Aurum Quant Engine

Aurum Quant Engine

Aurum Quant Engine is a rule-based trading system designed to identify selective trade opportunities through structured market evaluation and controlled execution logic.

Aurum Quant Engine focuses on controlled trade selection through contextual evaluation rather than reactive signal generation. It assesses market conditions, directional intention, and price behavior stability before allowing execution. This helps reduce premature entries and promotes structured positioning across varying market conditions.

Part of an early controlled release. Further development may involve licensing revisions, including restricted or paid access for subsequent versions. 

💬 If you find the system useful, your review or feedback on the MQL5 page would be greatly appreciated it helps me improve and continue refining the project.

Trade Logic Foundation
 The system does not rely on isolated indicator events. It evaluates broader trading conditions, confirming whether the environment supports structured and controlled trade execution. This approach adds consistency to decision-making while preserving the internal logic and proprietary design of the strategy.

Performance Reference:
All results shown in backtest screenshots were generated using a fixed volume of 0.01 lot per trade, without martingale, grid, averaging, or compounding. The equity growth is based solely on strategic execution, not position scaling.

Risk Management and Governance

• Fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit defined in points for objective risk placement
Optional Trailing Stop-Loss — automatically adjusts SL upward as price moves in your favor, locking in gains and reducing exposure
• Daily Loss Limit Protection to pause trading automatically after a defined drawdown threshold
• Single-position control to avoid stacking, over-exposure, or uncontrolled pyramiding
• MagicNumber-based position isolation for conflict-free multi-EA usage
• Absolutely no martingale, grid, averaging, or multiplier-based systems — performance is driven by strategy logic, not position sizing

This structure supports disciplined deployment across personal, funded, and evaluation-based environments.

Execution Characteristics
 • Designed for reliable performance in both backtesting and live trading
• No intrabar recalculation or repainting
• Compatible with both Netting and Hedging account types
• Slippage and symbol precision handled internally
• Maintains execution consistency across different market instruments

Input Parameters Overview

• Lot Size, Stop Loss, Take Profit, and optional Trailing Stop-Loss for dynamic risk control
• Configurable SMMA structure and smoothing parameters
• Entry and exit filtering options (trend, momentum, pattern confirmation, higher-timeframe bias)
• Optional timing features that act only on confirmed bar closes
• Daily loss protection with adjustable value threshold
• MagicNumber, Slippage, and individual Long/Short trade enabling

Usage Notes
 • Recommended for medium-volatility timeframes (M15 to H4)
• Real-tick backtesting (99% modelling) suggested for reliable evaluation
• Compatible with Forex, metals, indices, and synthetic symbols
• Settings may be refined depending on instrument characteristics

Default settings are pre-configured and tested for XAUUSD on the M15 timeframe (0.01 lot).
This setup can be used directly for evaluation. For other symbols, SL/TP and filtering parameters can be adjusted to match volatility.
For assistance with instrument setup, feel free to contact me via MQL5 private chat.

Disclaimer
 This system follows a structured method to improve decision consistency, but financial markets are uncertain by nature. Historical results and backtests illustrate how the system has behaved in past conditions, yet future performance may differ. Responsible risk allocation, testing, and informed usage are recommended.

