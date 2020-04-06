FIbonacci Robot Scalper

Fibonacci Robot Scalper – Revolutionize Your Profits with Automated Fibonacci Analysis!

Advertising Content:

FIBO BREAK PRO – The Trading Robot that Combines Fibonacci Wisdom with the Precision of Automation!

Developed for traders seeking consistency and efficiency in the markets, FIBO BREAK PRO is a next-generation Expert Advisor (EA) that operates based on the 61.8% Fibonacci level, integrating multiple trend filters and advanced risk protections.

Why Is FIBO BREAK PRO the Right Choice for You?

🔹 Fibonacci-Based Strategy:
Automatically identifies the 61.8% levels for precise entries, taking advantage of reversals and trend continuations.

🔹 Multi-Timeframe and Multi-Asset:
Works on various forex pairs and timeframes, with trend validation on M5 and H1 for greater reliability.

🔹 Advanced Trend Filters:

  • Trend confirmation using Moving Averages (SMA/EMA).

  • Sideways-market filter using ADX and ATR to avoid directionless conditions.

  • Validation of trend convergence between timeframes.

🔹 Smart Risk Management:

  • Exit on MA percentage reversal to protect profits.

  • Dollar-based profit target per trade and global net-profit target.

  • Automatic Stop Loss based on Fibonacci reversal levels.

  • Maximum spread and price-deviation control.

🔹 Opposite Fibonacci Reversal Protection:
Automatically sets Stop Loss at the 61.8% level of the opposite movement, with visual alerts and notifications.

🔹 Dynamic Fibonacci Trailing:
Recalculates Fibonacci levels on every closed candle, keeping up with market movement.

🔹 User-Friendly Interface:
Flexible settings for customizing entries, exits, and filters—ideal for both beginners and experienced traders.

Exclusive Benefits

Full Automation: From level identification to order execution and trade management.
Rigorous Backtesting: Strategy tested across multiple market conditions.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Which brokers does the robot work with?
A: The robot is developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform and works with any broker that supports MT5.

Q: Do I need trading experience to use it?
A: No, the robot is fully automated, but we recommend having basic MT5 knowledge for setup.

Q: Does the robot come with ready-to-use settings?
A: Yes, it includes default settings that can be adjusted according to your preference.

Disclaimer

Trading involves risk. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. The use of this robot is the sole responsibility of the trader.


