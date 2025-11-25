Aurum Quant Engine

Aurum Quant Engine is a rule-based trading system designed to identify selective trade opportunities through structured market evaluation and controlled execution logic.

Aurum Quant Engine focuses on controlled trade selection through contextual evaluation rather than reactive signal generation. It assesses market conditions, directional intention, and price behavior stability before allowing execution. This helps reduce premature entries and promotes structured positioning across varying market conditions.

Part of an early controlled release. Further development may involve licensing revisions, including restricted or paid access for subsequent versions.

Trade Logic Foundation

The system does not rely on isolated indicator events. It evaluates broader trading conditions, confirming whether the environment supports structured and controlled trade execution. This approach adds consistency to decision-making while preserving the internal logic and proprietary design of the strategy.

Performance Reference:

All results shown in backtest screenshots were generated using a fixed volume of 0.01 lot per trade, without martingale, grid, averaging, or compounding. The equity growth is based solely on strategic execution, not position scaling.

Risk Management and Governance

• Fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit in points

• Daily Loss Limit Protection to suspend trading after threshold breach

• Single-position control to avoid position stacking

• MagicNumber-based isolation for conflict-free parallel usage

• No martingale, grid, averaging, or multiplier-based methods

This structure supports disciplined deployment across personal, funded, and evaluation-based environments.

Execution Characteristics

• Designed for reliable performance in both backtesting and live trading

• No intrabar recalculation or repainting

• Compatible with both Netting and Hedging account types

• Slippage and symbol precision handled internally

• Maintains execution consistency across different market instruments

Input Parameters Overview

• Lot Size, Stop Loss and Take Profit (points)

• Configurable smoothing parameters

• Entry and exit filtering options

• Optional timing features based on confirmed price behavior

• Daily loss protection (value limit)

• MagicNumber, Slippage, Long/Short enabling

Usage Notes

• Recommended for medium-volatility timeframes (M15 to H4)

• Real-tick backtesting (99% modelling) suggested for reliable evaluation

• Compatible with Forex, metals, indices, and synthetic symbols

• Settings may be refined depending on instrument characteristics

Default settings are pre-configured and tested for XAUUSD on the M15 timeframe (0.01 lot).

This setup can be used directly for evaluation. For other symbols, SL/TP and filtering parameters can be adjusted to match volatility.

For assistance with instrument setup, feel free to contact me via MQL5 private chat.