Рекомендуем также
Bot Pulse Index Turnaround
Adrian Lara Carrasco
Эксперты
Бот Pulse Trading Код скидки 20% на Darwinex Zero: DWZ2328770MGM_20 Автоматизированная торговая стратегия для US30, NASDAQ и GER40 Откройте потенциал долгосрочного роста с нашим продвинутым торговым ботом, разработанным специально для индексов US30, NASDAQ и GER40. Эта стратегия была тщательно протестирована в течение многих лет, демонстрируя стабильные и надежные результаты. Наш подход основан на прочной долгосрочной стратегии, которая ориентируется на стабильность и устойчивость. Хотя мы не о
Eye of Ra
Jose Ramon Rosaenz Carmona
5 (1)
Эксперты
Expert advisor based on a widely tested   price action strategy The EA already incorporates all the variables in its programming, it is enough to let it run on the graph with the values ​​it incorporates by default. ACCOUNT: - This AE has been optimized to work on a STANDARD account - This AE is suitable for accounts of 3,000 USD - Default settings suitable for EUR/USD (any Timeframe) DESCRIPTION OF THE STRATEGY Price action trading analyzes the performance of a currency to predict what it mi
FXRogMT5
Erwin Rustandi
Эксперты
FXRog = Forex Running On Growth Expert Advisor description ShortTerm : Yes MidTerm : Yes LongTerm : Yes TargetProfit : By Money, value can be changed in the parameter StopLoss : By Maximum Open Position, all position will closed when maxtrade is reach, value can be changed in the parameter Parameter description StartTrade :  begining time to start trading EndTrade :  last time ea to open a position MoneyManagement :  1 = FixLot,  2 = VolumeLot FixLot :  lot of transactions with a fixed amount
FREE
The GridMaster
Van Nhan Nguyen
Эксперты
Overview The GridMaster is a fully automated, grid-based trading system developed for consistent performance across different market conditions . It integrates: A grid trading logic with controlled lot progression A Stochastic Oscillator-based entry system An internal trend detection algorithm These components aim to improve the accuracy of trade entries and optimize trade cycle handling . Unlike traditional grid systems, The  GridMaster employs a smart expansion mechanism to avoid excessive
AstraX EA
Michael Stanic
Эксперты
AstraX EA — это профессиональный торговый советник для трейдеров, ценящих надёжность, стратегическую логику и стабильную работу. Разработан для торговли на EURUSD (H1) и XAUUSD (D1) с использованием трендовой логики и продвинутой системы управления рисками. Алгоритм использует 200-периодную скользящую среднюю для определения рыночного направления и открытия сделок только при наличии высокой вероятности успеха. Основные особенности: Полностью автоматический советник Оптимизирован для EURUSD (H1)
Nezha Huntian HK50
Long Jia Zhang
Эксперты
HK50 Short-term Strategy (2025.03–2025.06) This is an enterprise-level grid trading EA designed specifically for the Hang Seng Index (HK50), supporting multi-period automated trading. The EA adopts a very simplified parameter design, only the basic lot size needs to be set, and all core parameters are built-in as robust default values, suitable for rapid deployment by institutions and individual users. Initial capital: 10,000 End-of-period capital: 39,224.36 Total trading days: 47 Profitable
Neural Market Scalper ML
Anand J Dharsenda
Эксперты
Neural Market Scalper ML Overview: Neural Market Scalper ML is an innovative automated trading solution designed specifically for traders seeking reliable, adaptive, and strategic performance in Forex and CFD markets. Utilizing advanced machine learning algorithms combined with proven trading indicators, it dynamically adjusts its strategies to current market conditions. Recommended Instruments & Timeframes: Recommended Symbol:ETHUSD, BTCUSD, XAUUSD Recommended Timeframe:M5 (5-minute chart)
FREE
OrderBlock EA
Ihor Koshel
Эксперты
Description Order Block EA is an automated trading robot for MetaTrader 5 based on institutional Order Block (OB) logic . The Expert Advisor analyzes price structure, detects Bullish and Bearish Order Blocks , and opens trades when a confirmed impulse is formed. The strategy is fully rule-based and does not rely on martingale, grids, or averaging techniques. All trading decisions are made strictly according to price behavior. Key Features Automatic detection of Bullish & Bearish Order Bl
HighDaily
Lorena Do Carmo Rangel
Эксперты
