
4 (2)
Индикаторы
Pivot Classic, Woodie, Camarilla, Fibonacci and Demark Floor/Classic Точки разворота или просто развороты полезны для определения потенциальных уровней поддержки/сопротивления, торговых диапазонов, разворотов тренда и настроений рынка путем изучения максимума, минимума и значений закрытия актива. Точки разворота Floor/Classic можно рассчитать следующим образом. Pivot Point (P) = (High + Low + Close)/3 S1 = P * 2 - High S2 = P - (High - Low) S3 = Low – 2*(High - P) R1 = P * 2 - Low R2 = P + (High
FREE
CPRs Central Pivot Range
Andrii Hurin
Индикаторы
Индикатор CPR — это мощный инструмент технического анализа, разработанный для идентификации ключевых уровней поддержки и сопротивления на ваших графиках MetaTrader 5. Он рассчитывает Центральный Пивот (CP) как среднее значение максимальной, минимальной и закрывающей цен предыдущего дня, предоставляя центральную точку отсчета. Рассчитывает и отображает 11 уровней (CP, BC, TC, S1-S4, R1-R4) Настраиваемый период ретроспективы (по умолчанию: 5 дней) Возможность включения/отключения ценовых меток с р
FREE
Pivots Lines
Abakou Nazaire Ayelenou
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Построение точек разворота Traditionnal, Fibonacci, Woodie, Classic, Demark, Camarilla для любого таймфрейма Поддержка всех типов разворотов Traditionnal, Fibonacci, Woodie, Classic, Demark, Camarilla Поддержка любого таймфрейма (M1...H1...D1...MN1...Yearly) Поддержка перехода на летнее время Поддержка ежедневного раздела форекс от открытия в Сиднее до закрытия в США Поддержка торговли криптовалютами Заполните разрыв между разворотной точкой и трендом, очень полезно Разворотные точки показыва
FREE
ZigZag WaveSize
Ivan Butko
Индикаторы
Развитие предыдущей версии индикатора  ZigZag WaveSize MT4 ZigZag WaveSize -  модифицированный стандартный индикатор ZigZag с добавлением информации о длине волны в пунктах, уровней и разной логики алертов Общие улучшения: Адаптация кода под MetaTrader 5 Оптимизирована работа с графическими объектами Новое: Горизонтальные уровни на экстремумах Выбор типа уровней: горизонт/лучи/отрезки Фильтр ликвидных уровней (не пробитых ценой) Буфер для пробоев: настройка чувствительности к ложным пробоям На
FREE
Pivot Point MT5 Indicator by PipTick
Michal Jurnik
4.09 (11)
Индикаторы
Индикатор PipTick Pivot автоматически вычисляет и отображает уровни пивотов и уровни поддержки и сопротивления. Пивоты могут быть рассчитаны по формулам: Classic, Floor, Fibonacci, Woodie, Camarilla или DeMark. Также имеется возможность выбора периода для расчета индикатора. Можно выбрать дневной, недельный, месячный или пользовательский период. Типы пивотов Classic. Floor. Fibonacci. Woodie. Camarilla. DeMark. Основные характеристики Индикатор показывает текущие и исторические уровни пивотов.
FREE
Cybertrade Keltner Channels
Emanuel Andriato
4.75 (4)
Индикаторы
Cybertrade Keltner Channels - MT5 Created by Chester Keltner, this is a volatility indicator used by technical analysis. It is possible to follow the trend of financial asset prices and generate support and resistance patterns. In addition, envelopes are a way of tracking volatility in order to identify opportunities to buy and sell these assets. It works on periods longer than the period visible on the chart. All values ​​are available in the form of buffers to simplify possible automations.
FREE
Auto Fibo Retracement MT5
Nguyen Tuan Son
5 (10)
Индикаторы
Auto Fibonacci Retracement Indicator — Flexible and Reliable This isn’t just another Auto Fibonacci Retracement indicator. It’s one of the most flexible and dependable tools available . If you find it useful, please consider leaving a review or comment — your feedback means a lot! Check out my other helpful tools below: Smart Alert Manager   - Set up advanced alerts and send them to Mobile, Telegram, Discord, Webhook... Timeframes Trend Scanner    - Scan the trend of assets in difference timefr
FREE
Hunttern ZigZag MT5
Hassan Gh Fakhraei
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Hunt markets with Hunttern ZigZag . Easy to use with one parameter    You can use it for the following:       -Classic patterns       -Heads and shoulders       -Harmonic patterns       -Elliott Wave       -Support and resistance       -Supply and Demand Single parameter:      -Period (1-120) Features:        -Candle time        -Single parameter        -Light mode template This is version 1 of Hunttern ZigZag. We are very happy to receive feedback from you.
