Algo Smart Flow Risk Control EA

ALGO Smart Flow Risk Manager (Keyboard Edition)


Have you ever spotted the perfect entry but hesitated so long calculating the lot size that the price ran away without you? Or has a bad streak ever wiped out 20% of your account because you didn't know when to stop?

The ALGO Smart Flow Risk Manager is not an automated trading bot. It is a professional Execution Tool designed strictly for Manual Traders who demand speed, structure, and discipline.

We turn your keyboard into a high-speed execution terminal, armoring your capital with a unique mathematical logic.

🚀 3 Key Benefits

1. The "Safety Floor" (Manual Hard Stop) Most calculators risk a percentage of your total balance. That is dangerous during a drawdown. We introduce the concept of Real Risk Capital. You define a specific limit amount (e.g., $90,000). The EA will only calculate risk based on the capital you have above that floor. If your equity touches the floor, the EA blocks further trading to protect you from emotional decisions.

2. "Sniper" Execution (Click-Free) In scalping, every millisecond counts. Forget about fumbling for small buttons with your mouse.

  • Key B: Instant Buy with perfect lot sizing.

  • Key S: Instant Sell with perfect lot sizing.

  • Key C: Panic Button (Close All positions immediately).

3. Enforced Discipline The tool includes a mandatory 2-second Cooldown. This prevents "machine-gunning" orders due to nervousness or accidental double-keypresses.

💡 Real-World Examples: How does it protect you?

Scenario 1: The "Floor" Protection Imagine you have a $10,000 account.

  • Without this EA: You risk 1% ($100) per trade. If you have a losing streak, your account drops significantly without a hard brake.

  • With this EA: You set your "Manual Floor" at $9,500.

    • The EA calculates risk based only on the $500 surplus.

    • If you lose a trade, the EA automatically reduces the lot size for the next one, making it mathematically difficult to break your $9,500 floor in a single standard trade.

    • Result: Your base capital is armored.

Scenario 2: Execution Speed You are trading NASDAQ (US100) or Crypto during high-impact news.

  • The Average Trader: Opens a calculator, types the Stop Loss, calculates lots, types lots into the order panel, clicks Buy... (Time elapsed: 8 seconds. The move is gone).

  • You: You see the setup, you press 'B'. (Time elapsed: 0.2 seconds). The EA calculates the math and sends the order instantly.

⚙️ Main Parameters

  • ManualStopOutBalance: Your safety floor (e.g., 90000).

  • RiskPerAvailableCapital: Percentage of risk based on your surplus capital.

  • Keys (Buy/Sell/Close): Fully customizable mapping.

⚠️ Important: To keep your charts clean and professional, this tool has no on-screen buttons. It works 100% via keyboard. Please test in DEMO first to get used to the execution speed.