HighDaily Советник был разработан для EURUSD H1 на основе HighDaily, ATR и отложенных ордеров. Он был протестирован на более чем 20 летних данных с 99% качеством моделирования. На прикрепленных скриншотах представлен тест на надежность с помощью анализа методом Монте-Карло с 1000 симуляциями. Рекомендуется брокер с небольшим спредом и проскальзыванием для лучшей производительности. Не нужно настраивать параметры, эти настройки оптимизированы. Нет необходимости использовать большой счет. Рекоме
FREE
Equilibro B3 Trader
Renato Takahashi
Эксперты
Equilibro B3 Trader é um robô de negociação versátil projetado para a bolsa de valores brasileira B3, capaz de operar no mini-índice WIN e mini-dólar WDO, bem como em commodities (como milho e boi gordo) e ações (fracionadas ou não). O robô utiliza uma estratégia poderosa baseada em forças e retrações para fazer entradas nos trades, por meio de uma avaliação de 3 médias móveis simples, que podem ser configuradas de acordo com as preferências do usuário. Inclui-se também filtros de entrada por â
ArbiMaster
Henruque Gomes
Эксперты
ArbiMaster The ArbiMaster is an advanced algorithm designed for executing arbitrage strategies between two correlated assets in the futures market. It automatically identifies price discrepancies between two instruments and performs simultaneous buy and sell operations to profit from these inefficiencies. The robot offers multiple arbitrage strategies, along with customizable risk management settings, making it ideal for traders seeking to explore market spreads in a secure and effective way. Ke
Delight
Roland Aimua Akenuwa
Эксперты
Delight EA for MT5 – Precision Meets Versatility Delight EA is a robust and intelligent multi-strategy trading robot for MetaTrader5. Whether you're trading trends, reversals, breakouts, or ranging markets, Delight adapts in real-time with proven technical analysis and precise execution using 4H for Trend, and 1H for entry point, it's your all-in-one automated trading solution. Core Strategies: Trend-Following: Enters with the momentum when a clear directional move is confirmed. Coun
Nexus Scalper
Thang Chu
Эксперты
Nexus Scalper Live Signal:  Signal  ( 2.5% Account Balance Risk) Nexus EA mql5 public channel:   Nexus Community Public Chat This EA is part of   Nexus Portfolio  - a combination of the b est long term EAs I created for my personal trading as well as private fund management. Looking for a fully diversified portfolio solution across multiple assets and timeframes ? Check out Nexus Portfolio for the best long term diversified portfolio. This portfolio runs 90+ strategies across 20+ assets and 7+
PlugnTrade BR
Alfred Mirzasalikhov
Эксперты
Plug’n’Trade BR – это торговый робот с минимальным количеством вводимых параметров. Робот разработан для торговли на срочном рынке FORTS для фьючерсного контракта на нефть Brent (BR). Plug’n’Trade осуществляет торговлю с применением уникальных технических индикаторов, при помощи которых производится математический анализ движения цены. Торговый робот автоматически устанавливает оптимальный stop-loss и фиксирует прибыль. Plug’n’Trade работает на тридцатиминутном графике M30. Все вычисления осущес
T vack Beginners
裕介 石野
Эксперты
MT5 EA trading system for BTCUSD T vack Beginners Use a brokerage firm with narrow spreads. trading style: Grid type time frame: 15min No indicators are needed on the chart. Known for its high trading direction analysis and high win rate using fundamental analysis It is a trading method that incorporates logic by combining half & half tralipi type EA. Half-and-half type holding long-term unrealized loss due to high price buying and bottom price selling,  which is a weak point of Tra
Robo Nuvem
Edson Cavalca Junior
Эксперты
The robot uses one of the most used indicators in Asia: * ICHIMOKU CLOUD * There are two trading strategies: Crossing of Tenkan and Kijun lines and; Kumo lines crossing. Know our products    Position openings are based on the parameters identified as signals, if you activate all the robot will issue a trading order only if the number of signals is greater than the minimum stipulated by the user. This Expert Advisor (EA) works on HEDGE (Forex, etc.) and NETTING (Bovespa, etc.) accounts, but
Enoch
Alexandro Matos
Эксперты
NO DLL NEEDED ! English Description (for MQL5 Market) Title : ENOCH – The Guardian of Automated Trading Description : ENOCH is a powerful Expert Advisor designed for traders who demand discipline, automation, and consistency. With a flexible risk management structure and a smart lot increment system , ENOCH acts as a true guardian of your account , protecting your capital while seeking the best trading opportunities. ️ Main Features : Risk Management : customizable lot size, Stop Los
UlcerTrend
Lorena Do Carmo Rangel
Эксперты
