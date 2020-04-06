Arbitrage Triangle Pro

BLACK FRIDAY OFFER!



Keep these pairs in market watch while backtesting as it is multi pair EA -

EURJPY

USDJPY

EURUSD (or platform-default name if different)





Triangular arbitrage in forex is a trading strategy that exploits discrepancies in exchange rates among three different currencies. It involves making three consecutive trades starting with one currency to convert it into a second currency, then into a third, and finally back to the original currency. The goal is to profit from differences between the quoted cross-currency exchange rates and the actual exchange rates, capturing risk-free profit from inefficiencies in currency pricing.

If the combined trades result in more of the original currency than initially started with after accounting for transaction costs, the trader realizes a profit. Such opportunities arise due to temporary market inefficiencies, asynchronous updates in different markets, or liquidity variations. However, these arbitrage opportunities are usually short-lived, lasting only a few seconds because traders acting quickly tend to correct the price discrepancies. As a result, triangular arbitrage requires fast execution and is often done through automated trading systems.

In essence, triangular arbitrage is a method to capitalize on brief price differences across three currency pairs without assuming directional market risk, thereby contributing to the overall efficiency of the forex market by correcting mispricing.