Рекомендуем также
Bober Real MT5
Arnold Bobrinskii
4.76 (17)
Эксперты
Bober Real MT5 — полностью автоматический советник для торговли на рынке Forex. Робот создан в 2014 году и за этот период сделал множество прибыльных сделок, показав более 7000% прироста депозита на моем личном счете. Было выпущено много обновлений, но версия 2019 года считается самой стабильной и прибыльной. Робот можно запускать на любых инструментах, но лучшие результаты достигаются на EURGBP , GBPUSD , таймфрейм M5 . Робот не покажет хорошие результаты в тестере или на реальном счете, если
FusionPro EA
Bram Van De Vooren
Эксперты
FusionPro v1.1 Beta - Multi-Strategy News-Aware EA ️ CONSERVATIVE Multi-Pair Trading System with Advanced Risk Protection LIMITED BETA RELEASE - $299 (Price increases +$100 after every 10 sales - Secure your copy now!) ️ SAFETY-FIRST TRADING APPROACH Conservative Risk Management - Maximum 0.1%-2.0% risk per pair, never risky martingale News Event Protection - Automatically blocks trades during high-impact volatile events Smart Position Limits - Maximum open trades cap prevents o
Close by percentage MT5
Konstantin Kulikov
Утилиты
Привет, друзья. Эту утилиту я написал специально для использования в своем профиле с большим количеством экспертов и сетов ("Joint_profiles_from_grid_sets"   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747929 ).  Теперь, чтобы ограничить убытки на счёте, нет необходимости менять параметр "Close_positions_at_percentage_of_loss" на каждом чарте. Просто откройте   один   дополнительный чарт, прикрепите данную утилиту и настройте желаемый процент по закрытию всех сделок на счёте. Утилита имеет следующий фун
Pro Trader Assistant
Nobert Mazunze
Утилиты
Pro Trader Assistant 1.1 - The Ultimate Trading Companion NB: DOES NOT WORK ON STRATEGY TESTER. FOR TESTING, DM ME   Trade Simple, Smarter, Safer, and More Efficiently Are you ready to transform your trading with institutional-grade risk management? Pro Trader Assistant 1.1  is your complete solution for mastering trading psychology, risk control, and execution efficiency. Built for both prop firm challenges and retail trading. Why Choose Pro Trader Assistant 1.1 Perfect for retail trading
Neon Trade EA MT5
Evgeniy Ilin
Эксперты
Neon Trade — суперсовременное торговое решение, которое открывает вам путь к финансовой свободе и наивысшему уровню трейдинга Я стремился создать уникальное торговое решение, способное удовлетворить потребности любого трейдера независимо от его целей и задач. Основной идеей стало объединение машинного обучения с продвинутыми торговыми приёмами таким образом, чтобы извлечь максимум из их совместного использования. Система применима как для разгона небольших депозитов за 1–2 месяца, так и для мак
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
Эксперты
Профессиональный эксперт форекс   Gyroscope (для пар EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY)  ализирующий рынок при помощи индекса волн эллиота. Волновая теория Эллиотта — интерпретация процессов на финансовых рынках через систему визуальных моделей (волн) на ценовых графиках.  Автор теории Ральф Эллиотт выделил восемь вариантов чередующихся волн (из них пять по тренду и три против тренда). Движение цен на рынках принимает форму пяти волн
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
Эксперты
Финансовый Робот SolarTrade Suite: LaunchPad Market Expert - предназначенный для открытия торговых сделок! Это торговый робот, который использует особые инновационные и передовые алгоритмы для рассчета своих значений, Ваш Помошник в Мире Финансовых Рынков. Испольуйте наш набор индикаторов из серии SolarTrade Suite чтобы лучше выбрать момент для запуска этого робота. Проверьте другие наши продукты из серии SolarTrade Suite внизу описания. Хотите уверенно ориентироваться в мире инвестиций и фи
Kabuto Golden Balls 4
Tham Horanop
Эксперты
Gold EA: Proven Power for 1-Minute Gold Trading Transform your trading with our Gold EA, meticulously crafted for 1-minute charts and delivering over 2000% growth in 5 years from just $100-$1000 . No Martingale, No AI Gimmicks : Pure, time-tested strategies with robust money management, stop loss, and take profit for reliable performance across multiple charts. Flexible Trading Modes : Choose Fixed Balance for safe profits, Mark IV for bold growth, or %Balance for high rewards—combine Mark IV an
TradePilotmt5
Hossein Khalil Alishir
Утилиты
TradePilot Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 TradePilot is a professional and user-friendly Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) . It simplifies automated trading , risk management , and trade execution with a smart trading panel . Perfect for beginners and experienced traders looking for a reliable trade manager EA with automated lot size calculation and smart position management. Key Advantages User-Friendly Trading Panel: Customizable panel with buttons and hotkeys for fast ex