УльтсерТренд Этот советник (Expert Advisor) разработан для XAUUSD H1 на основе UlcerIndex и стоп-ордеров, которые опираются на множитель Тройной экспоненциальной скользящей средней. Он был подвергнут тестированию на данных тиков более 20 лет с качеством моделирования 99%. Прикрепленные скриншоты содержат тест на устойчивость методом Монте-Карло с 1000 симуляциями. Рекомендуется брокер с небольшим спредом и проскальзыванием для лучшей производительности. Нет необходимости настраивать параметры,
Forex Breakout Scalping
Abhishek Yadav
3 (1)
Эксперты
The Forex Breakout Scalping EA follows a scalping breakout strategy. It trades the breakouts from relative highs and lows. For the entry stop orders are used for the fastest possible execution. Profits can be secured by the adjustable trailing stop .This is also a high frequency breakout trading system. It produces high return if compounded properly with high speen internet and low commission. Since the strategy works with small average profits it is highly suggested to trade with a low spread a
FREE
Breakout Momentum
Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali
5 (2)
Эксперты
Breakout Momentum  is an automated scalper for EURUSD. Its strategy takes advantage of "false breakout", "breakout", and "raids on liquidity" above and below current marketplace prices. It is effective in both raging and trending markets. It shows promising results during backtesting using "every tick based on real tick" mode. it is also proving itself on a real account. Check Live Signal on  Live Signal 1 - EURUSD Where does it work the best?   The default parameters are optimized to suit the
Advanced MACD EA mt5
Radek Reznicek
Эксперты
Advanced MACD  is a safe and fully automated EA. This EA uses MACD indicator with double confirmation set and filtering by range of latest price movements. Every order has stop-loss and the EA has implemented advanced filtering functions together with spread and slippage protections. This EA does  NOT use  the dangerous strategies like Martingale, etc. Advanced MACD  is  NOT  a tick scalper that produces high number of trades per day and it is  NOT  dependent on every point of price. This EA is
FSilverTrend
Francisco Jesus Alonso Martin
Эксперты
FSilverTrend - Expert Advisor for USDJPY Trading FSilverTrend is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to trade USDJPY, taking advantage of market trends with precision and efficiency. Based on an advanced algorithmic approach, this EA identifies the prevailing market direction and executes optimized trades to capture sustainable movements. Key Features: Trend-Based Strategy: Uses indicators and price action patterns to identify the predominant USDJPY trend and trade in its direction.  Smart Filters
Wiki Trade
Huynh Tan Linh N
4.4 (5)
Эксперты
The Wiki Trade EA is a product meant for EURUSD/GBPUSD trading; it is used on the M15 timeframe, provides high performance, and has a simple configuration with few parameters. A Free version has been released for everyone to use. Be sure to backtest it before you start using it. Please give it a 5-star rating if you find it effective, and share the information with others. Setup: Target Market : EURUSD/GBPUSD Optimal Timeframe : M15 Ideal Account Types : ECN, Raw, or Razor with low spreads.
FREE
Maxi Daxi
Malhar Utpalkumar Jivrajani
Эксперты
Introducing Maxi Daxi, a meticulously crafted Expert Advisor designed for consistent, long-term success in the Germany Index (DAX) market. Maxi Daxi will NOT BLOW your account. No Grid, No Martingale, No Averaging, No AI/ML, No Quantum gimmicks. We made it to be steady and not risky. DO NOT WORRY! WE ARE NOT GOING TO INCREASE THE PRICE! Instead, we will stop selling this once we reach to the 30 sales. After purchasing, DM me for LIVE SIGNAL (myfxbook).  LIVE TRADES match 100% with myfxbook . In
Channel Trigger ProfRoboTrading EA
Irina Cherkashina
Эксперты
This universal advisor is based on its own Algorithm, which is an incredibly effective tool due to the simultaneous operation of a trading strategy based on our  Indicator " Channel Sgnals ProfRoboTrading" and our proprietary signal filter system together with the Martingale method, which together work out a very interesting hedging system. Traders are also given the opportunity to set up their own risk management system with two filters to control deposit drawdowns . The advisor's algorithm is
Investologic
SAUD ALHINDAL
Эксперты
Investologic Trading robot MetaTrader5 PC platform  The EA is for the  professional traders. Users   MUST do some intensive test   using "strategy tester" to fit user's needs and to confirm that this EA will works for you.  Trend following EA and artificial inelegance that have the ability to trade on motive waves and skip the volatile choppy market, the EA work with any symbol market or timeframe in the MT5 platform ex. FOREX, GOLD, OIL, STOCKS, INDEXES, NASDAQ, SPX500, Bitcoin & Crypto. Th
