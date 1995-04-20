Algo Smart Flow Structure Indicator 4


🎯 ALGO Smart Flow Structure Indicator

The institutional standard for market structure.

Designed for serious SMC (Smart Money Concepts) and Price Action traders, this indicator eliminates the noise of conventional fractals. Forget about repainting signals and ambiguity; get a crystal-clear view of the real market structure, validated by strict algorithmic rules.

📊 The Bias Dashboard

Make informed decisions by monitoring 3 critical variables across 8 simultaneous timeframes (MN1, W1, D1, H4, H1, M15, M5, M1):

  • BO (Breakout): Identifies who is in control (BULL / BEAR) based on the last validated breakout.

  • ST (Cycle State): Is it time to trade? Distinguish between EX (Expansion/Impulse) and CR (Correction/Retracement) in real-time.

  • EFS (Efficiency): Filter your entries based on market health.

    • IPA: Inefficient Price Action (Risk of further retracement).

    • EPA: Efficient Price Action (Price has successfully mitigated the breakout level and is primed to continue).

✨ Key Advantages & Exclusive Technology

  • Strict Structural Validation: Swing Highs and Lows (Yellow Dots) are confirmed only upon the close of an opposing candle, effectively filtering out internal structure noise.

  • 🛡️ Smart Pivot Shift Technology: Unlike other indicators, if price sweeps a newly confirmed level but closes against it (liquidity sweep without continuation), the algorithm dynamically updates the structural point to the new extreme. Zero ghost points.

  • BOS Tracking (Red Dots): Marks the exact price level where the structure was broken, facilitating the precise identification of support/resistance zones (BOS/IDM).

  • X-Ray Vision (Overlay): Visualize structural points from Higher Timeframes (HTF) superimposed directly onto your current chart for perfect fractal alignment.

⚙️ Configuration

Fully customizable: adjust colors, point sizes, panel screen location (4 corners), and select which timeframes to display.

Simplify your trading. Operate with algorithmic logic.

The ALGO Smart Flow Structure Indicator is the ultimate tool to integrate institutional analysis into your daily routine.