Nova WDX Trader
Anita Monus
Эксперты
Nova WDX Trader is a refined implementation of the classic ADX Wilder trend strength algorithm — engineered into a disciplined, automated trading strategy that respects momentum, structure, and timing. It builds on the original logic introduced by Welles Wilder, enhancing it with modern execution and risk control. Rather than reacting to short-term volatility, Nova WDX Trader waits for confirmed directional strength based on Wilder’s ADX formula, ensuring every trade has context and conviction.
Trend Catcher EA Pro MT5
Issam Kassas
4.87 (15)
Эксперты
Trend Catcher EA Pro — основан на одном из самых популярных индикаторов Trend Catcher, и после многочисленных запросов теперь у нас есть полноценный Expert Advisor Trend Catcher EA. Эксперт нового поколения, сочетающий автоматическую алгоритмическую торговлю с ручным контролем трейдера для полного управления рынком. Он быстрый, адаптивный и создан для трейдеров, ценящих ясность, производительность и возможность выбора. Разработан и оптимизирован для EURUSD на реальных тиковых данных (99.9%). Tre
FREE
Owl Smart Levels MT5
Sergey Ermolov
4.03 (32)
Индикаторы
Версия MT4   |   FAQ Индикатор Owl Smart Levels – это полноценная торговая система внутри одного индикатора, которая включает в себя такие популярные инструменты анализа рынка как усовершенствованные фракталы Билла Вильямса , Valable ZigZag, который строит правильную волновую структуру рынка, а также  уровни Фибоначчи, которые   отмечают точные уровни входа в рынок и места взятия прибыли. Подробное описание стратегии Инструкция по работе с индикатором Советник-помошник в торговле Owl Helper При
PipFinite EA Breakout EDGE MT5
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
5 (3)
Эксперты
The Official Automated Version of the Reliable Indicator PipFinite Breakout EDGE EA Breakout EDGE takes the signal of PipFinite Breakout EDGE indicator and manages the trade for you. Because of numerous financial instruments to consider, many traders want the signals to be fully automated. The EA will make sure all your trades are executed from entry to exit. Saving you time and effort while maximizing your profits. The Edge of Automation Effortless price action trading is now possible acros
Signal Indicator to Expert MT5
William Oswaldo Mayorga Urduy
Утилиты
У вас есть индикатор, который дает сигналы, и вы хотите преобразовать его в эксперта? С помощью этого эксперта вы можете преобразовать его без перепрограммирования или адаптации индикатора, вам просто нужно выполнить шаги, чтобы правильно настроить его: 1) Индикатор должен находиться в папке индикаторов. 2) Вы должны тщательно выбирать буферы ПОКУПКИ и ПРОДАЖИ, предоставляемые индикатором. 3) Выберите, хотите ли вы совершать все операции или только операции типа ПОКУПКА или ПРОДАЖА. 4) Выб
Mirror Signals EA
Isaac Derban
Утилиты
Overview Mirror Signals EA is a powerful monitoring Expert Advisor that automatically sends real-time Telegram notifications for all important trade events on your MetaTrader 5 account. It is engineered specifically for signal providers , trade-copier operators , auditors , educators , and professional trading services that require immediate, detailed, and reliable reporting. Everything from entries, exits, SL/TP changes, comment changes, trailing stop activations, pending order modifications
Inverted Chart EA
Samuele Borella
Утилиты
Inverted_Chart_EA Utility Expert Advisor Inverted_Chart_EA creates and maintains a mirror-inverted chart of any symbol and timeframe. It automatically generates a custom instrument (e.g. US30_INV ) and keeps its price history updated in real time, with bars mirrored around a chosen pivot. This utility gives traders a new way to analyze the market from a different perspective by flipping the chart upside down. Why use an inverted chart? Highlight hidden patterns – price formations that look ordin
Trade bot Smartic
Dmytro Merenko
Эксперты
ID Trade_Bot BS - an effective tool for automated trading using RSI Trade_Bot BS is an efficient solution for automated trading based on RSI, allowing flexible parameter customization and risk management. Thanks to the ability to choose a trading mode, dynamic Stop-Loss and Take-Profit levels, and trading mode adjustment (buying, selling, or both), it is suitable for various trading strategies. Key Features: Uses the RSI indicator to determine market conditions. Automatically opens an
Tiger Lite
Dang Cong Duong
Утилиты