Surfing MT5
Roman Gergert
Эксперты
Данный советник основан на стратегии «Серфинг». НЕ ИСПОЛЬЗУЕТ МАРТИНГЕИЛ. Советник ловит моменты пересечения предыдущей свечи с индикатором moving average и отсеивает ложные пробои при помощи индикатора RSI+MA, при этом анализируя направления тренда. Советник торгует отложенными ордерами, что так же позволяет избежать ложных движений, если же отложенный ордер не был задействован и график развернулся, то советник удаляет отложенный ордер. Также, по стратегии, в советнике используется Trailing Sto
BitcoinQuantum
Sidi Mamoune Moulay Ely
4 (5)
Эксперты
BITCOIN QUANTUM PROFIT V6 - INTELLIGENT TP Expert Advisor Specialized for BTCUSD - M1 Timeframe Optimized Important : ActiverModeMarketTest : false TECHNICAL OVERVIEW Bitcoin Quantum Profit V6 is a professional Expert Advisor specifically designed and optimized for BTCUSD trading on M1 timeframe . It integrates a revolutionary Intelligent Take Profit system that adapts to Bitcoin's unique volatility and exploits micro-movements in the 24/7 crypto market. BITCOIN M1 SPECIALIZATION Dedicated BTCUS
FREE
Donchian Scalper EA
Robots4Forex Ltd
4.22 (9)
Эксперты
The Donchian Scalper EA - полностью автоматизированный советник, который торгует на основе индикатора Donchian. EA торгует с использованием рыночных ордеров и использует усреднение, чтобы в противном случае положительно отрицать положительные результаты. Этот советник лучше всего работает на USDJPY, используя таймфрейм M5. VPS рекомендуется при торговле этой системой. Проверьте комментарии для результатов обратного теста и оптимизированных настроек. Сигналы прямого тестирования - https://www.mq
FREE
AI SpectraCore Genesis EA MT5
Dolores Martin Munoz
4.5 (4)
Эксперты
SpectraCore Genesis Создан для золота. Точен в каждой детали. Работает, когда другие гадают. SpectraCore Genesis — это не просто ещё один советник. Это профессиональный торговый инструмент, разработанный исключительно для работы с XAU/USD . Без универсальных схем, без компромиссов — только расчёт, структура и алгоритмическая точность. Он не торопится в рынок. Он ждёт. И действует тогда, когда большинство сомневается. Торговый сигнал в реальном времени с полной статистикой и историей сделок досту
С этим продуктом покупают
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (377)
Эксперты
Привет, трейдеры! Я —   Королева Quantum   , жемчужина всей экосистемы Quantum и самый высокорейтинговый и продаваемый советник в истории MQL5. Более 20 месяцев торговли на реальных счетах позволили мне заслужить звание бесспорной королевы XAUUSD. Моя специальность? ЗОЛОТО. Моя миссия? Обеспечивать стабильные, точные и разумные результаты торговли — снова и снова. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Цена
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.72 (36)
Эксперты
AOT MT5 - Мультивалютная система с искусственным интеллектом нового поколения Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account] |  [Satellite Signal]  |  AOT Official Channel   ВАЖНО! После покупки отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить руководство по установке и инструкции по настройке: Ресурс Описание Понимание торговой частоты AOT Почему бот не торгует каждый день Как настроить AOT Bot Пошаговое руководство по установке Set files AOT MT5 - это продвинутый Expert Advisor, работающий н
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (20)
Эксперты
РЕАЛЬНЫЙ СИГНАЛ С РЕАЛЬНЫМ ТОРГОВЫМ СЧЕТОМ: MT4 по умолчанию (более 7 месяцев реальной торговли): https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (более 5 месяцев реальной торговли): https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2340132 Торговый канал Forex EA на MQL5: Подпишитесь на мой канал MQL5, чтобы быть в курсе последних новостей. Мое сообщество на MQL5 насчитывает более 14 000 участников . ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО 3 КОПИЕЙ ИЗ 10 ПО 399 ДОЛЛАРОВ! После этого цена будет повышена до 499 долларов. Советн
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
Эксперты
Каждый раз, когда цена сигнала в реальном времени увеличивается на 10%, цена будет повышаться для сохранения эксклюзивности Zenox и защиты стратегии. Итоговая цена составит 2999 долларов. Живой сигнал Счёт IC Markets — посмотрите реальную производительность в качестве доказательства! Загрузить руководство пользователя (на английском языке) Zenox — это современный робот для свинг-трейдинга на основе искусственного интеллекта, который отслеживает тренды и диверсифицирует риски по шестнадцати валю
