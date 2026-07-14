MT5 Volume Profiles

Volume Profile displays a per-price volume histogram for each trading session, built from real tick history — every tick lands on its exact price level, so you see where trading activity actually concentrated. POC and Value Area are calculated from volume. Designed to work standalone or side by side with the TPO Market Profile indicator.

Key Features:

  • Real tick-data volume — exchange symbols (futures/stocks) use actual traded volume; forex/CFD symbols count one per quote tick at its exact price
  • Automatic M1 fallback for sessions whose tick history is not downloaded yet, upgraded automatically once ticks arrive (Refresh forces it immediately)
  • Mixed-feed protection — detects sparse trade ticks on quote-driven symbols and picks the denser tick stream, avoiding garbage profiles
  • Daily & Weekly profiles with up to 50 historical sessions
  • POC and Value Area (VAH/VAL) calculated from volume using the standard 70% rule
  • Naked Levels — unvisited POC/VAH/VAL automatically extended to current price with price labels
  • Anchor Session Right — bars grow leftward from each session's right edge, made to pair with a left-anchored TPO profile on the same chart
  • Right Profile mode — anchors current session histogram to the right edge of the chart
  • The developing session scales with elapsed time — the histogram never draws into the future
  • On-chart control panel — toggle everything with one click, including hiding the whole indicator
  • Auto row sizing — optimal tick-per-row calculated from session range

Requirements: Broker tick history (usually kept for weeks to months; first access downloads in the background) — complete M1 history is used as fallback. Recommended timeframe: M15–H1. Enable Chart Shift when using Right Profile.

How to Use

  1. Attach the indicator to any chart (M15–H1 recommended) and keep Use Real Tick History enabled
  2. On first run some sessions may use the M1 approximation while tick history downloads — they upgrade automatically; press Refresh to force it
  3. Classic combo layout: attach TPO Market Profile with defaults (Width Percent 50), then attach Volume Profile with Anchor Bars to Session Right Edge = true and Width Percent 30–40. Keep the two Width Percent values at 100 or less combined so the profiles never overlap
  4. Set History Count = 3–5 for intraday trading, 10–20 for swing trading
  5. Use Right Profile + Chart Shift to monitor only the current session
  6. With Weekly period + tick data the current session rescans the whole week every M1 bar — switch to Daily or disable tick data if the chart feels heavy

Control Panel

A compact button panel sits at the top of the chart (default X = 140, clear of the TPO panel at X = 10). Green = enabled, gray = disabled, blue = mode selector. To move it, set the Panel X / Panel Y inputs (pixels from the top-left corner).

Button Action
VP [-] / [+] Collapse / expand the panel
Refresh Force a full recalculation — also upgrades M1-fallback sessions to tick data immediately
VA: ON/OFF Toggle VAH/VAL lines
IB: ON/OFF Toggle Initial Balance lines
Right: ON/OFF Toggle Right Profile mode
Daily / Weekly Switch session period (rebuilds profiles)
Hide / Show Hide the entire indicator. Data keeps updating in the background, so Show restores it instantly

Input Parameters

Profile Settings

Parameter Default Description
Profile Period Daily Session period: Daily or Weekly
History Count 5 Number of historical sessions to display (0–50). 0 = current session only
Width Percent 50 Histogram width as % of session space on chart (5–100)
Ticks Per Row 0 (Auto) Ticks per row. 0 = auto-calculated from Target Rows
Target Rows 60 Target row count in Auto mode (20–200)
Use Real Tick History true Build volume from real tick history; sessions without ticks fall back to M1 approximation
Right-Anchored Profile false Anchor current session histogram to chart right edge. Requires Chart Shift
Anchor Bars to Session Right Edge false Bars grow leftward from each session's right edge — pair with a left-anchored TPO. Ignored while Right-Anchored Profile is ON

Lines

Parameter Default Description
Show POC Line false Display the POC line
Show VA Lines false Display VAH and VAL lines
Show IB Range Lines false Display Initial Balance IBH/IBL lines
Extend Naked Lines false Extend unvisited POC/VAH/VAL to current time
Show Price Labels false Price labels at the end of extended lines (requires Extend Naked Lines)

Colors

Parameter Default Description
POC Color Purple Color for POC bars and line
Value Area Color Teal Color for bars inside Value Area
Outside VA Color Gray Color for bars outside Value Area
VAH Line Color Teal Value Area High line color
VAL Line Color Teal Value Area Low line color
IB Line Color Green Initial Balance line color

Line Width & Style

Parameter Default Description
POC Line Width 2 POC line thickness (1–5 pixels)
VA Line Width 1 VA line thickness (1–5 pixels)
IB Line Width 1 IB line thickness (1–5 pixels)
POC Line Style Solid POC line style (Solid / Dash / Dot)
VA Line Style Dash VA line style (Solid / Dash / Dot)
IB Line Style Dash IB line style (Solid / Dash / Dot)

Control Panel

Parameter Default Description
Show Control Panel true Show / hide the on-chart button panel
Panel X 140 Panel distance from the left edge (pixels) — default clears the TPO panel at X = 10
Panel Y 20 Panel distance from the top edge (pixels)
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Ihor Otkydach
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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5 (4)
Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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