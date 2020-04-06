Arbitrage Triangle Pro

Unlock Risk-Free Profits with Triangular Arbitrage!
The forex market is full of hidden opportunities — and most traders never see them.
Our Triangular Arbitrage Bot finds and executes price discrepancies across three currency pairs in milliseconds…
Keep these pairs in market watch while backtesting as it is multi pair EA - 

  • EURJPY

  • USDJPY

  • EURUSD (or platform-default name if different)



Triangular arbitrage in forex is a trading strategy that exploits discrepancies in exchange rates among three different currencies. It involves making three consecutive trades starting with one currency to convert it into a second currency, then into a third, and finally back to the original currency. The goal is to profit from differences between the quoted cross-currency exchange rates and the actual exchange rates, capturing risk-free profit from inefficiencies in currency pricing.

If the combined trades result in more of the original currency than initially started with after accounting for transaction costs, the trader realizes a profit. Such opportunities arise due to temporary market inefficiencies, asynchronous updates in different markets, or liquidity variations. However, these arbitrage opportunities are usually short-lived, lasting only a few seconds because traders acting quickly tend to correct the price discrepancies. As a result, triangular arbitrage requires fast execution and is often done through automated trading systems.

In essence, triangular arbitrage is a method to capitalize on brief price differences across three currency pairs without assuming directional market risk, thereby contributing to the overall efficiency of the forex market by correcting mispricing.