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (16)
Эксперты
Гибридная торговая стратегия для XAUUSD – комбинация новостного сентимента и дисбаланса стакана ордеров Представленная стратегия сочетает в себе два редко используемых, но высокоэффективных торговых подхода в единую гибридную систему, разработанную исключительно для торговли XAUUSD (золото) на 30-минутном графике . В то время как традиционные Expert Advisors, как правило, полагаются на заранее заданные индикаторы или простые графические структуры, эта система основывается на интеллектуальной мод
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (87)
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT4:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT5 и получите Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Управляйте   своей торговлей точно и
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (9)
Эксперты
ЖИВОЙ СИГНАЛ С РЕАЛЬНОГО ТОРГОВОГО СЧЕТА: Настройки по умолчанию: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2344271 Торговый канал Forex EA на MQL5: Подпишитесь на мой канал MQL5, чтобы быть в курсе последних новостей. Моё сообщество на MQL5 насчитывает более 14 000 участников . ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО 3 ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРА ИЗ 10 НА $399! После этого цена будет повышена до $499. EA будет продаваться ограниченными партиями, чтобы гарантировать права всех клиентов, совершивших покупку. AI Gold Trading использует передовую
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
Эксперты
Символ XAUUSD Timeframe (период) H1-M15 (любой) Поддержка торговли 1 позицией ДА Минимальный депозит 500 USD  (or the equivalent of another currency) Совместимость с любым брокером  ДА (поддержка брокера с 2 или 3 знака. Любая валюта депозита. Любое название символа. Любое время GMT) Запуск без предварительных настроек  ДА Если вам интересна тема машинного обучения подписывайтесь на канал:  Subscribe! Ключевые факты проекта Mad Turtle: Настоящее машинное обучение Данный эксперт не подклю
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
5 (6)
Эксперты
Важное примечание: Для обеспечения полной прозрачности я предоставляю доступ к реальному инвесторскому счёту, связанному с этим EA, что позволяет вам отслеживать его производительность в реальном времени без каких-либо манипуляций. Всего за 5 дней весь первоначальный капитал был полностью выведен, и с тех пор EA торгует исключительно за счёт прибыли, без какого-либо воздействия на первоначальный баланс.Текущая цена в $199 — это ограниченное предложение при запуске, и она будет увеличена после п
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.84 (83)
Эксперты
Aura Ultimate — вершина нейронной сетевой торговли и путь к финансовой свободе. Aura Ultimate — это следующий эволюционный шаг в семействе Aura, синтез передовой архитектуры искусственного интеллекта, адаптивного к рынку интеллекта и точности с контролем рисков. Созданная на основе проверенной ДНК Aura Black Edition и Aura Neuron, она идёт дальше, объединяя их сильные стороны в единую много стратегическую экосистему, а также внедряя совершенно новый уровень предиктивной логики. Очень важно, по
ABS GoldGrid
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
5 (13)
Эксперты
С пециальная цена  $109  (обычная цена: $365) . Руководство по настройке и использованию :  ABS Channel . Мониторинг в реальном времени:   ABS Signal .  Файл настроек от реального сигнала Базовый файл настроек Что такое ABS EA? ABS EA — это профессиональный торговый робот, разработанный специально для XAUUSD (золото) на таймфрейме H1. Он основан на системе Мартингейл с встроенным контролем рисков . Разработанный как для начинающих, так и для опытных трейдеров, ABS EA прост в настройке, по
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
Эксперты
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.6 (20)
Эксперты
Долгосрочный рост. Последовательность. Устойчивость. Pivot Killer EA — это не система для быстрого заработка, а профессиональный торговый алгоритм, созданный для устойчивого роста вашего счёта в долгосрочной перспективе . Разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (GOLD) , Pivot Killer — результат многолетних исследований, тестирования и дисциплинированной разработки. Его философия проста: последовательность побеждает удачу . Система прошла стресс-тесты на различных рыночных циклах, изменениях волат
X Fusion AI
Chen Jia Qi
5 (4)
Эксперты