FREE
Pivot Point Classic Indicator
Nils R M Peleman
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Detailed Description: The   Pivot Point Classic Indicator   is designed for traders who rely on classic pivot points and midpoints levels for their trading strategies. By automatically calculating and plotting these levels, the indicator provides a clear, visual representation of critical price areas where the market may reverse or break out. Key Features: Automatic Pivot Point Calculations : Automatically calculates pivot points, three support (S1, S2, S3) and resistance (R1, R2, R3) levels bas
FREE
Free Automatic Fibonacci MT5
Tonny Obare
4.86 (49)
Индикаторы
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
Pivot Points Buy Zones
Nils R M Peleman
4.8 (5)
Индикаторы
Detailed Description: The   Pivot Points Indicator   is designed for traders who rely on pivot points, midpoints and support/resistance levels for their trading strategies. By automatically calculating and plotting these levels (based on   the   previous period's high, low, and close prices) , the indicator provides a clear, visual representation of critical price areas where the market may reverse or break out.The tool is particularly useful for day traders and swing traders looking to base th
FREE
Pivot Point Fibo RSJ
JETINVEST
4.4 (20)
Индикаторы
Pivot Point Fibo RSJ - это индикатор, который отслеживает линии поддержки и сопротивления дня с использованием ставок Фибоначчи. Этот впечатляющий индикатор создает до 7 уровней поддержки и сопротивления через точку разворота с использованием ставок Фибоначчи. Замечательно, как цены уважают каждый уровень этой поддержки и сопротивления, где можно определить возможные точки входа / выхода из операции. Функции До 7 уровней поддержки и 7 уровней сопротивления Устанавливайте цвета уровней индивид
FREE
Pivot Points Levels
Fillipe Dos Santos
Индикаторы
Pivot Points Levels Description The Pivot Points Levels indicator is an advanced and comprehensive tool for technical analysis based on support and resistance levels calculated from pivot points. This free indicator combines 6 different calculation methods with support for multiple timeframes, offering a robust solution for identifying key price reversal and continuation areas. Key Features 6 Calculation Methods : Traditional, Fibonacci, Woodie, Classic, DeMark (DM), and Camarilla Multi-Timefram
FREE
Time Spaced Moving Averages
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
5 (3)
Индикаторы
The concept is simple: Plotting Price behavior within several periods of time. Some Symbols behave very well during the trading day - with this I mean Intraday trading - and this behavior ends up plotting effectively well with the proposed Exponential Moving Averages in this indicator... Obviously that this behavior could not be seen in all Symbols, but you can give it a try... Just drop this indicator in a chart and you will see for yourself... This indicator is intended for "Feeling the Trend"
FREE
Camarilla Swing Trade Indicator
Chayakorn Rakwongthai
Индикаторы
Camarilla Swing Trade Indicator is an Indicator. Support and resistance points are calculated from the High Low Close of the previous TF Week's price. What are Camarilla Pivot Points? 1.Camarilla Pivot Points is a modified version of the classic Pivot Point. 2.Camarilla Pivot Points was launched in 1989 by Nick Scott, a successful bond trader. 3.The basic idea behind Camarilla Pivot Points is that price tends to revert to its mean until it doesn't. 4.Camarilla Pivot Points is a mathematical pr
FREE
Seasonal Cycle
Pablo Filipe Soares De Almeida
Индикаторы
Seasonal MT5 Indicator Откройте силу сезонности рынка с помощью индикатора Seasonal MT5, разработанного для дневного таймфрейма, чтобы выявлять и визуализировать повторяющиеся ценовые модели на основе исторических данных. Идеален для трейдеров, ищущих аналитическое преимущество на рынке Forex, акций или сырьевых товаров. Основные функции: Строит сезонную линию тренда на основе исторических дневных данных, показывая предсказуемые рыночные циклы. Отображает прямую линию, соединяющую сезонные экстр
AliPivot Points
Alexandra Voicu
Индикаторы
AliPivot Points is a Meta Trader 5 Indicator that draws you the latest pivot points. You can choose from timeframes ranging from 1 Minute to 1 Month. Calculation methods for pivot points includes: Classic Pivot Points Camarilla Pivot Points Fibonacci Pivot Points Woodie Pivot Points You can personalize the line colors, style, and width to suit your preference. The indicator displays values on the right side of the chart. AliPivot Points values can also be utilized by developers for creating Expe
FREE
Valable ZigZag MT5
Sergey Ermolov
4.61 (18)
Индикаторы
