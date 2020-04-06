FIbonacci Robot Scalper
- 专家
- Gabriel Henrique Souza Gaya
- 版本: 1.35
- 更新: 27 十一月 2025
- 激活: 5
Fibonacci Robot Scalper – Revolutionize Your Profits with Automated Fibonacci Analysis!
Advertising Content:
FIBO BREAK PRO – The Trading Robot that Combines Fibonacci Wisdom with the Precision of Automation!
Developed for traders seeking consistency and efficiency in the markets, FIBO BREAK PRO is a next-generation Expert Advisor (EA) that operates based on the 61.8% Fibonacci level, integrating multiple trend filters and advanced risk protections.
Why Is FIBO BREAK PRO the Right Choice for You?
🔹 Fibonacci-Based Strategy:
Automatically identifies the 61.8% levels for precise entries, taking advantage of reversals and trend continuations.
🔹 Multi-Timeframe and Multi-Asset:
Works on various forex pairs and timeframes, with trend validation on M5 and H1 for greater reliability.
🔹 Advanced Trend Filters:
-
Trend confirmation using Moving Averages (SMA/EMA).
-
Sideways-market filter using ADX and ATR to avoid directionless conditions.
-
Validation of trend convergence between timeframes.
🔹 Smart Risk Management:
-
Exit on MA percentage reversal to protect profits.
-
Dollar-based profit target per trade and global net-profit target.
-
Automatic Stop Loss based on Fibonacci reversal levels.
-
Maximum spread and price-deviation control.
🔹 Opposite Fibonacci Reversal Protection:
Automatically sets Stop Loss at the 61.8% level of the opposite movement, with visual alerts and notifications.
🔹 Dynamic Fibonacci Trailing:
Recalculates Fibonacci levels on every closed candle, keeping up with market movement.
🔹 User-Friendly Interface:
Flexible settings for customizing entries, exits, and filters—ideal for both beginners and experienced traders.
Exclusive Benefits
✅ Full Automation: From level identification to order execution and trade management.
✅ Rigorous Backtesting: Strategy tested across multiple market conditions.
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: Which brokers does the robot work with?
A: The robot is developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform and works with any broker that supports MT5.
Q: Do I need trading experience to use it?
A: No, the robot is fully automated, but we recommend having basic MT5 knowledge for setup.
Q: Does the robot come with ready-to-use settings?
A: Yes, it includes default settings that can be adjusted according to your preference.
Disclaimer
Trading involves risk. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. The use of this robot is the sole responsibility of the trader.