X Fusion AI — Нейро-адаптивная гибридная торговая система Скидка на ограниченное время. Осталось всего 7 из 20 — почти распродано. Текущая цена по акции — 149 долларов, скоро вернётся к 999 долларам. Демонстрация работы Реальная торговая производительность После покупки, пожалуйста, не забудьте написать нам в личные сообщения, чтобы получить рекомендуемые параметры, инструкции, меры предосторожности, советы по использованию и другую информацию. Большое спасибо за вашу поддержку. 1. Обзор X Fus
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.58 (26)
Эксперты
Новый шаг вперёд | Точность ИИ встречается с рыночной логикой С Argos Rage представлен новый уровень торговой автоматизации – на базе встроенной системы DeepSeek AI , анализирующей поведение рынка в реальном времени. Используя сильные стороны Argos Fury, этот советник следует иному стратегическому пути: больше гибкости, шире интерпретация и более активное взаимодействие с рынком. Live Signal Таймфрейм: M30 Кредитное плечо:  min 1:20 Депозит:  min $100 Символы:  XAUUSD, EURUSD Брокер:  любой
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (1)
Эксперты
Cryon X-9000 — автономная торговая система с квантовым аналитическим ядром РЕАЛЬНЫЙ СИГНАЛ: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543  Пока многие трейдеры манипулируют результатами, используя советники на центовых счетах или на минимальных балансах , — тем самым фактически показывая, что они не доверяют собственным системам , — данный сигнал работает на реальном счёте в $20 000 . Это отражает реальную инвестицию капитала и обеспечивает прозрачную работу без искусственного завышения показателей
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
Эксперты
ПРОП ФИРМА ГОТОВА!   (   скачать SETFILE   ) WARNING : Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$. Получите 1 советник бесплатно (для 2 торговых счетов) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Live Signal Добро пожаловать в Gold Reaper! Созданный на основе очень успешного Goldtrade Pro, этот советник был разработан для одновременной работы на нескольких таймфреймах и имеет возможность устанавливать частоту торговли от очень
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
Эксперты
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Эксперты
BLACK FRIDAY - скидка 20% Только 24 часа. Распродажа заканчивается 29 ноября. Это единственная распродажа для этого продукта. Представляем Syna Версия 4 - Первая в мире агентная экосистема торговли с ИИ Я рад представить Syna Версия 4, первую настоящую систему координации нескольких EA с агентной архитектурой в индустрии торговли на форекс . Эта революционная инновация позволяет нескольким экспертным советникам работать как единая интеллектуальная сеть в разных терминалах MT5 и брокерских сче
Remstone
Remstone
5 (7)
Эксперты
Remstone — это не просто обычный экспертный советник.   Он сочетает в себе многолетний опыт исследований и управления активами. Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwinex 24H Christmas discount : $1,350 instead of $2,000 ! The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 С 2018 года   моя последняя компания Armonia Capital предоставляла сигнал ARF компании Darwinex, управляющей активами, регулируемой FCA, что позволило привлечь 750 тыс. долларов. Освойте 4 классов активо
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Эксперты
PROP FIRM READY!  ЗАПУСК ПРОМО: ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ, ДОСТУПНЫХ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Окончательная цена: 990$ От 349$: выберите 1 советник бесплатно! (максимум для 2 торговых счетов) Лучшее комбо-предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНЯЙТЕСЬ К ПУБЛИЧНОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   LIVE RESULTS НЕЗАВИСИМЫЙ ОБЗОР Добро пожаловать в «Мастер ORB»   :   ваше преимущество в прорывах диапазона открытия Откройте для себя мощь стратегии прорыва диапазона открытия (ORB) с помощь
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
Эксперты
Aura Black Edition — полностью автоматизированный советник, предназначенный только для торговли GOLD. Expert показал стабильные результаты на XAUUSD в период 2011–2020 гг. Не использовались опасные методы управления капиталом, мартингал, сетка или скальп. Подходит для любых брокерских условий. Советник, обученный с помощью многослойной персептронов нейронной сети (MLP), — это класс искусственных нейронных сетей (ИНС) прямого распространения. Термин MLP используется неоднозначно, иногда вольно по
EA Pips Hunter
Ihor Otkydach
4.25 (4)
Эксперты