Версия MT4   |   Индикатор Trend Monitor VZ     |  Стратегия Owl Smart Levels   |  Индикатор Owl Smart Levels  |  FAQ Волновая теория Эллиотта – это интерпретация процессов на финансовых рынках, которая опирается на визуальную модель волн на графиках цены. Индикатор Valable ZigZag отображает волновую структуру рынка , на которую можно опираться для принятия торговых решений. Индикатор Valable ZigZag более стабилен и не меняет часто свое направление подобно классическому индикатору ZigZag, вводя
FREE
RSI abcd
Francisco Gomes Da Silva
3 (1)
Индикаторы
RSI ABCD Pattern Finder: Technical Strategy 1. How the Indicator Works Combines the classic RSI with automatic detection of ABCD harmonic patterns . Key Components Standard RSI (adjustable period) Peak and Trough Markers (arrows) ABCD Patterns (green/red lines) Overbought (70) and Oversold (30) Filters 2. MT5 Setup period = 14 ; // RSI period size = 4 ; // Maximum pattern size OverBought = 70 ; // Overbought level OverSold = 30 ; // Oversold level Filter = USE_FILTER_ YES ; // Confirmation filte
FREE
CRW CCI and RSI and WPR For MT5
Kaijun Wang
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Necessary for traders: tools and indicators Waves automatically calculate indicators, channel trend trading Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT4 Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT5 Local Trading copying Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 Local Trading copying For DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 DEMO The homeopathic indicator is also called the CCI indicator. The CCI indicator was proposed
FREE
FlatBreakout MT5
Aleksei Vorontsov
Индикаторы
FlatBreakout  MT5 (Бесплатная версия) Детектор флэта и пробоев для MT5 — только для GBPUSD FlatBreakout   MT5  — это бесплатная версия профессионального индикатора FlatBreakoutPro MT5, специально предназначенная для анализа флэта и поиска точек пробоя только по паре   GBPUSD . Идеально для трейдеров, которые хотят познакомиться с уникальной фрактальной логикой FlatBreakout MT5  и протестировать сигналы пробоя диапазона на реальном рынке. Для кого этот продукт Для трейдеров, предпочитающих торгов
FREE
MP Demark Pivot Levels for MT5
Pierre Ksachikian
Индикаторы
This indicator is stand alone version from  MP Pivot Levels  (All in one) containing Demark's Pivots. Calculations:     PP = X / 4     R1 = X / 2 - LOWprev     S1 = X / 2 - HIGHprev Uses: When the pair currency price may change the direction of movement. Possible constraints of support and resistance that creates plateaus for the currency pair prices. Tendency identification by comparing the present prices according to current day's pivot point and also the prior day's pivot points. ____________
FREE
Media Movil de Tercera Generacion
Juan Manuel Rojas Perez
Индикаторы
La **Media Móvil de Tercera Generación (TGMMA)** es una versión avanzada del indicador estándar de **Media Móvil (MA)**. Fue descrita por primera vez por Manfred G. Dürschner en su artículo "Gleitende Durchschnitte 3.0" (en alemán). Aquí están las características clave de la TGMMA: 1. **Reducción del Retraso**:    - A diferencia de las MAs tradicionales, la TGMMA reduce significativamente el retraso. Se adapta más rápidamente a los cambios de precios, lo que la hace ideal para traders que busc
FREE
OA SnR Power MT5
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Special offer : ALL TOOLS , just $35 each! New tools   will be   $30   for the   first week   or the   first 3 purchases !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me Обзор OA SnR Power — это мощный инструмент, созданный для трейдеров, чтобы идентифицировать и оценивать силу уровней поддержки и сопротивления. Используя такие ключевые факторы, как объем торгов, частота откатов и количество ретестов, этот индикатор предоставляет комплексный обзор крити
FREE
Norion Daily Key Levels
Fernando Baratieri
Индикаторы
Norion Daily Key Levels is a professional indicator designed to display the most relevant price reference levels of the trading day in a clear and objective way. The indicator automatically plots essential daily levels such as: Previous day close Current day open Daily high Daily low In addition, the indicator allows the inclusion of other custom daily reference levels, making it adaptable to different trading styles and market strategies. These levels are widely used by professional traders as
FREE
Amiguinhos Bar Counter
Eduardo Correia Da Silva
3.67 (3)
Индикаторы
Amiguinho's Bar Counter is a price action indicator to display the bar count (candles) with some interesting options. About the "Period of analysis" parameter: if the current timeframe is in minutes, then the analysis period will be considered in days; if the current timeframe is in days, then the analysis period will be considered in months; or  if the period of analysis will be considered in years.