Tiger Lite recreate the history of entry and exit orders. The goal is that you can grasp their strategy how to play. CSV format support for WEB, MT4 and MT5 platforms. The sequence of steps is described in the photo. Note: Please choose the existing date and symbol on the CSV file. For MT4/5, export historical data and copy the records to excel, save it with the extension CSV. For MT4/MT5/WEB, save the name with format mt4.csv/mt5.csv/web.csv If you get the history from another source and your
FREE
RSI Master PRO EA
Luis Corso
Эксперты
RSI Master PRO – Professional Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Overview: RSI Master PRO is an Expert Advisor (EA) developed for MT5, designed to trade automatically in the financial markets using the Relative Strength Index (RSI) as its core decision-making engine. Its modular design and fully customizable parameters make it a powerful and flexible tool for traders who base their strategy on this momentum indicator. ️ Key Technical Features: • RSI-Based Logic: Uses RSI readings to generate
Trade Performance Journal
Nana Yaw Osei
Утилиты
Trade Performance Journal — Your Visual Trading Summary Tool Trade smarter by understanding your performance. This Expert Advisor (EA) provides an instant visual summary of your trading results directly on the chart. Whether you’re a scalper, swing trader, or long-term investor, this tool helps you stay on top of your performance metrics with ease. Key Features Flexible Time Analysis View your performance by Quarter, Month, or Half-Year. Easily switch between display modes to analyze your res
FREE
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Эксперты
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
Trend Lines Scalper
Magdalena Estefania Colonna
Индикаторы
TREND LINES Scalper Professional Indicator OVERVIEW Trend Lines Scalper is a highly accurate, advanced indicator designed specifically for professional traders looking to maximize their scalping opportunities by automatically detecting trend lines and high-probability signals. This powerful algorithm combines classic technical analysis with modern technology, automatically identifying price patterns and generating accurate, real-time signals for successful scalping trades. MAIN FEATURES
MonteCarlo Simulation
Omega J Msigwa
Индикаторы
О индикаторе Этот индикатор основан на моделировании Монте-Карло закрывающих цен финансового инструмента. По определению, Монте-Карло — это статистический метод, используемый для моделирования вероятности различных исходов в процессе, включающем случайные числа, основанные на ранее наблюдаемых результатах. Как это работает? Этот индикатор генерирует несколько сценариев цен для ценной бумаги, моделируя случайные изменения цен с течением времени на основе исторических данных. Каждый пробный запус
Golden Route home MT5
Gao Sun Liu
Утилиты
Golden Route home MT5 calculates the average prices of BUY (LONG) and SELL (SHORT) open positions, taking into account the size of open positions, commissions and swaps. The indicator builds the average line of LONG open positions, after crossing which, from the bottom up, the total profit for all LONG positions for the current instrument becomes greater than 0. The indicator builds the average line of SHORT open positions, after crossing which, from top to bottom, the total profit for all SH
Expert AI Micro Trend Adaptive Strategy
Van Dai Luu
Эксперты
# Адаптивная стратегия AI Micro-Trend: Революция в вашей торговле на Форекс Представляем наш современный Форекс торговый Экспертный Советник - Адаптивную стратегию AI Micro-Trend. Эта инновационная система сочетает в себе обнаружение трендов на основе искусственного интеллекта с адаптивным сеточным подходом, разработанным для извлечения выгоды из краткосрочных движений рынка при интеллектуальном управлении рисками. Идеально подходит для трейдеров, стремящихся использовать силу микротрендов в д
Turtle BTC Trend H4 Pro
Xin Yue
Эксперты
СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: $99 (Цена вырастет до $199 после первых 10 продаж) Turtle Six Pattern Pro: Эволюция трендовой торговли для Bitcoin Этот советник (EA) — не просто копия правил "Черепах". Это полная адаптация легендарной системы для высокорискового рынка Bitcoin (BTCUSD) . Мы объединили классический пробой канала Дончиана (Donchian Channel) с уникальным фильтром шести паттернов (Six-Pattern Filter) , чтобы решить главную проблему трендовой торговли — ложные пробои. ОСНОВНАЯ ЛОГИКА Б
ParitySnap
Kazutaka Yamamoto
Индикаторы
ParitySnap — Triad Z-Score Reversion Non-Repaint / Hedge-Fund-Inspired Mean Reversion / NY-Close Pivot-SL Holiday Promo (until Dec 25, JST): Lifetime $199 / Rental $30 - Standard after promo: Lifetime $209- / Rental $40 - WHAT IT DOES ParitySnap detects tri-currency parity distortions (e.g., GOLD: XAUUSD–AUDUSD–XAUAUD ) and prints non-repainting entries on the just-closed bar when a Z-score mean-reversion edge is present. Built for traders who value transparency and statistical rigor , it bring
Trade Assist Prop Firm Plus TF Expert MT5
