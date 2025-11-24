MTF Trend EA

🦅 Multi-Timeframe Trend EA: The Automated Gold Hunter

⚙️ How It Works: The Engine of Precision

Our transparent methodology is based on a logical confluence of signals, so you can trust every trade.

1. 🕒 Multi-Timeframe Analysis:

The EA scans three different timeframes simultaneously to validate trend strength and timing.

Higher Timeframe: Confirms the dominant market trend.

Primary Timeframe: Identifies optimal entry points.

Lower Timeframe: Fine-tunes the exact execution.

2. 📊 Multi-Indicator Consensus:

A trade is only executed when a powerful combination of classic and volume-based indicators aligns across timeframes.

Trend Confirmation: Is the market truly trending?

Momentum Validation: Is the trend strong enough?

Volume Filter: Is the price move supported by trading volume?

>>> A trade is only placed when this powerful confluence of signals agrees, effectively filtering out market noise and focusing on high-quality setups.

🛡️ Unrivaled Risk Management & Account Protection

We believe capital protection is paramount. This EA is built with a multi-layered safety system designed to trade like a professional fund manager.

Dynamic Stop-Loss & Take Profit: Adapts to market volatility using real-time price data.

Advanced Trade Management: Auto Trailing Stop: Locks in profits as the trade moves in your favor. Breakeven Stop: Eliminates risk shortly after a trade becomes profitable. Automatic Position Sizing: Calculates lot size based on your account balance and predefined risk percentage.

Institutional-Grade Account Protection: Daily Loss Limit: Automatically stops trading if daily losses exceed a set threshold. Max Drawdown Limit: A hard stop to protect your initial capital. Consecutive Loss Breaker: Pauses trading after a series of losses to prevent emotional recovery trading. Trading Hours Filter: Avoids trading during low-liquidity or high-impact news events.



👁️ Live Visual Dashboard for Complete Peace of Mind

Stay in full control with a professional, on-chart visual panel that displays:

Real-time status of all trading signals.

Live account equity, drawdown, and risk metrics.

Clear entry and exit arrows directly on your chart.

An overview of current market conditions.

🎯 Who Is This EA For?

🆕 Novice Traders: Start with the ready-to-use default settings. The automated risk management and visual dashboard make it easy to deploy with confidence.

💼 Experienced Traders & Gold Specialists: Enjoy full customization. The EA is specifically crafted for gold's unique volatility, and its transparent logic allows for deep optimization.

🛡️ Risk-Conscious Investors: The comprehensive suite of funding protection features makes this one of the safest EAs for managing valuable capital.

💡 Getting Started is Simple

Plug & Play: The EA comes optimized and ready to run on XAUUSD (Gold) on its recommended timeframe.

Optimization: For peak performance, we recommend backtesting to fine-tune parameters to your specific risk tolerance and current market conditions.

⚖️ Important Disclaimer

Trading forex and CFDs involves significant risk and can result in the loss of your invested capital. This software is a tool to assist your trading and does not guarantee profits. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. The funding protection features are designed to mitigate risk but cannot eliminate it entirely.