FREE
С этим продуктом покупают
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.66 (56)
Индикаторы
Если вы покупаете этот индикатор, вы получите мой профессиональный Trade Manager + EA БЕСПЛАТНО. Прежде всего стоит подчеркнуть, что эта торговая система является индикатором без перерисовки, без повторной отрисовки и без задержки, что делает ее идеальной как для ручной, так и для роботизированной торговли. Онлайн курс, руководство и загрузка пресетов. «Smart Trend Trading System MT5» - это комплексное торговое решение, созданное для новичков и опытных трейдеров. Он объединяет более 10 премиаль
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Power Candles – Входные сигналы на основе силы для любого рынка Power Candles переносит проверенный анализ силы Stein Investments прямо на ценовой график. Вместо реакции только на цену каждая свеча окрашивается на основе реальной рыночной силы, позволяя мгновенно распознавать накопление импульса, ускорение силы и четкие смены тренда. Одна логика для всех рынков Power Candles автоматически работает со всеми торговыми инструментами . Индикатор определяет, является ли текущий символ валютной парой
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.29 (7)
Индикаторы
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - Торговая Система для Золота (XAU/USD) на MetaTrader 5 Для серьезного трейдера: Подходите к торговле Золотом со структурированной, основанной на данных методологией, которая сочетает в себе несколько факторов рыночного анализа. Этот инструмент создан для поддержки вашего анализа торговли Золотом. Ограниченная Ценовая Возможность Это шанс приобрести Gold Sniper Scalper Pro до повышения цены. Цена продукта будет увеличиваться на $50 после каждых 10 последующих покупок. О
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.96 (76)
Индикаторы
Каждый покупатель этого индикатора получает дополнительно Бесплатно: Авторскую утилиту "Bomber Utility", которая автоматически сопровождает каждю торговую операцию, устанавливает уровни Стоп Лосс и Тейк профит и закрывает сделки согласно правилам этой стратегии, Сет-файлы для настройки этого индикатора на различных активах, Сет-файлы для настройки Bomber Utility в режимы: "Минимум Риска", "Взвешенный Риск" и "Стратегия Выжидания", Пошаговый видео-мануал, который поможет вам быстро установить, на
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
Индикаторы
АКЦИЯ НА ЗАПУСК Цена Azimuth Pro установлена на уровне 299 $ для первых 100 покупателей. Финальная цена составит 499 $ . РАЗНИЦА МЕЖДУ РОЗНИЧНЫМИ И ИНСТИТУЦИОНАЛЬНЫМИ ВХОДАМИ — НЕ В ИНДИКАТОРЕ, А В МЕСТОПОЛОЖЕНИИ. Большинство трейдеров входят на произвольных ценовых уровнях, гонясь за импульсом или реагируя на запаздывающие сигналы. Институциональные игроки ждут, пока цена достигнет структурных уровней, где спрос и предложение действительно меняются. Azimuth Pro автоматически определяет эти
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.91 (32)
Индикаторы
Entry In The Zone и SMC Multi Timeframe — это инструмент для анализа рынка в реальном времени, разработанный на основе концепций Smart Money Concepts (SMC). Он создан для того, чтобы помочь трейдерам системно анализировать рыночную структуру и получать более ясное представление об общем направлении рынка. Система автоматически анализирует точки разворота, ключевые зоны и рыночную структуру на нескольких таймфреймах, отображая точки интереса (POI), сигналы без перерисовки и автоматические уровни
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Индикаторы
ARIBot is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
Game Changer Indicator mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
4.67 (6)
Индикаторы
Game Changer — это революционный трендовый индикатор, разработанный для использования с любым финансовым инструментом, который превратит ваш MetaTrader в мощный анализатор трендов. Индикатор не перерисовывается и не запаздывает. Он работает на любом таймфрейме и помогает определять тренд, сигнализирует о потенциальных разворотах, служит механизмом трейлинг-стопа и выдает оповещения в режиме реального времени для оперативной реакции рынка. Независимо от того, являетесь ли вы опытным трейдером, пр
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.84 (99)
Индикаторы
Раскройте силу торговли трендами с помощью индикатора Trend Screener: вашего идеального решения для торговли трендами, основанного на нечеткой логике и мультивалютной системе! Повысьте уровень своей торговли по тренду с помощью Trend Screener, революционного индикатора тренда, основанного на нечеткой логике. Это мощный индикатор отслеживания тренда, который сочетает в себе более 13 инструментов и функций премиум-класса и 3 торговые стратегии, что делает его универсальным выбором для превращения
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (28)
Индикаторы
FX Power: Анализируйте силу валют для более эффективной торговли Обзор FX Power — это ваш незаменимый инструмент для понимания реальной силы валют и золота в любых рыночных условиях. Определяя сильные валюты для покупки и слабые для продажи, FX Power упрощает принятие торговых решений и выявляет высоковероятные возможности. Независимо от того, хотите ли вы следовать за трендами или предсказывать развороты с использованием экстремальных значений дельты, этот инструмент идеально адаптируется под
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.31 (26)
Индикаторы