Mehnoosh Karimi
Утилиты
Trade Assist Prop Firm Plus TF Expert for MetaTrader 5 The Trade Assist Prop Firm Plus TF Expert for MetaTrader 5 is a precision-engineered trading solution designed to enhance discipline, risk control, and execution accuracy. Equipped with adaptive tools such as dynamic trailing stops, break-even automation, and multi-symbol handling, it helps traders manage their strategies intelligently while aligning with the strict requirements of proprietary trading firms. With seven configurable panels, t
Algocep Grid MT5
Jacob James
Эксперты
PROMO: ONLY 10 LEFT AT $90! Next price:        $199 Price will be kept high to limit number of users for this strategy. This EA starts trading at the open of   London (UK) Session . It is based on analysis of advanced statistical distributions combined with short to medium term reversal patterns which have mean-reversion attributes. The EA includes several smart features and allows you to trade with a fixed or automatic lot size. The EA is not sensitive to spreads but can be backtested on both
Prop Firm Mastery MT5
KO PARTNERS LTD
Эксперты
The   Prop Firm Mastery EA   is a cutting-edge low risk expert advisor designed for   multi-symbol   trading with   advanced correlation filters   to increase trade accuracy. Unlike traditional EAs that blindly take trades, this EA ensures   only the strongest Buy and Sell setups   by analyzing   correlation strength   between your chosen trading pairs. This state-of-the-art EA combines pending order execution with a suite of powerful filters to optimize your entry and exit points across up to f
С этим продуктом покупают
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (205)
Утилиты
Помогает рассчитать риск на сделку, простая установка нового ордера с помощью линий, управление ордерами с функциями частичного закрытия, 7 типов трейлинг-стопа и другие полезные функции. Дополнительные материалы и инструкции Инструкция по установке - Инструкция к приложению - Пробная версия приложения для демо счета Функция Линии   - отображает на графике линию открытия, стоп-лосс, тейк-профит. С помощью этой функции легко установить новый ордер и увидеть его дополнительные характеристики пе
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.97 (578)
Утилиты
Добро пожаловать в Trade Manager EA — лучший инструмент для управления рисками, предназначенный для упрощения, точности и эффективности торговли. Это не просто инструмент для размещения ордеров; это комплексное решение для удобного планирования торгов, управления позициями и усиленного контроля над рисками. Независимо от того, начинающий вы трейдер, опытный специалист или скальпер, нуждающийся в быстром исполнении, Trade Manager EA адаптируется к вашим потребностям и работает с любыми активами:
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (116)
Утилиты
Опыт экстремально быстрого копирования сделок с помощью Local Trade Copier EA MT5 . Благодаря простой установке в течение 1 минуты этот копировщик сделок позволяет вам копировать сделки между несколькими терминалами MetaTrader на одном компьютере с Windows или на Windows VPS с крайне быстрыми скоростями копирования менее 0.5 секунды. Независимо от того, новичок вы или профессиональный трейдер, Local Trade Copier EA MT5 предлагает широкий спектр опций, чтобы настроить его под ваши конкретные по
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.86 (146)
Утилиты
Trade Panel — это многофункциональный торговый помощник. Приложение содержит более 50 торговых функций для ручной торговли и позволяет автоматизировать большинство торговых операций. Внимание приложение не работает в тестере стратегий. Перед покупкой вы можете протестировать демоверсию на демо-счете. Демоверсия здесь . Полная инструкция здесь . Торговля. Позволяет совершать торговые операции в один клик: Открыть отложенные ордера и позиции с автоматическим расчетом риска. Открыть несколько ордер
Ultimate Extractor
Clifton Creath
5 (7)
Утилиты
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does  Phase 1: Automatically analyzes your MT5 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metrics including open positions, floating P/L, and drawdown in real-time.
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (13)
Утилиты
Бета-версия Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader почти готов к официальному альфа-релизу. Некоторые функции все еще находятся в разработке, и вы можете столкнуться с небольшими ошибками. Если вы заметите проблемы, пожалуйста, сообщите о них, ваша обратная связь помогает улучшать программное обеспечение для всех. Цена увеличится после 20 продаж. Оставшиеся копии по $90:   2/20 . Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader — мощный инструмент, который автоматически копирует торговые сигналы из каналов и групп Telegr
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (103)
Утилиты
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (2)
Утилиты
Lazy Trader — это ваш личный помощник по управлению рисками, который самостоятельно находит лучшие точки входа в рынок, управляет позициями и помогает извлечь максимальную прибыль из каждой торговой идеи! Он контролирует графики от   M1 до W1 , ищет оптимальные точки входа по заданным условиям, управляет позициями без вашего участия: -  Есть идея на дневке?   Не нужно ждать, когда младшие таймфреймы нарисует вход — Lazy Trader сам все проверит и откроет все нужные позиции пока вы занимаетесь жи
Smart Stop Scanner MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Утилиты
Smart Stop Scanner – многоактивный интеллектуальный сканер стоп-лоссов Общее описание Smart Stop Scanner предоставляет профессиональный контроль стоп-лоссов на любом рынке. Он анализирует рыночную структуру, определяет значимые пробои и формирует ключевые защитные уровни по Forex, Золоту, Индексам, Металлам, Криптовалютам и другим инструментам. Все данные отображаются в одном чистом, информативном и DPI-адаптивном панели для максимальной ясности и скорости принятия решений. Как определяется с
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.86 (28)
Утилиты
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider — это простой в использовании полностью настраиваемый инструмент, который позволяет отправлять определённые сигналы в чат, канал или группу Telegram, превращая вашу учётную запись в провайдера сигналов . В отличие от большинства конкурирующих продуктов, он не использует импорт DLL. [ Демо ]   [ Руководство ] [ Версия MT4 ] [ Версия для Discord ] [ Канал в Telegram ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Настройка Доступно пошаговое руководство пользователя . Никаких знаний A
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (6)
Утилиты
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 (Копи-Кот MT5) — это локальный торговый копировщик и полная система управления рисками и исполнения, разработанная для современных торговых задач. От испытаний проп-фирм до управления личным портфелем, он адаптируется к любой ситуации с сочетанием надежного исполнения, защиты капитала, гибкой настройки и продвинутой обработки сделок. Копировщик работает как в режиме Мастер (отправитель), так и в режиме Слейв (получатель), с синхронизацией в реальном времени рыночны
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.91 (11)
Утилиты
EASY Insight AIO – Всё-в-одном для умного и простого трейдинга Обзор Представьте, что вы можете просканировать весь рынок — Форекс, золото, криптовалюты, индексы и даже акции — всего за несколько секунд, без ручного просмотра графиков, сложной установки или настройки индикаторов. EASY Insight AIO — это ваш идеальный инструмент экспорта для трейдинга с поддержкой искусственного интеллекта. Он предоставляет полный снимок рынка в одном аккуратном CSV-файле — готовом к мгновенному анализу в ChatGP
Smart Stop Manager MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Утилиты
Smart Stop Manager – автоматизированное управление стоп-лоссами с профессиональной точностью Обзор Smart Stop Manager — это исполнительный модуль линейки Smart Stop, созданный для трейдеров, которым требуется структурированное, надежное и полностью автоматизированное управление стоп-лоссами по нескольким открытым позициям одновременно. Панель непрерывно отслеживает активные сделки, рассчитывает оптимальный уровень стоп-лосса на основе рыночной структуры Smart Stop и автоматически обновляет сто
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.82 (34)
Утилиты
Trade copier for MT5 - копировщик позиций/СДЕЛОК/ордеров для МetaТrader 5  из МТ4/МТ5) Для копирования на терминал MetaTrader 5 между терминалами МТ5 - МТ5, МТ4 - МТ5  для версии COPYLOT MT5 ( или МТ4 - МТ4 МТ5 - МТ4 для версии COPYLOT MT4). Версия МT4 Полное описание +DEMO +PDF Как купить Как установить    Как получить файлы журналов   Как тестировать и оптимизировать    Все продукты от Expforex Вы также можете копировать сделки в терминал МТ4 (МТ4 - МТ4, МТ5 - МТ4):    COPYLOT CLIENT for M
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.33 (27)
Утилиты
Trade Manager, который поможет вам быстро входить и выходить из сделок, автоматически рассчитывая риск. Включает функции, которые помогут предотвратить чрезмерную торговлю, торговлю из мести и эмоциональную торговлю. Сделками можно управлять автоматически, а показатели эффективности счета можно визуализировать в виде графика. Эти функции делают эту панель идеальной для всех трейдеров, занимающихся ручной торговлей, и помогают улучшить платформу MetaTrader 5. Многоязычная поддержка. Версия для МТ
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (49)
Утилиты
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.58 (72)
Утилиты
Торговая панель для торговли в один клик.  Работа с позициями и ордерами!  Торговля с  графика  или  клавиатуры  . Используя нашу торговую панель, вы можете торговать в один клик с графика и совершать торговые операции в 30 раз быстрее, чем стандартное управление MetaTrader. Автоматические расчеты параметров и функций, которые облегчают жизнь трейдеру и помогают трейдеру вести торговую деятельность намного быстрее и удобнее. Графические подсказки и полная информация о торговых сделках на графике
HINN MagicEntry Extra
ALGOFLOW OÜ
4.64 (11)
Утилиты
HINN MAGIC ENTRY - лучший инструмент для входа и менеджмента позиций! Выставляет ордера через выбор уровня на графике! Основные функции: - Рыночные, лимитные и отложенные ордера -  Автоматический подсчет лоттажа  -  Автоматический учет спреда и комиссий -  Неограниченное количество промежуточных тейков для позиций - Перевод в безубыток и трейлинг стоп-лосса - Интуитивно понятный,  адаптивный, настраиваемый интерфейс - Визуализация сессий и сильных алгоритмических уровней - Любые активы и тип
HYT utility
Sergey Batudayev
Утилиты
HYT (Help Your Trading) — это инструмент, который поможет вам усреднить ваши убыточные позиции, используя две основные техники: Стандартное усреднение. Хеджирование с последующим открытием позиций в направлении тренда. Этот инструмент позволяет разрулить несколько позиций, открытых в разных направлениях как на покупку, так и на продажу. HYT позволяет автоматически рассчитать размер следующей позиции, цену ордера, направление для усреднения и закрытия позиции с заданным уровнем тейк-профита. Этот
Grid Manual MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.9 (20)
Утилиты
Grid Manual — это торговая панель для работы с сеточными стратегиями. Утилита универсальная, имеет гибкие настройки и понятный интерфейс. Работает с сеткой ордеров не только в сторону усреднения убытков, но и в сторону наращивания прибыли. Трейдеру не нужно создавать и сопровождать сетку ордеров, это сделает утилита. Достаточно открыть ордер и Grid manual автоматически создаст ему сетку ордеров и будет сопровождать его до самого закрытия. Полная инструкция и демо-версия здесь . Основные особенно
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.59 (17)
Утилиты
Seconds Chart — уникальный инструмент для создания секундных графиков в MetaTrader 5 . С помощью Seconds Chart вы можете построить график с таймфреймом, заданным в секундах, получая идеальную гибкость и точность анализа, недоступную на стандартных минутных или часовых графиках. Например, таймфрейм S15 обозначает график со свечами продолжительностью 15 секунд. Вы можете использовать любые индикаторы и советники с поддержкой пользовательских символов. Работать с ними так же удобно, как и на станда
KT Equity Protector MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
4.25 (4)
Утилиты
Легко защитите свой торговый капитал Защита вашего торгового капитала так же важна, как и его увеличение. KT Equity Protector — это ваш персональный менеджер по рискам, который постоянно следит за капиталом на счете и автоматически вмешивается, чтобы предотвратить убытки или зафиксировать прибыль, закрывая все активные и отложенные ордера при достижении заданных уровней прибыли или убытка. Никаких эмоциональных решений, никакой догадки — только надежная защита капитала, которая работает круглосу
Trade copier MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.58 (33)
Утилиты
Trade Copier — это профессиональная утилита, предназначенная для копирования и синхронизации сделок между торговыми счетами. Копирование происходит от счета/терминала поставщика к счету/терминалу получателя, которые установлены на одном компьютере или vps. Перед покупкой вы можете протестировать демо-версию на демо-счете. Демо-версия здесь . Полная инструкция здесь . Основной функционал и преимущества: Русифицированный интерфейс, поддержку на русском языке. Поддерживает копирование МТ5 > МТ5, МТ
OrderManager MT5
Lukas Roth
4.83 (24)
Утилиты
Представляем   OrderManager : Революционный инструмент для MT5 Управляйте своими сделками как профессионал с новейшим инструментом Order Manager для MetaTrader 5. Разработанный с учетом простоты и удобства использования, Order Manager позволяет вам легко определять и визуализировать риски, связанные с каждой сделкой, что позволяет принимать обоснованные решения и оптимизировать вашу торговую стратегию. Для получения дополнительной информации о OrderManager, пожалуйста, обратитесь к руководству.
Trade Manager DashPlus
Henry Lyubomir Wallace
5 (12)
Утилиты
DashPlus – это продвинутое средство для управления торговлей, разработанное для повышения эффективности и результативности торговли на платформе MetaTrader 5. Оно предлагает широкий набор функций, включая расчет рисков, управление ордерами, продвинутые системы сеток, инструменты на основе графиков и аналитику производительности. Основные функции Восстановительная Сетка Внедряет систему усреднения и гибкую сетку для управления сделками в неблагоприятных рыночных условиях. Позволяет стратегически
ChartSync MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
5 (2)
Утилиты
Индикатор Chart Sync — предназначен для синхронизации графических объектов в окнах терминала. Может использоваться как дополнение к TradePanel . Перед покупкой вы можете протестировать Демоверсию на демо-счете. Демоверсия здесь . Для работы установите индикатор на график, с которого нужно копировать объекты. Графические объекты, созданные на этом графике, будут автоматически скопированы индикатором на все графики с таким же символом. Индикатор также будет копировать любые изменения в графических
Risk Manager for MT5
Sergey Batudayev
4.35 (17)
Утилиты
Советник Риск Менеджер для МТ5, очень важная и по моему мнению необходимая программа для каждого трейдера. С помощью данного советника вы сможете контролировать  риск на вашем торговом счету. Контроль риска и прибыли может осуществляться как в  денежном $ эквиваленте так и в % процентном. Для работы советника просто прикрепите его на график валютной пары и выставите значения допустимого риска в валюте депозита или в % от текущего баланса.   [ Инструкция с описанием настроек ] Функции советника
Telegram to MT5 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
5 (7)
Утилиты
Telegram to MT5: Идеальное решение для копирования сигналов Упростите свою торговлю с Telegram to MT5 — современным инструментом, который копирует торговые сигналы прямо из каналов и чатов Telegram на вашу платформу MetaTrader 5, без необходимости использования DLL. Это мощное решение обеспечивает точное исполнение сигналов, широкие возможности настройки, экономит время и повышает вашу эффективность. [ Instructions and DEMO ] Ключевые возможности Прямая интеграция с Telegram API Аутентификация ч
Uber Trade Manager
Meelis Hynninen
4.88 (16)
Утилиты
UTM Manager — это интуитивно понятный и простой в использовании инструмент, предлагающий быстрое и эффективное исполнение сделок. Одной из выдающихся функций является режим «Игнорировать спред», который позволяет вам торговать по цене свечей, полностью игнорируя спреды (например, позволяет торговать парами с более высокими спредами на LTF, избегая выхода из сделок из-за спреда). Еще одним ключевым аспектом UTM Manager является его уникальный локальный копировщик сделок, позволяющий гибко запуска
Patrex pro
Chioma Obunadike
5 (1)
Утилиты
Patrex Pro: Maximize Your Trading Potential Patrex Pro is an advanced trading bot designed to help traders optimize their trading strategies and maximize their potential returns. With its cutting-edge technology and user-friendly interface, Patrex Pro is the ultimate tool for traders seeking to elevate their trading game. Get MT4 Version Key Features: 1. Position Hedging: Patrex Pro allows users to hedge their positions based on their individual risk tolerance and market analysis. 2. Advanced R
Другие продукты этого автора
Algo Smart Flow Risk Control EA 4
LORAMA, S.R.L.
Утилиты
ALGO Smart Flow Risk Manager (Keyboard Edition) Have you ever spotted the perfect entry but hesitated so long calculating the lot size that the price ran away without you?   Or has a bad streak ever wiped out 20% of your account because you didn't know when to stop? The   ALGO Smart Flow Risk Manager   is not an automated trading bot. It is a professional   Execution Tool   designed strictly for   Manual Traders   who demand speed, structure, and discipline. We turn your keyboard into a high-sp
FREE
Algo Smart Flow Structure Indicator 4
LORAMA, S.R.L.
Индикаторы
ALGO Smart Flow Structure Indicator The institutional standard for market structure. Designed for serious SMC (Smart Money Concepts) and Price Action traders, this indicator eliminates the noise of conventional fractals. Forget about repainting signals and ambiguity; get a crystal-clear view of the real market structure , validated by strict algorithmic rules. The Bias Dashboard Make informed decisions by monitoring 3 critical variables across 8 simultaneous timeframes (MN1, W1, D1, H4,
Algo Smart Flow Structure Indicator
LORAMA, S.R.L.
Индикаторы
ALGO Smart Flow Structure Indicator The ALGO Smart Flow Structure Indicator is designed for serious traders who use objective Market structure. Forget noise and slow indicators; this tool provides you with a crystal-clear, unambiguous view of structural breakouts across all timeframes. Based on the rigorous rules of the ALGO Smart Flow methodology, the indicator filters out internal structure and only shows you the Major Structural Points (Swing Points) , ensuring you only trade at levels wh
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв