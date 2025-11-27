Algo Smart Flow Structure Indicator

🎯 ALGO Smart Flow Structure Indicator

The ALGO Smart Flow Structure Indicator is designed for serious traders who use objective Market structure. Forget noise and slow indicators; this tool provides you with a crystal-clear, unambiguous view of structural breakouts across all timeframes.

Based on the rigorous rules of the ALGO Smart Flow methodology, the indicator filters out internal structure and only shows you the Major Structural Points (Swing Points), ensuring you only trade at levels where liquidity is truly transferred.

✨ Key Advantages and Features

  • Structural Validation: Displays only the Highs and Lows confirmed by the algorithm, eliminating noise and irrelevant wicks that confuse most retail traders.

  • Zero Ambiguity: The confirmation of a new structural point (end of impulse) occurs solely with the close of the opposing candle. This ensures the structure is plotted only after the candle has fully closed, eliminating repainting or premature validation.

  • Dynamic BOS (Break of Structure) Detection: The last violated structure point automatically changes color (defaulting to Yellow), signaling the exact level where the last structural break occurred.

  • Visual Persistence: The breakout color remains active at that level until the market produces the next structural breakout, allowing you to accurately track liquidity transfer (Liquidity Sweep).

  • Multi-Timeframe: Works perfectly on any currency pair and timeframe within MetaTrader 5.

⚙️ Configuration Parameters (Inputs)

Adjust the indicator's appearance to match your trading style:

Parameter Type Description
Main Settings
InpHistory Integer Number of historical bars to calculate. Increase this value if you need more history displayed.
Visual Settings (Points)
InpColorHigh Color Color for Structural Highs (non-violated) (e.g., Red).
InpColorLow Color Color for Structural Lows (non-violated) (e.g., Blue).
InpColorBroken Color Color of the Active Violated Point (BOS). This color identifies the last level that has been broken (e.g., Yellow/Gold).
InpSize Integer Visual thickness/size of the structural points (1 = thin, 5 = very thick).

Simplify your analysis, trade with the algorithm's logic. The ALGO Smart Flow Structure Indicator is the essential tool for integrating institutional structure analysis into your daily routine.


Harold Alvis Cordoba
145
Harold Alvis Cordoba 2025.11.27 12:48 
 

Пользователь не оставил комментарий к оценке

LORAMA, S.R.L.
452
Ответ разработчика Cristian Alberto Nunez Mateo 2025.12.03 13:03
podrias explicarme mejor para entender a lo que te refieres e implementar la mejora
Ответ на отзыв