Прежде всего стоит подчеркнуть, что этот торговый индикатор не перерисовывается, не перерисовывает и не отставает, что делает его идеальным как для ручной, так и для роботизированной торговли. Руководство пользователя: настройки, вводы и стратегия. Атомный аналитик - это индикатор ценового действия PA, который использует силу и импульс цены, чтобы найти лучший край на рынке. Оборудованный расширенными фильтрами, которые помогают убирать шумы и ложные сигналы, и повышают торговый потенциал. Испо
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.8 (20)
Индикаторы
Представляю Вам отличный технический индикатор GRABBER, который работает, как готовая торговая стратегия "Все включено"! В одном программном коде интегрированы мощные инструменты для технического анализа рынка, торговые сигналы (стрелки), функции алертов и Push уведомлений.  Каждый покупатель этого индикатора получает дополнительно БЕСПЛАТНО:  Grabber Утилиту для автоматического управления открытыми ордерами, Пошаговый видео-мануал : как установить, настроить и торговать, Авторские сет-файлы дл
Smart Stop Indicator MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Smart Stop Indicator – Интеллектуальная точность стоп лоссов прямо на графике Обзор Smart Stop Indicator это специализированное решение для трейдеров, которые хотят устанавливать стоп лоссы чётко и методично, а не на интуитивной основе. Индикатор объединяет классическую логику прайс экшн (higher highs, lower lows) с современной системой распознавания пробоев, чтобы определить действительно логичный уровень стопа. В трендах, диапазонах или фазах резких движений он показывает оптимальные зоны SL
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (20)
Индикаторы
Представляем   Quantum TrendPulse   , совершенный торговый инструмент, который объединяет мощь   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   и   Stochastic   в один комплексный индикатор, чтобы максимизировать ваш торговый потенциал. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ищут точность и эффективность, этот индикатор помогает вам уверенно определять рыночные тренды, сдвиги импульса и оптимальные точки входа и выхода. Основные характеристики: Интеграция SuperTrend:   легко следуйте преобладающим рыночным тенденциям и п
M1 Scalper Pro MT5
Elif Kaya
5 (9)
Индикаторы
- Real price is 80$ - 45% Discount (It is 45$ now) Contact me for extra bonus   indicator, instruction or any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - Related product: Gann Gold EA - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Advantages of  M1 Scalper Pro  Profitability: M1 Scalper Pro is highly profitable with a strict exit strategy. Frequent Opportunities: M1 Scalper Pro  takes advantage of numerous smal
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (24)
Индикаторы
Сколько раз вы покупали торговый индикатор с отличными бэк-тестами, подтверждением производительности на реальном счете с фантастическими цифрами и статистикой повсюду , но после использования в итоге сливали свой счет? Не стоит доверять только сигналу, необходимо знать, почему он появился в первую очередь, и это то, что RelicusRoad Pro делает лучше всего! Руководство пользователя + Стратегии + Обучающие видео + Приватная группа с VIP доступом + Доступна мобильная версия Новый взгляд на рынок
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (12)
Индикаторы
Индикатор Trend Ai - отличный инструмент, который улучшит анализ рынка трейдером, сочетая идентификацию тренда с точками входа и предупреждениями о развороте. Этот индикатор позволяет пользователям уверенно и точно ориентироваться в сложностях рынка Форекс Помимо первичных сигналов, индикатор Trend Ai определяет вторичные точки входа, возникающие во время откатов или коррекций, позволяя трейдерам извлекать выгоду из коррекции цены в рамках установленного тренда. Важные преимущества: · Работае
IX Power MT5
Daniel Stein
4.92 (12)
Индикаторы
IX Power: Получите рыночные инсайты для индексов, сырьевых товаров, криптовалют и форекс Обзор IX Power — это универсальный инструмент для анализа силы индексов, сырьевых товаров, криптовалют и форекс. В то время как FX Power предлагает наивысшую точность для валютных пар, используя данные всех доступных пар, IX Power фокусируется исключительно на данных рынка базового символа. Это делает IX Power отличным выбором для некорреляционных рынков и надежным инструментом для форекса, если вам не нуж
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
Индикаторы
Прежде всего стоит подчеркнуть, что этот Торговый Инструмент является Неперерисовывающимся Нерепейнтинговым Индикатором, что делает его идеальным для профессиональной торговли. Онлайн-курс, руководство пользователя и демонстрация. Индикатор Концепций Умного Действия Цены - очень мощный инструмент как для новичков, так и для опытных трейдеров. Он объединяет более 20 полезных индикаторов в одном, комбинируя передовые торговые идеи, такие как анализ Inner Circle Trader и стратегии торговли концеп
Gold Entry Sniper
Tahir Mehmood
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Gold Entry Sniper – Профессиональная Мульти-Таймфрейм ATR Панель для Скальпинга и Свинг-Трейдинга на Золоте Gold Entry Sniper — это передовой индикатор для MetaTrader 5, разработанный для точных сигналов на покупку/продажу по XAUUSD и другим инструментам. Основан на логике ATR Trailing Stop и мульти-таймфрейм анализе , этот инструмент идеально подходит как для скальперов, так и для среднесрочных трейдеров, обеспечивая чёткие точки входа с высокой вероятностью . Основные возможности и преимуществ
