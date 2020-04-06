Adam SigmoidX AI

Adam SigmoidX AI

Smart Neural Network Trading for MetaTrader 5

Adam SigmoidX AI is a cutting-edge, adaptive Expert Advisor (EA) designed to bring state-of-the-art machine learning and trading expertise to your MetaTrader 5 platform. Utilizing a dynamic neural network model, Adam SigmoidX AI seamlessly analyzes and adapts to evolving market conditions, ensuring optimal trade decisions based on volume, price action, and trends.

Key Features:

  • Neural Network Precision: Powered by a deep-learning model, Adam SigmoidX AI is trained on historical data to predict market trends and adapt to new conditions.

  • Volume Delta Oscillator Integration: Uses volume analysis to identify price momentum, giving Adam SigmoidX a unique edge in detecting the market's underlying strength.

  • Advanced Risk Management: Automatic trade size adjustments with built-in risk management algorithms, ensuring every trade is tailored to your chosen risk preferences.

  • Dynamic Hysteresis: Adam SigmoidX incorporates a hysteresis mechanism that prevents overtrading by waiting for more significant market signals after small price movements. This feature ensures trades are executed only when the market shows a real shift in direction, reducing false signals and enhancing the quality of entries.

  • Flexible Trade Settings: Customize stop-loss, take-profit, and trailing stops to match your trading preferences, giving you full control over your strategy.

  • Adaptive Learning: Adam SigmoidX learns and evolves with every market cycle, continually improving its performance based on the most recent market data.

  • Full Automation: No manual intervention required. Adam SigmoidX runs 24/7, making decisions based on sophisticated analysis without any emotional bias.

Why Choose Adam SigmoidX AI?

Adam SigmoidX AI isn’t just a typical trading bot. With its hysteresis-based filtering, it ensures that the EA avoids reacting to insignificant price movements, making it especially useful for traders who want to avoid market noise. This feature significantly enhances the decision-making process by focusing on more reliable signals and reducing unnecessary trades.

How It Works:

  1. Data Analysis: Adam SigmoidX AI uses real-time market data to make decisions based on historical patterns and neural network predictions.

  2. Market Condition Adaptation: The EA adapts to volatile conditions and market structure changes, ensuring that the strategy stays robust and effective.

  3. Hysteresis-Based Entries: With hysteresis, the EA will only act when a more substantial market movement confirms the trend reversal, preventing premature or false entries.

  4. Automated Risk Control: The EA adjusts positions according to your predefined risk settings, ensuring you are never overexposed to market fluctuations.

Perfect For:

  • Intraday Traders: Adam SigmoidX AI excels in short-term trading, utilizing rapid data analysis to enter and exit markets swiftly.

  • Scalpers: With its high-frequency and precision execution, it’s a great tool for scalping strategies, making multiple small profits throughout the day.

  • Trend Followers: It also works for longer-term trend-following strategies, adapting to larger market moves over time.


Important Notes: Buyers must train Adam on their preferred symbol and timeframe BEFORE trading on live accounts.  Also, re-training would be necessary when switching to another symbol and/or timeframe. 