Реальный мониторинг. Честные тесты. Ноль хайпа. LIVE SIGNAL MANUAL and SET FILES Прежде чем перейти к техническим деталям, есть две вещи, которые ты должен знать: PipsHunter подтвержден реальным мониторингом на реальном счёте. Экспертный советник работает в живой торговле уже несколько месяцев на реальном счёте (Pepperstone), и мониторинг полностью открыт. Никаких симуляций, никаких скрытых аккаунтов, никаких “идеальных бэктестов” — реальные торговые результаты подтверждают фактическую эффективн
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (28)
Эксперты
ВАЖНЫЙ   : Этот пакет будет продаваться по текущей цене только в очень ограниченном количестве экземпляров.    Цена очень быстро вырастет до 1499$    Включено более 100 стратегий   , и их будет еще больше! БОНУС   : При цене 999$ или выше — выберите  5     моих других советника бесплатно!  ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ НАБОРА ПОЛНОЕ РУКОВОДСТВО ПО НАСТРОЙКЕ И ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ ВИДЕО РУКОВОДСТВО ЖИВЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ ОБЗОР (третья сторона) Добро пожаловать в ИДЕАЛЬНУЮ СИСТЕМУ ПРОРЫВА! Я рад представить Ultimate Breakout System
Nano Machine
William Brandon Autry
5 (4)
Эксперты
ЧЕРНАЯ ПЯТНИЦА СКИДКА 50% - NANO MACHINE GPT Обычная цена: $997 до Черной пятницы: $498.50 (Скидка будет отражена во время промо-акции.) Начало распродажи: 27 ноября 2025 года - ограниченная акция в честь Черной пятницы. Розыгрыш в Черную пятницу: Все покупатели Nano Machine GPT во время акции Черной пятницы могут принять участие в случайном розыгрыше призов: 1 x активация Syna 1 x активация AiQ 1 x активация Mean Machine GPT Как принять участие: 1) После покупки отправьте мне личное сообщени
Gold vs Bitcoin Arbitrage
Anton Zverev
Эксперты
Первый в мире публичный алгоритм Арбитража между Gold и Bitcoin! Сделки открываются каждый день! Live Signal -   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2348132 EA: Рекомендуемые брокеры со временем как:  IC Markets Торгуемые пары:  XAUUSD, BTCUSD Символ для прикрепления:  XAUUSD H1 Обязательно проверьте, чтобы в окне  «Обзор Рынка » были добавлены торгуемые валютные пары! Тип счета: ECN/Raw Spread Настройки Префикса: Если у вашего брокера валютная пара имеет префикс у символа, например - XAUUSD _i То
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (7)
Эксперты
Обзор Golden Hen EA — это советник, разработанный специально для XAUUSD . Он работает, комбинируя восемь независимых торговых стратегий, каждая из которых запускается при различных рыночных условиях и таймфреймах (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12). Советник разработан для автоматического управления входами и фильтрами. Основная логика советника сосредоточена на выявлении конкретных сигналов. Golden Hen EA не использует сетку (grid), мартингейл или техники усреднения . Все сделки, открываемые советником
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.6 (10)
Эксперты
Autorithm A I Техническое описание AUTORITHM — это передовая торговая система с искусственным интеллектом, разработанная для MetaTrader 5, которая реализует 10 специализированных слоев ИИ для комплексного анализа рынка. Экспертный советник использует сложные алгоритмы ИИ, которые работают синхронно для обработки рыночных данных, выявления торговых возможностей и выполнения сделок с применением интеллектуальных протоколов управления рисками. Основные функции Система использует 10 различных слоев
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (8)
Эксперты
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — профессиональный торговый советник для торговли любыми активами без мартингейла и сеток от автора с 25+ годами опыта. Большинство топовых советников работают с растущим золотом. Они блестяще выглядят в тесте… пока золото растёт. Но что будет, когда тренд исчерпает себя? Кто защитит ваш депозит? HTTP EA не верит в вечный рост — он адаптируется под меняющийся рынок и создан, чтобы широко диверсифицировать ваш инвестиционный портфель и защитить ваш депозит. Он — дисципл
Другие продукты этого автора
Aurum Quant Engine Pro
Javed Ali Khan Patan
Эксперты
Aurum Quant Engine Pro A disciplined execution model designed for decision clarity, trend alignment, and precise signal filtration. Trades are triggered only when price structure, directional context, and pattern strength align cohesively. Aurum Quant Engine Pro is the enhanced Version 2 of the original release Aurum Quant Engine now equipped with advanced filtering layers for improved trade quality, precision entries, and stronger overall performance. Support & Feedback If you have any qu
Фильтр:
AadiMalik
39
AadiMalik 2025.11.27 08:22 
 

Пользователь не оставил комментарий к оценке

Ответ на отзыв