Macroeconomic Analyzer
DARIO GALLIONE
Индикаторы
Prices move for many reasons and these can vary from one operator to another: software, private and institutional traders simultaneously contribute to the formation of the price, making predictive art very difficult. However, there are measurable factors that bind the price to an underlying trend in line with the physical reality that the financial asset represents: these are the macroeconomic indicators. Large investors use this information wisely to set their strategies. Understanding these m
Matreshka
Dimitr Trifonov
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Самотестируемый и самооптимизируемый и ндикатор Matreshka: 1. Я вляется интерпретацией Теории Волнового Анализа Элиотта. 2. За основу взят принцип индикатора типа ZigZag, а волны строятся на принципе интерпретации теории ДеМарка. 3. Фильтрует волны по длине и высоте. 4. Рисует до шести уровней ZigZag одновременно , отслеживая волны разных порядков. 5. Отмечает Импульсные и Откатные волны. 6. Рисует стрелки для открытия позиций 7. Рисует три канала. 8. Отмечает уровни поддержки и сопротивления. 9
Ace Trend
Mikhail Sergeev
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Представляем вам революционный индикатор, который меняет правила игры в мире трендовой торговли. Индикатор разработан для того, чтобы переосмыслить производительность и поднять ваш торговый опыт на беспрецедентную высоту. Наш индикатор может похвастаться уникальным сочетанием передовых функций, которые отличают его от конкурентов. Передовая технология "Real Pricing Factors" обеспечивает непревзойденную устойчивость даже в самых сложных и изменчивых рыночных условиях. Попрощайтесь с неустойчивыми
Support and Resistance Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.82 (22)
Индикаторы
Скринер поддержки и сопротивления находится в одном индикаторе уровня для MetaTrader, который предоставляет несколько инструментов внутри одного индикатора. Доступные инструменты: 1. Скринер структуры рынка. 2. Зона бычьего отката. 3. Зона медвежьего отката. 4. Ежедневные опорные точки 5. еженедельные опорные точки 6. ежемесячные опорные точки 7. Сильные поддержка и сопротивление, основанные на гармоническом паттерне и объеме. 8. Зоны уровня берега. ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ ВРЕМЯ: Индикатор подд
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
Индикаторы
Этот индикатор является уникальным, качественным и доступным инструментом для торговли, включающим в себя наши собственные разработки и новую формулу. В обновленной версии появилась возможность отображать зоны двух таймфреймов. Это означает, что вам будут доступны зоны не только на старшем ТФ, а сразу с двух таймфреймов - таймфрейма графика и старшего: отображение вложенных зон. Обновление обязательно понравится всем трейдерам, торгующим по зонам спроса и предложения. Важная информация Для макс
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.79 (24)
Индикаторы
FX Volume: Оцените подлинную динамику рынка глазами брокера Краткий обзор Хотите вывести свою торговлю на новый уровень? FX Volume дает вам информацию в реальном времени о том, как розничные трейдеры и брокеры распределяют свои позиции — задолго до появления запаздывающих отчетов типа COT. Независимо от того, стремитесь ли вы к стабильной прибыли или ищете дополнительное преимущество на рынке, FX Volume поможет выявлять крупные дисбалансы, подтверждать пробои и совершенствовать управление риск
Easy Buy Sell Signal Alert
Franck Martin
4.69 (13)
Индикаторы
Easy Buy Sell is a market indicator for opening and closing positions. It becomes easy to track market entries with alerts. It indicates trend reversal points when a price reaches extreme values ​​and the most favorable time to enter the market. it is as effective as a Fibonacci to find a level but it uses different tools such as an algorithm based on ATR indicators and Stochastic Oscillator. You can modify these two parameters as you wish to adapt the settings to the desired period. It cannot
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.74 (19)
Индикаторы
TPSproTrend PRO определяет момент, когда рынок действительно меняет направление, и формирует точку входа в начале движения. Вы входите в рынок тогда, когда цена только начинает двигаться, а не после того, как движение уже прошло.  Индикатор   не перерисовывает сигналы, автоматически отображает точки входа, Stop Loss и Take Profit, делая торговлю понятной, наглядной и структурированной. ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS   -   VERSION MT4   Основные преимущества Сигналы без перерисовки.  Все сигналы фиксированные. Е
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5
Prime Horizon
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 — это индикатор для MetaTrader 5, который автоматизирует анализ рыночной структуры и концепций ICT / Smart Money . Он не открывает и не управляет сделками : это инструмент визуального анализа , а не торговый робот. Что показывает индикатор Индикатор сканирует график и выделяет следующие элементы: Рыночная структура: значимые свинги, HH, HL, LH, LL Пробой структуры: Break of Structure (BOS) и Change of Characte
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.74 (53)
Индикаторы
