Martin Boy – Dual-Directional Martingale Grid Trading Strategy Documentation

This Expert Advisor (EA) implements a pure mathematical Martingale trading model designed for long-term stability and profitability:





25-Year Backtest Stability: The strategy is designed to survive extensive backtesting over decades without account blow-ups.





Market-Independent: Works independently of trends or ranging markets; no technical indicators or market condition filters are required.





Finite Risk Control: Uses a mathematically defined risk management framework to cap potential losses while allowing controlled exposure.





Adaptive Risk-Reward Scaling: Risk can be dynamically adjusted, and as risk tolerance increases, potential returns scale proportionally.





Fully Automated: The EA manages position sizing, risk scaling, and trade execution automatically, ensuring disciplined adherence to the strategy.





Key Advantages:





Purely mathematical and systematic, eliminating discretionary errors.





Can operate in any market condition.





Flexible risk-reward balance, adaptable to different account sizes and risk appetites.





Designed for robust long-term performance.







All parameters are based on the GBPJPY currency pair. Parameters for other currency pairs must be backtested separately. Historical maximum and minimum prices must be entered; otherwise, the strategy may result in one-sided trades or fail to trade.