Представляем       Индикатор Quantum Trend Sniper   , инновационный индикатор MQL5, который меняет способ определения разворотов тренда и торговли ими! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров со стажем торговли более 13 лет,       Снайперский индикатор Quantum Trend       разработан, чтобы вывести ваше торговое путешествие на новые высоты благодаря инновационному способу определения разворотов тренда с чрезвычайно высокой точностью. ***Купите индикатор Quantum Trend Sniper и получите индикатор Qu
Другие продукты этого автора
Score EA
Tsvetan Tsvetanov
5 (1)
Эксперты
Представляем версию MT5 нашей полностью автоматизированной адаптивной торговой системы - Score EA . Эта новая версия обладает значительно улучшенными возможностями и функциями, которые поднимут ваш торговый опыт на новый уровень. Ключевые обновления включают: Поддержка до 28 символов, что позволяет расширить рынок и повысить диверсификацию. Расширенный пользовательский интерфейс, теперь с полным списком позиций и кнопками ручного управления для большей гибкости. Новые торговые алгоритмы и улучше
DFGX Dashboard
Tsvetan Tsvetanov
5 (2)
Утилиты
Улучшите свою торговлю с помощью DFGX - следующего поколения Dynamic Fibonacci Grid. Это новое, эффективное и простое в использовании приложение специально разработано и оптимизировано для внутридневных торгов, скальпинга и торговли на новостях на рынке Форекс. Система хорошо подходит профессиональным трейдерам и скальперам, которые ищут новые способы оптимизации своих стратегий. Система также полезна для новичков, которые хотят учиться торговать систематически и последовательно, как профессиона
Smart Detector EA
Tsvetan Tsvetanov
Эксперты
Smart Detector EA – Интеллектуальная торговля стала проще Smart Detector EA — это продвинутая торговая система, которая превращает сложные технологии в простое и удобное решение. Созданный для трейдеров любого уровня, этот советник сводит ручные настройки к минимуму — всего несколько базовых внешних параметров, в то время как мощная оптимизация в реальном времени и адаптивное машинное обучение берут на себя всё остальное. Ключевые особенности: Полностью автоматизирован: высокий уровень автоматиз
Currency Strength 28 Pro
Tsvetan Tsvetanov
4.5 (2)
Индикаторы
This indicator allows you to analyze the hidden trends and correlations between the 8 most traded currencies via unique strength meter which creates multiple charts in a single window based on the price action of each currency in relation to all other currencies. The indicator also includes interactive panel where you can see the trends for all 28 pairs as well as the distance to the highest and the lowest price for the selected period. With this panel you can switch between currency pairs with
Intraday Currency Strength Chart
Tsvetan Tsvetanov
Индикаторы
Графическое представление внутридневной силы валют. Расчет основан на 28 валютных парах. Значения отслеживаются с момента начала дневной свечи до текущего времени. Изначально этот индикатор был создан как бесплатный инструмент для панели инструментов FX28 Trader. Теперь вы можете использовать его бесплатно. Индикатор имеет множество настроек для настройки, а также его можно напрямую подключить к системе управления графиками FX28 Trader. Внимание! Этот индикатор не работает в тестере стратегий. Д
FREE
Custom Pivots MT5
Tsvetan Tsvetanov
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Pivots Points are significant levels traders can use to determine directional movement, support and resistance. Pivot Points use the prior period's high, low and close to formulate future support and resistance. In this regard, Pivot Points are predictive and leading indicators. Pivot Points were originally used by floor traders to set key levels. Floor traders are the original day traders. They deal in a very fast moving environment with a short-term focus. At the beginning of the trading day,
SDX Chart
Tsvetan Tsvetanov
4.5 (2)
Индикаторы
The SDX Chart is a free additional indicator which can be used in combination with SDX Dashboard . Features Ability to review the history of each symbol and time frame. Ability to change symbols and time frames with one click. Works perfectly in combination with SDX Dashboard and helps you to understand the system better. Settings MA Period - number of periods for the calculation of the moving average and the standard deviation. Number of Bars - how far back to draw the indicator. Buttons Size
FREE
Custom Pivots
Tsvetan Tsvetanov
4 (4)
Индикаторы
Точки разворота являются важными уровнями, которые трейдеры используют для определения направления движения, а также уровней поддержки и сопротивления. Точки разворота используют максимум, минимум и цену закрытия предыдущего периода для определения будущих уровней поддержки и сопротивления. Таким образом, точки разворот (Pivot Points) являются ведущими индикаторами прогноза. Изначально точки разворота использовались трейдерами торгового зала для установки ключевых уровней. Трейдеры торгового зал
Dynamic Fibonacci Grid Dashboard
Tsvetan Tsvetanov
4 (4)
Утилиты
Dynamic Fibonacci Grid Dashboard ( DFG-360 ) - многофункциональное торговое приложение, предназначенное для работы в основном на рынке Форекс. Эта программа объединяет несколько модулей и инструментов в одну полную торговую систему. Уникальный интерфейс приложения оптимизирован для активной дневной торговли, скальпинга, торговли на новостях, торговли по краткосрочному тренду, а также торговли против тренда и при помощи сетки. Основные характеристики Расширенный мультитаймфреймовый и мультирыноч
Custom Market Watch
Tsvetan Tsvetanov
3.33 (3)
Утилиты
Custom Market Watch ( CMW ) - профессиональное торговое приложение для простого управления большим числом символов и открытых позиций одновременно с одного графика. Утилита показывает наиболее важную техническую информацию для каждого символа и располагает простым в управлении торговым интерфейсом для мониторинга чистого риска для каждого символа и открытия/закрытия позиций одним кликом. Приложение автоматически синхронизируется со стандартным окном "Обзор рынка" MetaTrader 4, в котором вы может
Interactive RSI Matrix
Tsvetan Tsvetanov
5 (7)
Индикаторы
Индикатор показывает текущие значения RSI для нескольких символов и таймфреймов, позволяя переключаться между таймфреймами и символами одним кликом прямо из матрицы. Индикатор анализирует большое количество символов на разных таймфреймах и обнаруживают самые сильные тренды за несколько секунд. Особенности Показывает значения RSI для нескольких символов и таймфреймов одновременно. Ячейки окрашены в разные цвета в зависимости от значений RSI. Возможность менять символ и таймферйм на графике одни
Projected Volatility Distribution
Tsvetan Tsvetanov
Индикаторы
Данный индикатор применяет центральную предельную теорему в сочетании с исторической волатильностью и коэффициентами Фибоначчи для создания уникального графического инструмента, называемого Projected Volatility Distribution. Этот инструмент позволяет выполнять высокоточный внутридневной технический анализ, где за доли секунды можно обнаружить состояния перекупленности и перепроданности, а также сильные тенденции. Кроме того, имеется многофункциональная панель, которая показывает сигналы в реальн
SDX Dashboard
Tsvetan Tsvetanov
Утилиты
SDX - это новейшая и передовая панель для ручной торговли. Программа основана на проверенной платформе сетки и предлагает уникальные торговые возможности как для опытных трейдеров, так и для новичков. Эта уникальная комбинация инновационных инструментов предназначена для упрощения процесса торговли и для предоставления реальных преимуществ. Система идеально подходит для краткосрочной торговли по тренду, контр-трендовой торговли и скальпинга на рынке Форекс. Основные характеристики Возможность р
Interactive BB Matrix
Tsvetan Tsvetanov
2 (1)
Индикаторы
Индикатор отображает сигналы полос Боллинджера для нескольких символов и нескольких таймфреймов. Сигналы формируются в виде простых соотношений, которые представляют собой расстояние между текущей ценой и скользящей средней, измеряемое в стандартных отклонениях. Это позволяет создать универсальный и простой в использовании индикатор, который помогает выявлять не только самые сильные тренды, но также и условия наибольшей перекупленности и перепроданности. Особенности Точные сигналы в режиме реал
Pivot Points Pro
Tsvetan Tsvetanov
Индикаторы
This indicator is based on the classic Pivot Points concept combined with additional optimizations and advanced features.  The levels of support and resistance are calculated by taking into account the average historical volatility.  The added multi-symbol scanner allows you to detect the best conditions and trade setups.  You can see in real time the current situation for all of your favorite symbols and you can switch the chart to any symbol with one click. The build in alert system allows you
FX28 Trader
Tsvetan Tsvetanov
5 (1)
Утилиты
Представляем вам FX28 Trader Dashboard – ваш идеальный менеджер сделок. Разблокируйте полный потенциал вашего торгового опыта с FX28 Trader Dashboard, всесторонним и интуитивно понятным менеджером сделок, разработанным для поднятия вашего опыта торговли на новый уровень. Будь вы опытным трейдером или только начинаете свой финансовый путь, этот мощный инструмент создан для оптимизации ваших торговых операций и улучшения вашего процесса принятия решений. Основные характеристики: Пользовательский
Interactive RSI Matrix MT5
Tsvetan Tsvetanov
5 (1)
Индикаторы
This indicator shows the current RSI values for multiple symbols and multiple timeframes and allows you to switch between timeframes and symbols with one click directly from the matrix. With this indicator, you can analyze large number of symbols across multiple timeframes and detect the strongest trends in just a few seconds. Features Shows RSI values for multiple symbols and timeframes simultaneously. Colored cells with progressive color intensity depending on the RSI values. Ability to chang
FX28 Trader MT5
Tsvetan Tsvetanov
3 (1)
Утилиты
Представляем вам FX28 Trader Dashboard – ваш идеальный менеджер сделок. Разблокируйте полный потенциал вашего торгового опыта с FX28 Trader Dashboard, всесторонним и интуитивно понятным менеджером сделок, разработанным для поднятия вашего опыта торговли на новый уровень. Будь вы опытным трейдером или только начинаете свой финансовый путь, этот мощный инструмент создан для оптимизации ваших торговых операций и улучшения вашего процесса принятия решений. Основные характеристики: Пользовательский
Dynamic Fibonacci Grid
Tsvetan Tsvetanov
Утилиты
Представляем последнюю версию Dynamic Fibonacci Grid Dashboard для MT5. Теперь с множеством новых функций, этот обновлённый дашборд полностью меняет ваш торговый опыт и позволяет увидеть рынок и ценовое движение с совершенно иной перспективы. Откройте новые возможности благодаря одновременному анализу нескольких таймфреймов и множества инструментов. Удобный интерфейс для ручной торговли и управления позициями, а также расширенные возможности применения предопределённых автоматических стратегий.
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв